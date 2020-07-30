Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA Facultad de la Educación, el Arte y la Comunicación Educación inicial Docente : Bernardino Ac...
Valores 01 02 03 04 Honestidad Lealtad Gratitud Esfuerzo 05 Paciencia
Como honestidad se designa la cualidad de honesto. Como tal, hace referencia a un conjunto de atributos personales, como l...
Honestidad -La honestidad es un regalo muy caro, no la esperes de gente barata.-Warren Buffett.
lealtad . La lealtad es un cumplimiento de lo que exigen las leyes de la fidelidad y las del honor. Es una virtud consiste...
la lealtad es mantenerte al lado de alguien incluso si sus acciones están en contra de tu voluntad.-M.F. Moonzajer.
“Siempre hay que encontrar el tiempo para agradecer a las personas que hacen una diferencia en nuestras vidas”.— John F. K...
El valor de un acto reside más en el esfuerzo para llevarlo a cabo que en el resultado. Albert Einstein ?
paciencia La paciencia también se refiere a la entrega y sosiego en las cosas que se desean mucho. Representa la capacidad...
Paciencia La paciencia es un árbol de raíz amarga pero de frutos muy dulces.
Frases comunes como las de “sé respetuoso”, “guarda silencio”, “da las gracias”, “esfuérzate más, ¡tú puedes!”, “di la ver...
Valores importantes
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA Facultad de la Educación, el Arte y la Comunicación Educación inicial Docente : Bernardino Acaro Camacho Estudiante : Mariuxi Bustamante Tema: Valores morales Ciclo. I “B”
  2. 2. Valores 01 02 03 04 Honestidad Lealtad Gratitud Esfuerzo 05 Paciencia
  3. 3. Como honestidad se designa la cualidad de honesto. Como tal, hace referencia a un conjunto de atributos personales, como la decencia, el pudor, la dignidad, la sinceridad, la justicia, la rectitud y la honradez en la forma de ser y de actuar. Honestidad
  4. 4. Honestidad -La honestidad es un regalo muy caro, no la esperes de gente barata.-Warren Buffett.
  5. 5. lealtad . La lealtad es un cumplimiento de lo que exigen las leyes de la fidelidad y las del honor. Es una virtud consistente en el cumplimiento de lo que exigen las normas de fidelidad, honor y gratitud. Adhesión y afecto por alguien o por alguna cosa.
  6. 6. la lealtad es mantenerte al lado de alguien incluso si sus acciones están en contra de tu voluntad.-M.F. Moonzajer.
  7. 7. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. Gratitud El valor de la gratitud se ejerce cuando una persona experimenta aprecio y reconocimiento por alguien que le prestó ayuda. No quiere decir que gratitud es 'pagar' un favor, sino por el contrario, es demostrar afecto y corresponder con una actitud amable y positiva.
  8. 8. “Siempre hay que encontrar el tiempo para agradecer a las personas que hacen una diferencia en nuestras vidas”.— John F. Kennedy
  9. 9. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. esfuerzo El valor del esfuerzo está ligado a la esperanza y a la confianza, pues quien lo vive está convencido de que logrará alcanzar su objetivo.
  10. 10. El valor de un acto reside más en el esfuerzo para llevarlo a cabo que en el resultado. Albert Einstein ?
  11. 11. paciencia La paciencia también se refiere a la entrega y sosiego en las cosas que se desean mucho. Representa la capacidad de aprender a esperar por alguien o por algo.
  12. 12. Paciencia La paciencia es un árbol de raíz amarga pero de frutos muy dulces.
  13. 13. Frases comunes como las de “sé respetuoso”, “guarda silencio”, “da las gracias”, “esfuérzate más, ¡tú puedes!”, “di la verdad”, “duérmete temprano para que no se te haga tarde”, y otras más, pueden darnos una idea de que todo lo que nos dicen o aconsejan es para nuestro bien. Todos sabemos que nuestros valores no se definen por las palabras, sino por nuestros actos. Por eso, no basta con decir que somos respetuosos, tolerantes, responsables, honestos, agradecidos, justos, perseverantes, solidarios o pacíficos, si en realidad nos comportamos y convivimos de otra manera en el entorno familiar, escolar o comunitario. En esta primera etapa de la niñez vamos a conocer y a resaltar cuáles son los valores universales y por qué es importante promoverlos y lograr cambios de actitud que nos permitan alcanzar una convivencia armónica y un mejor desarrollo tanto individual como colectivo.

