Aligning IT and Business Strategies - Study Notes

In many organisations, business and IT are at odd with one another, instead of establishing a cooperating ground to remove the divide between themselves.

For that reason, IT professionals and managers need to better understand the strategic goals of respective organisations.

IT professionals and managers ought to understand that effective collaboration strategies, between IT and business, will lead bridging the knowledge gaps and differences between them.

Furthermore, IT professionals and managers need to discover how an enterprise architecture approach to an organisation's planning will result in better alignment between IT and business strategies.