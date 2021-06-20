Successfully reported this slideshow.
Propunerea noului cod deontologic și efectele lui asupra stomatologiei din Romania Invitatie la dialog
In acest webinar: INTRO  Vom dezbate partea de publicitate din noul cod deontologic propus  Care este motivatia propuner...
“Ooo, sunteti agentie de marketing si va e frica sa va pierdeti clientii dentisti”
Despre mine Agentie de marketing de 10 ani. Marketing pentru Dentisti de 3 ani Pasionat in a intelege pacientii Misiunea M...
Nu e chiar asa… In scris Verbal
Motivatia noului cod deontologic Sunt cel mai… Doar eu pot face asta… Ceilalti nu fac la fel de bine… Prea multa promovare…
Cabinetele primesc deja avertismente sau penalizari pentru aceste incalcari
Prea multa promovare? Bugetul unei singure companii mari depaseste bugetele tuturor cabinetelor si clinicilor stomatologic...
De ce dentistii cred ca reclama stomatologica a devenit agresiva
Teama medicilor dentisti este ca vor fi eclipsati de clinicile mari
Cum poti evita pierderea pacientilor Vizibilitate online Cum vorbesti Cum tratezi In ce investesti Strategii de mentinere
Ce reiese din cod Din mesajul noului cod reiese ca medicul stomatolog ar trebui sa atraga pacientura noua doar din recoman...
3 surse de pacienti Pacienti vechi Pacienti din recomandari Pacienti din marketing Nu te poti baza doar pe primii 2 intr-o...
Credeti ca aceste clinici ar fi ajuns unde sunt fara marketing?
Si totusi 99% din pacienti sunt pe google si pe retelele sociale
Ok, dar eu nu vreau sa ma promovez prin oferte. Super!
Promovare prin informare
De ce este important sa te promovezi in retelele sociale  Acolo sunt pacientii  Este important sa investesti in imagine ...
Noul cod incearca sa standardizeze promovarea, sa o limiteze pana la discretie. Problema cea mai mare a unui cabinet este ...
Ce s-ar intampla daca dentistii nu s-ar mai promova? Pacientii ar investii in produsele si serviciile celor care fac recla...
Imbratisati dezvoltarea Fiti parte din dezvoltare Investiti in dezvoltare
Ce credem Codul Deontologic ar trebui sa aibe aceeasi misiune ca si noi: “Sa faca stomatologia mai atractiva!”
Va invit sa trimiteti fiecare propuneri de modificare, asa cum credeti ca este corect catre: consultari@cmdr.ro
Multumesc
