interacción social inadecuada, aislamiento social, agresividad, violación de normas, conductas de desobediencia. Estrategias de intervención.

Trastornos emocionales del desarrollo

  1. 1. TRASTORNOS EMOCIONALES DEL DESARROLLO Y HABILIDADES SOCIALES
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN Somos seres sociales, y si tratáramos de identificar cuáles son las destrezas que más influyen en el bienestar y en el equilibrio emocional de la persona seguramente todos llegaríamos a la misma conclusión: el desarrollo de habilidades sociales son fundamentales, Es normal tener ciertas dificultades en el ámbito social: nos cuesta decir lo que pensamos con rotundidad, sentimos incomodidad al hacer críticas, no somos capaces en muchas ocasiones de negarnos a hacer algo que no deseamos, o nos cuesta demandar o solicitar alguna necesidad. Estas y muchos otras situaciones tienen que ver con nuestro nivel de desarrollo de habilidades sociales. Ante estas situaciones solemos decirnos a nosotros mismos: Soy así, no se decir no. Qué voy a hacerle, siempre me ha costado decir lo que pienso. Si fuera menos tímido me atrevería a decirle lo que siento.
  3. 3. TRASTORNOS EMOCIONALES EN LA INFANCIA La infancia es el periodo de desarrollo emocional, donde se asentarán las bases para el desarrollo futuro, a lo largo de esta etapa de desarrollo es normal que aparezcan algunos problemas emocionales. Los problemas emocionales en la infancia suelen ser fuente de malestar importante en los niños, y se convierten en un motivo de preocupación para las familias. Los problemas emocionales en la infancia se pueden clasificar en dos grandes grupos: • Problemas emocionales internalizantes. Serían los problemas relacionados con la interiorización emocional, y se manifiestan en somatizaciones, inseguridad, dependencia, timidez, miedos y fobias, tristeza, preocupación excesiva, inestabilidad, obsesiones • Problemas emocionales externalizantes. Serían los problemas de conducta, que se caracterizan por un escaso control de las emociones y se manifiestan en dificultades en las relaciones interpersonales, dificultades para el respeto a las normas y reglas, irritabilidad, conductas agresivas,
  4. 4. INHABILIDADES SOCIALES EN LA INFANCIA La presencia de estas conductas en nuestros niños y jóvenes puede tener como consecuencia severas implicaciones en su aprendizaje, éxito escolar y en la adecuada convivencia y relación social con los compañeros y profesores de sus centros educativos. La mayor parte de los problemas de conducta que muestran los niños pueden explicarse como un desajuste dentro de su contexto familiar, escolar o social, pero si éste permanece en el tiempo, los niños que lo presentan pueden ser señalados como problemáticos con la consiguiente etiqueta que, además, suele ir acompañada de otros problemas que dificultarán las posibilidades de adaptación y normalización de su desarrollo.
  5. 5. PROBLEMAS DE APRENDIZAJE. Los problemas de aprendizaje afectan a 1 de cada 10 niños en edad escolar. Estos problemas pueden ser detectados en los niños a partir de los 5 años de edad y constituyen una gran preocupación para muchos padres, ya que afectan al rendimiento escolar y a las relaciones interpersonales de sus hijos. Un niño con problemas de aprendizaje suele tener un nivel normal de inteligencia, de agudeza visual y auditiva. Es un niño que se esfuerza en seguir las instrucciones, en concentrarse y portarse bien en su casa y en la escuela. Su dificultad está en captar, procesar y dominar las tareas e informaciones, y luego en desarrollarlas posteriormente. El niño con ese problema simplemente no puede hacer lo mismo que los demás, aunque su nivel de inteligencia sea el mismo.
  6. 6. TRASTORNOS POR DÉFICIT DE ATENCIÓN La condición de Déficit de Atención es la más frecuente, causado por la presencia de 1 o más de estas condiciones: no ser capaz de concentrarse. No hay claridad sobre la causa, pero puede estar vinculado a los genes y a factores en el hogar o sociales. Los expertos han encontrado que los niños con este trastorno son diferentes que aquellos niños sin este trastorno. La química cerebral también es diferente,
  7. 7. HIPERACTIVIDAD La hiperactividad es un trastorno de la conducta de los niños, descrito por primera vez en 1902, por Still. Se trata de niños que desarrollan una intensa actividad motora, que se mueven continuamente, sin que toda esta actividad tenga un propósito. Van de un lado para otro, pudiendo comenzar alguna tarea, pero que abandonan rápidamente para comenzar otra, que a su vez, vuelven a dejar inacabada. Esta hiperactividad aumenta cuando están en presencia de otras personas, especialmente con las que no mantienen relaciones frecuentes. Por el contrario, disminuye la actividad cuando están solos.
  8. 8. ESTRATEGIAS DE INTERVENCIÓN Hay estrategias generales sirven para paliar los efectos negativos que la inatención, la inquietud, la impulsividad presentes en el niño. El objetivo de estas estrategias es evitar o retrasar en la medida de lo posible la aparición de estos comportamientos, y ayudarlos a ir compensando sus dificultades para avanzar en su desarrollo con una buena autoestima.
  9. 9. CASOS ESPECIALES O CON NECESIDADES ESPECIALES un niño con necesidades especiales tales como autismo, retardo mental, epilepsia, psicosis en niños, la vida puede presentar más retos. Puede ser más difícil hacer cosas normales, como aprender a leer o, si tiene alguna discapacidad física, moverse por la escuela o por un centro comercial, pueda necesitar ayuda adicional. Estos niños tienen necesidades especiales porque pueden necesitar medicinas, terapia o ayuda adicional en el colegio, cosas que otros niños no suelen necesitar o solo necesitan de vez en cuando.
  10. 10. ESTRATEGIAS DE INTERVENCIÓN CON LA FAMILIA. A continuación, incluimos algunas estrategias para ayudar a los padres a disciplinar a un niño con necesidades especiales: • Sea coherente: Los beneficios de la disciplina son los mismos, sin importar si se trata de niños con necesidades especiales. De hecho, los niños que tienen problemas para aprender responden muy bien a la disciplina y la estructura. Pero para que esto funcione, los padres deben transformar la disciplina en una prioridad y ser coherentes. • Obtenga información acerca de la afección de su hijo: Para comprender la conducta de su hijo, debe comprender los factores que la afectan (incluida su afección). Por lo tanto, sin importar cuál sea el problema de su hijo, intente obtener la mayor cantidad de información acerca de los factores médicos, conductuales y psicológicos particulares que afectan su desarrollo. • Definición de las expectativas: Establecer reglas y disciplina es un desafío para cualquier padre. Por lo tanto, su plan de conducta debe ser sencillo y debe trabajar sobre un problema por vez. A medida que su hijo alcance una meta de conducta, puede esforzarse para alcanzar la siguiente. • Utilice recompensas y consecuencias: Trabaje con un sistema que incluya recompensas (refuerzo positivo) para las conductas adecuadas y consecuencias naturales para la conducta inadecuada. Las consecuencias naturales son castigos relacionados directamente con la conducta.
  11. 11. CONCLUSION • Las habilidades sociales son todos aquellos comportamientos, actitudes y pensamientos que nos permiten relacionarnos de manera satisfactoria con otras personas. Esto implica que se trata de habilidades que se desarrollan en un contexto dado, ya que no solo debemos adaptarnos a la persona que tenemos delante, sino también a la situación, solo así podremos lograr que la interacción sea realmente satisfactoria para ambos. Como cada persona es un mundo y cada contexto es diferente, las habilidades sociales no solo implican saber exactamente lo que queremos lograr, sino también ser capaces de conectar con el otro y comprenderle. Los comportamientos que pueden ser adecuados y eficaces en una situación, pueden dejar de serlo en otra. Por eso, una persona habilidosa desde el punto de vista social debe ser capaz de adaptarse al interlocutor y al contexto, pero sin perder de vista su individualidad.
  12. 12. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFIAS • https://saposyprincesas.elmundo.es/bienestar/salud/aspectos-menos- conocidos-del-tdah-el-deficit-de-habilidades-sociales-y-los-problemas- emocionales/ • https://educrea.cl/inteligencia-emocional-habilidades-sociales-y-resolucion- de-conflictos-en-el-aula/ • http://www.scielo.org.mx/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0185- 33252013000600010 • https://www.healthychildren.org/spanish/health-issues/conditions/learning- disabilities/paginas/types-of-learning-problems.aspx

