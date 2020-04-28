Successfully reported this slideshow.
Union de vocales

lectura y escritura de grupo de dos y tres vocales

Union de vocales

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA RECORTAR Y PEGAR AL CUADERNO DE CASTELLANO
  2. 2. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Pega esta gu�a en tu cuaderno de castellano
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Escribe cada par de vocales en los renglones de la parte de abajo Y lee cada grupo de vocales formadas ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ Recorta y pega en tu cuaderno de castellano cada uni�n de vocales
  4. 4. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Escribe cada par de vocales en los renglones de la parte de abajo Y lee cada grupo de vocales formadas ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Recorta y pega en tu cuaderno de castellano cada uni�n de vocales
  5. 5. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Escribe cada par de vocales en los renglones de la parte de abajo Y lee cada grupo de vocales formadas ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ Recorta y pega en tu cuaderno de castellano cada uni�n de vocales
  6. 6. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Escribe cada par de vocales en los renglones de la parte de abajo Y lee cada grupo de vocales formadas ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ Recorta y pega en tu cuaderno de castellano cada uni�n de vocales
  7. 7. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Escribe cada par de vocales en los renglones de la parte de abajo Y lee cada grupo de vocales formadas ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ Recorta y pega en tu cuaderno de castellano cada uni�n de vocales
  8. 8. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Escribe cada trio de vocales en los renglones de la parte de abajo Y lee cada grupo de vocales formadas ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ Recorta y pega en tu cuaderno de castellano cada uni�n de vocales
  9. 9. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA UNI�N Y LECTURA DE VOCALES ia ie io ua ue uo ai au ei eu oi ou iu ui ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ RECORTA Y PEGA EN EL CUADRNO DE CASTELLANO CADA UNI�N DE VOCALES
  10. 10. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA UNI�N Y LECTURA DE VOCALES ai a� e� e� o� o� �a �e �o �a �e �o aa ee ii oo uu ae ao ea eo oa oe ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ RECORTA Y PEGA EN EL CUADRNO DE CASTELLANO CADA UNI�N DE VOCALES
  11. 11. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA UNI�N Y LECTURA DE VOCALES iai iau iei ieu ioi uai uau uei ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ RECORTA Y PEGA EN EL CUADRNO DE CASTELLANO CADA UNI�N DE VOCALES

