Actividades matematicas semana 26 al 30 de octubre

LAS MEDIDAS MAS PEQUEÑAS EL METRO

Actividades matematicas semana 26 al 30 de octubre

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA ACTIVIDADES DE MATEMATICAS SEMANA DEL 26 OCTUBRE AL 30 DE OCTUBRE Copia en tu cuaderno de matem�ticas
  2. 2. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Copia en tu cuadernode matem�ticas
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA REALIZA LAS SIGUIENTES ACTIVIDADES

