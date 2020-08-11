Actividades matematicas semana 10 al 14 de agosto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Actividades semana del 10 al 14 j agosto del 2020
  Ejemplo de conjuntos CONJUNTODE ANIMALES CONJUNTODE MEDIOS DE TRANSPORTE CONJUNTODE LAS VOCALES CONJUNTODE LOS NUMEROS
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA
  Dibujaencada ovaloloselementosde losconjuntos correspondientesseg�nlosnombresde cadaconjuntotenen cuentala actividadanterior Conjunto de:___________ conjunto de:_____________ Conjunto de:________________ A C B
  Teniendo en cuenta la ruleta de letras escribe tres conjuntos de palabras formadas y escribeel nombrea cada conjunto de palabras __________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________________ A C B

