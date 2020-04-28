Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Rec...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Rec...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Rec...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Rec...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Rec...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividades matematicas... 2

46 views

Published on

apoyo de matemáticas conteo y escritura de números del 0 al 10

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividades matematicas... 2

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Plan de aula Marisol Mueses C�digo: GACA-FOR- Versi�n: 1.0 APROBACI�N 21/0/201 FECHA I PER�ODO P�gina 1 de 5
  2. 2. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Plan de aula Marisol Mueses C�digo: GACA-FOR- Versi�n: 1.0 APROBACI�N 21/0/201 FECHA I PER�ODO P�gina 2 de 5 COMPLETALA SERIE N�MERICA
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Plan de aula Marisol Mueses C�digo: GACA-FOR- Versi�n: 1.0 APROBACI�N 21/0/201 FECHA I PER�ODO P�gina 3 de 5 COMPLETALA SERIE
  4. 4. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Plan de aula Marisol Mueses C�digo: GACA-FOR- Versi�n: 1.0 APROBACI�N 21/0/201 FECHA I PER�ODO P�gina 4 de 5 OBSERVA CUENTA , COLOREA Y COMPLETAEN LOS RECUADROS DE LA PARTE DE ABAJO CUANTOS ELEMENTOS ENCUENTRAS SEG�N LA IMAGEN FRENTE AL RECUADRO
  5. 5. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CRISTOBAL COL�N Niveles: Pre-escolar, Primaria, Secundaria y Media T�cnica Especialidad Comercio Reconocimiento de estudios: Resoluci�n N� 1458 de Julio 1 de 2004 Bachillerato Nocturno por ciclos. Resoluci�n 4143.0.21.11232 de diciembre 10 de 2010 Nit. 805009185-5 C�digo DANE 176001004256 Calle 44 No. 47A -16 Barrio: Mariano Ramos Tel: 327 49 72 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE CALIDAD - SGC- MECI-SISTEDA Plan de aula Marisol Mueses C�digo: GACA-FOR- Versi�n: 1.0 APROBACI�N 21/0/201 FECHA I PER�ODO P�gina 5 de 5

×