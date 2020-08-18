Actividades ingles las frutas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  ACTIVIDADES SEMANA DEL 18 AL 21 J AGOSTO DEL 2020 Observa el videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cb-1erqVVjs Recorta los c�rculos de abajo y ub�calos en el lugar indicado teniendo en cuenta el nombre de la fruta, colorea cada fruta
  Escribe el nombre de cada fruta Une la fruta con el nombre y colorea
  Completa el nombre de cada frura en ingles y realiza el crucigrama

