Repositorio de Conciliación Bancaria

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA U.P.T.M. KLÉBER RAMÍREZ. N...
6. Toda persona que maneje efectivo debe tener fianza o seguro. 7. Nunca deben admitirse cheques al portador, ni elaborars...
 Notas de débito.  Notas de crédito. Los cheques: Cuando una empresa abre una cuenta corriente (de cheques), el banco le...
- Por intereses recibidos sobre inversiones o colocaciones hechas. - Por el abono de vencimientos de colocaciones. Concili...
a. Razones de tiempo b. Falta de información. c. Errores. De las posibles diferencias, las de tiempo son las que menos pre...
a. Partir del saldo según estado de cuenta y llegar al saldo según libros o viceversa, (saldos encontrados). b. Partir de ...
Ejercicio N° 1 Los datos que se dan a continuación corresponden a Comercial Táchira y se requiere que prepare una concilia...
Ejercicio N° 2 Empresa “Milagros C:A” Conciliación Bancaria Realizar con la siguiente información la Conciliación Bancaria...
Ejercicio N° 3 Conciliación Bancaria A continuación, se muestra la cuenta Banco de Occidente en el libro Mayor de “Comerci...
“ 22 Cheque N° 263606 52.500 4.433.750 “ 29 Cheque N° 263608 350.000 4.083.750 “ 29 Deposito N° 0016346 850.000 4.933.750 ...
“ 7 Deposito N° 12368532 759.000 1.996.500 “ 14 Deposito 12368533 808.500 2.805.000 “ 15 Cheque N° 0063923 231.000 2.574.0...
- N/C giros cobrados, corresponden a unos giros enviados por la empresa al banco para que éste se encargará de realizar el...
13 Jun dep 458 15.000,00 256.897,00 13 Jun Cheque 005 65.869,00 191.028,00 13 Jun N.D Servicios 300,00 190.728,00 15 Jun N...
Obsérvese que se llegó al mismo saldo tanto en los libros de la empresa como en los libros del banco Método saldos encontr...
Cheque en Tránsito N° 006 25.000,00 N° 007 47.025,00 87.210,87 Saldo según Libros 705.652,00 Método: 4 columnas Conciliaci...
Libro Diario Fecha Descripción Debe Haber 15/06/2015 -1- Bancos 10,00 Cuentas por pagar 10,00 P/R ajuste en cheque registr...
RESOLUCION DEL EJERCICIO DE CONCILIACIÓN A continuación se presenta el estado de cuenta del Banco Exterior y el Libro de B...
16-08 Cheque 1504 39.900,00 EB 61.390,00 24-08 Depósito 1273 2.590,00 63.980,00 25-08 Cheque 1506 11.200,00 52.780,00 27-0...
Método: Saldos encontrados La Alameda Conciliación Bancaria Al 31-08-2016 PARCIALES TOTALES Saldo s/Banco al 31-08-2016 61...
Método: Saldos correctos La Alameda Conciliación Bancaria Al 31-08-2016 Descripción Parciales S/libros S/ Banco Saldo al 3...
Método: Cuatro Columnas La Alameda Conciliación Bancaria Al 31-08-2016 Libros de La empresa Libros del Banco Saldo al 31-0...
LIBRO DIARIO 31-08-2016 -1- Banco 9.240,00 Artículos de Oficina 9.240,00 P/R Asiento de reversión 31-08-2016 -2- Artículos...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA U.P.T.M. KLÉBER RAMÍREZ. NÚCLEO VALLE DEL MOCOTÍES P.N.F. CONTADURÍA. UC: CONTABILIDAD I PROF. MARISOL CARRERO GUÍA DE CONCILIACIÓN BANCARIA Bancos “Efectivo e inversiones temporales” el renglón de efectivo debe estar constituido por moneda de curso legal o su equivalente, propiedad de una entidad y disponibles para su operación, tales como: depósitos bancarios en cuentas de cheques, transferencias bancarias, por lo tanto, las cantidades que la compañía deposita o transfiere en sus cuentas, corresponden a las partidas de efectivo que denominamos con el rubro de efectivo en bancos. Esta cuenta registra los aumentos y disminuciones que sufre el efectivo propiedad de una entidad económica depositado o transferido en instituciones del sistema financiero como consecuencia de las transacciones realizadas. Su saldo es deudor y representa el valor nominal del efectivo propiedad de la entidad depositado o transferido en sus cuentas en instituciones del sistema financiero. Se presenta en el estado de situación financiera en el primer renglón de los activos corriente. Reglas de Valuación. El efectivo en bancos se valuará a su valor nominal. El representado por los metales preciosos amonedados y la moneda extranjera, se valuarán a la cotización aplicable a la fecha de los estados financieros. Control interno de la cuenta bancaria. 1. Las cuentas corrientes bancarias deben ser movilizadas cuando menos, por dos firmas debidamente autorizadas, y debe utilizarse maquina protectora de cheques para impresión de los mismos, en los cuales no debe quedar espacios en blanco. 2. Ni los cajeros, no los contadores deben tener acceso a la correspondencia con los clientes y proveedores. 3. Todo ingreso debe depositarse en el banco en su totalidad, y contabilizarse de inmediato. Los comprobantes de depósitos los preparará el cajero, pero los llevará al banco otra persona, que tampoco tenga acceso a la contabilidad, ni la correspondencia. 4. Todo ingreso debe estar amparado suficientemente por sus respectivos comprobantes y facturas. Los recibos que otorgue la empresa deben estar previamente numerados correlativamente y timbrados. 5. Toda venta de contado debe ser verificada por una segunda persona, en todos sus aspectos: la facturación y el cobro deben efectuarse por personas diferentes.
  2. 2. 6. Toda persona que maneje efectivo debe tener fianza o seguro. 7. Nunca deben admitirse cheques al portador, ni elaborarse. Los cheques anulados deben mutilarse y archivarse. El cajero no debe firmar cheques. 8. Deben tomarse providencias para que no sea posible emitir cheques de la empresa a favor de sí misma. Esto podría hacerse mediante convenio con el mismo banco. Al mismo tiempo, para que los cheques emitidos a favor de la empresa no se hagan efectivos, sino que se depositen en su cuenta corriente. 9. Toda factura o comprobante pagado debe inutilizarse mediante sello indeleble que diga “pagado con cheque N°---”, o cosa similar. 10. Debe efectuarse una conciliación bancaria mensual, sin la intervención del cajero, ni de quienes firman los cheques. 11. Debe hacerse una investigación rigurosa de: a) los cheques pendientes desde hace mucho tiempo b) Todo cheque a la orden de los trabajadores, o cualquier acreedor poco común. c) Las transferencias de una cuenta bancaria a otra. d) Los descuentos y bonificaciones especiales. e) Los ingresos extraordinarios y las retenciones no autorizadas. Todos estos controles deben ser objeto de revisiones periódicas a fin de constatar su eficacia y cumplimiento, o si se han desvirtuado, por efecto de omisiones o negligencia, o si algún cambio de política amerita que se le haga alguna modificación o adaptación. Desfalcos más corrientes al efectivo. En todo momento el contador y el administrador de la empresa deben estar prevenidos contra los siguientes fraudes, que corrientemente se cometen con el efectivo. 1. Adulteraciones de los registros de contabilidad. 2. Contabilización de gastos en exceso. 3. Contabilización de egresos falsos. 4. Simulación de depósitos bancarios, no efectuados en realidad. 5. Cobro de cheques que aparecen anulados. 6. Situación de valores reales por valores inexistentes. El efectivo en bancos puede clasificarse en: - Bancos moneda nacional - Bancos moneda extranjera El manejo del efectivo en este sentido, se realiza mediante cuentas de depósito a la vista que detallan los movimientos que se efectúan por medio de diferentes tipos de operaciones y conceptos. A continuación, se indican los tipos de movimientos más comunes que afectan a una cuenta bancaria:  Cheques recibidos y cheques emitidos.  Depósitos efectuados y depósitos recibidos.
  3. 3.  Notas de débito.  Notas de crédito. Los cheques: Cuando una empresa abre una cuenta corriente (de cheques), el banco le pide que lleve una tarjeta de firmas, donde aparezcan las de todas las personas autorizadas para firmar o extender cheques de la empresa. Esta tarjeta la guarda el banco en sus archivos para que, si existe alguna duda sobre la firma en un cheque, el cajero pueda compararla con la registrada en la tarjeta y de esa manera asegurarse de que se ha firmado por una persona autorizada por la compañía. Una vez abierta la cuenta corriente, el banco entrega fichas de depósito impresas y cheques numerados, con el nombre de la empresa, su dirección y el número de cuenta. Cada mes la compañía recibirá un estado de cuenta enviado por el banco, donde se puede bajar a través de internet. El estado de cuenta muestra los saldos de efectivo, inicial y final, los cheques pagados, las deducciones correspondientes a honorarios por servicios y otros cargos, así como los cheques de clientes que fueron depositados pero que no pudieron ser cobrados por el banco. Todas las adiciones y deducciones en el estado de cuenta del banco, que no corresponden a depósitos hechos o cheques pagaderos durante el mes, se identifican mediante una lera clave. En el estado de cuenta del banco aparecerá una explicación del significado de cada una de las letras. Son los documentos que movilizan el efectivo que se dispone en una cuenta corriente, por lo cual deben establecerse ciertos controles básicos para evitar posibles fraudes con el numerario. Entre los controles tenemos: colocar en el cuerpo del cheque “No Endosable” para que el cobro se haga solamente por el beneficiario del cheque. Los depósitos: los cuales sirven para colocar en una cuenta corriente, el producto de cobranzas en efectivo o en cheques recibidos y los cuales deben ser inmediatamente depositados. Las notas de débito: emitidas por un banco pueden corresponder a diferentes conceptos y transacciones que realiza una entidad, entre las cuales podemos mencionar: - Comisiones bancarias - Cheques depositados previamente y que luego son devueltos. - Cargos en cuenta corriente por servicio prestados. - Cargos por chequeras entregadas. - Cargos por transferencias a otras cuentas bancarias. - Cargos por pago de nómina. - Cargos en cuenta por intereses pagados sobre préstamos recibidos o sobregiros bancarios. - Cualquier otro cargo relacionado con el manejo de la cuenta corriente. Se habla de nota de débito, ya que cuando el banco aplica algunos de estos conceptos anteriores, hace un débito a la cuenta corriente de la empresa y ésta disminuye, por cuanto el dinero que tenemos colocado en el banco representa para éste un pasivo con nuestra empresa y los pasivos disminuyen con débitos. Las notas de crédito: al contrario de las notas de débito aumentan el saldo de la cuenta corriente que tiene una empresa. Las notas de crédito pueden ser originadas por: - Los cheques enviados al cobro y que son acreditados a cuenta corriente. - Por transferencias recibidas de otras cuentas corrientes. - Por abonos por préstamos recibidos.
  4. 4. - Por intereses recibidos sobre inversiones o colocaciones hechas. - Por el abono de vencimientos de colocaciones. Conciliación Bancaria: Es una de las actividades que más fortalece el control interno de la empresa. De acuerdo con la ley de bancos, éstos están obligados a enviar a sus clientes cada fin de mes, un estado en el que se detalle el movimiento que ha tenido cada cuenta en el transcurso del mes, indicando por supuesto, el saldo de efectivo disponible para la fecha en que tal estado de cuenta ha sido cortado. En condiciones normales, el saldo que señale el banco en su estado de cuenta, debería coincidir con el saldo que arroje la cuenta de banco correspondiente según la contabilidad de la empresa. Sin embargo, rara vez eso sucede. Es decir que casi nunca coinciden. Se define la conciliación como un proceso de análisis y de investigación el movimiento, tendiente a aclarar los motivos por los cuales el saldo que muestra el estado de cuenta mensual, enviado por el banco a la empresa, no coincide con el saldo que la cuenta del banco muestra en los libros de la empresa, y lo que es más importante, permite conocer cuál es el saldo correcto y exacto que ha de tener dicha cuenta, en los registros del banco y en los de la empresa. La verificación de los fondos en poder del banco consiste en practicar, mensualmente al menos lo que se llama conciliación, poniendo de acuerdo o conciliando lo siguiente: a. La cifra que según la empresa representa el importe de sus fondos en poder del banco. b. Con el saldo que el banco declare tener a favor de la empresa, según el estado de cuenta que envía. Sabemos que la cuenta corriente bancaria implica una constante entrada y salida de dinero, por concepto de:  Depósitos o transferencias efectuados por la empresa.  Cheques o transferencias emitidos por la empresa.  Abonos hechos por el banco por: - Intereses ganados por la empresa. - Cobros hechos por el banco, a nombre de la empresa.  Cargos hechos por el banco por: - Intereses ganados por el banco - Comisiones del banco  Reintegros  Rectificaciones. Al final del mes, el banco suele enviar a cada uno de sus clientes, un estado de cuenta, en la cual le especifica todo el movimiento registrado en su cuenta, más los saldos inicial y final del mes.  Este saldo final, casi nunca coincide con el saldo que muestran los libros de contabilidad de la empresa-cliente, por simple cuestión de fechas. En efecto hay operaciones registradas en los libros de la empresa, sin que todavía hayan sido registradas en los bancos y viceversa. Partidas de conciliación. Nuestro saldo en libros en la cuenta de banco y el saldo que aparece a nuestro favor en el estado de cuenta bancario discrepan por los siguientes motivos:
  5. 5. a. Razones de tiempo b. Falta de información. c. Errores. De las posibles diferencias, las de tiempo son las que menos preocupación generan, ya que simplemente se deben a que ciertas operaciones han sido registradas en momentos distintos por la empresa y por el banco, de modo que se ven afectadas por los cortes que hacen ambas entidades, así para una de ellas la operación está en un periodo y para la otra aparece en el siguiente mes. a. Razones de tiempo:  Depósitos en tránsito: son depósitos que fueron hechos por la empresa demasiado tarde para que el banco los incluyera en su estado de cuenta.  Cheques pendientes: cheques expedidos que no han sido presentados en el banco durante el periodo que cubre el estado de cuenta. Las razones de tiempo se corrigen por si solas. Las diferencias generadas por la falta de información son muy importantes, pues implican que una de las dos partes, el banco en este caso posee información que la otra parte ignora. En todos los casos será necesario un posterior registro de dicha información para actualizar la cuenta de bancos. b. Falta de información:  Cargos por servicios bancarios: el banco cobra por diversos conceptos tales como: manejo de cuentas, servicios especiales, cheques expedidos, etc.  Cheques sin fondos: el banco puede devolver un cheque depositado anteriormente, el cual no tenía fondos.  Cobro de documentos: el banco puede operar como cobrador de la empresa y recibir directamente el dinero de nuestros clientes.  Pago de documentos: puede autorizarse al banco para que pague a nuestro nombre documentos o servicios a su vencimiento.  Transmisión electrónica de fondos: en la actualidad muchos bancos permiten el movimiento de fondos haciendo uso de una terminal de computadora, lo que implica que en estricto sentido la confirmación de un movimiento solo se tiene hasta que el banco lo reporta en su estado de cuenta. Esto se hará a través de notas de débito (corresponden a cargos en nuestra cuenta que disminuyen el saldo que se tiene con el banco) y notas de crédito (corresponden a operaciones que incrementan el saldo de los fondos disponibles en el banco). No debemos finalmente, descartar la posibilidad de errores, tanto de la institución bancaria como de la empresa. Por supuesto en el primer caso la manera de arreglar el error es acudir al banco y solicitar que sea corregido, pero el error de la empresa implicará, en su oportunidad un asiento de corrección. c. Errores:  Del banco: cargar o acreditar a nuestra cuenta documentos que no le pertenecen. Cargar o acreditar a nuestra cuenta documentos por cifras incorrectas. Por ejemplo un cheque de Bs 352.000 cargado por Bs 253.000.  De la empresa: cargar o acreditar a una cuenta de bancos documentos que no le pertenecen. Cargar o acreditar a las cuentas de bancos partidas por un importe equivocado. La falta de información y los errores ameritan asientos (ajustes) para corregirlos. Diferentes tipos de conciliaciones bancarias. Existen tres maneras de hacer la conciliación bancaria y son:
  6. 6. a. Partir del saldo según estado de cuenta y llegar al saldo según libros o viceversa, (saldos encontrados). b. Partir de los saldos que reflejan los libros y el estado de cuenta bancario para llegar a dos saldos coincidentes, (saldos ajustados). c. Partir de ambos saldos y llegar a una cifra intermedia teórica, que es la correcta (Saldos correctos o cuatro columnas). Formula de la conciliación: a. Método de los saldos encontrados: consiste en que partiendo del saldo del estado de cuenta del Banco vamos a llegar al saldo de libros y viceversa. Saldo según estado de cuenta + Cargos de nosotros no correspondidos por el banco. (Depósitos en tránsito) + Cargos del banco no correspondidos por nosotros. (Servicios bancarios, cheques sin fondo, pago de documentos, etc) - Abonos de nosotros no correspondidos por el banco (cheques pendientes) - Abonos del banco no correspondidos por nosotros (cobro de documentos) = Saldo según libros. La conciliación a partir del saldo según libros tiene la siguiente fórmula: Saldo según libros: _ Cargos de nosotros no correspondidos por el banco (depósitos en tránsito) _ Cargos del banco no correspondidos por nosotros (servicios bancarios, cheques sin fondos, pagos de documentos, etc) + Abonos de nosotros no correspondidos por el banco (cheques pendientes) + Abonos del banco no correspondidos por nosotros (cobro de documentos) = Saldo del estado de cuenta. b. Método de Saldos ajustados: consiste en partir al mismo tiempo de los saldos que reflejan los libros y el estado de cuenta bancario para llegar a dos saldos coincidentes que independientemente de los montos iniciales sean iguales al finalizar la conciliación. Saldos correctos o cuatro columnas: Consiste en un cuadro en el cual se muestran los registros de la empresa y los del banco, con los ajustes que corresponde hacer en cada uno de ellos, por cada una de las discrepancias observadas y mostrar, finalmente los saldos correctos que ha de indicar cada uno; si en ambos juegos de libros se registraran todas las operaciones que tuvieron lugar en el mes. Tomado de: Fundamentos Financieros Contables de los derechos empresariales. Peña G, Aura E Cuaderno de Contabilidad II. ULA. Prof. Castellanos H, Profas: Luciani, L; Marcotrigiano, L Encontrarás una serie de ejercicios propuestos, y algunos ejercicios resueltos con la explicación de los mismos para su mayor comprensión.
  7. 7. Ejercicio N° 1 Los datos que se dan a continuación corresponden a Comercial Táchira y se requiere que prepare una conciliación bancaria por los diferentes métodos y los asientos necesarios. El siguiente es el movimiento del mayor auxiliar de la cuenta “Bancos “de la empresa. 01-Jun Dep 1255 358.125,00 358.125,00 03- Jun Cheque 001 71.458,00 286.667,00 04-Jun Cheque 002 201.110,00 85.557,00 04 Jun Dep 1258 300.457,00 386.014,00 08 Jun Dep 1260 14.834,00 400.848,00 09 Jun Dep 1278 105.097,00 505.945,00 10 Jun Dep 1280 102.897,00 608.842,00 11 Jun Cheque 003 54.502,00 554.340,00 12 Jun Cheque 004 201.550,00 352.790,00 13 Jun Cheque 005 65.869,00 286.921,00, 13 Jun Dep 1287 25.890,00 312.811,00 13 Jun Cheque 006 25.000,00 287.811,00, 13 Jun Dep 1289 338.970,00 626.781,00 13 Jun Dep 1290 125.896,00 752.677,00 15 Jun Cheque 007 47.025,00 705.652,00 A continuación, se presenta el estado de cuenta del banco Venezuela correspondiente a la cuenta corriente N° 1306-13148525 al 15-06-2001 01 Jun Dep 1255 358.125,00 358.125,00 03 Jun Cheque 001 1.458,00 286.667,00 04 Jun Cheque 002 201.100,00 85.567,00 08 Jun Dep 1258 300.457,00 386.024,00 09 Jun Dep 1260 14.834,00 400.858,00 10 Jun Dep 1278 105.090,00 505.948,00 10 Jun N.D cheque devuelto 85.000,00 420.948,00 11 Jun Cheque 003 54.502,00 366.446,00 11 Jun Dep 1280 102.897,00 469.343,00 11 Jun Cheque 2011 25.896,00 443.447,00 12 Jun Cheque 004 201.550,00 241.897,00 13 Jun dep 458 15.000,00 256.897,00 13 Jun Cheque 005 65.869,00 191.028,00 13 Jun N.D Servicios 300,00 190.728,00 15 Jun N.C Intereses 175,87 190.903,87 Nota: Los errores en los montos de los depósitos y los cheques fueron cometidos en los libros de la empresa
  8. 8. Ejercicio N° 2 Empresa “Milagros C:A” Conciliación Bancaria Realizar con la siguiente información la Conciliación Bancaria por los diferentes métodos y los respectivos asientos de ajuste. BANCO DE OCCIDENTE FECHA EXPLICACION DEBE HABER SALDO 2007 Agosto 1 Depósito N° 001 4.200.000 4.200.000 “ 4 Cheque N° 1006 560.000 3.640.000 “ 7 Cheque N° 1007 840.000 2.800.000 “ 8 Depósito N° 002 2.800.000 5.600.000 “ 13 Depósito N° 003 2.240.000 7.840.000 “ 15 Cheque N° 1008 280.000 7.560.000 “ 19 Cheque N° 1009 1.540.000 6.020.000 “ 21 Cheque N° 1010 420.000 5.600.000 “ 22 Cheque N° 1011 560.000 5.040.000 “ 22 Depósito N° 004 5.040.000 10.080.000 “ 26 Cheque N° 1012 1.680.000 8.400.000 “ 29 Cheque N° 999 1.400.000 7.000.000 “ 29 Cheque N° 1013 1.400.000 5.600.000 Empresa A.B.C. CTA N°505-33987-5 Banco Occidente FECHA DESCRIPCION DEBE HABER SALDO Agosto 1 Depósito N° 001 4.200.000 4.200.000 “ 4 Cheque N° 1006 56.000 4.144.000 “ 7 Cheque N° 1007 840.000 3.304.000 “ 8 Depósito N° 002 280.000 3.584.000 “ 13 Depósito N° 003 2.240.000 5.824.000 “ 15 Cheque N° 1008 28.000 5.796.000 “ 19 Cheque N°1009 154.000 5.642.000 “ 21 Cheque N°1010 420.000 5.222.000 “ 29 Cheque N°1013 1.400.000 3.822.000 Información adicional: 1. El cheque 1006 fue registrado por la empresa en forma errónea, este era para cancelar factura. 2. El depósito N° 002 era por Bs 2.800.000 3. El cheque N° 1008 fue emitido por Bs 280.000 4. El cheque N° 1009 era por Bs 1.540.000 5. El cheque N° 999 por Bs 1.400.000 que corresponde a la cuenta del banco Occidental fue registrado en los libros de la empresa en la cta del Banco de Occidente.
  9. 9. Ejercicio N° 3 Conciliación Bancaria A continuación, se muestra la cuenta Banco de Occidente en el libro Mayor de “Comercial Cienfuegos” C.A y el estado de cuenta presentado por el banco a fin de mes. Libro Mayor BANCO DE OCCIDENTE FECHA EXPLICACION DEBE HABER SALDO 2007 Abril 1 Deposito N° 0016341 1.250.000 1.250.000 “ 1 Cheque N° 263601 62.500 1.187.500 “ 2 Deposito N° 0016342 425.000 1.612.500 “ 3 Cheque N° 263602 135.000 1.477.500 “ 4 Deposito N° 0016343 1.750.000 3.227.500 “ 4 Cheque N° 263603 590.000 2.637.500 “ 7 Cheque N° 263604 77.500 2.560.000 “ 10 Cheque N° 263605 725.000 1.837.000 “ 10 Deposito N° 0016344 90.000 1.925.000 “ 15 Deposito N° 0016345 575.000 2.500.000 “ 17 Cheque N° 263606 52.500 2.447.500 “ 21 Cheque N° 263607 30.000 2.417.500 “ 22 Cheque N° 263608 35.000 2.382.500 “ 29 Deposito N° 0016346 850.000 3.232.500 “ 30 Deposito N° 0016347 750.000 3.982.500 “ 30 Cheque N° 263609 57.500 3.925.000 “ 30 Cheque N° 263610 85.000 3.840.000 “ 30 Cheque N° 263611 90.000 3.750.000 ESTADO DE CUENTA COMERCIAL CIENFUEGOS C.A CUENTA CORRIENTE N° 00200-987-09 FECHA EXPLICACION DEBE HABER SALDO 2007 Abril 1 Deposito N° 0016341 1.250.000 1.250.000 “ 1 Cheque N° 263601 62.500 1.187.500 “ 2 Deposito N° 0016342 425.000 1.612.500 “ 3 Deposito N° 0016343 1.750.000 3.362.500 “ 4 Nota de Débito N° 1001 150.000 3.212.500 “ 4 Deposito N° 0016344 900.000 4.112.500 “ 7 Cheque N° 263604 77.500 4.035.000 “ 10 Cheque N° 86451 153.750 3.881.250 “ 10 Deposito N° 0016345 575.000 4.456.250 “ 15 Nota de Crédito N° 0010 800.000 5.256.250 “ 17 Nota de Débito N° 1101 45.000 5.211.250 “ 21 Cheque N° 263605 725.000 4.486.250
  10. 10. “ 22 Cheque N° 263606 52.500 4.433.750 “ 29 Cheque N° 263608 350.000 4.083.750 “ 29 Deposito N° 0016346 850.000 4.933.750 “ 30 Cheque N° 263610 85.000 4.848.750 “ 30 Cheque N° 263609 57.500 4.791.250 “ 30 Nota de débito N° 1201 77.500 4.713.75 30 Cheque N° 263611 90.000 4.623.750 Información adicional. a. El depósito N°0016344, hecho por la empresa por Bs 900..000 fue registrado en el Mayor por Bs 90.000 b. El cheque N° 263608 emitido por la empresa por Bs 35.000 fue registrado en el banco en Bs 350.000 c. El banco ha cargado a la cuenta por error un cheque de otra empresa por Bs 153.750 d. El banco ha deducido de la cuenta las siguientes partidas: Nota de Débito N° 1001 cheque devuelto…………………… Bs 150.000 “ “ “ N° 1101 Cuenta cobranzas (cobros)…… Bs 45.000 “ “ “ N° 1201 Intereses de mora Cobro-giros Bs 77.500 El banco ha abonado a nuestra cuenta las siguientes partidas: Nota de Crédito N° 0010 Giros enviados al cobro……….. Bs 800.00 Ejercicio N° 4 Conciliación Bancaria A continuación reproducimos el folio del Mayor, donde aparece la cuenta Banco del Sur de la Empresa “El Gusano”C.A FECHAEXPLICACION DEBE HABER SALDO 2006 Julio 1 Saldo de Junio 1.155.000 “ 4 Cheque N° 0063922 495.000 660.000 “ 7 Deposito N° 12368532 759.000 1.419.000 “ 10 Cheque N° 0063923 231.000 1.188.000 “ 10 Cheque N° 0063924 363.000 825.000 “ 14 Deposito N° 12368533 808.500 1.633.500 “ 15 Cheque N° 0063925 990.000 643.500 “ 21 Cheque N° 0063926 56.100 587.400 “ 22 Cheque N° 0063927 135.300 452.100 “ 29 Deposito N° 12368534 330.000 782.100 “ 29 Cheque N° 0063928 18.150 763.950 “ 30 Cheque N° 0063929 219.450 544.500 El estado de Cuenta enviado por el Banco es el siguiente: Banco del Sur Estado de Cuenta Cliente: “El Gusano” C.A Cuenta: M-00261 FECHA EXPLICACION DEBE HABER SALDO 2006 Julio 1 Saldo de Junio 1.485.000 “ 3 Cheque N° 0063920 247.500 1.237.500
  11. 11. “ 7 Deposito N° 12368532 759.000 1.996.500 “ 14 Deposito 12368533 808.500 2.805.000 “ 15 Cheque N° 0063923 231.000 2.574.000 “ 15 Cheque N° 0063924 363.000 2.211.000 “ 15 Cheque N° 0063925 990.000 1.221.000 “ 21 Cheque N° 0063926 56.100 1.164.900 “ 22 Nota de Débito (Ch.s.f) 823.350 341.550 “ 23 Nota de crédito (G.C) 495.000 836.550 “ 23 Nota de Debito (I.G) 54.450 782.100 “ 29 Cheque N° 0063928 18.150 763.950 “ 30 Cheque N° 0063929 219.450 544.500 G.C= Giros Cobrados I.G= Intereses Gastos Ch.s.f= Cheque sin fondo NOTA: El cheque N° 0063930 por Bs 82.500 fue emitido en junio y no ha sido presentado al banco. Se pide: - Realizar la Conciliación Bancaria por los diferentes métodos - Hacer los asientos de ajustes. Solución: las partidas que aparecen con sus montos exactos tanto en los libros del banco como en el estado de cuenta se deben marcar, para saber que no son partidas de conciliación. Si una partida aparece en un solo estado debe marcarse por ser partida de conciliación, así como también deben marcarse aquellas partidas que tienen discrepancias en sus montos, o sea que sus montos no son iguales (estos son errores que deben corregirse en la conciliación) 1. Chequeando la cuenta Banco y el estado de cuenta observamos que: - El depósito N 12368534 por Bs 330.000 se encuentra en tránsito, quiere decir que la empresa ya le dio entrada en sus libros pero en el banco aun no le han dado entrada, por lo tanto es una partida de conciliación. 2. Observamos que hay 2 cheques que se encuentran en tránsito, por lo tanto son una partidas de conciliación: - El cheque N° 0063922 por Bs 495.000 se encuentra en tránsito - El Cheque N° 0063927 por Bs 135.300 se encuentra en tránsito 3. Revisamos que aparecen notas de débito y de créditos en el estado de cuenta, por lo tanto son partidas de conciliación: - nota de débito (Ch.s.f) por un cheque sin fondo de Bs 823.350 - nota de débito (I.G) intereses gastos de Bs 54.450 - nota de crédito (G.C) por giros cobrados, de Bs 495.000 4. Analizamos la información adicional y observamos que: a. Aparece el cheque N° 0063930 que aun no ha sido cobrado por lo tanto está en tránsito y es por la cantidad de Bs 82.500 b. Las notas de débito fueron por los siguientes conceptos: - N/D cheque sin fondo por Bs 823.350 ha de suponerse que corresponde a la cancelación hecha por un cliente el banco lo devolvió por no tener fondo. - N/D Intereses gastos, por Bs 54.450 se entiende que corresponde a intereses cobrados por el banco por haber realizado el cobro de un giro.
  12. 12. - N/C giros cobrados, corresponden a unos giros enviados por la empresa al banco para que éste se encargará de realizar el cobro por Bs 495.000 con esta nota de crédito la empresa nos está notificando que ya fueron cancelados. Como puedes ver en el ejercicio anterior, las partidas están listas para colocarlas en la conciliación, atrévete a hacerla. Resolución del ejercicio N° 1 Los datos que se dan a continuación corresponden a Comercial Táchira y se requiere que prepare una conciliación bancaria por los diferentes métodos y los asientos necesarios. El siguiente es el movimiento del mayor auxiliar de la cuenta “Bancos “de la empresa. 01-Jun Dep 1255 358.125,00 358.125,00 03- Jun Cheque 001 71.458,00 286.667,00 04-Jun Cheque 002 201.110,00 EE 85.557,00 04 Jun Dep 1258 300.457,00 386.014,00 08 Jun Dep 1260 14.834,00 400.848,00 09 Jun Dep 1278 105.097,00 EE 505.945,00 10 Jun Dep 1280 102.897,00 608.842,00 11 Jun Cheque 003 54.502,00 554.340,00 12 Jun Cheque 004 201.550,00 352.790,00 13 Jun Cheque 005 65.869,00 286.921,00, 13 Jun Dep 1287 25.890,00 312.811,00 13 Jun Cheque 006 25.000,00 287.811,00, 13 Jun Dep 1289 338.970,00 626.781,00 13 Jun Dep 1290 125.896,00 752.677,00 15 Jun Cheque 007 47.025,00 705.652,00 A continuación se presenta el Estado de cuenta del banco Venezuela correspondiente a la cuenta corriente N° 1306-13148525 al 15-06-2001 01 Jun Dep 1255 358.125,00 358.125,00 03 Jun Cheque 001 71.458,00 286.667,00 04 Jun Cheque 002 201.100,00 EE 85.567,00 08 Jun Dep 1258 300.457,00 386.024,00 09 Jun Dep 1260 14.834,00 400.858,00 10 Jun Dep 1278 105.090,00 EE 505.948,00 10 Jun N.D cheque devuelto 85.000,00 420.948,00 11 Jun Cheque 003 54.502,00 366.446,00 11 Jun Dep 1280 102.897,00 469.343,00 11 Jun Cheque 2011 25.896,00 443.447,00 12 Jun Cheque 004 201.550,00 241.897,00
  13. 13. 13 Jun dep 458 15.000,00 256.897,00 13 Jun Cheque 005 65.869,00 191.028,00 13 Jun N.D Servicios 300,00 190.728,00 15 Jun N.C Intereses 175,87 190.903,87 Nota: Los errores en los montos de los depósitos y los cheques fueron cometidos en los libros de la empresa. Todas las cantidades que están marcados con color no son partidas de conciliación por estar esos montos en ambos cuadros (el libro de la empresa y el estado de cuenta del banco). Una vez marcados con color esas partidas, comenzamos hacer la conciliación con todas aquellas partidas que quedaron sin marcar con color, pues son partidas de conciliación. Estas partidas serán errores cometidos en este caso por la empresa, (pues me lo dice el ejercicio) estos errores están marcados con las letras EE, notas de débitos, notas de crédito, cheques fantasmas (que están en el estado de cuenta del banco) y los cheques y depósitos en tránsito. Método de los saldos Correctos (Partimos de los saldos según libros para llegar a un saldo correcto, y luego partimos de los saldos del banco para llegar a ese mismo saldo correcto al cual llegamos en la primera parte o sea (635.530,87) Conciliación Bancaria (Método saldos correctos) Comercial Táchira Al 15-06-2015 Saldo según libros 705.652,00 Más: Cheque registrados de mas N° 002 10,00 Deposito no registrado N° 458 15.000,00 NC. Intereses 175,87 15.185,87 Menos: Depósito registrado de más N° 1278 7,00 ND cheque devuelto 85.000,00 ND servicios 300,00 85.307,00 Saldo según los libros (según conciliación) 635.530,87 Saldo según Banco 190.903,87 Más: Depósitos en tránsito N° 1287 25.890,00 N° 1289 338.970,00 N° 1290 125.896,00 490.756,00 Menos: Cheques en tránsito N° 006 25.000,00 N° 007 47.025,00 72.025,00 Cheque fantasma N° 2011 25.896,00 Saldo según Banco (según conciliación) 635.530,87
  14. 14. Obsérvese que se llegó al mismo saldo tanto en los libros de la empresa como en los libros del banco Método saldos encontrados (Partimos de los saldos según libros y llegamos al saldo del banco, en la segunda parte partimos de los saldos del banco para llegar a los saldos del libro) Conciliación Bancaria Comercial Táchira Al 15-06-2015 Parciales Totales Saldo según libros 705.652,00 MAS: Cheque registrado de más N° 002 10,00 Depósito no registrado N° 458 15.000,00 NC por intereses 175,87 Cheques en tránsito N° 006 25.000,00 N° 007 47.025,00 87.210,00 Sub-total 792.862,87 MENOS: Depósito registrado de más N° 1278 7,00 N.D Cheque Devuelto 85.000,00 Cheque no registrado N° 2011 25.896,00 N.D Servicios 300,00 Depósito en tránsito N° 1287 25.890,00 N° 1289 338.970,00 N° 1290 125.896,00 601.959,00 Saldo según Bancos 190.903,87 Conciliación Bancaria Comercial Táchira Al 15-06-2015 Parciales Totales Saldo según Bancos 190.903,87 MAS: Depósito registrado de mas N° 1278 7,00 N:D Cheque Devuelto 85.000,00 Cheque no registrado N° 2011 25.896,00 N:D Servicios 300,00 Depósito en tránsito N° 1287 25.890,00 N° 1289 338.970,00 N° 1290 125.896,00 SUB-TOTAL 601.959,00 MENOS: Cheque registrado de más N° 002 10,00 Depósito no registrado N° 458 15.000,00 N.C por intereses 175,87
  15. 15. Cheque en Tránsito N° 006 25.000,00 N° 007 47.025,00 87.210,87 Saldo según Libros 705.652,00 Método: 4 columnas Conciliación Bancaria Comercial Táchira Al 15-06-2015 Libros de la empresa Libros del Banco Saldos al 15/06/2015 705.652,00 190.903,87 Partídas no registradas en Banco Depósito en tránsito N° 1287 25.890,00 Depósito en tránsito N° 1289 338.970,00 Depósito en tránsito N° 1290 125.896,00 Cheque en transito N° 006 25.000,00 Cheque en transito N° 007 47.025,00 Partidas no registradas en Libros Depósito N° 458 15.000,00 N/C Intereses 175,87 N/D Cheque devuelto 85.000,00 N/D Servicios 300,00 Errores Cheque de Mayo registrado de menos 10,00 Depósito N° 1278 registrado de mas 7,00 Cheque fantasma N° 2011 25.896,00 Sub- Totales 720.837,87 85.307,00 72.025,00 757.555,00 Saldos correctos 635.530,87 635.530,87 Sumas iguales 720.837,87 720.837,87 757.555,00 757.555,00 Una vez realizada la conciliación, se hacen los asientos de ajuste que salen de las partidas que están en los libros de la empresa, porque con los del banco no nos metemos.
  16. 16. Libro Diario Fecha Descripción Debe Haber 15/06/2015 -1- Bancos 10,00 Cuentas por pagar 10,00 P/R ajuste en cheque registrado de menos 15/06/2015 -2- Bancos 15.000,00 Cuentas por cobrar 15.000,00 P/R deposito hecho por cliente 15/06/2015 -3- Bancos 175,87 Intereses ganados 175,87 P/R ajuste por intereses ganados 15/06/2015 -4- Caja 7,00 Bancos 7,00 P/R ajuste por depósito registrado de más 15/06/2015 -5- Cuentas por cobrar 85.000,00 Bancos 85.000,00 P/R ajuste por cheque devuelto 15/06/2015 -7 Gastos Bancarios 300,00 Bancos 300,00 P/R ajuste en conciliación
  17. 17. RESOLUCION DEL EJERCICIO DE CONCILIACIÓN A continuación se presenta el estado de cuenta del Banco Exterior y el Libro de Bancos de la empresa La Alameda con la información al 31-08-2016. Banco Exterior (Libro) Cta N° 0055-456732789 Fecha Descripción Debe Haber Saldo 3-08 Depósito 701 126.000,00 126.000,00 4-08 Cheque 1501 28.000,00 98.000,00 5-08 Cheque 1502 2.660,00 95.340,00 6-08 Depósito 843 44.800,00 140,140,00 8-08 Cheque 1503 11.200,00 128.940,00 9-08 Cheque 1504 3.990,00 EB 124.950,00 12-08 Depósito 1030 100.100,00 225.050,00 14-08 Cheque 1505 121.500,00 103.550,00 18-08 Cheque1506 11.200,00 92.350,00 23-08 Depósito 1273 2.590,00 94.940,00 25-08 Cheque 1507 9.240,00 85.700,00 26-08 Cheque 1508 16.100,00 69.600,00 27-08 Depósito 3111 32.200,00 101.800,00 28-08 Cheque 1509 0 101.800,00 28-08 Cheque 1510 0 101.800,00 28-08 Cheque 1511 5.110,00 96.690,00 29-08 Depósito 0811 11.410,00 EE 108.00,00 30-08 Depósito 3801 12.880,00 120.980,00 31-08 Depósito 3892 31.890,00 152.870,00 LAALAMEDA. ESTADO DE CUENTA CTA N° 0055-456732789 Fecha Descripción Debe Haber Saldo 3-08 Depósito 701 126.000,00 126.000,00 4-08 Cheque 1501 28.000,00 98.000,00 6-08 Depósito 843 4.480,00 EE 102.480,00 9-08 Cheque 1503 11.200,00 91.280,00 12-08 Depósito 1030 10.010,00 EB 101.290,00
  18. 18. 16-08 Cheque 1504 39.900,00 EB 61.390,00 24-08 Depósito 1273 2.590,00 63.980,00 25-08 Cheque 1506 11.200,00 52.780,00 27-08 Cheque 687 5.180,00 EB 47.600,00 29-08 Depósito 3111 21.700,00 EB 69.300,00 31-08 Cheque 1508 16.100,00 53.200,00 31-08 Depósito 3801 12.880,00 66.080,00 31-08 ND 999 Edo Cuenta 100,00 65.980,00 31-08 ND 345 Ch Devuelto 3.880,00 62.100,00 31-08 ND 346 Emisión chequera 500,00 61.600,00 Información adicional: 1. El depósito 843 de Bs 4.480,00 y proveniente del cobro a un cliente de un giro de Bs 4.000,00 e intereses de mora por 480,00, se registró en los libros de la empresa en forma errónea, así: -x- Banco 44.800,00 Ingreso por intereses 4.800,00 Efectos por cobrar 40.000,00 2. El cheque 1504 fue registrado por el banco en forma errónea. 3. El deposito 1030 fue registrado por el banco en forma errónea. 4. El cheque 1507 fue emitido por la empresa por 924,00 para la compra de artículos de oficina, los cuales se registraron bajo una cuenta de activo. 5. El deposito 3111 fue registrado por el banco con error. 6. El deposito 811 corresponde a la cuenta corriente que la empresa tiene con el Banco Oriente. La empresa lleva los registros en cuentas auxiliares y el error se cometió al realizar el pase de la cuenta control Bancos a la correspondiente cuenta auxiliar. 7. El cheque 687 corresponde a la cuenta corriente de otro cliente en el banco y éste por error lo cargó a la cuenta de la empresa. Se pide: 1. Realizar la conciliación Bancaria por los métodos de saldos correctos, saldos encontrados y 4 columnas. 2. Realizar los asientos de ajuste. Resolución. 1. Marcamos todas las partidas que estén en ambos cuadros (libro de banco y estado de cuenta) que no son partidas de conciliación, (están marcadas con color amarillo) 2. Comenzamos a realizar la conciliación.
  19. 19. Método: Saldos encontrados La Alameda Conciliación Bancaria Al 31-08-2016 PARCIALES TOTALES Saldo s/Banco al 31-08-2016 61.600,00 Menos:Partídas no registradas en el Banco Cheques en Tránsito (no cobrados) N° 1502 2.660,00 N° 1505 121.500,00 N° 1507 924,00 N° 1511 5.110,00 (130.194,00) Mas: Depósito en tránsito (No abonados) N° 3892 31.890,00 31.890,00 Partídas no registradas en libros N/D 999 Estado de cuenta 100,00 N/D 345 Cheque Devuelto 3.880,00 N/D 346 Emisión de chequera 500,00 4.480,00 Errores en libros Cheque N° Registrado Correcto 1507 9.240,00 924,00 8.316,00 (8.316,00) Depósito N° Registrado Correcto 843 44.800,00 4.480,00 40.320,00 811 11.410,00 11.410,00 51.730,00 Errores en Bancos Depósito Registrado Correcto 1030 10.010,00 100.100,00 90.090,00 3111 21.700,00 32.200,00 10.500,00 100.590,00 Cheque Registrado Correcto 687 5.180,00 1504 39.900,00 3.990,00 35.910,00 41.090,00 Saldo s/libros al 31-08-2016 152.870,00
  20. 20. Método: Saldos correctos La Alameda Conciliación Bancaria Al 31-08-2016 Descripción Parciales S/libros S/ Banco Saldo al 31-08-2016 Partídas no registradas en Banco Cheques en Tránsito (No cobrados) N° 1502 2.660,00 N° 1505 121.500,00 N° 1507 924,00 N° 1511 5.110,00 (130.194) Deposito en Tránsito (No abonados) N° 3892 31.890,00 31.890,00 Partídas no registradas en libros N/D Concepto 999 Estado de cuenta 100,00 345 Cheque devuelto 3.880,00 346 Emisión de chequera 500,00 (4.480,00) Errores en libros Cheque N° Registrado Correcto 1507 9.240,00 924,00 8.316,00 8.316,00 Depósito N° Registrado Correcto 843 44.800,00 4.480,00 40.320,00 811 11.410,00 11.410,00 (51.730,00) Errores en Banco Depósito Registrado Correcto 1030 10.010,00 100.100,00 90.090,00 3111 21.700,00 32.200,00 10.500,00 100.590,00 Cheque Registrado Correcto 687 (Fantasma) 5.180,00 5.180,00 1504 39.900,00 3.990,00 35.910,00 41.090,00 Saldo correcto al 31-08-2016 104.976,00 104.976,00
  21. 21. Método: Cuatro Columnas La Alameda Conciliación Bancaria Al 31-08-2016 Libros de La empresa Libros del Banco Saldo al 31-08-2016 152.870,00 61.600,00 Partídas no registradas en libros N/D N° 999 Edo de cuenta 100,00 N/D N° 545 Cheque Devuelto 3.880,00 N/D N° 346 Emisión Chequera 500,00 Partidas no registradas en banco Cheque en transito N° 1502 2.660,00 Cheque en transito N° 1505 121.500,00 Cheque en transito N° 1507 924,00 Cheque en transito N° 1511 5.110,00 Depósito en tránsito N° 3892 31.890,00 Errores en libros Cheque Registrado Correcto 1507 9.240,00 924,00 8.316,00 Depósito Registrado Correcto 843 44.800,00 4.480,00 40.320,00 811 11.410,00 11.410,00 Errores en banco Cheques Registrado Correcto 687 Fantasma 5180 5.180,00 1504 39.900,00 3.990,00 35.910,00 Deposito Registrado Correcto 1030 10.010,00 100.100,00 90.090,00 3111 21.700,00 32.200,00 10.500,00 Sub-totales 161.186,00 56.210,00 130.194,00 235.170,00 Saldos Correctos 104.976,00 104.976,00 Sumas Iguales 161.186,00 161.186,00 235.170,00 235.170,00
  22. 22. LIBRO DIARIO 31-08-2016 -1- Banco 9.240,00 Artículos de Oficina 9.240,00 P/R Asiento de reversión 31-08-2016 -2- Artículos de Oficina 924,00 Banco 924,00 P/R Asiento de ajuste de conciliación 31-08-2016 -3- Efectos por cobrar 40.000,00 Ingreso por Intereses 4.800,00 Banco 44.800,00 P/R Asiento de ajuste de conciliación -4- Banco 4.480,00 Efectos por cobrar 480,00 Ingresos por intereses 4.000,00 P/R Asiento de ajuste de conciliación 31-08-2016 -5- Comisión Bancaria 4.480,00 Banco 4.480,00 P/R ND 999, 345, y 346

