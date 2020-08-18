Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
APOSTILA DE AGOSTO P R O F E S S O R A M A R I S E S C H M I DT
O BRASIL FOI DESCOBERTO OU INVADIDO?
INTERPRETANDO O TEXTO • (Lembre-se das respostas completas e iniciais maiúsculas, substantivos comuns são escritos com let...
4. Qual o nome da professora desta turma? R.: A professora se chama Margareth. 5. O que a professora afixou no cantinho de...
9. Quem são os personagens da história? R.: Os personagens da história são a professora Margareth e seus alunos. 10. Na su...
Ditongo Encontro de uma semivogal e de uma vogal na mesma sílaba. limão quatro ouro Tritongo Encontro de uma semivogal, de...
1) Copie do texto conforme solicitado: a) No sexto parágrafo todas as palavras com encontro vocálico: R.: quase, acertou, ...
W 4) Copie do quarto parágrafo todas as palavras com dígrafos. R.: passado, assuntos, conhecer, numerassem. https://youtu....
https://youtu.be/UnJVjjFl_YQ https://youtu.be/UutpNDjWbHk Observe a palavra – “casa”: Notamos que a sílaba ca foi pronunci...
6) Circule a sílaba tônica das palavra História, alunos, Brasil, numeração, espanhóis, assuntos, conceitos, então, gramáti...
Sinônimos são palavras que possuem o mesmo sentido ou sentido aproximado. Ex: animados- alegres. Antônimos são palavras qu...
7) Pesquise e escreva o sinônimo de: animados: sugeriu: estudada: passado: acertou: correta: 8) Escreva o antônimo das pal...
9 - Relacione as colunas: (1) cerrar ( ) cozinhar (2) serrar ( ) restauração (3) coser ( ) embeber (4) cozer ( ) saudar (5...
10) Complete os espaços com o termo correto: a) O dos senadores é de oito anos. (mandado – mandato) b) Todos os haviam sid...
Para que servem os sinais de pontuação? No geral, para representar pausas na fala, nos casos do ponto, vírgula e ponto e v...
11) Produza frases empregando os sinais de pontuação e palavras indicadas: a) Ponto final - aprender- história – professor...
12) Empregue corretamente viagem ou viajem nas frases: a) A foi muito agradável. b) Quero que eles pela manhã c ) É necess...
13) Busque no dicionário o significado de: contextualizar: comércio: ........................................................
14) Pesquise e responda: a) Quando aconteceram as Grandes Navegações? Foi o período a partir do século XV, em que os portu...
d) Quem eram os nativos? Os nativos eram os habitantes do Brasil quando os portugueses aqui chegaram. e) Quantas eram as C...
REGIÃO SUL DO BRASIL • https://youtu.be/F_Xg1MiRjgw
Bandeira do Paraná Trecho da Web em destaque A bandeira do estado do Paraná foi adotada em 9 de janeiro de 1892. ... Dentr...
A BANDEIRA DO ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA FOI CRIADA EM 15 DE AGOSTO DE 1895, NO GOVERNO DE HERCÍLIO LUZ. • Significado dos e...
Não há um consenso sobre o significado das cores da bandeira riograndense. Uma versão, possivelmente mais próxima da real,...
POIS BEM VAMOS TENTAR ENTENDER...
Chuí Itaipu araucárias subtropical jesuítas missões índios alemães italianos colonias cidades alemães ucranianos russosita...
C A D B
Lenda da Cuca, lenda da erva- mate, lenda da Gralha Azul, lenda do Negrinho do Pastoreio e lenda do Saci-Pererê. https://y...
AGORA CHEGOU A VEZ DE MATEMATICAR 1) Escreva por extenso: a) R$0,60: ........................................................
2) Represente em real os seguintes valores (use o símbolo R$) a) quarenta e dois reais e dez centavos .......................
3) Arme e efetue: a) R$ 0,30 + R$0,72 + R$ 0,42= b) R$ 5,04 – R$ 0,68= 0,30 5,04 + 0,72 - 0,68 0,42 1,44 c) R$ 0,92 x 2= d...
Problematizando 1) Quantas moedas de R$ 0,05 preciso para trocar por uma cédula de dois reais? Calcule a resposta. 200 : 5...
4) Mamãe comprou uma roupa por R$ 138,98 em três prestações. Na primeira prestação, pagou R$20,00, na segunda, R$ 59,45. Q...
6) Três pessoas têm R$ 580,00 , a primeira tem R$160,00, a segunda tem R$98,00 a mais que a primeira. Qual quantia a terce...
8) Uma costureira queria comprar uma máquina por R$ 840,00. Pedia-se, na ocasião, R$140,00 na entrada. Se ela pudesse paga...
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Apostila de agosto
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Apostila de agosto

34 views

Published on

Para quintos anos, professoras Marise e Marcia.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Apostila de agosto

  1. 1. APOSTILA DE AGOSTO P R O F E S S O R A M A R I S E S C H M I DT
  2. 2. O BRASIL FOI DESCOBERTO OU INVADIDO?
  3. 3. INTERPRETANDO O TEXTO • (Lembre-se das respostas completas e iniciais maiúsculas, substantivos comuns são escritos com letra inicial minúscula, substantivo próprios sempre devem ter letra maiúscula). 1. Qual o título do texto? R.: O título do texto é “ O Brasil foi descoberto ou invadido? ”. 2. Em que ambiente acontece a história? R.: A história ocorre dentro de uma sala de aula. 3. Qual o assunto da aula em questão? R.: A aula tinha como objetivo conhecer fatores determinantes sobre a história do descobrimento do Brasil.
  4. 4. 4. Qual o nome da professora desta turma? R.: A professora se chama Margareth. 5. O que a professora afixou no cantinho de Língua Portuguesa? R.: Ela afixou um cartaz sobre gramática. 6. Por que os alunos ficaram animados? R.: Porque o assunto era a História do descobrimento do Brasil. 7. Segundo a professora Margareth, por que foi criado o Tratado de Tordesilhas? R.: Segundo a professora o tratado foi criado para evitar disputas entre os portugueses e espanhóis. 8. Quando Pedro Álvares Cabral chegou a terra do nativos? R.: Ele chegou à terra dos nativos em 22 de abril de 1500
  5. 5. 9. Quem são os personagens da história? R.: Os personagens da história são a professora Margareth e seus alunos. 10. Na sua opinião o Brasil foi desoberto ou invadido? R.: https://youtu.be/vDqADTV8cKo https://youtu.be/72eO7CaHr_4
  6. 6. Ditongo Encontro de uma semivogal e de uma vogal na mesma sílaba. limão quatro ouro Tritongo Encontro de uma semivogal, de uma vogal e de outra semivogal na mesma sílaba. quaisquer enxaguei Uruguai Hiato Encontro de duas vogais que se encontram em sílabas diferentes. piada oceano ciúme Encontro vocálico é a sequência de duas ou mais vogais numa palavra: Ex.: Caixa, chapéu, iguais... Os encontros vocálicos podem ser classificados em ditongo, tritongo e hiato. Encontro consonantal é a sequência de duas ou mais consoantes numa palavra. Ex.: trigo; planeta; advogado... Dígrafo é uma sequência de duas letras que forma um único som. Ex.: tosse; carro; ninho... Principais dígrafos: ( lh, nh, ch, rr, ss, qu e gu (seguidos de e ou i), sc, sç, xc, xs.)
  7. 7. 1) Copie do texto conforme solicitado: a) No sexto parágrafo todas as palavras com encontro vocálico: R.: quase, acertou, Laura, foi, criado, portugueses, espanhóis. b) No oitavo parágravo todas as palavras com ditongo: R.: não, numeração, Laura, chegou. c) No quarto parágrafo uma palavra com hiato: R.: descontextualizada, contextualizada... 2) Pesquise e escreva quatro palavras com tritongo. R.: enxaguei, quaisquer, iguais. 3) Copie do texto uma frase exclamativa e circule os encontros consonantais (não podem ser dígrafos). R.: Então, professora, eu numerei corretamente!
  8. 8. W 4) Copie do quarto parágrafo todas as palavras com dígrafos. R.: passado, assuntos, conhecer, numerassem. https://youtu.be/9QhpG_l7jhc Acentuação/cedilha e hífen Acento agudo Indica a pronuncia aberta da vogal Ex.: história língua, gramática, porém. Acento circunflexo representa o som fechado da vogal. Ex.: sequência, você, três. Além destes acentos, há outros sinais gráficos que usamos na escrita. Til: Indica o som nasal da vogal. Ex.: navegações, não, então. Cedilha: é colocado no c antes de a, o, u para lhe das o som de ss. Ex.:numeração, navegações. Ífen une palavras prefixos, etc. Ex.: arco-íris, ex-aluno, terça-feira. ´ ^ ~ ç -
  9. 9. https://youtu.be/UnJVjjFl_YQ https://youtu.be/UutpNDjWbHk Observe a palavra – “casa”: Notamos que a sílaba ca foi pronunciada mais fortemente que a sílaba sa. Por isso dizemos que ela é a sílaba tônica. Aí vai um lembrete especial, do que você nunca poderá esquecer! Nós contamos as sílabas das palavras começando do fim para o começo. De acordo com a posição da sílaba tônica, as palavras recebem nomes variados, é o que conheceremos agora. Oxítonas – a sílaba tônica é a última. Ex: café – cipó – bebê Paroxítonas – a sílaba tônica é a penúltima. Ex: útil – tórax – táxi Proparoxítonas – a sílaba tônica é a antepenúltima. Ex: árvore – lâmpada – número Todas as proparoxítonas são acentuadas.
  10. 10. 6) Circule a sílaba tônica das palavra História, alunos, Brasil, numeração, espanhóis, assuntos, conceitos, então, gramática, língua, cartaz, você. OXÍTONAS PAROXITONAS PROPAROXITONAS história alunos Brasil numeração espanhóis assuntos conceitosentão gramática línguacartaz você
  11. 11. Sinônimos são palavras que possuem o mesmo sentido ou sentido aproximado. Ex: animados- alegres. Antônimos são palavras que possuem sentido contrário. Homônimos são palavras que possuem a mesma pronuncia, as vezes a mesma grafia, porém, com sentido diferente. Ex.: animados- desanimados. Homônimos são palavras que possuem a mesma pronúncia (às vezes, a mesma escrita) e significados distintos. Ex.;colher (verbo) e colher (substantivo), concertar (harmonizar) e consertar (reparar), livre (adjetivo) e livre (verbo). Parônimas são muito parecidas na pronúncia e na escrita, entretanto, possuem significados diferentes. absolver (perdoar) e absorver (aspirar), comprimento (extensão) e cumprimento (saudação) https://youtu.be/jhERaqZw7RA
  12. 12. 7) Pesquise e escreva o sinônimo de: animados: sugeriu: estudada: passado: acertou: correta: 8) Escreva o antônimo das palavras da atividade anterior: animados: sugeriu: estudada: passado: acertou: correta: agitada, entusiasmada propôs, orientou treinada, aprendida retrógrado, obsoleto combinou, firmou certa, exata desanimados, desmotivados provocou, obrigou desinteressada, desleixada presente, futuro errou, equivocou incorreto, incerto
  13. 13. 9 - Relacione as colunas: (1) cerrar ( ) cozinhar (2) serrar ( ) restauração (3) coser ( ) embeber (4) cozer ( ) saudar (5) conserto ( ) costurar (6) concerto ( ) isentar (7) comprimento ( ) fechar (8) cumprimento ( ) altura ou tamanho (9) absolver ( ) pacto (10) absorver ( ) cortar com serra 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  14. 14. 10) Complete os espaços com o termo correto: a) O dos senadores é de oito anos. (mandado – mandato) b) Todos os haviam sido ocupados. ( acentos - assentos). c) Após o bombardeio, o navio atingido ( emergiu - imergiu) d) Pedro mandou seu computador para o (conserto – concerto) e) Você precisa melhorar seu de humor. ( censo – senso) f) A polícia Federal combate o de cocaína. ( tráfego, tráfico) g) Para impedir a corrente de ar, Ana Laura a porta. (cerrou – serrou) mandato assentos imergiu. conserto. senso tráfico cerrou
  15. 15. Para que servem os sinais de pontuação? No geral, para representar pausas na fala, nos casos do ponto, vírgula e ponto e vírgula; ou entonações, nos casos do ponto de exclamação e de interrogação, por exemplo. Além de pausa na fala e entonação da voz, os sinais de pontuação reproduzem, na escrita, nossas emoções, intenções e anseios. Vírgula (,), Ponto-final (.), Ponto de Interrogação (?), Ponto de Exclamação (!), Ponto e vírgula (;), Dois-pontos (:), Aspas (“”), Reticências (...), Parênteses ( ), Travessão (–). https://youtu.be/bHuWIkiAnzQ
  16. 16. 11) Produza frases empregando os sinais de pontuação e palavras indicadas: a) Ponto final - aprender- história – professora. b) Ponto de exclamação – gramática -animados – alunos. c) Vírgula - numeração - capitanias – portugueses.
  17. 17. 12) Empregue corretamente viagem ou viajem nas frases: a) A foi muito agradável. b) Quero que eles pela manhã c ) É necessário que todos de trem. d) As crianças querem uma de navio *** DICA: Viagem com g significa passeio excursão e é um substantivo Viajem: pertence ao verbo viajar em toda sua conjugação.*** viagem viagem viajem viajem
  18. 18. 13) Busque no dicionário o significado de: contextualizar: comércio: ............................................................................................................................. tratado: ................................................................................................................................. capitanias: ............................................................................................................................ hereditárias: ......................................................................................................................... analisar, entender, interpretar mercado, venda, estabelecimento combinado, acordado, ajustado chefia, comando transmitido
  19. 19. 14) Pesquise e responda: a) Quando aconteceram as Grandes Navegações? Foi o período a partir do século XV, em que os portugueseses e espanhóis revolucionaram na descoberta de novas terras. b) Quando Cabral chegou as novas terras? Cabral chegou as novas terras em 22 de abril de 1.500. c) O que encontrou ao desembarcar? Cabral encontrou povos nativos e muita riqueza que foi explorada por ele.
  20. 20. d) Quem eram os nativos? Os nativos eram os habitantes do Brasil quando os portugueses aqui chegaram. e) Quantas eram as Capitanias Hereditárias? Quais prosperaram? Quem as administrava? Nosso país foi dividido em catorze capitanias hereditárias. Apenas duas prosperaram. A capitania de Pernambuco chefiada por Duarte Coelho e a de São Vicente comandada por Martim Afonso de Souza.
  21. 21. REGIÃO SUL DO BRASIL • https://youtu.be/F_Xg1MiRjgw
  22. 22. Bandeira do Paraná Trecho da Web em destaque A bandeira do estado do Paraná foi adotada em 9 de janeiro de 1892. ... Dentro da esfera azul há uma faixa branca com a inscrição PARANÁ na cor verde. No lado esquerdo da esfera há um ramo de erva-mate e no lado direito um de pinheiro-do-paraná
  23. 23. A BANDEIRA DO ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA FOI CRIADA EM 15 DE AGOSTO DE 1895, NO GOVERNO DE HERCÍLIO LUZ. • Significado dos elementos da Bandeira: • Barrete Frígio: representa o governo Republicano; • Trigo: representa a agricultura forte do estado; • Café: representa as lavouras do litoral do estado; • Escudo: informa a data do reconhecimento da República no estado (17 de novembro de 1889 - só se soube dois dias após a Proclamação da República acontecer); • Chave: mostra que SC é um ponto estratégico do Brasil; • Águia: representa a força do povo catarinense;
  24. 24. Não há um consenso sobre o significado das cores da bandeira riograndense. Uma versão, possivelmente mais próxima da real, dá conta que a faixa verde representa a mata dos pampas, a vermelha simboliza o ideal revolucionário e a coragem do povo, e a cor amarela representa as riquezas nacionais do território gaúcho Sabe-se que o lema escrito na bandeira do estado, tanto quanto os símbolos, estão diretamente ligados ao Positivismo.
  25. 25. POIS BEM VAMOS TENTAR ENTENDER...
  26. 26. Chuí Itaipu araucárias subtropical jesuítas missões índios alemães italianos colonias cidades alemães ucranianos russositalianos japoneses poloneses
  27. 27. C A D B
  28. 28. Lenda da Cuca, lenda da erva- mate, lenda da Gralha Azul, lenda do Negrinho do Pastoreio e lenda do Saci-Pererê. https://youtu.be/9eLv1r6Fgsc http://redeglobo.globo.com/rs/rbstvrs/institucional/videos/t/videos/v/a-lenda-da- erva-mate-faz-parte-de-voce/2724857/ https://youtu.be/v_7cu73ywO4 https://youtu.be/ptSe-P2olUU https://youtu.be/um1WHr1ejow
  29. 29. AGORA CHEGOU A VEZ DE MATEMATICAR 1) Escreva por extenso: a) R$0,60: ........................................................................................................................................................... b) R$9,30: ....................................................................................................................................................... c) R$ 73,50: ....................................................................................................................................................... d) R$131,00 ....................................................................................................................................................... e) R$ 1.608,00: ..................................................................................................................................................... sessenta centavos nove reais e trinta centavos setenta e três reais e cinquenta centavos cento e trinta e um reais mil seiscentos e oito reais ( em cheque: Hum mil seiscentos e oito)
  30. 30. 2) Represente em real os seguintes valores (use o símbolo R$) a) quarenta e dois reais e dez centavos .............................................................................................................. b) trezentos e vinte e seis reais: ........................................................................................................................... c) quinhentos e dois reais e dezoito centavos: ..................................................................................................... d) três mil, quatrocentos e nove reais: ................................................................................................................. e) doze mil, oitocentos e vinte e quatro reais e quarenta e cinco centavos: ....................................................... R$ 42,10 R$ 326,00 R$ 502,18 R$ 3.409,00 R$ 12.824,45
  31. 31. 3) Arme e efetue: a) R$ 0,30 + R$0,72 + R$ 0,42= b) R$ 5,04 – R$ 0,68= 0,30 5,04 + 0,72 - 0,68 0,42 1,44 c) R$ 0,92 x 2= d) R$9,36 x 3= 0,92 9,36 x 2 x 3 R$ 1,44 4,36 R$4,36 1,84 R$1,84 28,08 RS 28,08
  32. 32. Problematizando 1) Quantas moedas de R$ 0,05 preciso para trocar por uma cédula de dois reais? Calcule a resposta. 200 : 5 = 40 R.: Precisarei de 40 moedas. 2) Quantas moedas de R$ 0,25 são necessárias para ter R$ 5,00? 4 x5 R.: Serão necessárias 20 moedas de R$ 0,25 20 3) Quantas moedas de R$0,10 centavos são necessárias para ter R$12,00? 12 X 10 R.: Serão necessárias 120 moedas de R$ 0,10. 120
  33. 33. 4) Mamãe comprou uma roupa por R$ 138,98 em três prestações. Na primeira prestação, pagou R$20,00, na segunda, R$ 59,45. Quanto irá pagar na terceira? 20,00 138,98 + 59,45 - 79,45 79,45 059,53 R.: Na terceira parcela irá pagar R$ 59,53. 5) Comprei dois cadernos a R$2,10 cada um, duas borrachas a R$0,79 cada uma e meia dúzia de lápis a R$ 0,40 cada um. Quanto gastei? 2,10 X 2 0,79 X 2 0,40 X 6 4,20 1,58 2,40 4,20 +1,58 2,40 8,18 R.: Gastei R$ 8,18.
  34. 34. 6) Três pessoas têm R$ 580,00 , a primeira tem R$160,00, a segunda tem R$98,00 a mais que a primeira. Qual quantia a terceira pessoa tem? 1ª 160,00 2ª 160 + 98 = 3ª ? 2ª pessoa 160 +98 ???258 258 +160 418 3ª pessoa 580 - 418 162162 R.: A terceira pessoa tem R$ 162,00. 7) Comprei um televisor por R$630,00 em três parcelas, a primeira de R$210,00, a segunda de R$210,00. Quanto vou pagar na terceira prestação? 210 X 2 420 630 - 420 210 R.: A terceira prestação pagarei R$ 210,00.
  35. 35. 8) Uma costureira queria comprar uma máquina por R$ 840,00. Pedia-se, na ocasião, R$140,00 na entrada. Se ela pudesse pagar o restante em quatro prestações iguais. De quanto seria cada prestação? 840 - 140 700 700 4 1 4- 3 0 7 -2 80 2 0 5 - 2 0 0 0 R.: Cada prestação seria de R$175,00.

×