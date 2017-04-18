Tp nº 1111

TP Nº 1 Software & Hardware Profesor: Eduardo S. Gesualdi Iudica, Marisa Liliana IFTS1 Turno Noche Materia: Informática
La Informática se divide en dos grupos: Hardware y Software • Hardware: Todas las partes físicas tangibles de un sistema i...
• Software: Es todo lo que no podemos tocar: Soporte lógico necesario de un sistema informático, el cual permite al resto ...
Hardware y Software • Hoy, en el mundo de las PC, el hardware depende del sofware, este ultimo avanza a pasos agigantados ...
Placa Madre • Dentro de PC tenemos la placa madre, placa principal orientada en sentido de su gabinete puede ser vertical ...
Placa Madre: Encontramos dos tipos de memoria. Ram y Rom: • Ram: Memoria principal de la computadora donde residen program...
Rom: Memoria de solo lectura. • Memoria soldada en la placa madre llamada rombios, permite solo la lectura de la informaci...
Componentes internos del Hardware: Lo importante es lo que esta dentro del gabinete. (CPU) .
Tecnologías: • PC de Marca: • Menos posibilidad que algo deje de funcionar, sus componentes pertenecen todos al mismo fabr...
Tecnología: • PC Clon: • Placas de distintos fabricantes, lo positivo es que por ser clon todo se entiende entre si y pued...
Notebook y Netbook Nacen y mueren como vienen, nada puede ser modificado. • Notebook: ordenador personal que se puede move...
Netbook: Es una categoría de computadora de bajo costo y dimensiones reducidas, que aporta mayor movilidad y autonomía.
Driver • Para que el hardware y el software se comuniquen existen los drivers los cuales se componen de un paquete de prog...
Periféricos: Se dividen en 3 categorías: Entrada-Salida y Entrada y Salida • Entrada: Muchos periféricos son elementos fun...
Periféricos: • Salida: Son los que reciben información que es procesada por la CPU y la reproducen para que sea perceptibl...
• Periféricos de Entrada y Salida de datos: • Pantalla táctil • Lectora grabadora de • Disco rígido • Pendrive • Modem
Conclusión El Hardware y Software forman una herramienta indispensable para el uso de las computadoras. La informática a t...
Trabajo Practoco Nº 1
Profesor: Eduardo Gesualdi

  1. 1. TP Nº 1 Software & Hardware Profesor: Eduardo S. Gesualdi Iudica, Marisa Liliana IFTS1 Turno Noche Materia: Informática
  2. 2. La Informática se divide en dos grupos: Hardware y Software • Hardware: Todas las partes físicas tangibles de un sistema informático algunos de los elementos que lo componen: Placa. Monitor. Cable. Teclado.
  3. 3. • Software: Es todo lo que no podemos tocar: Soporte lógico necesario de un sistema informático, el cual permite al resto de los programas funcionar, en el podemos encontrar: Procesador de texto. Windows. Juegos.
  4. 4. Hardware y Software • Hoy, en el mundo de las PC, el hardware depende del sofware, este ultimo avanza a pasos agigantados es muy rapido el cambio de plataforma, lo que me obliga a veces a dejar hardware de lado (cosas que dejan de funcionar)
  5. 5. Placa Madre • Dentro de PC tenemos la placa madre, placa principal orientada en sentido de su gabinete puede ser vertical u horizontal. Esta placa cobija las placas que controlan el periférico asociado: Placa de video. De sonido. De red. De impresión, etc.
  6. 6. Placa Madre: Encontramos dos tipos de memoria. Ram y Rom: • Ram: Memoria principal de la computadora donde residen programas y datos, es una placa que puedo sacar y suplantar por otra, en ella se ejecuta los programas.
  7. 7. Rom: Memoria de solo lectura. • Memoria soldada en la placa madre llamada rombios, permite solo la lectura de la información y no su escritura, pone en marcha el ordenador. En la misma se realizan diferentes diagnósticos: Tipo de memoria. Tipo de disco rígido. Placa de video.
  8. 8. Componentes internos del Hardware: Lo importante es lo que esta dentro del gabinete. (CPU) .
  9. 9. Tecnologías: • PC de Marca: • Menos posibilidad que algo deje de funcionar, sus componentes pertenecen todos al mismo fabricante. • Ventaja: Para trabajos constantes y de alta confiabilidad. • Desventaja: en caso de rotura, alto costo de reparación.
  10. 10. Tecnología: • PC Clon: • Placas de distintos fabricantes, lo positivo es que por ser clon todo se entiende entre si y puedo armar a gusto. • Ventaja: Fácil de reparar. • Desventaja: Soporte técnico limitado,
  11. 11. Notebook y Netbook Nacen y mueren como vienen, nada puede ser modificado. • Notebook: ordenador personal que se puede mover o transportar con facilidad.
  12. 12. Netbook: Es una categoría de computadora de bajo costo y dimensiones reducidas, que aporta mayor movilidad y autonomía.
  13. 13. Driver • Para que el hardware y el software se comuniquen existen los drivers los cuales se componen de un paquete de programas que el fabricante del hardware debe hacer para que la plataforma de Windows lo pueda leer. • Se tienen que usar los drivers del la versión del software que se esta trabajando.
  14. 14. Periféricos: Se dividen en 3 categorías: Entrada-Salida y Entrada y Salida • Entrada: Muchos periféricos son elementos fundamentales para un sistema. Al ser fuentes primordiales de entrada pueden ser considerados extensiones del sistema informático. Encontramos a los siguientes: • Teclado. • Ratón. • Escáner. • Placa de Mando. • Cámara Web
  15. 15. Periféricos: • Salida: Son los que reciben información que es procesada por la CPU y la reproducen para que sea perceptible para el usuario. • Monitor • Impresora • Altavoz • Parlante
  16. 16. • Periféricos de Entrada y Salida de datos: • Pantalla táctil • Lectora grabadora de • Disco rígido • Pendrive • Modem
  17. 17. Conclusión El Hardware y Software forman una herramienta indispensable para el uso de las computadoras. La informática a través de estas herramientas nos ayuda en el trabajo diario a facilitar tareas de búsqueda de la información, en actividades habituales, tales como el estudio, el trabajo, el comercio, etc.

