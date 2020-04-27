Successfully reported this slideshow.
Características: posibilidades y limitaciones de las TIC en los procesos formativos 1. Posibilidades de las TIC aplicadas ...
pasar de la distribución de la información a su gestión, y la ​construcción del significado de forma diferente en función ...
Esto es verdad. La cuestión está en ​valorar si las ​ventajas que nos proporcionan las TIC superan con creces los inconven...
manejo. Muchos profesores desconocen las actividades que se pueden realizar con el apoyo de las TIC y que claramente facil...
trabajos a realizar con los libros de texto digitales en casa… Los ​nuevos instrumentos exigen ​nuevas técnicas​ y ​nuevas...
Esto es verdad a medias. Los alumnos se distraen con Internet si no hacemos las cosas bien. Primero recordemos que en prim...
→ ​Si los alumnos lo hacen todo con los ordenadores, perderán su caligrafía y su ortografía, pues escriben muchas veces co...
→ ​Las TIC tienen un coste elevado y los centros docentes tienen muchas necesidades. La Administración educativa y la dire...
  1. 1. Características: posibilidades y limitaciones de las TIC en los procesos formativos 1. Posibilidades de las TIC aplicadas a la Educación → ​Inmaterialidad​: la ​actividad se desarrolla en torno a la ​información y esta información se encuentra en múltiples ​códigos​ y ​formas​: visuales, auditivas, textuales de datos...etc. → ​Penetración en todos los sectores : ​culturales​, ​económicos​, ​educativos​, industriales​...etc. En ​poco tiempo su ​impacto llegará desde la ​enseñanza a la medicina y desde el mundo del arte a la ​investigación​. → ​Interconexión​: Las ​nuevas tecnologías ofrecen ​grandes ​posibilidades para poder combinarse y ​ampliar de esta forma sus ​posibilidades individuales​. Estas ​conexiones permiten llegar a la construcción de ​nuevas realidades​ expresivas y comunicativas. → ​Interactividad​: La interactividad permite que el ​control de la ​comunicación se esté desplazando hacia el ​receptor​, que determinará tanto el ​tiempo como la ​modalidad de uso​. Así el ​receptor desempeñará un papel importante en la construcción de su mensaje, el de transmisor de mensajes​. → ​Instantaneidad​: Permite ​romper las ​barreras espaciales y ponernos en ​contacto directo de forma inmediata con las personas, bancos de datos, etc. Convierten el ​problema de la transmisión o ​recepción de la ​información en uno exclusivamente ​técnico​, es decir, de la potencialidad tecnológica de los medios utilizados. → ​Creación de nuevos códigos y lenguajes expresivos​: La aparición de ​nuevos códigos y lenguajes permiten ​nuevas realidades expresivas​, como es el caso de los ​multimedia e hipermedia​. Estos ​lenguajes repercutirán en la ​necesidad de adquirir ​nuevos dominios alfabéticos que vayan más allá de la formación en las capacidades lectoescritoras, potenciando la a​lfabetización en el ​lenguaje informático y multimedia​. Esta alfabetización tal vez no supone el ​aprendizaje de nuevas habilidades específicas, pero sí de nuevas ​formas de organizar y combinar los códigos​, y de darle significados diferentes a la organización de códigos y lenguajes. → ​Ruptura de la linealidad expresiva​: Esta ruptura está provocando que los ​mensajes tiendan a organizarse de manera ​hipertextual​, frente a los tradicionales modelos de comunicación lineal. Esto está generando ​consecuencias significativas como la ​desestructuración del discurso​, la ​transferencia del peso de la comunicación del autor al texto​, el desafío de
  2. 2. pasar de la distribución de la información a su gestión, y la ​construcción del significado de forma diferente en función de la navegación hipertextual realizada por el receptor. → ​Elevados parámetros de calidad de imagen y sonido​: No son exclusivamente desde la calidad de la información, sino también en cuanto a la ​fidelidad con la que pueden transferirse de un lugar a otro, además de ​evitar los ​fallos de interrupciones en la transferencia de los mensajes y los ruidos comunicativos. Estas calidades han sido alcanzadas gracias a la digitalización de las señales visuales, auditivas o de datos y a las mejoras en el hardware de transferencia. → ​Potenciación de audiencias diferenciadas y segmentadas​: Se tiende a la especialización de los programas y medios en función de las características y demandas de los receptores. Esto repercute en la ​realización de ​programas a imagen y semejanza de la audiencia conseguida y a una ​progresiva tematización de canales y ​oferta televisiva​, así como al ​pago individual por la utilización de estos ​servicios​. Además, también se está rompiendo el concepto de ​cultura ​de ​masas y la creación de ​comunidades virtuales de comunicación​, organizadas y orientadas en función de los intereses y actitudes de los que allí participan. → ​Digitalización​: La ​digitalización​ de las ​señales visuales​, auditivas o de datos ha dado lugar al ​aumento​ de la ​calidad de imagen y sonido​. → ​Diversidad​: No existe una única ​tecnología disponible, sino hay una ​variedad de ellas que pueden ​desempeñar diferentes ​funciones que giran alrededor de las características ya indicadas. Esta ​diversidad también es importante contemplarla desde la flexibilidad que introduce el ​software​, que modificándolo incorpora ​nuevas posibilidades y desarrollo del hardware​. → ​Innovación​: La ventaja que ofrece la innovación es que se puede contar con una tecnología razonable para realizar las ​diferentes actividades no imaginables hace poco tiempo. El problema sería que las escuelas tienen poca capacidad para absorber las tecnologías así que muchas de ellas cuando se incorporan ya están siendo transformadas en la sociedad en general (si no han sido ya rechazadas). Es cierto que las nuevas tecnologías están poniendo a disposición mucha ​información y que ha aumentado su ruidos, así que esto lleva a plantear si tener más información es igual a estar más informado. 2. Limitaciones de las TIC aplicadas a la Educación 2.1 En las aulas 2.0 vamos a tener más problemas → ​Al introducir las TIC en las aulas de clase, el profesorado debe enfrentarse a nuevas preocupaciones y problemas:
  3. 3. Esto es verdad. La cuestión está en ​valorar si las ​ventajas que nos proporcionan las TIC superan con creces los inconvenientes que nos proporcionan. Las principales razones para el uso educativo de las TIC son 3: - Para que los estudiantes adquieran las ​competencias digitales​. - Facilitan​ la ​realización​ de algunas ​tareas​. - Facilitan​ la ​realización​ de muchas más ​actividades de aprendizaje​. → ​A menudo las infraestructuras TIC de los centros docentes están mal, y esto genera muchos más problemas: Esto es una verdad que se soluciona poniendo ​infraestructuras adecuadas y por su puesto organizando un ​sistema para su ​mantenimiento​. Si ​no disponemos de las condiciones adecuadas para trabajar bien con las TIC y estos problemas dan lugar a que los procesos de ​enseñanza y ​aprendizaje sean ​menos productivos que antes, es mejor que trabajemos sin TIC. 2.2 Los profesores necesitan formación para innovar con las TIC →​ ​Las TIC no se están usando para innovar las metodologías didácticas: Esto es una verdad a medias ya que hay muchos ​profesores que sobretodo los primeros años en aulas ​TIC​, las utilizan solo de ​apoyo a actividades y métodos de trabajo tradicionales y poco más. Por otra parte también es cierto que hay muchos ​profesores que con las ​TIC realizan ​múltiples actividades que, además de individualizar más la enseñanza, facilitan el aprendizaje ​autónomo de los estudiantes, el ​desarrollo de su ​criterio y su creatividad​. Detrás de la falta de innovación didáctica en el uso de las TIC suele haber una ​falta de formación por parte del ​profesorado​. Los profesores que conocen los modelos innovadores y eficientes de uso didáctico de las TIC, suelen aplicarlos. Sería conveniente que en cada centro haya un profesor que actúe como ​coordinador TIC difundiendo ejemplos de buenas prácticas en el uso didáctico de las tic y dando apoyo a los profesores que lo soliciten. → ​A los profesores les falta formación y confianza en el manejo de las TIC, por esto las utilizan poco con los estudiantes​: Esto es una verdad a medias. Actualmente casi todos los ​profesores manejan los instrumentos básicos de las TIC. Aunque un profesor disponga solo de estos ​conocimientos​, puede gestionar infinidad de ​actividades de ​enseñanza y aprendizaje con apoyo TIC ​y puede ir aprendiendo poco a poco a manejar otros instrumentos TIC como la plataforma educativa del centro, el programa para elaborar presentaciones multimedia...etc. Pensamos que la ​baja predisposición al ​uso de las ​TIC en las aulas se debe más a la falta de formación en el ​uso didáctico de las mismas que a la falta de formación sobre su
  4. 4. manejo. Muchos profesores desconocen las actividades que se pueden realizar con el apoyo de las TIC y que claramente facilitan los aprendizajes de los estudiantes. Si no ven un claro “valor añadido” se resisten a usarlas. También otro factor que inhibe al profesorado es que en muchas aulas hay ​deficiencias infraestructurales que ​dificultan el ​uso de los instrumentos ​TIC​. En cuanto a la falta de confianza y soltura con el manejo de las ​TIC en las aulas que manifiestan muchos ​profesores​, es ​consecuencia de la ​escasa utilización de las mismas. Adquirimos confianza en el uso de una máquina, a medida que acumulamos horas de uso. → ​Algunas de las mejoras constatables al utilizar TIC en las aulas: mayor motivación y participación del alumnado, mayor individualización de la enseñanza.... solamente se dan cuando el profesorado tiene un buen nivel de formación en el uso educativo de las TIC​: Esto es cierto. Las ​TIC son una ​nueva herramienta​, que debe saber ​utilizarse de forma adecuada​ en cada ​contexto​ para poder disfrutar de sus ​ventajas​. 2.3 Problemáticas con los contenidos multimedia y los libros digitales. → ​En las aulas 2.0 NO son imprescindibles los libros digitales. Esto es verdad. En estas aulas se pueden considerar 3 escenarios: - Usar ​libro de texto en papel. - Usar ​libro de texto digital. - No usar​ ningún tipo de ​libro de texto. Los ​libros digitales además de seguir ofreciendo lo mismo que los tradicionales proporcionan ​vídeos​, ​animaciones y ​simulaciones​, ​ejercicios autocorrectivos​…un claro y enorme ​valor añadido​. Y además siempre actualizado y por un ​coste menor​. Evidentemente los profesores que preferían no utilizar libro de texto, es lógico que ahora tampoco quieran utilizar libros de textos digitales. → ​Al utilizar libros de texto digitales se pierde mucho tiempo en clase esperando que se descarguen los contenidos en los ordenadores de los alumnos. Esto es verdad a medias. Si se dispone de un ​ancho de banda de acceso a ​Internet adecuado​, esto no pasará. Si nuestro ​ancho de banda es ​pequeño debemos de evitar que esta situación se produzca utilizando ​metodologías que ​no exijan la ​descarga simultánea de los mismos contenidos en ​todos los ​ordenadores​. También hay muchas otras técnicas que se pueden aplicar para evitar estos problemas, cómo ​proponer diversas actividades a los estudiantes, unas con libros de texto digital y otras con otros medios, orientar algunos de los
  5. 5. trabajos a realizar con los libros de texto digitales en casa… Los ​nuevos instrumentos exigen ​nuevas técnicas​ y ​nuevas metodologías​. → ​Trabajando con los libros de texto digitales hay alumnos que terminan pronto la tarea y entonces se dedican a jugar con los ordenadores. Esto es verdad a medias. Para evitar que esto ocurra existen muchas posibilidades como por ejemplo organizar la actividad de manera que los ​alumnos que terminan antes tengan la ​oportunidad de hacer otra ​tarea complementaria que les resulte atractiva. A los alumnos no les gusta estar ​inactivos​, y si no ​prevemos y ​orientamos sus ​actividades​, serán ellos lo que decidan. También en los ​libros de texto digitales suele haber una ​gran cantidad de ​ejercicios que pueden utilizarse para los ​alumnos más ​rápidos​. Además muchos de estos ejercicios son ​autocorregibles​, así que se puede encargar más tareas a los alumnos sin sobrecargar el trabajo del profesor, que recibirá informes con la actividad realizada por sus alumnos y podrá reforzar personalmente a los alumnos que lo necesiten. → ​Los ejercicios autocorregibles que al fallar dan la respuesta no estimulan el esfuerzo del alumno ni le ayudan a memorizar. Esto es una verdad absoluta. A veces los ​alumnos buscan hacer el ​mínimo esfuerzo y si el programa les da la respuesta correcta puede ser que no le presten ​atención​. Para evitar esto conviene que cuando se equivoquen el programa les dé más oportunidades y estaría bien que les proporcione ​ayudas permitiendo así que el alumno lo intente un par de veces más con la posibilidad de puntuar algo. Igualmente esto no ocurre solo con ejercicios autocorrectivos, también ocurre al corregir ​ejercicios en la ​pizarra​. Muchas veces los alumnos tampoco tienen interés aunque estén obligados a tachar su respuesta y escribir en rojo la respuesta correcta. Al igual pasa cuando el profesor devuelve los ​cuadernos con los e​jercicios corregidos​, y hay alumnos que solo miran la nota que se les ha puesto. 2.4 En las aulas 2.0 los alumnos se distraen más → ​Entre clases y en los recreos, usan los ordenadores para jugar y entrar en sus redes sociales: Esto es una verdad a medias. Algunos alumnos ​lo hacen pero solo ​si se lo permitimos. Además no siempre juegan a veces ​comentan con los ​compañeros una ​tarea o información que me encontrado útil para un ​trabajo​. Si los profesores en cualquier caso creen que no debe ser así bastará con mantener ​apagados los ​ordenadores y ​prohibir su ​uso entre clases y en los ​recreos​. Además el ​centro también puede ​limitar y ​filtrar los ​accesos a ​Internet​ desde su red local → ​Los alumnos se distraen en clase con Internet:
  6. 6. Esto es verdad a medias. Los alumnos se distraen con Internet si no hacemos las cosas bien. Primero recordemos que en primaria y ESO los alumnos solo tendrán el ordenador cuando el profesor lo diga. Además el ​profesor habrá ​motivado a sus ​alumnos para que quieran hacer la actividad. Por otra parte en clase habrá ​reglas que limitarán el ​uso de Internet a determinadas páginas y servicios y se supone que el ​profesor tendrá ​autoridad y habilidad para hacer que se cumplan estas reglas. Por último cuando los alumnos trabajen con los ordenadores el ​profesor estará ​moviéndose por el ​aula​. Si se queda ​sentado aumentaría las ​posibilidades de que algunos ​alumnos se ​distraigan en ​Internet a no ser de que se les motorice con un programa de control de red local. → ​Los alumnos se distraen en casa con Internet Esto es una verdad absoluta. Distraerse un poco cuando ya han realizado los deberes no está mal, pero hay que ​evitar ​abusar de esas ​distracciones o priorizarlas por delante de las obligaciones, y esto a veces es difícil para las familias. 2.5 Con las TIC no mejoran las notas y hasta aprenden menos → ​Las TIC son las responsables de la instauración de la cultura de la facilidad, la inmediatez, la diversión y el no esfuerzo. Esto es una afirmación gratuita que ha aparecido en algún medio de comunicación. Cuando vemos a los ​estudiantes ​experimentando con la ​tecnología , ​preparando presentaciones multimedia o ​resolviendo problemas utilizando ​Internet da la impresión de que se están esforzando y están ​aprendiendo ​competencias imprescindibles para vivir en la sociedad actual. Evidentemente sigue siendo ​imprescindible que cada ​alumno tenga un buen ​vocabulario​, y el vocabulario lo aprendemos leyendo, estudiando y memorizando, y esto nos exigirá esfuerzo. Los tiempos actuales exigen ​aunar ​tradición e ​innovación tecnológica​. → ​El tiempo que los estudiantes están haciendo cosas con las TIC no “leen”, ni escuchan al profesor o a otros compañeros para aprender cosas y debatir. Esto es una verdad casi absoluta. Con el ​ordenador los ​alumnos pueden hacer otras cosas también muy importantes para su formación, y si ​usan este ​menos del 50 % del tiempo ​semanal de clases, queda mucho tiempo para ​leer​, ​escuchar​, ​expresarse​, ​debatir​…. Además con el ordenador leen frecuentemente y a veces leen mucho. Sin entrar en más detalles aceptamos que a menudo la lectura ante el ordenador es más “superficial”, está más dedicada a buscar información que a recrearse con ella y profundizar en su significado.
  7. 7. → ​Si los alumnos lo hacen todo con los ordenadores, perderán su caligrafía y su ortografía, pues escriben muchas veces con las abreviaturas habituales en los mensajes SMS. Esto es verdad también. Si se les deja ​escribir a mano y los ​profesores les ​toleran que escriban en ​formatos SMS​, ​perderán su ​caligrafía y su ​ortografía​. Pero hacer esto significa que los profesores estamos haciendo mal nuestro trabajo. Primero el ​uso de ordenadores que recomendamos en primaria y eso se sitúa ​por debajo del 50 % del ​tiempo semanal de clase, es decir, muchos de las actividades se seguirán realizando mediante escritura manual. Por otra parte si cuando un ​alumno presenta un ​trabajo con ​abreviaturas SMS o muchas faltas de ortografía, se le devuelve con un ​tachado y con la ​orden de repetición bajo pena de obtener un cero, creo que pronto aprenderán a diferenciar lo que se puede hacer al enviar un mensaje SMS y lo que se debe hacer al presentar un trabajo en el colegio. → ​Trabajando con las TIC, no hay constancia clara de mejora de los rendimientos académicos de los estudiantes, no mejoran sus notas. Esto es verdad a medias. Hemos ido comprobando que generalmente, aunque los profesores afirman que los ​alumnos están más ​motivados​, participan más en los trabajos y aprenden más…, Luego las ​notas de los estudiantes ​no manifiestan ​mejoras ​significativas ¿porque ocurre esto? Por una parte está comprobado que realizando ​buenas actividades de aprendizaje con el ​apoyo de las ​TIC los alumnos ​comprenderán mejor los ​contenidos​, ​mejorarán muchas de las ​competencias básicas​, pero en general ​no ​mejorarán de manera significativa la ​memorización a largo plazo de los ​contenidos​, a no ser que se elabore un programa de tareas sistemático y personalizado. Sin embargo lo que ocurre es que la mayoría de los exámenes son ​memorísticos​, o al menos requieren que el alumno disponga de una información memorizada para poder afrontar los ejercicios en lo que se van a valorar sus competencias. Si estas notas recogieran más los ​aprendizajes competenciales​, entonces sí que la realización de actividades con apoyos TIC facilitaría una mejora apreciable del rendimiento académico. → ​Cuando encargamos “deberes” para hacer en casa con Internet, algunos alumnos argumentan que no los han hecho porque no se pudieron conectar a Internet. El ​Internet puede ser una ​excusa ​más​. Los buenos profesores siempre han sabido gestionar estas situaciones en tutoría con estos alumnos 2.6 El coste
  8. 8. → ​Las TIC tienen un coste elevado y los centros docentes tienen muchas necesidades. La Administración educativa y la dirección del centro deben establecer prioridades. Esto es verdad. Para empezar hay que ​distinguir entre lo ​imprescindible y lo deseable y se debe empezar a atendiendo lo primero, lo imprescindible. Podemos considerar que hoy en día las ​pizarras digitales ya han demostrado sus ​ventajas y su ​aceptación general por el ​profesorado​, y resulta ​imprescindible disponer de ellas en las aulas. En los centros que ya tienen ordenador e Internet bastaría con colocar un ​proyector para tener una pizarra digital simple. Respecto a los ​portátiles está claro que poder disponer de un ordenador en clase cuando sea conveniente permite hacer muchas más ​actividades de aprendizaje​, individualizar mas la enseñanza y ​facilitar la ​adquisición de muchas competencias básicas​, empezando por las ​competencias digitales​. Habría que ​ver cuál es la mejor opción para cada ​contexto​, y sobre todo tener en cuenta que la ​integración de las aulas 2.0 debe hacerse de manera ​progresiva y asegurando previamente la ​formación adecuada del ​profesorado​. Otros recursos como las plataformas educativas del centro, los libros de texto digitales, los lectores de documento… multiplicarán la funcionalidad de las pizarras digitales y los ordenadores, pero ya habrá que decidir que es imprescindible y qué es deseable.

