The bare minimum – Risks and benefits

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presented by Marion Couesnon during Product Crunch Berlin on May 2021 (Accessibility edition)
Hi! My name is Marion. I am an enthusiastic interaction designer. Since 2011, I have learned design with passion. Driven b...
I work for Futurice. Futurice is a consultancy that bring together strategy, design, engineering and data to help organisa...
What I often hear about accessibility: We only do this because it is a legal requirement. How much effort should we be put...
What is this legal requirement? Signed in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a civil right law that prohib...
An emblematic case: NAD vs Netflix. In 2011, the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) ﬁled a lawsuit against Netﬂix conc...
Who is behind the ADA? Ed Roberts & the Disability Rights Movement. Ed Roberts (January 23, 1939 – March 14, 1995) was a d...
The Disability Right Movement is not the story of a single man. It’s the story of thousands of people. For instance, the 1...
Today, we can still ﬁnd disability activists demonstrating in big cities, like during the Disability pride parade in New-Y...
Ending the stigma and invisibility of disability. Ableism is the discrimination and social prejudice against people with d...
Back to the original statement: We only do this because it is a legal requirement. How much effort should we be putting in...
The bare minimum: Peloton. Peloton is an american exercise equipment and media company based in New York City. They provid...
The way to go : listening to your community and implementing the.... Web Content Accessibility Guidelines! WCAG 2.1 is the...
A closing note: European laws. They are 2 main regulations both using WCAG 2.0 level AA as a reference: 1- European Web Ac...
Kiitos! Danke! Merci! Thanks! /Marion Couesnon/ Interaction Designer. Tweet with me @marioncouesnon or email me at: marion...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Internet
28 views
May. 20, 2021

The bare minimum – Risks and benefits

Here is a presentation I gave on May the 19th for Product Crunch Berlin (Accessibility edition). The transcript has been made accessible. The recording should be available soon.
Enjoy.

License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The bare minimum – Risks and benefits

  1. 1. Presented by Marion Couesnon during Product Crunch Berlin on May 2021 (Accessibility edition)
  2. 2. Hi! My name is Marion. I am an enthusiastic interaction designer. Since 2011, I have learned design with passion. Driven by curiosity, I cultivate a multidisciplinary background, focusing on usability research, UX/UI design, and coding. I have been creating solutions for various ﬁelds, including health, technology, energy and transportation. I am currently specialising in accessibility.
  3. 3. I work for Futurice. Futurice is a consultancy that bring together strategy, design, engineering and data to help organisations become resilient, so they can take control of their futures. In 2019, we have created a task force dedicated to accessibility. Our goal is to enable our community and our clients to implement accessible products towards a more inclusive society. To do so, we included the IAAP certiﬁcation to our learning platform, we organise external and internal events and trainings, and we provide auditing services.
  4. 4. What I often hear about accessibility: We only do this because it is a legal requirement. How much effort should we be putting into that?
  5. 5. What is this legal requirement? Signed in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a civil right law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability regarding employement, access to public services, along with public accommodations and services operated by private entities. Since 2016, observers could notice a gradual increase in the number of cases referring to the ADA. Almost 10 lawsuits every day in 2020: Why such an increase? One of the reasons is that despite the ambiguous wording, this regulation is more and more assimilated with digital services. Source 1: Diamond SOAR 2020. Source 2: UsableNet ADA digital accessibility lawsuits.
  6. 6. An emblematic case: NAD vs Netflix. In 2011, the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) ﬁled a lawsuit against Netﬂix concerning the lack of captions on their online video, after having asked several times the company to provide captions. Netﬂix argued that ADA didn’t apply to them. As a result: - Netﬂix lost and had to pay $755 000 for legal fees and damages and had to caption all the videos in their library by 2014. - Nowadays, all videos on Netﬂix have captions that are customizable. - Netﬂix even provide a style guide for captions, and explain why their standards are so high in their partner help center.
  7. 7. Who is behind the ADA? Ed Roberts & the Disability Rights Movement. Ed Roberts (January 23, 1939 – March 14, 1995) was a disability rights activist whose efforts contributed to the creation of curb cuts in Berkeley and other american cities. Quick chronology: 1962: Ed is the ﬁrst student in a wheelchair joining U.C. Berkeley, after being initially turned down. 1971: Under the pressure of the Rolling Squad, the City Council of Berkeley create the world ﬁrst widespread curb cuts program. 1973: Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act is passed: it’s the ﬁrst U.S. federal civil rights laws offering protection for people with disabilities. 1977: The 504 sit-in occurred in eleven cities at once, and demonstrations lasted until the ministry of health ﬁnally signed the regulations. 1990: ADA is signed by President G. H. W. Bush. Listen to episode 308 “Curb Cut” from 99% Invisible for more details (transcript available).
  8. 8. The Disability Right Movement is not the story of a single man. It’s the story of thousands of people. For instance, the 12th of March, 1990, march occurred, led to the Capitol Crawl and subsequent passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Photo by Tom Olin: A huge crowd of people demonstrating. In the foreground, several people using mobility aids, like wheelchairs, and guide dogs, are holding signs saying “we shall overcome” and “access is a civil right”.
  9. 9. Today, we can still ﬁnd disability activists demonstrating in big cities, like during the Disability pride parade in New-York City, 2018. Those parades are happening worldwide, in a common effort to “promote the belief that disability is a natural and beautiful part of human diversity” (Wikipedia). Photo by Disability Pride NYC, Inc.: A huge and colorful crowd of people demonstrating and celebrating on the streets. On the foreground, many people wear tee-shirts from accessibility and disability-related associations.
  10. 10. Ending the stigma and invisibility of disability. Ableism is the discrimination and social prejudice against people with disabilities or who are perceived to have disabilities. There are 3 types of barriers coming from ableism: Attitudinal barriers, meaning the way individuals act towards people with disability, e.g. assuming someone cannot do something because of their disability. Environmental barriers, which are inaccessible environments, e.g. big steps in public transportation or digital products with no keyboard/voice operability. Institutional barriers, like laws, policies, practices and strategies to exclude people with disability, e.g. abortion laws and forced sterilization for people with disabilities.
  11. 11. Back to the original statement: We only do this because it is a legal requirement. How much effort should we be putting into that? My answer: we are not talking about a few users, although we use the term “minority”: we are talking about communities that are being constantly shout out of the society and are still stigmatised because of their disabilities. Therefore the law exists. Because access is a civil right. Now the question is, what kind of society do we want to build?
  12. 12. The bare minimum: Peloton. Peloton is an american exercise equipment and media company based in New York City. They provide bikes and treadmills along with video courses for workouts. They have been building key accessibility features based on their community request. For instance: - Since November 2018, they added captions for all their on-demand classes. - In July 2020, they enabled TalkBack (Google screen reader) on their bike. - On their website, they have an accessibility statement, which states that they are committed to reach the AA level of accessibility from the WCAG, and provide a way to get in touch with them.
  13. 13. The way to go : listening to your community and implementing the.... Web Content Accessibility Guidelines! WCAG 2.1 is the international standard for accessibility. It is authored by the Web Accessibility Initiative, that relates to the W3C. If all digital products were integrating those guidelines to their process, all pre-recorded media would be captioned, and users wouldn’t have to ﬁght for it. I do dream of a day where this happens.
  14. 14. A closing note: European laws. They are 2 main regulations both using WCAG 2.0 level AA as a reference: 1- European Web Accessibility Directive (2016) which encompasses all public sector services. 2- European Accessibility Act (2019-2025) which broadens the scope to transportation sector, the banking industry, technologies such as computers, smartphones and operating systems, as well as e-commerce and e-books. In other words, it is about time to start integrating accessibility in our daily workﬂows.
  15. 15. Kiitos! Danke! Merci! Thanks! /Marion Couesnon/ Interaction Designer. Tweet with me @marioncouesnon or email me at: marion.couesnon@futurice.com

×