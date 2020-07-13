Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mappingthemoraleconomyofyour household Anthropology of Emotions
Case1.Oldcouple,3 adultchildren,2 housemaids(ground floor) Kitchen Living room Parents’ room Who’s who?
Case 2.Young couple, low age children, 1 housemaid
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anthropology of emotions 7. The household's moral economy

11 views

Published on

Anthropology of emotions 7. Moral economy part 2
In-class exercise

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anthropology of emotions 7. The household's moral economy

  1. 1. Mappingthemoraleconomyofyour household Anthropology of Emotions
  2. 2. Case1.Oldcouple,3 adultchildren,2 housemaids(ground floor) Kitchen Living room Parents’ room Who’s who?
  3. 3. Case 2.Young couple, low age children, 1 housemaid

×