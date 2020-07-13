Anthropology of emotions 7. Moral economy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AdamSmith The theory of moral sentiments (1759) "As selfish as one might suppose human is, his nature apparently contains ...
EdwardThompson The making of the English working class (1971)  Moral economy  Legitimizing notions -> Spinoza’s affects ...
James D.Scott The moral economy of the peasant (1976) “If we understand the indignation and rage that prompted [the peasan...
Is « injustice » an affect an emotion or a feeling? Deleuze & Guattari  Affects are prepersonal. An affect is a non-consc...
Lorraine Daston The moral economy of science (1995)  Moral economies are not:  Psychological, or « mental states »  Abo...
The wider notion of economy PRODUCTION CONSUMPTIONCIRCULATION REPARTITION
« Moral economy is the production, distribution, circulation, and use of moral sentiments, emotions and values, and norms ...
  1. 1. 6. Moral Economies Anthropology of Emotions
  2. 2. AdamSmith The theory of moral sentiments (1759) "As selfish as one might suppose human is, his nature apparently contains principles which make him interested in the fortune of others, and which make his happiness necessary, although it derives nothing from it other than the pleasure of seeing it ”
  3. 3. EdwardThompson The making of the English working class (1971)  Moral economy  Legitimizing notions -> Spinoza’s affects and motives  EmbeddedVS disembedded system “Some of the most bitter conflicts of these years turned on issues which could not reduce the cost of living. The issues which provoked the most intensity of feeling were very often ones in which such values as traditional customs, ‘justice,’ ‘independence,’ security, or family economy were at stake, rather than straightforward food-related issues.”
  4. 4. James D.Scott The moral economy of the peasant (1976) “If we understand the indignation and rage that prompted [the peasants] to risk everything, we can grasp what I have chosen to call their moral economy, their notion of economic justice and their working definition of exploitation, their view of which claims on their product were tolerable and which were not.”
  5. 5. Is « injustice » an affect an emotion or a feeling? Deleuze & Guattari  Affects are prepersonal. An affect is a non-conscious experience of intensity. It is a moment of unformed and unstructured potential.  Emotions are social. An emotion is the projection/display of a feeling. Unlike feelings, the display of emotion can be either genuine or feigned.  Feelings (or sentiments) are personal and biographical. A sensation that has been checked against previous experiences and labelled. It is personal and biographical because every person has a distinct set of previous sensations from which to draw when interpreting and labelling their feelings.
  6. 6. Lorraine Daston The moral economy of science (1995)  Moral economies are not:  Psychological, or « mental states »  About motives or beliefs (religious, political)  Moral economies are:  “A web of affect-saturated values that stand and function in well- defined relationship to one another. […] An organized system that displays certain regularities, which are explicable but not always predictable in their details.”
  7. 7. The wider notion of economy PRODUCTION CONSUMPTIONCIRCULATION REPARTITION
  8. 8. « Moral economy is the production, distribution, circulation, and use of moral sentiments, emotions and values, and norms and obligations in social space » Norms and moral values Rules, principles and obligations Moral sentiments (Adam Smith) The wider notion of economy

