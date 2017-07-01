actividades fisicas deportivas

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DEVENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIO DE ARAGUA VICERECTORADOACADEMICO FACULTA DE CIENCIAS ADMINISTRA...
introducción La realización de actividades físicas es sumamente beneficioso para el desarrollo de la salud de igual manera...
Test de Cooper El test de Cooper es una prueba de resistencia que se basa en recorrer la mayor distancia posible en 12 min...
baloncesto Es un deporte que se practica en una cancha rectangular entre dos equipos de 5 jugadores con el fin de introduc...
pase Es la combinación del balón con el resto de compañeros del mismo equipo. El pase sirve para lograr obtener la mejor o...
Bote Es el control del balón haciendo que golpee contra el suelo y que vuelva de nuevo a la mano, evitando que se nos esca...
Historia del baloncesto Nació en la escuela deYMCA en Massachusetts, gracias al profesor de educación física de la Univers...
Voleibol es un juego entre dos equipos de seis jugadores por lado que se juega golpeando una pelota al lado contrario por ...
Boleo bajo Es la acción de golpear el balón que viene a una altura inferior de la cintura con los antebrazo. Fundamentos t...
Bloqueo Es la acción encaminada a interceptar cualquier ataque del equipo contrario, saltando junto a la red con los brazo...
Historia del voleibol El vóleibol fue creado en 1895 porWilliam G. Morgan. Era entonces director de Educación Física en el...
conclusión la actividad física es parte de la formación del ser humano que tiende al mejoramiento de la mente cuerpo y esp...
Referencias bibliográficas http://campusvirtualuba.net.ve/aula2/pluginfil e.php/27483/mod_imscp/content/1/index.html Pagin...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DEVENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIO DE ARAGUA VICERECTORADOACADEMICO FACULTA DE CIENCIAS ADMINISTRATIVASY SOCIALES ESCUELA DE CONTADURÍA PROYECTO 1 MarioVásquez C.I: 26.944.878 Actividades físicas y deportivas
  2. 2. introducción La realización de actividades físicas es sumamente beneficioso para el desarrollo de la salud de igual manera sirve como medio para forjar el carácter la disciplina y la toma de decisiones
  3. 3. Test de Cooper El test de Cooper es una prueba de resistencia que se basa en recorrer la mayor distancia posible en 12 minutos a una velocidad constante. fue creado en 1968 por Kenneth H Cooper para el ejercito de los estados unidos
  4. 4. baloncesto Es un deporte que se practica en una cancha rectangular entre dos equipos de 5 jugadores con el fin de introducir el balón en la cancha contraria cuya altura es de 3,05 m usando solamente las manos, cada enceste vale 1 ,2 o 3 puntos
  5. 5. pase Es la combinación del balón con el resto de compañeros del mismo equipo. El pase sirve para lograr obtener la mejor opción de tiro. Existen diferentes tipos de pases: Pase de pecho (que es el más habitual), pase picado, pase de béisbol (por encima de la cabeza) y todos aquellos que podamos imaginar. Fundamentos técnicos del baloncesto Tiro a canasta Es el lanzamiento a canasta y se trata de conseguir que entre por el aro para lograr nuestro objetivo que es sumar uno, dos o tres puntos y que estos suban al marcador. Al finalizar el partido el que más puntos haya sumado será el ganador.
  6. 6. Bote Es el control del balón haciendo que golpee contra el suelo y que vuelva de nuevo a la mano, evitando que se nos escape. El bote nos sirve para avanzar por la cancha dejando atrás a las personas que nos están defendiendo. Defensa La utilizamos para evitar que avancen las personas que tienen que lograr canasta. Cuando defendemos no podemos tocar en exceso al contrario, debemos respetar su espacio porque sino nos pitarán falta.
  7. 7. Historia del baloncesto Nació en la escuela deYMCA en Massachusetts, gracias al profesor de educación física de la Universidad de Illinois James Naismith, este canadiense fue además del inventor del baloncesto, el encargado de introducir el casco en el fútbol americano.
  8. 8. Voleibol es un juego entre dos equipos de seis jugadores por lado que se juega golpeando una pelota al lado contrario por encima de una red. Cuando la pelota toca el piso o se sale de una de las dos partes de la cancha es un punto o una oportunidad para sacar para el otro equipo.
  9. 9. Boleo bajo Es la acción de golpear el balón que viene a una altura inferior de la cintura con los antebrazo. Fundamentos técnicos del voleibol saque Cada punto se inicia con un saque del balón desde detrás de la línea de fondo. Boleo alto Es la acción que se realiza partiendo de una posición inicial y esta consiste en tocar el balón con la yemas de los dedos.
  10. 10. Bloqueo Es la acción encaminada a interceptar cualquier ataque del equipo contrario, saltando junto a la red con los brazos alzados buscando devolver directamente el balón al campo del contrario, o en su defecto, estrecharle el campo de ataque para inducirlo a echar el balón fuera del terreno de juego. Pase Interceptar y controlar un balón dirigiéndolo hacia otro compañero en buenas condiciones para poder jugarlo. Remate El jugador, saltando, envía finalmente el balón con fuerza al campo contrario buscando lugares mal defendidos, o contra los propios jugadores contrarios en condiciones de velocidad o dirección tales que no lo puedan controlar y el balón vaya fuera.
  11. 11. Historia del voleibol El vóleibol fue creado en 1895 porWilliam G. Morgan. Era entonces director de Educación Física en el Inca de Holyoke, en el estado de Massachusetts, y había establecido, desarrollado y dirigido, un vasto programa de ejercicios y de clases deportivas masculinas para adultos.
  12. 12. conclusión la actividad física es parte de la formación del ser humano que tiende al mejoramiento de la mente cuerpo y espíritu
