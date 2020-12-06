Motores electricos_ motor universal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 1
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 2 Sul Norte Força Electromagnética ‒A força sobre um condutor rectilíneo de comprimento L p...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 3 Força Electromagnética Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo ‒Força sobre o condutor: ‒Trabalh...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 4 Força Electromagnética Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo ++ ++ + –– –– – v Força Magnética...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 5 Força Electromagnética Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo ‒Quando uma corrente elétrica pas...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 6 Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo Motor DC simples ‒Quando uma corrente eléctrica passa po...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 7 Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo Estudo Energético de um motor simples Seja um campo magn...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 8 Motor DC/AC Motor Universal ‒ Num lugar entre os motores de corrente contínua (DC) e os ...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 9 Motor DC/AC: Representação em esquema do motor universal Motor Universal Bobina de Campo...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 10 Motor DC/AC: Representação em esquema do motor universal Motor Universal S N Terminais ...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 11 Construção Motor Universal
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 12 Motor Construção RotorMotor Colector (Comutador) Bobinas do Rotor (Induzido) Eixo Comuta...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 13 Partes Fio de corrente AC/DC Ventoinha Escova Mola Escova(carvão) Mola Interruptor Enrol...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 14 Partes ‒ A construção de um motor universal é muito semelhante á construção de uma máqui...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 15 Partes Motor Universal ‒ E, portanto, a energia eléctrica é convertida em energia mecân...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 16 Partes: Comutador e escovas no motor DC Motor Universal ‒ Os contactos eléctricos do an...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 17 Partes: Em ferramentas portáteis Ventoinha (Arrefecimento) Botão ON/OFF (Controla a corr...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 18 N S Alimentação 1 -  Funcionamento Motor Universal Estator laminado Fluxo  O factor d...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 19 N S Funcionamento Motor Universal  O alto fluxo de campo é obtido pela aplicação de um...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 20 Funcionamento Motor Universal  Shuntando o enrolamento de cada pólo de comutação com u...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 21 Funcionamento Motor Universal Compole Winding Is I Ic Iq Id P.D. across Phasor Diagram ...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 22  Neste modo, o motor eléctrico apresenta a maior eficiência. A alternativa mais semelhan...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 23 Funcionamento Motor Universal  Quando se inverte a polaridade da fonte, invertem-se ta...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 24 https://gfycat.com/gifs/search/mqe+llovq Funcionamento Motor Universal DC AC
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 25 Funcionamento: Regulação electrónica da velocidade ‒ O Controlo electrónico da velocidad...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 26 Controlo por PWM ‒ O controlo de PWM é uma solução mais avançada para controlar a veloci...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 27 TDA1085C Universal motor speed controller Funcionamento: Regulação electrónica da veloci...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 28 TDA1085C Universal motor speed controller Funcionamento: Regulação electrónica da veloci...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 29 Características Motor Universal  O motor universal apresenta algumas características q...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 30 Características Motor Universal  A sua aplicação principal é em ferramentas portáteis ...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 31  Controle da velocidade de acordo com a necessidade da aplicação.  Alto torque de arran...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 32 Desvantagens Motor Universal ‒As suas desvantagens é que necessitam manutenção (mudança...
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 33
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 34
06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 35 Bibliografia http://arquivos.portaldaindustria.com.br/app/conteudo_18/2014/04/22/6281/Mot...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Motores electricos_ motor universal

31 views

Published on

Sobre Motor eléctrico mais usado: Motor universal

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Motores electricos_ motor universal

  1. 1. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 1
  2. 2. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 2 Sul Norte Força Electromagnética ‒A força sobre um condutor rectilíneo de comprimento L por onde circula uma corrente I, cuja direcção forma um angulo  com a direcção do campo magnético de indução uniforme B, em cujo interior se encontra, tem por valor: Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo αILBsenF  B I L F B F I Regra da mão esquerda ILBF  ‒Se as três grandezas são perpendiculares, então o valor da força electromagnética é:
  3. 3. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 3 Força Electromagnética Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo ‒Força sobre o condutor: ‒Trabalho desenvolvido no deslocamento de a para b:   ILBFW SIBILBW   ILBF   IW ++ ++ + –– –– – v motional e.m.f. e Força Magnética Campo Magnético uniforme B ‒Quando um condutor percorrido por corrente está dentro de um campo magnético gerado externamente, os campos interagem e uma força é exercida sobre o condutor!...
  4. 4. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 4 Força Electromagnética Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo ++ ++ + –– –– – v Força Magnética FB = qvB Força Eléctrica FE = qE = qV / l FB = FE l Campo Magnético uniforme B e = Blv Na condição de equilíbrio: motional e.m.f. e ‒Quando um condutor percorrido por corrente está dentro de um campo magnético gerado externamente, os campos interagem e uma força é exercida sobre o condutor!...
  5. 5. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 5 Força Electromagnética Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo ‒Quando uma corrente elétrica passa por um fio condutor imerso em um campo magnético, a força magnética produz um torque que faz com que o motor gire.
  6. 6. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 6 Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo Motor DC simples ‒Quando uma corrente eléctrica passa por um fio condutor imerso num campo magnético, a força magnética produz um torque que faz com que o motor gire… Quando uma corrente eléctrica passa através de uma bobine num campo magnético, A corrente eléctrica externa é fornecida através do Comutador a força magnética produz um torque que faz o motor girar… Força Magnética F=ILB Actua perpendicularmente ao fio e ao campo Magnético
  7. 7. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 7 Conceitos prévios de Magnetismo Estudo Energético de um motor simples Seja um campo magnético B e um condutor rectilíneo por onde circula a corrente I… Força no condutor (regra da mão esquerda) Força motora F= ILB O condutor move-se Fem que se opõe á passagem da corrente (regra da mão direita) fcem Motora b E’= BLV PM=FV=ILBV Potência Mecânica PM= PE PE=EI=BLVI Potência Eléctrica
  8. 8. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 8 Motor DC/AC Motor Universal ‒ Num lugar entre os motores de corrente contínua (DC) e os de corrente alternada (AC) é um o motor Universal (também chamado Motor Série Monofásico). Com base no design do motor DC de bobinas de campo , estes motores podem operar com qualquer tipo de corrente e são normalmente utilizados com AC monofásica, para obter um desempenho semelhante aos motores DC com escovas. ‒ Devido aos requisitos do comutador, porém, estes motores não são tão fiáveis como outros motores AC ou DC sem escovas, impedindo-os de serem usados em ambientes industriais. Eles são óptimos no entanto, para aplicações domésticas tais como aspiradores de pó e utensílios de cozinha, e ferramentas portáteis como berbequins etc. ‒ Os motores universais movidos a AC, mantêm várias características desejáveis dos motores de corrente contínua, como alto binário de arranque, design compacto, alta velocidade e boa eficiência de energia. ‒ O motor universal é o único motor monofásico cujas bobinas do estator são ligadas eletricamente ao rotor por meio de dois contatos deslizantes (escovas). Esses dois contatos, por sua vez, ligam em série o estator e o rotor ‒ Este motor é usado principalmente em áreas onde o nível de ruído não é crítico, mas as altas rotações são importantes.
  9. 9. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 9 Motor DC/AC: Representação em esquema do motor universal Motor Universal Bobina de CampoEscova BEscova ABobina de Campo Colector ‒O motor universal é o único motor monofásico cujas bobinas do estator são ligadas electricamente ao rotor (em série) por meio de dois contatos deslizantes (escovas). Esses dois contatos, por sua vez, ligam em série o estator e o rotor…. Terminais (AC/DC) ‒O bobinado da parte fixa chama-se bobinado de campo. O bobinado da parte giratória chama-se bobinado da Armadura ou Induzido.
  10. 10. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 10 Motor DC/AC: Representação em esquema do motor universal Motor Universal S N Terminais (AC/DC) Bobina de Campo Bobina de Campo ‒ Motor Série Monofásico (Universal) é um motor do tipo comutador. Se a polaridade dos terminais de alimentação DC for invertida, o motor continuará a funcionar na mesma direcção. Assim, pode-se esperar que um motor da série DC também opere em corrente alternada… ‒ A diferença notável entre motor universal e motor DC é que se você alimentar o motor universal com fonte DC, ele não inverterá o sentido de rotação. Se você inverter a polaridade da fonte (como acontece com o motor DC),continuará a girar sempre no mesmo sentido. RotorEscova Colector (Comutador)
  11. 11. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 11 Construção Motor Universal
  12. 12. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 12 Motor Construção RotorMotor Colector (Comutador) Bobinas do Rotor (Induzido) Eixo Comutador com escovas Bobinas de campo Estator laminado Motor Universal Suporte com rolamentos Eixo Estator Bobinas de Campo
  13. 13. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 13 Partes Fio de corrente AC/DC Ventoinha Escova Mola Escova(carvão) Mola Interruptor Enrolamento de Campo (Superior) Enrolamento de Campo (Inferior) Estator Bobinas do Rotor Rotor Colector (Comutador) Porta escovas Porta escovas Casquilho Motor Universal
  14. 14. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 14 Partes ‒ A construção de um motor universal é muito semelhante á construção de uma máquina DC. É constituída por um Estator onde são montados os pólos de campo (Bobinas de Campo em vez de Ímanes permanentes no motor DC). As bobinas de campo são enroladas nos pólos do estator. ‒ A Armadura rotativa é do tipo Bobinada, tendo ranhuras em linha recta e comutador com escovas. A comutação em AC é mais pobre do que para a DC. por causa da corrente induzida nos enrolamentos da armadura. Por esta razão são utilizados escovas possuindo elevada resistência. Estator (laminado) ‒ No entanto, todo o caminho magnético, é laminado (circuito de campo do estator e também da armadura) para evitar efeitos da correntes de Eddy/Foucault que são induzidas ao operar em AC. Armadura (Rotor laminado) Comutador Escovas Bobinas do RotorBobinas de Campo Motor Universal
  15. 15. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 15 Partes Motor Universal ‒ E, portanto, a energia eléctrica é convertida em energia mecânica. O torque produzido no rotor é transferido para girar outros dispositivos por meio de um eixo… ‒ Quando a Armadura é usada num motor eléctrico, devido ao movimento relativo entre o fluxo produzido pelo enrolamento de campo e o fluxo produzido pelo enrolamento da Armadura, é induzida uma força electromotriz FEM que se opõe à corrente na armadura, e é produzido torque no rotor… Rotor/Armadura/Induzido Eixo Motor VentoinhaLaminado da Armadura Slots de Bobinagem Barras do Comutador/Colector Bobinas da Armadura/Rotor/Induzido ‒ O núcleo da armadura é feito de finas placas de metal laminadas em vez de uma única peça. A espessura das laminas depende da frequência da tensão de alimentação. Têm aproximadamente 0,5 mm de espessura. O aço silício laminado é usado no núcleo da armadura para reduzir as correntes parasitas e as perdas por histereses. ‒ Geralmente, o núcleo da armadura é uma forma cilíndrica oca, e o eixo é colocado dentro do núcleo. O núcleo consiste de um número de slots. Os enrolamentos são colocados nas ranhuras fornecidas na superfície externa do núcleo. As ranhuras no núcleo são inclinadas num algum ângulo para evitar travamento magnético e fornecer uma rotação suave…
  16. 16. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 16 Partes: Comutador e escovas no motor DC Motor Universal ‒ Os contactos eléctricos do anel giratório são chamados de “Escovas", pois os contactos de cobre eram usados nos primeiros motores. Os motores modernos normalmente usam contactos de carbono com mola, mas o nome histórico dos “contactos” persiste… ‒ O comutador é composto por barras de cobre, cada barra é separada uma da outra com o auxílio de materiais isolantes como mica ou plástico. ‒ Ele é pressionado no eixo, e os fios de cada bobina saem dos slots e se conectam às barras do comutador. Quando o comutador é posicionado no eixo, ele deve ser alinhado precisamente com os slots …(ranhuras) ‒ A armadura deve ser colocada com deslocamento angular exacto da barra do comutador para funcionar de forma eficiente para o circuito magnético. ‒ Para evitar que o torque num motor DC reverta toda vez que a bobina se move através do plano perpendicular ao campo magnético, um dispositivo de anel dividido chamado Comutador é usado para reverter a corrente naquele ponto.
  17. 17. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 17 Partes: Em ferramentas portáteis Ventoinha (Arrefecimento) Botão ON/OFF (Controla a corrente do motor) Interruptor de alimentação Rolamento (suporta a extremidade do eixo) ( o movimento do Rotor faz rodar o eixo da ferramenta) Enrolamentos de Campo (Envolvem o Rotor e são carregados magneticamente). Porta-Escovas As escovas esfregam-se contra o comutador que fornece energia para o motor. Manga de borracha (Protege contra esticões no cabo de alimentação). ‒ Muito frequentemente, montam-se engrenagens dentro da carcaça de alguns motores universais, para evitar a ocorrência de torques excessivamente elevados a baixas velocidades… Comutador (Alimenta o Rotor do motor) Engrenagem (Aumenta o torque) Motor Universal
  18. 18. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 18 N S Alimentação 1 -  Funcionamento Motor Universal Estator laminado Fluxo  O factor de potência é baixo devido à alta indutância do campo e dos círculos da armadura…  Quando um motor DC em série opera com alimentação monofásica, pode funcionar também como motor em série AC. As seguintes alterações devem ser feitas no motor DC para operar satisfatoriamente em corrente alterna. ‒As mudanças efectuadas são:  Todo o circuito magnético é laminado a fim de reduzir as perdas por correntes de Eddy, que é uma construção mais cara do que um a de um motor série DC.  Os enrolamentos de campo em série usam o menor número de voltas possível para reduzir a reatância do enrolamento de campo para um mínimo, mas isso reduz a queda de tensão através do enrolamento de campo.
  19. 19. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 19 N S Funcionamento Motor Universal  O alto fluxo de campo é obtido pela aplicação de um circuito magnético de baixa relutância.  No motor da universal (série AC), as faíscas entre as escovas e o comutador são maiores. É porque, o fluxo alternativo estabelece altas correntes nas bobinas curto-circuitadas pelas escovas, na comutação entre as barras do comutador.  Isso pode ser eliminado usando escovas de carvão de alta resistência.  Por este motivo, o motor em série AC é às vezes chamado de Motor Universal.  O motor série AC, é semelhante a um motor série DC, excepto se as modificações anteriores, forem incorporadas.  Este motor pode ser operado em AC ou DC e a curva de torque-velocidade resultante é semelhante.
  20. 20. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 20 Funcionamento Motor Universal  Shuntando o enrolamento de cada pólo de comutação com uma resistência não indutiva é o método frequentemente usado para motores mais potentes… I FW CW I Is Ic Compole Winding Compole Winding Is I Ic Iq Id P.D. across  Os pólos de comutação são adicionados ao motor série DC para melhorar a comutação do motor de série AC.  A comutação de pólos por si só não produz comutação satisfatória, para neutralizar a enorme tensão induzida na bobina de armadura em curto-circuito pela acção de transformador (esta tensão não está presente no motor da série DC.) Phasor Diagram  O enrolamento de compensação é colocado no slot do estator. O eixo de compensação do enrolamento é de 900 com o eixo do campo principal. O enrolamento é conectado em série tanto com a armadura quanto com o campo, portanto, é chamado de compensado condutivamente Se o enrolamento de compensação estiver em curto-circuito, diz-se que o motor está indutivamente compensado…
  21. 21. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 21 Funcionamento Motor Universal Compole Winding Is I Ic Iq Id P.D. across Phasor Diagram  Pelo ajuste adequado da resistência shunt (e, portanto, ls), a tensão de velocidade gera uma bobina em curto-circuito cortando o componente de retardado em 900 do fluxo de pólo de comutação, vai neutralizar a tensão induzida pela acção de transformador.  O diagrama vectorial de um pólo do comutador shuntado é mostrado na imagem.  A corrente Ic no pólo de comutação, pode ser resolvida em dois componentes rectangulares, Id e Iq.  Id produz um fluxo que está em fase com a corrente total do motor I, enquanto o fluxo produzido por Iq atrasa I em 900. I FW CW I Is Ic Compole Winding
  22. 22. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 22  Neste modo, o motor eléctrico apresenta a maior eficiência. A alternativa mais semelhante para trabalhar com fonte DC é um motor BLDC. Funcionamento Motor Universal  Quando conectado a uma fonte de alimentação com corrente contínua, funciona como um motor DC normal com escovas. A electricidade da fonte flui para o enrolamento do estator (bobinas de campo), através das escovas chega ao comutador e depois vai para as bobinas da armadura.  Cada uma das escovas é conectada simultaneamente a diferentes segmentos do comutador e a electricidade através de cada uma delas passa numa direcção. Consequentemente, os fluxos magnéticos também agirão em uma direcção. A acção de torque do rotor também será unidirecional, por sua vez. Portanto, ele começa a girar (no sentido horário ou anti- horário).  Quando um motor universal é operado com corrente alternada, também é utilizada a conexão de enrolamento em série. Ele liga os enrolamentos do rotor e do estator...  Quando é alimentado por corrente alternada, a variação do sentido da corrente provoca variação no campo, tanto do rotor quanto do estator. Dessa forma, o conjugado continua a girar no mesmo sentido inicial, não havendo inversão do sentido da rotação.
  23. 23. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 23 Funcionamento Motor Universal  Quando se inverte a polaridade da fonte, invertem-se também a polaridade do campo e o sentido das correntes das armaduras. As figuras representam os dois meio-ciclos da AC ou, ainda, a inversão de polaridade de uma fonte de DC. Em qualquer caso, o torque produzido terá sempre o mesmo sentido de rotação, mas há motores em que a reversão da rotação é necessária. Nestes casos, inverte-se o sentido da corrente do induzido…  A inversão do sentido do movimento de rotação é obtida, invertendo-se apenas as ligações das escovas. A representação esquemática a seguir ilustra essa inversão. Observe que a bobina ligada à escova A deverá ser ligada à escova B e vice-versa.
  24. 24. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 24 https://gfycat.com/gifs/search/mqe+llovq Funcionamento Motor Universal DC AC
  25. 25. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 25 Funcionamento: Regulação electrónica da velocidade ‒ O Controlo electrónico da velocidade do Motor Universal emprega tipicamente dois esquemas: Controlo de ângulo de fase, e controlo PWM. Controlo de ângulo de fase ‒ É o método mais simples para controlar a velocidade de um motor universal. O controlo da velocidade é conseguido pela variação do ângulo de disparo para o TRIAC. O controlo de ângulo de fase é uma solução muito rentável, mas não muito eficiente e propenso a EMI. ‒ Uma mudança de fase dos impulsos da porta do TRIAC permite que a tensão efectiva, vista pelo motor, possa ser variada e, portanto, a velocidade do motor. Um circuito Detecção de cruzamento por Zero é utilizado para estabelecer uma referência de tempo para atrasar o disparo dos impulsos… Motor Universal
  26. 26. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 26 Controlo por PWM ‒ O controlo de PWM é uma solução mais avançada para controlar a velocidade de um motor universal. Neste método de linha de CA é rectificada e elevada em frequência por um dispositivo MOFSET ou IGBT, para gerar uma tensão variável com o tempo para o motor. ‒ A frequência de comutação é geralmente na gama de 10 a 20 KHz, de modo a eliminar o ruído acústico. Este método de controlo do motor universal pode conseguir um melhor controle da corrente, o melhor comportamento EMI e, portanto, mais eficiência. Funcionamento: Regulação electrónica da velocidade Motor Universal
  27. 27. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 27 TDA1085C Universal motor speed controller Funcionamento: Regulação electrónica da velocidade Motor Universal
  28. 28. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 28 TDA1085C Universal motor speed controller Funcionamento: Regulação electrónica da velocidade Motor Universal
  29. 29. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 29 Características Motor Universal  O motor universal apresenta algumas características quanto à velocidade, frequência de tensão, potência e aplicação que são apresentadas a seguir:  Velocidade: como todos os motores em série, o motor universal também está sujeito a uma velocidade a vazio (sem carga) excessivamente alta. Para evitar que esta velocidade seja atingida, monta-se dentro das carcaças um conjunto de engrenagens que produz um torque resistente (opondo a rotação). Este torque evita a alta rotação em vazio e o alto valor do torque do motor em baixa velocidade. Actualmente, controla-se a velocidade instalando-se um circuito eletrónico em série com o bobinado do motor. Utiliza-se, também, uma chave para a inversão do sentido de rotação.  Frequência e tensão: o motor universal está projectado para funcionar com valores de tensões variando de 250 V (volt) até 1,5 V. Os valores das frequências comerciais correspondentes variam de 60 Hz até a frequência zero. À frequência zero corresponde a uma corrente contínua (DC).  É o tipo de motor AC mais usado.  Potência e aplicação: Sua potência não ultrapassa a 500 W (watt) ou 0,75 cv e permite velocidade de 1.500 a 15.000 rpm. Este valor de potência permite que seja utilizado em máquinas-ferramentas portáteis e electrodomésticos. Incluem-se neste caso, lixadeiras, furadeiras, aspiradores de pó, berbequins liquidificadores e enceradeiras..os em rebarbadoras, secadores de cabelo, máquinas de costura, etc…
  30. 30. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 30 Características Motor Universal  A sua aplicação principal é em ferramentas portáteis e utensílios de cozinha, devido ao seu baixo custo, ao seu pequeno volume, e baixo peso…  As características de velocidade / carga de um motor universal é semelhante á do motor série DC. A velocidade de um motor universal é baixa em plena carga e muito alta em vazio. Normalmente, engrenagens são usadas para obter a velocidade necessária para a carga necessária. As características de velocidade / carga (para alimentação CA e DC) são mostrados na figura. %davelocidadeaplenacarga % do binário a plena carga AC Corrente Armadura Ia T, n Torque Velocidade DC
  31. 31. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 31  Controle da velocidade de acordo com a necessidade da aplicação.  Alto torque de arranque. O mecanismo pode começar rapidamente a realizar velocidades de rotação extremamente altas (até 8.000 e até mesmo até 20.000 rpm) em arranques a quente e a frio.  Densidade de alta potência. Ele pode operar com o dobro do valor de potência de saída do que um analógico indutivo com o mesmo tamanho.  Preço baixo. O custo do motor é um pouco mais alto do que o escovado comum e bem menor do que o sem escovas.  Boa vida útil. As peças principais são bastante duráveis (excepto escovas).  Portabilidade. Seu pequeno tamanho permite que seja utilizado nos menores aparelhos (cabeleireiro).  Trabalho sem monitoramento constante. O motor pode ser ajustado simplesmente mudando a tensão por meio de conversores de frequência...  Funciona alternadamente com DC e / ou de corrente alternada ‒ O motor universal é usado para os propósitos onde o controle de velocidade e os valores altos da velocidade são necessários. As várias aplicações do motor universal são as seguintes: Vantagens Motor Universal ‒ As vantagens deste motor são grandes binário de arranque e elevadas velocidades de rotação quando se alimenta com excitação em serie (características semelhantes ao motor de continua com excitação em série)…
  32. 32. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 32 Desvantagens Motor Universal ‒As suas desvantagens é que necessitam manutenção (mudança de escovas) ainda que na maioria das aplicações domésticas não se deve levar a cabo esta manutenção, pois as escovas estão dimensionadas até ao fim da vida útil do electrodoméstico…  Elevado nível de ruído, tanto audível quando electromagnético, que podem produzir interferências em circuitos electrónicos.  Normalmente são constituídos para regime intermitente ou esporádico (furadeira, liquidificador, batedeira), por isso não suportam trabalho em regime contínuo.  Baixa eficiência. Sua eficiência está na faixa de 55-80% e depende do tipo de fonte (DC / AC).  Ineficaz com baixa tensão. A eficiência reduz significativamente ao trabalhar com tensões de até 100VAC.  Pequena vida útil (200 a 500 h) devido ao desgaste de escova e comutador.  Sua armadura é de difícil reparação, quase sempre mais vantajoso para substituí- la por uma nova.
  33. 33. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 33
  34. 34. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 34
  35. 35. 06/12/2020 Por : Luís Timóteo 35 Bibliografia http://arquivos.portaldaindustria.com.br/app/conteudo_18/2014/04/22/6281/Motor_eletrico.pdf http://hyperphysics.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/magnetic/motorac.html#c1 http://www.tuveras.com/maquinaselectricas.htm https://www.electrical4u.com/ https://www.renesas.com/eu/en/application/home-building/motor-control-solutions/motor-algorithms/universal https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universal_motor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWyTn4H_f-o https://www.electricaleasy.com/2014/02/universal-motor-construction-working.html

×