2020 3 medula espinal i

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
20202020 ...... MédulaMédula ...... CompartimientoCompartimiento RaquimedularRaquimedular ...... Docente: JTPDocente: JTP ...
¿Para qué tengo que saber anatomía...? Ante algunas dificultades en el camino, el médico se reprocha porqué no la estudió ...
Docente: Menón, MarioDocente: Menón, Mario Escuela de SaludEscuela de Salud Universidad Nacional del CentroUniversidad Nac...
La anatomía seLa anatomía se estudiaba principalmente sobreestudiaba principalmente sobre cadáveres …cadáveres … …Hoy, en ...
ContenidosContenidos Introducción general a la estructura del sistemaIntroducción general a la estructura del sistema nerv...
Principios EmbriológicosPrincipios Embriológicos Cubiertas del SNCCubiertas del SNC MédulaMédula Tronco cerebralTronco cer...
Conceptos EmbriológicosConceptos Embriológicos Embrión de 2 capas germinativasEmbrión de 2 capas germinativas Fosita Primi...
Histogénesis: Derivados del Tubo Neural Capa del Manto (sust. gris) Capa marginal o prolongaciones Capa de Células Neuroep...
Histogénesis: Derivados del Tubo Neural Capa del Manto Capa marginal o prolongaciones (sust. blanca) Capa de Células Neuro...
Principios EmbriológicosPrincipios Embriológicos Cubiertas del SNCCubiertas del SNC MédulaMédula Tronco cerebralTronco cer...
ContinenteContinente Columna vertebral:Columna vertebral: formada por…formada por… * estructuras óseas, (vértebras)* estru...
Columna vertebralColumna vertebral Se extiende desde el cráneo hasta la pelvis.Se extiende desde el cráneo hasta la pelvis...
Vértebra tipoVértebra tipo (Módulo II)(Módulo II) Cuerpo vertebral Arco posterior con apófisis articulares
Vértebra tipoVértebra tipo La vértebra tipo está formada por:La vértebra tipo está formada por: – ElEl cuerpocuerpo verteb...
Vértebra tipoVértebra tipo (Módulo II)(Módulo II) Cuerpo vertebral Arco posterior con apófisis articulares CUERPO APÓFISIS...
FisiologíaFisiología Sostén y Motilidad La columna vertebral es el soporte axial delLa columna vertebral es el soporte axi...
Agujeros intervertebralesAgujeros intervertebrales LosLos agujeros intervertebralesagujeros intervertebrales son víasson v...
Principios EmbriológicosPrincipios Embriológicos Cubiertas del SNCCubiertas del SNC MédulaMédula Tronco cerebralTronco cer...
CORTES DE RMN T1 Y T2
Posición de la médula espinalPosición de la médula espinal La posición de la médula espinal, varía, ligeramente,La posició...
Engrosamientos o dilatacionesEngrosamientos o dilataciones medularesmedulares La médula no es un perfectoLa médula no es u...
Engrosamientos medularesEngrosamientos medulares – El cervical, es más pronunciado, y seEl cervical, es más pronunciado, y...
 A cada lado de la fisura mediana posterior,a corta distancia, emergen las raicillas en una región que se extiende a todo ...
Arteria radículo - medular Arteria intercostal 31 pares de raíces nerviosas
Filum terminalFilum terminal El filum terminal es unaEl filum terminal es una prolongación delprolongación del cono medula...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2020 3 medula espinal i

49 views

Published on

Dirigido a alumnos de medicina y ciencias afines, en sus primeros años

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2020 3 medula espinal i

  1. 1. 20202020 ...... MédulaMédula ...... CompartimientoCompartimiento RaquimedularRaquimedular ...... Docente: JTPDocente: JTP Menón, MarioMenón, Mario
  2. 2. ¿Para qué tengo que saber anatomía...? Ante algunas dificultades en el camino, el médico se reprocha porqué no la estudió mejor y encuentra una simple respuesta en el espejo...
  3. 3. Docente: Menón, MarioDocente: Menón, Mario Escuela de SaludEscuela de Salud Universidad Nacional del CentroUniversidad Nacional del Centro UNICENUNICEN
  4. 4. La anatomía seLa anatomía se estudiaba principalmente sobreestudiaba principalmente sobre cadáveres …cadáveres … …Hoy, en maquetas, imágenes
  5. 5. ContenidosContenidos Introducción general a la estructura del sistemaIntroducción general a la estructura del sistema nervioso central.nervioso central. ...... Médula espinal: organización segmentaria yMédula espinal: organización segmentaria y suprasegmentariasuprasegmentaria Integración Nervios raquídeos - médula.Integración Nervios raquídeos - médula. Relaciones continente contenido.Relaciones continente contenido. Organización estructural del sistemaOrganización estructural del sistema somatosensorial.somatosensorial.
  6. 6. Principios EmbriológicosPrincipios Embriológicos Cubiertas del SNCCubiertas del SNC MédulaMédula Tronco cerebralTronco cerebral – BulboBulbo – ProtuberanciaProtuberancia – MesencéfaloMesencéfalo CerebeloCerebelo Cerebro: Diencéfalo y HemisferiosCerebro: Diencéfalo y Hemisferios
  7. 7. Conceptos EmbriológicosConceptos Embriológicos Embrión de 2 capas germinativasEmbrión de 2 capas germinativas Fosita PrimitivaFosita Primitiva  invaginacióninvaginación Embrión de 3 capas germinativasEmbrión de 3 capas germinativas NotocordaNotocorda Surco, Cresta y …Surco, Cresta y …  Tubo neuralTubo neural Neuroporo anterior cierra el día 25Neuroporo anterior cierra el día 25 y 3 días más tarde el posteriory 3 días más tarde el posterior
  8. 8. Histogénesis: Derivados del Tubo Neural Capa del Manto (sust. gris) Capa marginal o prolongaciones Capa de Células Neuroepiteliales Organización: Motor / ventral Autónomo / asta intermedia Sensitivo / dorsal Ventral Dorsal
  9. 9. Histogénesis: Derivados del Tubo Neural Capa del Manto Capa marginal o prolongaciones (sust. blanca) Capa de Células Neuroepiteliales Organización: Motor / ventral Autónomo / asta intermedia Sensitivo / dorsal Crestas Neurales Placa basal o motora Placa alar (sensitiva)
  10. 10. Principios EmbriológicosPrincipios Embriológicos Cubiertas del SNCCubiertas del SNC MédulaMédula Tronco cerebralTronco cerebral – BulboBulbo – ProtuberanciaProtuberancia – MesencéfaloMesencéfalo CerebeloCerebelo Cerebro: Diencéfalo y HemisferiosCerebro: Diencéfalo y Hemisferios
  11. 11. ContinenteContinente Columna vertebral:Columna vertebral: formada por…formada por… * estructuras óseas, (vértebras)* estructuras óseas, (vértebras) * discos fibrocartilaginosos* discos fibrocartilaginosos intercalados yintercalados y * poderosos ligamentos y* poderosos ligamentos y músculos que la estabilizan.músculos que la estabilizan. Cubiertas meningeas.Cubiertas meningeas.
  12. 12. Columna vertebralColumna vertebral Se extiende desde el cráneo hasta la pelvis.Se extiende desde el cráneo hasta la pelvis. Son 33 vértebras:Son 33 vértebras: – 7 vértebras cervicales,7 vértebras cervicales, – 12 torácicas,12 torácicas, – 5 lumbares,5 lumbares, – un hueso sacroun hueso sacro (corresponde a 5(corresponde a 5 vértebras) yvértebras) y – un hueso coccix (un hueso coccix (que tiene 4 vértebras.)que tiene 4 vértebras.)
  13. 13. Vértebra tipoVértebra tipo (Módulo II)(Módulo II) Cuerpo vertebral Arco posterior con apófisis articulares
  14. 14. Vértebra tipoVértebra tipo La vértebra tipo está formada por:La vértebra tipo está formada por: – ElEl cuerpocuerpo vertebral, formado por hueso esponjosovertebral, formado por hueso esponjoso recubierto por una cortical de hueso compacto.recubierto por una cortical de hueso compacto. – ElEl arco posteriorarco posterior que rodea el canal medular central y queque rodea el canal medular central y que esta formado por:esta formado por: • dos pedículos ydos pedículos y • 2 láminas que se unen dorsalmente en la línea media2 láminas que se unen dorsalmente en la línea media para formar la apófisis espinosas.para formar la apófisis espinosas. De la unión del cuerpo con el pedículo:De la unión del cuerpo con el pedículo: – laslas apófisis transversasapófisis transversas que se dirigenque se dirigen centrifugamente ycentrifugamente y De la unión del pedículo con las láminas parten:De la unión del pedículo con las láminas parten: – 2 pares de2 pares de apófisis articularesapófisis articulares, superior e inferior que, superior e inferior que se relacionan con las vértebras adyacentes mediantese relacionan con las vértebras adyacentes mediante articulaciones sinovialesarticulaciones sinoviales
  15. 15. Vértebra tipoVértebra tipo (Módulo II)(Módulo II) Cuerpo vertebral Arco posterior con apófisis articulares CUERPO APÓFISIS ESPINOSA ARTICULAR SUPERIOR ARTICULAR INFERIOR PEDÍCULO APÓFISIS TRANSVERSA
  16. 16. FisiologíaFisiología Sostén y Motilidad La columna vertebral es el soporte axial delLa columna vertebral es el soporte axial del cuerpocuerpo Las orientaciones relativas de las carillas articulares son responsables de la motilidad en flexión, extensión, y rotación de los distintos segmentos de la columna. Protección SNC Canal medular Espacio extradural Meninges
  17. 17. Agujeros intervertebralesAgujeros intervertebrales LosLos agujeros intervertebralesagujeros intervertebrales son víasson vías de paso de LAS RAÍCES (nerviosde paso de LAS RAÍCES (nervios raquídeos) y de vasos sanguíneos;raquídeos) y de vasos sanguíneos; están delimitados:están delimitados: - por- por encima y debajoencima y debajo por lospor los pedículospedículos superior e inferior;superior e inferior; - por- por delantedelante por la porción inferior delpor la porción inferior del cuerpo vertebralcuerpo vertebral (el pedículo se inserta en(el pedículo se inserta en la porción superior) del cuerpo vertebralla porción superior) del cuerpo vertebral yy por elpor el discodisco;; mientras quemientras que -- dorsalmentedorsalmente se halla limitado por lasse halla limitado por las carillas articularescarillas articulares,, principalmente la inferior.principalmente la inferior.
  18. 18. Principios EmbriológicosPrincipios Embriológicos Cubiertas del SNCCubiertas del SNC MédulaMédula Tronco cerebralTronco cerebral – BulboBulbo – ProtuberanciaProtuberancia – MesencéfaloMesencéfalo CerebeloCerebelo Cerebro: Diencéfalo y HemisferiosCerebro: Diencéfalo y Hemisferios
  19. 19. CORTES DE RMN T1 Y T2
  20. 20. Posición de la médula espinalPosición de la médula espinal La posición de la médula espinal, varía, ligeramente,La posición de la médula espinal, varía, ligeramente, según los movimientos de la columna vertebral, susegún los movimientos de la columna vertebral, su extremidad inferior sube cuando la columna se flexiona.extremidad inferior sube cuando la columna se flexiona. También varía dependiendo de los períodos de vida:También varía dependiendo de los períodos de vida: hasta el 3er mes de vida fetal la medula ocupa todo elhasta el 3er mes de vida fetal la medula ocupa todo el canal, pero progresivamente va “subiendo” a medida quecanal, pero progresivamente va “subiendo” a medida que la columna se elonga màs rapidamente que la mèdula, porla columna se elonga màs rapidamente que la mèdula, por lo tantolo tanto para el final del quinto mes, la mèdula llega a la base delpara el final del quinto mes, la mèdula llega a la base del sacro ysacro y al nacimiento se encuentra alrededor de la 3er vértebraal nacimiento se encuentra alrededor de la 3er vértebra lumbar.lumbar. En el adulto...En el adulto...
  21. 21. Engrosamientos o dilatacionesEngrosamientos o dilataciones medularesmedulares La médula no es un perfectoLa médula no es un perfecto cilindro, sino que estácilindro, sino que está ligeramente aplanada ventralligeramente aplanada ventral y dorsalmente.y dorsalmente. Además, presenta 2Además, presenta 2 engrosamientos relacionadosengrosamientos relacionados con los plexos nerviososcon los plexos nerviosos destinados a los miembros.destinados a los miembros.
  22. 22. Engrosamientos medularesEngrosamientos medulares – El cervical, es más pronunciado, y seEl cervical, es más pronunciado, y se extiende desde el tercer segmentoextiende desde el tercer segmento cervical al segundo torácico, con sucervical al segundo torácico, con su mayor diámetro (unos 38 mm) a lamayor diámetro (unos 38 mm) a la altura del 6to segmento.altura del 6to segmento. – El lumbar, comienza alrededor delEl lumbar, comienza alrededor del noveno segmento torácico, alcanza sunoveno segmento torácico, alcanza su diámetro mayor (33 mm) en eldiámetro mayor (33 mm) en el duodécimo y de ahí, nace el conoduodécimo y de ahí, nace el cono medular.medular.
  23. 23.  A cada lado de la fisura mediana posterior,a corta distancia, emergen las raicillas en una región que se extiende a todo lo largo y es conocida como surco postero lateral. En la región cervical y toracica superior existe un surco intermedio, el cuál también es un tabique que divide los haces de Goll (gracilis) y Burdach (cuneatus) Surcos y fisurasSurcos y fisuras medularesmedulares El surco medial anterior tiene una profundidad de unos 3 mm, es facil de reconocer, recubierto por una doble capa de piamadre, contiene a la arteria espinal anterior. Su piso está formado por la comisura blanca anterior. La fisura medial posterior es un septum que se extiende en profundidad hasta casi la mitad del cilindro (4 - 6 mm) y disminuye en la porción medular inferior. 
  24. 24. Arteria radículo - medular Arteria intercostal 31 pares de raíces nerviosas
  25. 25. Filum terminalFilum terminal El filum terminal es unaEl filum terminal es una prolongación delprolongación del cono medular de tejido fibrosocono medular de tejido fibroso (relacionado con la piamadre)de unos 20(relacionado con la piamadre)de unos 20 cm de longitud que posee 2 porciones:cm de longitud que posee 2 porciones: – Una superior de unos 15 cm queUna superior de unos 15 cm que alcanza la segunda vértebra sacra yalcanza la segunda vértebra sacra y esta dentro del cilindo dural en relaciónesta dentro del cilindo dural en relación con la cola de caballo, de la cuál puedecon la cola de caballo, de la cuál puede reconocerse por su color blancoreconocerse por su color blanco nacarado.nacarado. – Una inferior, adherida a la duramadreUna inferior, adherida a la duramadre que llega hasta suque llega hasta su inserción en elinserción en el primer segmento del coccixprimer segmento del coccix.. – El canal ependimario se extiende porEl canal ependimario se extiende por unos 5 o 6 cm dentro del filum.unos 5 o 6 cm dentro del filum.

×