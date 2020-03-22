Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LE ORIGINI DEL MELODRAMMA La vocalità del ‘600
  2. 2. Le premesse • Orfeo di Poliziano (1471) fu musicato • Alfonso della Viola (Ferrara 1508 - 1573) avrebbe composto la musica per il matrimonio di Ercole II d'Este con Renata di Francia. • musiche per varie tragedie e drammi pastorali rappresentati a Ferrara, tra le quali l'Orbecche di Giambattista Giraldi Cinzio (1541), l'Aretusa di Alberto Lollio (1563) e Lo Sfortunato di Agostino Argenti (1567). • Tutte queste opere sono andate perdute, eccetto alcuni frammenti delle musiche per il Sacrificio di Agostino Beccari (1564) • L’idea è quella di riproporre il teatro classico
  3. 3. La Camerata dei Bardi • detta anche Camerata fiorentina • Cenacolo di umanisti (letterati e musici) che alla fine del XVI sec. si formò intorno al conte Giovanni Bardi del Vernio (1532-1612), con l’intento di un rinnovamento della musica dallo stile polifonico a quello monodico, inteso a ristabilire il rapporto del teatro greco antico tra parola e suono (Vincenzo Galilei – canto di Ugolino, trattato Fronimo 1584). • I migliori risultati furono raggiunti nei madrigali di G. Caccini e nel melodramma di I. Peri. In campo letterario spiccò la figura di O. Rinuccini (1562-1621) – Dafne 1594, Euridice 1600 (Caccini) e 1602 (Peri) • basi del teatro musicale che condurrà dapprima alla formula del recitar cantando e quindi al melodramma
  4. 4. L’opera romana • Emilio de’ Cavalieri (Roma 1550 – 1602) • a Firenze presso la corte di Ferdinando I de' Medici. Camerata de' Bardi compositore di oratori, lamentazioni e madrigali, organista e insegnante di canto, ma anche ballerino, coreografo e amministratore. • Responsabile della musica presso la corte medicea, Cavalieri sovrintese (1589) alla realizzazione degli Intermedi per La Pellegrina dirigendone l'esecuzione e contribuendo alla composizione del finale del sesto intermedio. L’espressione “recitar cantando” è probabilmete sua • a Roma (dal 1595 ca.) fu nominato Direttore della musica. • Rappresentatione di Anima et Corpo (1600), non solo la sua opera più famosa, ma uno dei punti saldi della produzione rappresentativo- musicale di tutto il secolo. E’ il primo dramma interamente musicato che ci sia pervenuto • Dopo di lui a Roma meno monodia (Vitali, Mazzocchi, Luigi Rossi – Palazzo incantato di Atlante)
  5. 5. L’opera veneziana - MONTEVERDI • Claudio Monteverdi (Cremona 1567 - Venezia 1643), studiò con il celebre teorico veronese Marco Antonio Ingegneri. A quindici anni compose il primo lavoro, una serie di mottetti in tre parti, e nel 1605 aveva già pubblicato cinque degli otto libri di madrigali che tanto contribuirono alla definizione della sua fama. • Alla fluida trama dei primi due libri (1587 e 1590) si contrappone l'approccio più dissonante, spigoloso e irregolare del terzo e del quarto (1592 e 1603), che risentono dell'influenza di Luca Marenzio e del compositore fiammingo Giaches de Wert con cui Monteverdi entrò in contatto quando fu assunto dal duca di Mantova, nel 1592. • Alla fine del secolo cominciò a interessarsi ai drammi musicali sperimentali di Jacopo Peri, musicista alla corte dei Medici, e ai lavori analoghi di altri compositori che stavano sviluppando un nuovo stile recitativo.
  6. 6. • Nel 1607 fu rappresentato il suo primo dramma per musica, l'Orfeo. Quest'opera, superiore a ogni precedente tentativo di dramma musicale, fece del melodramma una forma di espressione musicale e drammatica di primo piano. Attraverso un abile uso delle inflessioni della voce, Monteverdi volle esprimere le emozioni utilizzando un linguaggio cromatico di grande libertà armonica. L'orchestra, arricchita per ampiezza e varietà, veniva usata non più come semplice accompagnamento dei cantanti, ma anche per caratterizzare gli stati d'animo delle varie scene. La musica dell'opera comprende anche quattordici pezzi orchestrali indipendenti. Il pubblico accolse quest'opera con entusiasmo (vi ricorda boschi ombrosi) • la fama di Monteverdi si consolidò ulteriormente con la sua opera successiva, Arianna (1608, su testo di Ottavio Rinuccini) • Il linguaggio armonico di Monteverdi era già stato oggetto di controversie quando, nel 1600, il teorico Giovanni Artusi attaccò tra le altre composizioni due suoi madrigali, accusandolo di aver sconfinato dai limiti dell'equilibrata polifonia, ideale della musica del Rinascimento. Monteverdi scrisse una difesa, pubblicata nel 1607, in cui affermava che, se il vecchio stile, la prima prattica, era adatto per la musica da chiesa (e infatti fu da lui impiegato a questo scopo ancora per molti anni), una seconda prattica, in cui 'le parole sono compagne dell'armonia, non sue serve', era più appropriata per i madrigali, nei quali l'essenziale era rendere adeguatamente i contenuti del testo. La grande innovazione di Monteverdi operista fu la capacità di combinare il cromatismo tipico della seconda prattica con lo stile monodico della scrittura vocale: una singola, ricca linea melodica con un semplice basso armonico, sul modello di Peri e Giulio Caccini.
  7. 7. da Orfeo Vi ricorda o boschi ombrosi De’ miei lunghi aspri tormenti Quando i sassi ai miei lamenti Rispondean fatti pietosi Dite, allor non vi sembrai Più d’ogni altro sconsolato ? Or fortuna ha stil cangiato Et ha volto in festa i guai Vissi già mesto e dolente Or gioisco, e quegli affanni Che sofferti ho per tant’anni Fan più caro il ben presente. Sol per te bella Euridice, Benedico il mio tormento; Dopo il duol vie più contento, Dopo il mal vieppiù felice https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0qkP1kvEdQ A un giro sol de' begl'occhi lucenti libro IV Madrigali A un giro sol de' begl'occhi lucenti ride l'aria d'intorno, e 'l mar s'acqueta e i venti, e si fa il ciel d'un altro lume adorno, sol io le luci ho lagrimose e meste. Certo quando nasceste cosí crudel e ria, nacque la morte mia. (G.B. Guarini)
  8. 8. Lamento di Arianna PRIMA PARTE Lasciate mi morire! E che volete voi che mi conforte In così dura sorte, In così gran martire?, Lasciate mi morire! SECONDA PARTE O Teseo, O Teseo mio, Si, che mio ti vo' dir, che mio pur sei, Benchè t'involi, ahi crudo, a gli occhi miei Volgiti, Teseo mio, Volgiti, Teseo, O Dio! Volgiti indietro a rimirar colei Che lasciato ha per te la Patria e il Regno, E in queste arene ancora, Cibo di fere dispietate é crude, Lascierà l'ossa ignude. O Teseo, O Teseo mio, Se tu sapessi, O Dio! Se tu sapessi, ohimè, come s'affanna La povera Arianna, forse pentito Rivolgeresti ancor la prora al lito: Ma con l'aure serene Tu te ne vai felice et io quì piango. A te prepara Atene Liete pompe superbe, Ed io rimango Cibo di fere in solitarie arene. Te l'uno e l'altro tuo vecchio parente Stringeran lieti, ed io Più non vedrovvi, O Madre, O Padre mio! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3iY1jBk50ok TERZA PARTE Dove, dov'è la fede Che tanto mi giuravi? Così ne l'alta fede Tu mi ripon degl'Avi? Son queste le corone Onde m'adorni il crine? Questi gli scettri sono, Queste le gemme e gl'ori? Lasciarmi in abbandono A fera che mi strazi e mi divori? Ah Teseo, ah Teseo mio, Lascierai tu morire Invan piangendo, invan gridando aita, La misera Arianna Ch'a te fidossi e ti diè gloria e vita? QUARTA PARTE Ahi, che non pur rispondi! Ahi, che più d'aspe è sordo a' miei lamenti! O nembri, O turbi, O venti, Sommergetelo voi dentr'a quell'onde! Correte, orche e balene, E delle membra immonde Empiete le voragini profonde! Che parlo, ahi, che vaneggio? Misera, oimè, che chieggio? O Teseo, O Teseo mio, Non son, non son quell'io, Non son quell'io che ì feri detti sciolse; Parlò l'affanno mio, parlò il dolore, Parlò la lingua, sì, ma non già il core. Misera! Ancor dò loco a la tradita speme? E non si spegne, Fra tanto scherno ancor, d'amor Il foco spegni tu morte, omai, le fiamme indegne! O Madre, O Padre, O dell'antico Regno superbi alberghi, Ov'ebbi d'or la cuna, O servi, O fidi amici (ahi fato indegno!) Mirate ove m'ha scort'empia fortuna, Mirate di che duol m'ha fatto herede L'amor mio, la mia fede, E l'altrui inganno, Così va chi tropp'ama e troppo crede.
  9. 9. • Nel 1613 Monteverdi ricevette uno dei più importanti incarichi musicali in Italia, quello di maestro della basilica di San Marco a Venezia. Da quel momento scrisse numerose opere (quasi tutte perdute), mottetti, madrigali e messe. La sua musica sacra utilizza un'ampia gamma di stili, dalla polifonia severa della Messa del 1610 alla musica virtuosistica d'opera e alla scrittura corale antifonale (derivata dai suoi predecessori veneziani Andrea e Giovanni Gabrieli) presente nei Vespri, anch'essi del 1610; il 9 marzo 1632 prese gli ordini sacerdotali • I rapporti con la corte di Vienna si intensificarono: Monteverdi scrisse un ballo-opera, Volgendo il ciel per l'immortal sentiero con il libretto di Ottavio Rinuccini, probabilmente per l'elezione dell'imperatore Ferdinando III verso la fine del 1636 a Vienna; con tutta probabilità, risale a questo periodo la revisione del Ballo delle Ingrate, e probabilmente parte delle composizioni dell'VIII libro dei madrigali (Madrigali guerrieri, et amorosi – combattimento Tancredi e Clorinda) sono associate all'imperatore, a cui è indirizzata la dedica datata 1º settembre 1638. Eleonora Gonzaga fu a sua volta la dedicataria della Selva morale e spirituale (1º maggio 1641). • Il contributo di Monteverdi alla nuova opera "pubblica" instaurata a Venezia a partire dal 1637 fu notevolissimo, soprattutto se consideriamo che il compositore aveva già raggiunto i settant'anni. Nel carnevale 1639-40 produsse Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria al Teatro San Cassiano. La sua seconda opera veneziana, Le nozze d'Enea in Lavinia, per il Teatro Santi Giovanni e Paolo, carnevale 1640 – 41, è andata perduta. La terza è L'incoronazione di Poppea, ancora per il Teatro dei SS. Giovanni e Paolo, carnevale 1642-3.
  10. 10. Prima e seconda prattica Monteverdi è considerato il maggior innovatore della sua epoca, il compositore che più di ogni altro contribuì al superamento del vecchio stile contrappuntistico rinascimentale ed all'affermazione dello stile barocco. Per le sue opere fa riferimento a due "pratiche" di composizione: la prima comprende la vecchia arte del contrappunto, per la quale "l'armonia non è comandata ma comandante" dell’orazione ; la seconda invece è quella in cui "per signore dell'armonia pone l'oratorio", in cui cioè i valori espressivi del testo prevalgono su quelli della musica. Conseguenza naturale di questa seconda "pratica" fu la teoria degli affetti cioè la capacità di esprimere con i suoni, tutto l'arco di emozioni della vita . Monteverdi fu il primo compositore sensibile alle emozioni dei singoli personaggi e questo suddivise le emozioni in tre tipi, a ciascuno dei quali fece corrispondere particolari figurazioni musicali con ritmi assai marcati che chiamò "stile molle", "stile temperato" e "stile concitato" . La prima composizione in cui applicò le sue teorie psicologiche fu il madrigale Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda, in cui sono presenti alcuni effetti strumentali molto originali affidati agli archi, come il pizzicato e un "tremolando" misurato. Mentre il canto del narratore si sviluppa in modo tranquillo, la scena del combattimento vero e proprio tra i due protagonisti è improntata al realismo, in cui risaltano il cozzo delle spade e il galoppare dei cavalli.
  11. 11. Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda • Lo spartito riporta le indicazioni di Monteverdi per l’esecuzione: “…si farà entrare alla sprovvista […] da la parte della Camera in cui si farà la Musica. Clorinda a piedi armata, seguita da Tancredi armato sopra ad un Cavallo Mariano”; “…faranno passi et gesti nel modo che l’oratione esprime, et nulla più né meno”; “Clorinda parlerà quando gli toccherà,[…] così Tancredi”, “la voce del testo doverà essere chiara, ferma et di bona pronuntia […] acciò meglio sii intesa nel oratione”; “…gli istrumenti […] doveranno essere tocchi ad immitatione delle passioni dell’oratione”, • I nuovi stilemi musicali sono evidenziati da note come: “qui si lascia l’arco, e si strappano le corde con duoi diti”; “questa ultima nota va in arcata morendo”. • Nel combattimento compare anche quello che è chiamato “stile concitato” e che altro non è che la rappresentazione dell’ira cioè “veloce ribattere di note identiche per altezza e valore (in genere sedicesimi) con agiontione di oratione [=testo poetico] contenente ira et sdegno”.
  12. 12. • Monteverdi rileva che tre sono le principali passioni dell’animo umano, traducibili in musica: ira, temperanza e umiltà, quante sono le qualità naturali della voce, alta, bassa o mezzana. • In termini musicali queste passioni dell’animo corrispondono agli stili “concitato, molle e temperato”. • Sono tre anche le “maniere di sonare” oratoria, armonica e ritmica e quindi tre i “modi d’adoperar la musica” da teatro, da camera e da ballo.
  13. 13. In Inghilterra: Henry Purcell • Henry Purcell (1659 – 1695) sia opere teatrali nel nascente genere dell’opera lirica, che composizioni strumentali. Da elementi stilistici italiani e francesi, crea un particolare stile di musica barocca inglese. • Musica di occasione (compleanni, anniversari…) , celebre quella per i funerali della Regina Maria II (rielaborata da Wendy Carlos per la colonna sonora di Arancia meccanica). • Dido and Æneas è un'opera – l’unica che ci è giunta – in tre atti, su libretto di Nahum Tate. Rappresentata per la prima volta probabilmente nella primavera del 1689 • Riprende dal poema di Virgilio l’episodio del soggiorno di Enea a Cartagine, ospite della regina Didone, fino alla partenza dell'eroe - destinato a fondare Roma - e al suicidio della donna

×