MEDIOEVO IN MUSICA Gregoriano e dintorni
ORIGINI DEL CANTO CRISTIANO • Eredità tradizione ebraica • Somiglianza tra i canti (cantillazione, jubilus, esecuzione sal...
Notazione ambrosiana Credo in unum Deum Patrem omnipotentem factorem coeli et terrae Visibilium omnium et invisibilium et ...
CERIMONIE DELLA LITURGIA Celebrazione eucaristica (messa) e Uffici delle Ore. • Messa : Ordinarium Missae e Proprium Missa...
ORIGINI DEL GREGORIANO • prende il nome da Papa Gregorio I Magno (ca.540 – 604; codici dal IX sec.) • omogenizzazione tra ...
• Tre stili del canto ecclesiastico : l'accentus, il concentus, e i melismi (e i vocalizzi). • L'accentus, dalla cantillaz...
GUIDO D’AREZZO (992 – 1050) • Inventa un sistema mnemonico ("mano guidoniana") per intonare correttamente la scala • Solmi...
• Guido ricorse alla solmisazione quando ricavò le sillabe dell'esacordo, cioè la serie dei sei suoni consecutivi della sc...
PAOLO DIACONO (720-799) Autore Historia Langobardorum , molti testi in prosa e in versi, tra cui un inno a san Giovanni (i...
• Il nome della nota Si non si deve a Guido D'Arezzo, ma fu aggiunto solo nel XVI secolo • il canto gregoriano, e la music...
Ut queant laxis Resonare fibris Mira gestorum Famuli tuorum Solve polluti Labii reatum Sancte Iohannes Nuntius celso venie...
ATTUALIZZAZIONE •Coro de monjes del Monasterio Bendectino de Santo Domingo de Silos •Gregorian - Masters Of Chant • Live K...
Gregoriano e dintorni
Gregoriano e dintorni

Musica medievale - gregoriano e oltre

Gregoriano e dintorni

  1. 1. MEDIOEVO IN MUSICA Gregoriano e dintorni
  2. 2. ORIGINI DEL CANTO CRISTIANO • Eredità tradizione ebraica • Somiglianza tra i canti (cantillazione, jubilus, esecuzione salmi) • Repertori locali: gallicano, mozarabico, canto ambrosiano – unico superstite • Pochi manoscritti; uno di fine sec. IX, gli altri sec. XI o posteriori • notazione propria, diversa da quella delle altre Chiese occidentali, a base di nota romboidale • Aeterne Rerum Conditor
  3. 3. Notazione ambrosiana Credo in unum Deum Patrem omnipotentem factorem coeli et terrae Visibilium omnium et invisibilium et in unum Dominum O quam suavis es domine
  4. 4. CERIMONIE DELLA LITURGIA Celebrazione eucaristica (messa) e Uffici delle Ore. • Messa : Ordinarium Missae e Proprium Missae. • Ordinarium Missae (parti ordinarie): Kyrie eleison (preghiera lianica), Gloria in excelsis Deo (inno angelico), Credo in unum Deum (o Simbolo) , Sanctus e Agnus Dei. • Proprium Missae (parti mobili, mutavano a seconda del calendario liturgico): l'Introito, il Graduale, l'Alleluja, l'Offertorio e il Communio. • Uffici delle Ore • erano otto ed erano distribuiti nelle diverse parti del giorno (mattutino, vespro,..). • celebrati solo all'interno delle comunità monastiche tranne i Vespri (lettura dei Salmi intercalati da antifone, Magnificat, un inno e le litanie)
  5. 5. ORIGINI DEL GREGORIANO • prende il nome da Papa Gregorio I Magno (ca.540 – 604; codici dal IX sec.) • omogenizzazione tra canti delle varie Chiese, in realtà durò molti secoli. • canto gregoriano = monodia liturgica cristiana in lingua latina, molto semplice dal punto di vista metrico e melodico • altre denominazioni: romana cantilena, cantus planus (canto piano), canto mensurato, canto latino o ecclesiastico. • Schola Cantorum monasteriali: canti a memoria, dato che non era diffusa la notazione musicale
  6. 6. • Tre stili del canto ecclesiastico : l'accentus, il concentus, e i melismi (e i vocalizzi). • L'accentus, dalla cantillazione ebraica, è una sorta di lettura sillabica intonata. • Il concentus, o canto spiegato, era il più comune e poteva essere sillabico o semisillabico. • I melismi e i vocalizzi (sillaba su più note) infine, fiorivano parole come alleluja. • Lettura dei salmi, in tre modi • nella salmodia responsoriale (il solista leggeva un versetto e l'assemblea lo ripeteva), nella • salmodia allelujatica (dopo ogni versetto letto dal solista l'assemblea rispondeva alleluja), nella • salmodia antifonica (i versetti venivano eseguiti in modo alternato dal solista e dall'assemblea). • Tra il IX e il X sec. nacquero due nuove forme di canto sacro: la sequenza e il tropo. • Sequenza: aggiunta sillabica di un testo in prosa ai vocalizzi allelujatici (prima del vangelo) – victimae paschali • Tropo: sostituzione con testi sillabici dei melismi di alcuni canti della messa (Kyrie e Introito)
  7. 7. GUIDO D’AREZZO (992 – 1050) • Inventa un sistema mnemonico ("mano guidoniana") per intonare correttamente la scala • Solmisazione: pratica di identificazione dei gradi di una scala musicale per mezzo di lettere (il nome deriva dalle note sol, mi). • Gli si attribuisce l’invenzione del tetragramma
  8. 8. • Guido ricorse alla solmisazione quando ricavò le sillabe dell'esacordo, cioè la serie dei sei suoni consecutivi della scala diatonica (ut, re, mi, fa, sol, la). • I nomi delle note dell'esacordo furono tratti dalle sillabe dei primi 6 emistichi di un inno dedicato a san Giovanni, la cui intonazione corrispondeva alla successione tono-tono-semitono-tono-tono • essi non indicavano l'altezza assoluta dei suoni, bensì soltanto la posizione relativa all'interno dell'esacordo: mi-fa designano sempre il semitono e ut la nota iniziale
  9. 9. PAOLO DIACONO (720-799) Autore Historia Langobardorum , molti testi in prosa e in versi, tra cui un inno a san Giovanni (in saffiche minori) UT queant laxis REsonare fibris MIra gestorum FAmuli tuorum, SOLve polluti LAbii reatum, Sancte Iohannes. Affinché possano con libere voci cantare le meraviglie delle tue azioni i servi, cancella il peccato del labbro contaminato, o san Giovanni.
  10. 10. • Il nome della nota Si non si deve a Guido D'Arezzo, ma fu aggiunto solo nel XVI secolo • il canto gregoriano, e la musica medievale in genere, non prevedevano l'uso della sensibile, cioè del settimo grado della scala. • Il nome della settima nota della scala diatonica fu tratto dalle iniziali delle due parole che compongono l’adonio Sancte Iohannes
  11. 11. Ut queant laxis Resonare fibris Mira gestorum Famuli tuorum Solve polluti Labii reatum Sancte Iohannes Nuntius celso veniens Olympo te patri magnum fore nasciturum, nomen et vitae seriem gerendae ordine promit. Ille promissi dubius superni perdidit promptae modulos loquelae; sed reformasti genitus peremptae organa vocis. Ventris abstruso positus cubili senseras regem thalamo manentem, hinc parens nati meritis uterque abdita pandit. Antra deserti teneris sub annis civium turmas fugiens, petisti, ne levi saltim maculare vitam famine posses. Praebuit hirtum tegimen camelus, artubus sacris strofium bidentis, cui latex haustum, sociata pastum mella locustis. . Caeteri tantum cecinere vatum corde praesago iubar adfuturum; tu quidem mundi scelus auferentem indice prodis Non fuit vasti spatium per orbis sanctior quisquam genitus Iohanne, qui nefas saecli meruit lavantem tingere limphis. O nimis felix meritique celsi nesciens labem nivei pudoris, prepotens martyr heremique cultor, maxime vatum! Serta ter denis alios coronant aucta crementis, duplicata quosdam; trina centeno cumulata fructu te, sacer, ornant. Nunc potens nostri meritis opimis pectoris duros lapides repelle asperum planans iter, et reflexos dirige calles, ut pius mundi sator et redemptor mentibus pulsa luvione puris rite dignetur veniens sacratos ponere gressus. Laudibus cives celebrant superni te, deus simplex pariterque trine, supplices ac nos veniam precamur: parce redemptis!
  12. 12. ATTUALIZZAZIONE •Coro de monjes del Monasterio Bendectino de Santo Domingo de Silos •Gregorian - Masters Of Chant • Live Kreuzenstein Castle 2007 Brothers in Arms (Mark Knopfler) • Greensleeves (trad.)

