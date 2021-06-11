Cyberbullismo & C

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I RISCHI DEL DIGITALE… Saggezza digitale e Cyberbullismo Mario Maestri polo formativo ambito 23 IC Allende – Paderno Dugna...
EDUCAZIONE CIVICA ASSE «CITTADINANZA DIGITALE» Qualche spunto… Mario Maestri
Art. 5 Educazione alla cittadinanza digitale 1. Nell'ambito dell'insegnamento trasversale dell'educazione civica, di cui a...
a) analizzare, confrontare e valutare criticamente la credibilità e l'affidabilità delle fonti di dati, informazioni e con...
TEMATICA SOTTO-TEMATICA Media Education • Le tipologie di fonti di dati e di informazioni • La credibilità e l’affidabilit...
TEMATICA SOTTO-TEMATICA Le tecnologie digitali al servizio del cittadino • I servizi digitali pubblici e privati, la citta...
Le competenze digitali • Abilità tecnologiche (dalla capacità di usare un computer, allo sviluppo di software) ma anche co...
8 digital skills we must teach our children (World Economic Forum 2016) • Identità digitale - Digital Identity: la consape...
8 Digital Skills…
Saggezza digitale (Cyber Wisdom) • Marc Prensky, in un articolo del 2009, supera la contrapposizione di tipo anagrafico na...
Stupidità digitale (Cyber Stupidity) • Insieme di tutti i comportamenti scorretti in rete • Fenomenologia della cyber stup...
Si inizia presto … INF@NZIA DIGI.tales 3.6 Un progetto ministeriale per la costruzione di ambienti di insegnamento e appre...
VIVI INTERNET AL MEGLIO •Utilizza la tecnologia con buon senso •Impara a distinguere il vero dal falso •Custodisci le tue ...
La protezione dei dati … • Se i minori vogliono usare servizi online, come i social media, spesso hanno bisogno dell’autor...
E-policy di istituto Documento autoprodotto dalla scuola che serve a promuovere un uso positivo delle nuove tecnologie al ...
BULLISMO E CYBERBULLISMO Storia e norma Mario Maestri
Bullismo • Con il termine «Bullismo» si definiscono quei comportamenti offensivi e/o aggressivi che un singolo individuo o...
Bullismo elettronico (cyberbullying) • «Il cyberbullismo comporta l’uso di TIC per sostenere comportamenti consapevoli, ri...
• È strettamente connesso alle emozioni morali: la colpa e la vergogna • Nel BULLISMO legittima la aggressività del bullo ...
bullismo vs. cyberbullismo  Attori definiti: ”bullo”, “gregari”, “vittima”, “osservatori”.  Sono coinvolte persone della...
 Le azioni del fenomeno bullismo possono accadere in tempi definiti: pausa ricreazione, tragitto casa- scuola, cambio neg...
Da «Spettro di comportamenti di cyberbullying (2018-2019)» MOOC - Università Cattolica S. C.
Bullismo tradizionale a scuola 1. Le prepotenze avvengono per di più a scuola o fuori della scuola. 2. I bulli di solito ...
6. Il bullo percepisce e vede le conseguenze del suo comportamento (consapevolezza cognitiva ma non emotiva) e di essa ne ...
• Un solo episodio, divulgato a migliaia di «spettatori», ad esempio la pubblicazione di un video su YouTube, può arrecare...
• Concetto usato per definire adolescenti che riportano di aver subito più tipi di vittimizzazione (abuso sessuale, abuso ...
Tipologie • Harrassment - Molestie: messaggi e pubblicazioni offensive o volgari, ripetuti nel tempo; spyware – controllar...
• Impersonation: il persecutore crea un’identità fittizia, fingendo di essere una data persona per parlare male di qualcun...
• Exclusion (“bannare”): cancellare o estromettere da una chat, gruppo on line di gioco, lista di amici, una persona. • Do...
CAUSE BULLISMO • dinamica forte / debole • multifattorialità delle variabili che incidono in maniera diversa a seconda dei...
• Le conseguenze del cyberbullismo si manifestano nella vita reale delle vittime. • Varie manifestazioni possibili • cambi...
Per quali motivi agisce il cyberbullo? • Il cyberbullo in genere compie azioni di prepotenza per ottenere popolarità all’i...
INTERNET COME UN LUOGO DEL NOSTRO MONDO «La gente mi guarda, mi sembra che rida di me…e se è successo qualcosa su facebook...
La percezione del fenomeno Il 72% dei ragazzi intervistati considera il cyberbullismo la maggior minaccia del nostro tempo...
Negli ultimi tempi sulla rete sono successe delle cose brutte che mi hanno portato a conoscere una realtà di cui prima ero...
Le responsabilità Le responsabilità per atti di bullismo e cyberbullismo compiute dal minorenne possono ricadere anche su:...
 Scuola • Nel caso in cui l’evento dannoso si verifichi in orario e luogo scolastico, si è in presenza di una responsabil...
Reati penali e danni civili I ragazzi e le ragazze che compiono azioni di bullismo possono commettere reati. Secondo il co...
Consigli da dare alla vittima • Prova a ignorarli • O blocca i loro messaggi. Di solito dopo un po' smettono: certi person...
• Non sentirti in colpa. • Quello che succede non dipende da te (anche se magari hai fatto qualche errore sulla privacy). ...
LA RISPOSTA DELLO STATO La legge 71 del 2017 Mario Maestri
Carolina Picchio “Le parole fanno più male delle botte. Ciò che è accaduto a me non deve più succedere a nessuno” • Si sui...
LEGGE 29 maggio 2017, n. 71 Disposizioni a tutela dei minori per la prevenzione ed il contrasto del fenomeno del cyberbull...
I contenuti • Ciascun minore ultraquattordicenne (o i suoi genitori o chi esercita la responsabilità del minore) che sia s...
• Ogni istituto scolastico individua fra i docenti un referente con il compito di coordinare le iniziative di prevenzione ...
LINEE DI ORIENTAMENTO per la prevenzione e il contrasto del cyberbullismo 1. Interventi per la prevenzione e il contrasto ...
Ruolo del Dirigente • Misure di intervento per episodi di cyberbullismo da prevedere nei Regolamenti di Istituto e nei Pat...
Docente referente • Coordinamento delle iniziative di prevenzione e di contrasto del cyberbullismo, anche avvalendosi dell...
L’ammonimento del Questore • Nell’ottica di favorire l’anticipo della soglia di sensibilità al rischio e promuovere forme ...
• Indicazione di strumenti utili e buone pratiche per contrastare i fenomeni del bullismo e cyberbullismo: • Focus sul Pro...
• Invito a costituire Gruppi di Lavoro (Team Antibullismo e Team per l’Emergenza) a livello scolastico e territoriale, int...
Lombardia • Legge Regionale 7 febbraio 2017, n. 1 «Disciplina degli interventi regionali in materia di prevenzione e contr...
DAD - DDI Opinioni, problemi e rischi Mario Maestri
La DaD (e la DDI) • L’opinione dei docenti secondo INVALSI e INDIRE • Ricerca IPSOS per Save the Children, «I giovani ai t...
«Zoombombing» Per Zoombombing si intende l’intrusione indesiderata di hater o troll all’interno di una teleconferenza. I d...
L’origine • Il suffisso – bombing è aggiunto al nome della piattaforma in cui avviene l’intrusione: Zoom, nel caso specifi...
Come viene organizzato lo zoombombing? • il New York Times, tra gli altri, lo ha spiegato in un lungo articolo come boicot...
Cosa fare? - La prevenzione • Negli USA l’FBI ha fornito indicazioni pubbliche per prevenire il fenomeno, sono indicazioni...
• È utile creare una sorta di sala d’attesa dove visualizzare chi vuole partecipare alla riunione che sta per iniziare e s...
Siti Utili • Piattaforma regionale - https://www.cyberbullismolombardia.it/ • Generazioni Connesse: Safer Internet Centre ...
Proposta di lavoro Preparate un percorso didattico sul tema del Cyberbullismo da proporre ai vostri alunni che si proponga...
  1. 1. I RISCHI DEL DIGITALE… Saggezza digitale e Cyberbullismo Mario Maestri polo formativo ambito 23 IC Allende – Paderno Dugnano
  2. 2. EDUCAZIONE CIVICA ASSE «CITTADINANZA DIGITALE» Qualche spunto… Mario Maestri
  3. 3. Art. 5 Educazione alla cittadinanza digitale 1. Nell'ambito dell'insegnamento trasversale dell'educazione civica, di cui all' articolo 2, è prevista l'educazione alla cittadinanza digitale. 2 2. Nel rispetto dell'autonomia scolastica, l'offerta formativa erogata nell'ambito dell'insegnamento di cui al comma 1 prevede almeno le seguenti abilità e conoscenze digitali essenziali, da sviluppare con gradualità tenendo conto dell’età degli alunni e degli studenti: LEGGE 20 agosto 2019, n. 92
  4. 4. a) analizzare, confrontare e valutare criticamente la credibilità e l'affidabilità delle fonti di dati, informazioni e contenuti digitali; b) interagire attraverso varie tecnologie digitali e individuare i mezzi e le forme di comunicazione digitali appropriati per un determinato contesto; c) informarsi e partecipare al dibattito pubblico attraverso l'utilizzo di servizi digitali pubblici e privati; ricercare opportunità di crescita personale e di cittadinanza partecipativa attraverso adeguate tecnologie digitali; d) conoscere le norme comportamentali da osservare nell'ambito dell'utilizzo delle tecnologie digitali e dell'interazione in ambienti digitali, adattare le strategie di comunicazione al pubblico specifico ed essere consapevoli della diversità culturale e generazionale negli ambienti digitali; e) creare e gestire l'identità digitale, essere in grado di proteggere la propria reputazione, gestire e tutelare i dati che si producono attraverso diversi strumenti digitali, ambienti e servizi, rispettare i dati e le identità altrui; utilizzare e condividere informazioni personali identificabili proteggendo se stessi e gli altri; f) conoscere le politiche sulla tutela della riservatezza applicate dai servizi digitali relativamente all'uso dei dati personali; g) essere in grado di evitare, usando tecnologie digitali, rischi per la salute e minacce al proprio benessere fisico e psicologico; essere in grado di proteggere se' e gli altri da eventuali pericoli in ambienti digitali; essere consapevoli di come le tecnologie digitali possono influire sul benessere psicofisico e sull'inclusione sociale, con particolare attenzione ai comportamenti riconducibili al bullismo e al cyberbullismo
  5. 5. TEMATICA SOTTO-TEMATICA Media Education • Le tipologie di fonti di dati e di informazioni • La credibilità e l’affidabilità delle fonti Comunicare correttamente con le tecnologie digitali • Le varie tecnologie digitali • Mezzi e forme di comunicazione • Utilizzo corretto delle tecnologie digitali • Strategie di comunicazione con le tecnologie digitali • Norme comportamentali nell’ambito della comunicazione digitale NUCLEO CONCETTUALE DELL’ASSE CITTADINANZA DIGITALE
  6. 6. TEMATICA SOTTO-TEMATICA Le tecnologie digitali al servizio del cittadino • I servizi digitali pubblici e privati, la cittadinanza partecipativa attraverso adeguate tecnologie digitali Tutelare la propria identità e la privacy • L’identità digitale • La tutela dei dati personali • La reputazione sul web • La protezione della propria identità digitale Tecnologie digitali, salute e benessere psicofisico • Rischi per la salute nell’utilizzo delle tecnologie digitali • La compromissione del benessere fisico e psicologico nell’utilizzo delle tecnologie digitali • Tecnologie digitali e inclusione sociale • Bullismo e cyberbullismo NUCLEO CONCETTUALE DELL’ASSE CITTADINANZA DIGITALE
  7. 7. Le competenze digitali • Abilità tecnologiche (dalla capacità di usare un computer, allo sviluppo di software) ma anche competenze più di tipo relazionale e comportamentale che consentono alle persone di utilizzare efficacemente i nuovi strumenti digitali: dalla tutela dei propri dati, alla netiquette nell’uso dei social media; dalla ricerca di informazioni online alla realizzazione di contenuti digitali. • Continuo mutamento con l’evolversi delle tecnologie e con il passare del tempo. • Definizione UE: “abilità di base nelle tecnologie dell’informazione e della comunicazione: l’uso del computer per reperire, valutare, conservare, produrre, presentare e scambiare informazioni nonché per comunicare e partecipare a reti collaborative tramite Internet”.
  8. 8. 8 digital skills we must teach our children (World Economic Forum 2016) • Identità digitale - Digital Identity: la consapevolezza della propria presenza online, e la capacità di gestirla al meglio. • Uso del digitale - Digital Use: la capacità di utilizzare dispositivi e sistemi differenti. • Digital Safety: l’abilità di riconoscere ed evitare i rischi connessi all’uso del digitale, ovvero saper riconoscere i rischi di cyberbullismo, radicalizzazione, violenza, oscenità. • Digital Security: L’abilità di riconoscere i pericoli di hacking, truffe o malware e comprendere quali siano le pratiche necessarie per proteggere i propri dati e i propri device. • L’empatia digitale – Digital Emotional Intelligence: l’intelligenza emotiva che permette di approcciarsi con consapevolezza all’altro anche dietro ad uno schermo. • Comunicazione digitale - Digital Communication: la capacità di comunicare, collaborare e farsi capire attraverso l’uso di tecnologia e media. • L’alfabetizzazione digitale – Digital Literacy: la capacità di trovare informazioni on line, valutarne la credibilità, creare propri contenuti e condividerli nel modo migliore. • Diritti digitalie - Digital Rights: essere consapevoli del diritto alla libertà di parola e di pensiero, ma anche del diritto alla privacy, alla proprietà intellettuale e dell’ancora discusso diritto all’oblio.
  9. 9. 8 Digital Skills…
  10. 10. Saggezza digitale (Cyber Wisdom) • Marc Prensky, in un articolo del 2009, supera la contrapposizione di tipo anagrafico nativi/immigrati digitali, da lui proposta nel 2001, e introduce un nuovo profilo: quello del saggio digitale (digital wisdom), come risultato dell’interazione tra la mente umana e i nuovi strumenti che ha a disposizione. • «Quello della saggezza digitale è un duplice concetto, poiché fa riferimento sia alla saggezza derivante dall’utilizzo del digitale per accedere all’abilità cognitiva al di là della nostra capacità innata, sia alla saggezza riferita all’utilizzo prudente della tecnologia per accrescere le nostre potenzialità»
  11. 11. Stupidità digitale (Cyber Stupidity) • Insieme di tutti i comportamenti scorretti in rete • Fenomenologia della cyber stupidity articolata e complessa • Aspetto più rilevante il cyberbullismo, caratterizzato dall’iterazione dell’atto persecutorio, dall’intenzionalità vessatoria del fautore, della risposta importante del gruppo. • Il cyberbullying , proprio per il fatto di essere in rete, ha alcuni aspetti enfatizzanti per i quali chi ne è vittima ha la percezione di non poter sfuggire all’oppressione del gruppo
  12. 12. Si inizia presto … INF@NZIA DIGI.tales 3.6 Un progetto ministeriale per la costruzione di ambienti di insegnamento e apprendimento innovativi per i bambini tra i 3 e i 6 anni (scuola dell’infanzia e primo anno della scuola primaria). Mamamò Un portale dedicato all’educazione digitale di bambini, ragazzi e adulti, con recensioni di app, ebook, videogiochi, canali video, film e serie tv e notizie su Media Education e tecnologia under 13. Premiato con il Premio Andersen 2018. Tecnologie digitali e bambini Il documento (2015), scaricabile online, sintetizza la prospettiva di sguardo sul tema dal punto di vista pediatrico, proponendo dati e particolari attenzioni di cui tenere conto. Una ricerca… pubblicata (2018) da Save The Children per fare il punto sulle percentuali di utilizzo del digitale tra i più piccoli e per riflettere anche sulle differenze di genere.
  13. 13. VIVI INTERNET AL MEGLIO •Utilizza la tecnologia con buon senso •Impara a distinguere il vero dal falso •Custodisci le tue informazioni personali •Diffondi la gentilezza •Nel dubbio, parlane vivi internet al meglio
  14. 14. La protezione dei dati … • Se i minori vogliono usare servizi online, come i social media, spesso hanno bisogno dell’autorizzazione del genitore o tutore legale, poiché questi servizi usano i dati personali del minore. • I figli non hanno più bisogno del consenso dei genitori una volta che hanno più di 16 anni (in alcuni paesi dell'UE questo limite d'età potrebbe essere abbassato a 13 anni). I controlli per verificare il consenso dei genitori devono essere efficaci, per esempio utilizzando un messaggio di verifica inviato all'indirizzo e-mail di un genitore (disposizioni EU) • Regolamento generale per la protezione dei dati personali n. 2016/679 (General Data Protection Regulation o GDPR) • Il Garante per protezione dei dati personali (organo collegiale)
  15. 15. E-policy di istituto Documento autoprodotto dalla scuola che serve a promuovere un uso positivo delle nuove tecnologie al fine di riconoscere, prevenire e rispondere a possibili situazioni problematiche (esempio IC Alto Casentino) • Appoccio dell’istituto alle tematiche legate alle competenze digitali, alla sicurezza online e ad un uso adeguato delle tecnologie digitali nella didattica • Norme comportamentali e procedure per l’utilizzo delle Tecnologie dell’informazione e della comunicazione (TIC) in ambito scolastico, • Misure per la prevenzione (cybersecurity e rispetto delle norme su privacy, copyright …) • Misure per la rilevazione e la gestione delle problematiche connesse ad un uso non corretto delle tecnologie digitali • https://www.generazioniconnesse.it/site/it/moduli-epolicy/
  16. 16. BULLISMO E CYBERBULLISMO Storia e norma Mario Maestri
  17. 17. Bullismo • Con il termine «Bullismo» si definiscono quei comportamenti offensivi e/o aggressivi che un singolo individuo o più persone mettono in atto, ripetutamente nel corso del tempo, ai danni di una o più persone con lo scopo di esercitare un potere o un dominio sulla vittima (Fonzi, «Il bullismo in Italia», 1997). • In questa definizione è implicito il concetto di intenzionalità da parte dell'autore delle offese, vere e proprie forme di abuso che creano disagio e un danno fisico o psicologico nelle vittime. • La differenza tra le normali dispute tra ragazzi e gli atti di bullismo veri e propri consiste nella predeterminazione e nell'intenzionalità che caratterizzano questi ultimi, nella ripetitività nel tempo, nonché nella soddisfazione che gli autori di tali abusi ne traggono, nello squilibrio di potere tra il bullo e la vittima, con l’affermazione della supremazia del bullo sulla vittima (in termini di età, forza fisica, numerosità, ecc.)
  18. 18. Bullismo elettronico (cyberbullying) • «Il cyberbullismo comporta l’uso di TIC per sostenere comportamenti consapevoli, ripetuti e ostili di un individuo o di un gruppo per offendere altri» (Bill Belsey, 2002) • Atto aggressivo, intenzionale, condotto da un individuo o un gruppo di individui attraverso varie forme di contatto elettronico, ripetuto nel tempo contro una vittima che non può difendersi (Slonje, Smith, 2008) • Il bullo può agire, ad esempio, pubblicando foto, video o informazioni private della vittima, spargendo maldicenze attraverso sms/whatsapp con il cellulare o con la posta elettronica, oppure mettendo in atto minacce ripetute (dirette alla vittima) tramite il cellulare o gli strumenti elettronici
  19. 19. • È strettamente connesso alle emozioni morali: la colpa e la vergogna • Nel BULLISMO legittima la aggressività del bullo • Fra i meccanismi del disimpegno morale, quello più utilizzato dal bullo è la DEUMANIZZAZIONE (Menesini, Fonzi, Vannucci, 1997 in «Il gioco crudele», a cura di Fonzi A., Giunti, Firenze, 1999). • Consiste nell’ attribuire alle vittime un’assenza di sentimenti umani che frena il nascere e lo svilupparsi del senso di colpa di fronte alla loro sofferenza • Nel CYBERBULLISMO l’assenza di un contatto reale tra il bullo e la vittima facilita la deumanizzazione Disimpegno Morale ( Bandura, 1996 - 2002 )
  20. 20. bullismo vs. cyberbullismo  Attori definiti: ”bullo”, “gregari”, “vittima”, “osservatori”.  Sono coinvolte persone della scuola o compagnia, solitamente conosciute.  La conoscenza degli episodi di bullismo circolano all'interno di un territorio ristretto (classe, scuola, compagnia, gruppo sportivo).  Qualunque persona (anche con basso potere sociale: “vittime”).  Possono essere coinvolte persone di tutto il mondo anche non conosciute.  Il materiale può essere diffuso in tutto il mondo.
  21. 21.  Le azioni del fenomeno bullismo possono accadere in tempi definiti: pausa ricreazione, tragitto casa- scuola, cambio negli spogliatoii, etc.  Contenimento del livello di disibinizione del “bullo”, che dipende dalla dinamica di gruppo.  Bisogno del bullo di rendersi “visibile”  Può vedere gli effetti sulla “vittima”.  Il bullo si nasconde dietro una “maschera”.  I materiali circolano in qualunque orario: possono permanere sui siti a lungo.  Alto livello di disibinizione del “bullo” (si fanno cose che nella vita reale sarebbero più contenute).  Il potere del bullo è accresciuto dall'invisibilità  Non vede gli effetti.  Creazione di una personalità virtuale del bullo bullismo vs. cyberbullismo
  22. 22. Da «Spettro di comportamenti di cyberbullying (2018-2019)» MOOC - Università Cattolica S. C.
  23. 23. Bullismo tradizionale a scuola 1. Le prepotenze avvengono per di più a scuola o fuori della scuola. 2. I bulli di solito sono studenti o compagni di classe. 3. I testimoni delle azioni di prepotenza e di aggressività sono i compagni o amici di scuola o degli altri posti frequentati dalla vittima e dal bullo. 4. La presenza di altri del gruppo facilita e a volte incoraggia i comportamenti di prevaricazione. 5. Il bullo tradizionale ha bisogno di dominare le relazioni interpersonali correlate con la visibilità, ovvero, dalla sua visibilità e riconoscimento da parte del gruppo. Si tratta di norme sociali condivise che rappresentano anche l’identità del gruppo Cyberbullismo 1. Le prepotenze online possono avvenire in qualsiasi momento e luogo in cui si è connessi 2. I cyberbulli sono noti o apparentemente sconosciuti. 3. Il “materiale” usato dai cyberbulli può essere diffuso in tutto il mondo. Un commento o un’immagine o un video ‘postati’, possono essere potenzialmente in uso da milioni di persone. 4. Il bullo virtuale tende a fare ciò che non avrebbe coraggio di fare nella vita reale se non avesse la ‘protezione’ del mezzo informatico. 5. Il cyberbullo approfitta della presunta invisibilità attraverso la quale vuole ugualmente esprimere Bullismo vs. Cyberbullismo Manuale per Insegnanti - «Tabby Project»
  24. 24. 6. Il bullo percepisce e vede le conseguenze del suo comportamento (consapevolezza cognitiva ma non emotiva) e di essa ne trova soddisfazione. 7. Deresponsabilizzazione, minimizzazione, attribuzione di colpa alla vittima da parte di chi commette le prepotenze: “Non è colpa mia, è uno scherzo”. 8. Nel bullismo tradizionale, sono solo i bulli ad eseguire i comportamenti aggressivi, la vittima raramente reagisce al bullo. Se reagisce (i così detti ‘bulli/vittime’) lo fa nei confronti di qualcuno percepito come più debole. 9. Nel bullismo tradizionale i testimoni sono tendenzialmente passivi o incoraggiano il bullo. Raramente vanno a chiamare un adulto 6. Il bullo virtuale non vede le conseguenze delle proprie azioni, questo, in parte può ostacolare la comprensione empatica della sofferenza provata dalla vittima, e limitarne la consapevolezza anche se non è questo quel che costituisce un freno al bullo. 7. Nel cyberbullismo si possono rilevare anche processi di depersonalizzazione, dove le conseguenze delle proprie azioni vanno prescritte agli avatar o le identità alterate utilizzate online. 8. Nel bullismo virtuale, anche la vittima che è tale nella vita reale o non gode di un alta popolarità a livello sociale, può diventare un cyberbullo, anche nei confronti dello stesso bullo “tradizionale”. 9. Nel caso di cyberbullismo gli spettatori possono essere passivi o attivi (partecipare nelle prepotenze virtuali). La stessa vittima non ne parla quasi mai con un adulto, per vergogna, per paura delle conseguenze (mancato accesso al computer), perché sono sottovalutate le possibili conseguenze.
  25. 25. • Un solo episodio, divulgato a migliaia di «spettatori», ad esempio la pubblicazione di un video su YouTube, può arrecare un potenziale danno alla vittima anche senza la sua ripetizione nel tempo; il video è sempre disponibile, può essere visto da migliaia di persone in tempi diversi. Lo stesso contenuto offensivo divulgato da un bullo può essere diffuso a cascata tra i riceventi, eventualmente anche non implicati nella relazione bullo-vittima. • Non è quindi necessario, che l’atto offensivo venga ripetuto dallo stesso aggressore nel tempo. • una vasta platea di spettatori potrà comunque amplificare l’effetto dell’aggressione, con risultati devastanti per la vittima (vedi incidenza di suicidi). Ripetizione vs. diffusione
  26. 26. • Concetto usato per definire adolescenti che riportano di aver subito più tipi di vittimizzazione (abuso sessuale, abuso fisico, bullismo, violenza domestica) (Finkelhor, Ormrod, e Turner, 2007). • Generalmente chi riporta di aver subito aggressioni online ha subito almeno un tipo di violenza offline (Mitchell et al. 2011). • La violenza subita online può quindi aggiungersi ad un insieme di esperienze traumatiche e aggravare in maniera esponenziale il rischio al benessere psicologico dei ragazzi. • La loro grande vulnerabilità è un dato estremamente importante di cui si deve tener conto quando si progettano interventi di aiuto (Mitchell et al., ibid). Vittimizzazione
  27. 27. Tipologie • Harrassment - Molestie: messaggi e pubblicazioni offensive o volgari, ripetuti nel tempo; spyware – controllare i movimenti on line della vittima; telefonate mute. • Cyberstalking: può nascere quando la molestia è particolarmente insistente e diretta verso coetanei con cui si ha un rapporto conflittuale o con cui si è interrotta una relazione affettiva, nei casi più gravi si attua con molestie e minacce ripetute per incutere timore o paura • Denigration - Denigrazione: azione singola volta a denigrare l'altro (una foto deformata, immagini porno) che può produrre effetti indefiniti e a cascata. • Cyberbrashing - Filmare: videoriprendere un atto di bullismo e pubblicarlo su internet, chiedendo pareri e di votarlo
  28. 28. • Impersonation: il persecutore crea un’identità fittizia, fingendo di essere una data persona per parlare male di qualcuno, offendere, farsi raccontare fatti privati e farli circolare in modo indiscriminato. • Masquerade: sostituzione di persona: dopo essere entrati nel profilo/account del soggetto si inviano messaggi a suo nome, o si pubblicano contenuti volgari e potenzialmente offensivi finalizzati a nuocere, screditare e mettere in difficoltà la vittima. • Trickery: raggiro; dopo aver ottenuto la fiducia del soggetto se ne rivelano le confidenze • Manipolazione delle informazioni / Rivelazione – Outing: “il bullo” conosce segreti e possiede immagini imbarazzanti della “vittima” (prima amica) che diffonde a sua insaputa o contro la sua volontà. Può costringere la “vittima” a pubblicare informazioni e/o immagini di altre persone.
  29. 29. • Exclusion (“bannare”): cancellare o estromettere da una chat, gruppo on line di gioco, lista di amici, una persona. • Doxing (il termine nasce come una contrazione del termine inglese documents “documenti”): diffusione pubblica di informazioni personali e private o altri dati sensibili della vittima tramite la rete internet, ponendo in essere un atto lesivo della privacy. • Flaming (da flame, fiamma): invio on line di messaggi violenti e volgari; flame war ("guerra di fiamme") è lo scambio di insulti conseguente, una specie di "rissa virtuale • Sexting: crasi di “sex” (sesso) e “texting” (invio di messaggi), fa riferimento allo scambio di testi, immagini, video dai contenuti espliciti di carattere sessuale attraverso i media digitali. • Body shaming: dall’inglese “body” (corpo) e “shaming” (vergogna); definisce l’atto di prendere di mira o criticare in maniera denigrante una persona per la sua forma fisica (fat – thin shaming)
  30. 30. CAUSE BULLISMO • dinamica forte / debole • multifattorialità delle variabili che incidono in maniera diversa a seconda dei contesti e dei soggetti in essi implicati CYBERBULLISMO • motivazioni analoghe a quelle del bullismo • confine sfumato tra forza e debolezza • facilità di accesso ai mezzi tecnologici • competenza nell’uso delle nuove tecnologie • esplosione di portali che pubblicizzano senza filtri preventivi • digital Wisdom, digital Stupidity (Prensky) • «analfabetismo» informatico dei genitori • scarsa sorveglianza dei genitori C’è scarsa consapevolezza sulla gravità delle azioni e viene talvolta sottovalutata la responsabilità giuridica dei genitori in sé e nei confronti dei minori : la rete è ritenuta spesso un mondo a sé avente scarsa interazione con quello reale.
  31. 31. • Le conseguenze del cyberbullismo si manifestano nella vita reale delle vittime. • Varie manifestazioni possibili • cambi di umore improvvisi • disturbi emotivi • problemi di salute fisica: dolori addominali e disturbi del sonno • nervosismo, ansia • chiusura e mancanza di comunicazione con il resto del mondo • forme depressive, calo autostima e sicurezza • nei casi estremi, comportamenti suicidari Conseguenze
  32. 32. Per quali motivi agisce il cyberbullo? • Il cyberbullo in genere compie azioni di prepotenza per ottenere popolarità all’interno di un gruppo, per divertimento o semplicemente per noia, ma anche per «vendetta» • Alcuni comportamenti specifici che possono scatenare il fenomeno: • un utilizzo eccessivo di Internet • un accesso alla rete senza controllo da parte degli adulti • partecipazione a gruppi online • utilizzo di webcam e social network • utilizzo molto frequente di videogiochi violenti
  33. 33. INTERNET COME UN LUOGO DEL NOSTRO MONDO «La gente mi guarda, mi sembra che rida di me…e se è successo qualcosa su facebook, se hanno scritto qualcosa su di me?» Mario Maestri
  34. 34. La percezione del fenomeno Il 72% dei ragazzi intervistati considera il cyberbullismo la maggior minaccia del nostro tempo. È percepito come pericolo più grave rispetto al problema della tossicodipendenza, della molestia da parte di un adulto o del rischio di contrarre una malattia sessualmente trasmissibile. * Ricerca realizzata da Ipsos per l'organizzazione Save the Children (2013) 2/3 dei minori italiani riconoscono nel cyberbullismo la principale minaccia che aleggia sui banchi di scuola, nella propria cameretta, nel campo di calcio, di giorno come di notte
  35. 35. Negli ultimi tempi sulla rete sono successe delle cose brutte che mi hanno portato a conoscere una realtà di cui prima ero ignara…. La violenza viaggia nelle piazze virtuali. Sui social arrivano insulti, persecuzioni, minacce… Si creano situazioni di esclusione intenzionale da gruppi on line. I genitori non possono permettersi di dire: "Non ci capisco niente” quando si parla di internet e di computer Si usa internet per realizzare quello che non si riesce a vendicare nella vita reale. Raramente noi ragazzi ci rendiamo conto delle conseguenze delle nostre azioni: facciamo per scherzo e invece… sono atti mirati a rovinare una persona Ci sono applicazioni per parlare e condividere foto con i propri amici, conosciuti e sconosciuti… Come i ragazzi delle scuole medie vedono il web
  36. 36. Le responsabilità Le responsabilità per atti di bullismo e cyberbullismo compiute dal minorenne possono ricadere anche su:  Famiglia • I genitori devono educare adeguatamente e vigilare, in maniera adatta all’età del figlio, cercando di correggerne comportamenti devianti. Questa responsabilità generale persiste anche per gli atti compiuti nei tempi di affidamento alla scuola. N.B. intestazione SIM / abbonamento
  37. 37.  Scuola • Nel caso in cui l’evento dannoso si verifichi in orario e luogo scolastico, si è in presenza di una responsabilità oggettiva degli insegnanti e dei dirigenti scolastici per culpa in educando e per culpa in vigilando (essendo soggetti titolari del dovere di educare e controllare gli studenti) aggravata, poiché la presunzione di colpa si può superare solo previa dimostrazione di aver vigilato bene o del caso fortuito. • Si può riscontrare la culpa in organizzando della Scuola nel caso in cui non siano attuate misure di prevenzione del cyberbullismo e ciò non sia previsto nel DVR ai sensi del D.Lgs. 81/2008 modificato dal D.Lgs. 106/2009 (Testo unico sulla sicurezza).
  38. 38. Reati penali e danni civili I ragazzi e le ragazze che compiono azioni di bullismo possono commettere reati. Secondo il codice penale italiano i comportamenti penalmente rilevanti in questi casi possono essere: • istigazione o aiuto al suicidio (art. 580) • percosse (art. 581) • lesione personale (art. 582) • morte come conseguenza non voluta di un altro delitto (art. 586) • ingiuria (art. 594 – abrogato; depenalizzazione) • diffamazione (art. 595) • detenzione e/o diffusione di materiale pedopornografico (art. 600 quater) • violenza privata (art. 610) • minaccia (art. 612) • atti persecutori («stalking», art. 612-bis) • danneggiamento (art. 635)
  39. 39. Consigli da dare alla vittima • Prova a ignorarli • O blocca i loro messaggi. Di solito dopo un po' smettono: certi personaggi cercano solo attenzione. • Segnala quello che sta succedendo • Parlane con qualcuno di cui ti fidi: Un genitore, un parente o un insegnante, ma anche un tuo amico al di fuori della scuola. • Se preferisci parlarne con qualcuno che è fuori dal tuo mondo il Safer Internet Centre italiano mette a tua disposizione, tramite telefono azzurro, la Helpline (linea di ascolto e consulenza 19696), la Hotline (Clicca e Segnala) e una chat
  40. 40. • Non sentirti in colpa. • Quello che succede non dipende da te (anche se magari hai fatto qualche errore sulla privacy). I (cyber) bulli sono spesso persone con problemi, forse hanno visto in te qualcosa che glieli ricorda. Spesso, nel loro passato, sono stati loro stessi vittime di bullismo. • Conserva le tracce • L'unica cosa “buona” del cyberbullismo è che lascia tracce. Quindi salva i messaggi che ricevi o i post che pubblicano: saranno una prova in caso di denuncia. Il cyberbullismo è un reato.
  41. 41. LA RISPOSTA DELLO STATO La legge 71 del 2017 Mario Maestri
  42. 42. Carolina Picchio “Le parole fanno più male delle botte. Ciò che è accaduto a me non deve più succedere a nessuno” • Si suicida il 3 gennaio 2013 • Fondazione Carolina • A Carolina è dedicata la prima legge in Europa contro il cyberbullismo
  43. 43. LEGGE 29 maggio 2017, n. 71 Disposizioni a tutela dei minori per la prevenzione ed il contrasto del fenomeno del cyberbullismo Impronta educativa e non repressiva "La presente legge si pone l’obiettivo di contrastare il fenomeno del cyberbullismo in tutte le sue manifestazioni, con azioni a carattere preventivo e con una strategia di attenzione, tutela ed educazione nei confronti dei minori coinvolti, sia nella posizione di vittime sia in quella di responsabili di illeciti civili [...]" 
  44. 44. I contenuti • Ciascun minore ultraquattordicenne (o i suoi genitori o chi esercita la responsabilità del minore) che sia stato vittima di cyberbullismo può inoltrare al titolare del trattamento o al gestore del sito internet o del social media un'istanza per l'oscuramento, la rimozione o il blocco dei contenuti diffusi nella rete. Se entro 24 il gestore non avrà provveduto, l'interessato può rivolgere analoga richiesta al Garante per la protezione dei dati personali, che rimuoverà i contenuti entro 48 ore. • Nasce presso la Presidenza del Consiglio dei ministri il tavolo tecnico per la prevenzione e il contrasto del cyberbullismo, (insediamento 6/2/2018) che redigerà un piano di azione integrato per il contrasto e la prevenzione del cyberbullismo. • Il MIUR adotta delle linee di orientamento per la prevenzione e il contrasto del cyberbullismo nelle scuole, anche avvalendosi della collaborazione della Polizia postale e delle comunicazioni. Le linee guida vanno aggiornate ogni due anni.
  45. 45. • Ogni istituto scolastico individua fra i docenti un referente con il compito di coordinare le iniziative di prevenzione e di contrasto del cyberbullismo, anche avvalendosi della collaborazione delle Forze di polizia e delle associazioni e dei centri di aggregazione giovanile presenti sul territorio. • Secondo quando già previsto dalla legge 107 per il triennio 2017- 2019 ci sarà una formazione del personale scolastico sul tema. Verrà promosso un ruolo attivo degli studenti e di ex studenti. • I servizi territoriali, con l'ausilio delle associazioni e degli altri enti che perseguono le finalità della legge, promuovono progetti personalizzati per sostenere le vittime di cyberbullismo e a rieducare, anche attraverso l'esercizio di attività riparatorie o di utilità sociale, i minori autori di cyberbullismo. • Il dirigente scolastico che venga a conoscenza di atti di cyberbullismo informa tempestivamente i genitori dei minori coinvolti. I regolamenti scolastici dovranno prevedere esplicite sanzioni disciplinari, commisurate alla gravità degli atti compiuti. • Per i minori autori di atti di cyberbullismo, fra i 14 e i 18 anni, se non c’è querela o denuncia per i reati di cui agli articoli 594, 595 e 612 del codice penale, scatta l'ammonimento: il questore convoca il minore insieme ad almeno un genitore
  46. 46. LINEE DI ORIENTAMENTO per la prevenzione e il contrasto del cyberbullismo 1. Interventi per la prevenzione e il contrasto del fenomeno I. L’iniziativa Generazioni connesse e altri strumenti utili per un uso corretto e consapevole delle tecnologie digitali 2. Modalità di segnalazione di situazioni e/o comportamenti a rischio 3. Governance: una nuova organizzazione I. Azioni mirate delle scuole rivolte agli studenti e alle loro famiglie: il ruolo del Dirigente scolastico e del docente referente 4. Nuovi strumenti introdotti dalla L. 71/2017: l’ammonimento Aggiornamento Ottobre 2017
  47. 47. Ruolo del Dirigente • Misure di intervento per episodi di cyberbullismo da prevedere nei Regolamenti di Istituto e nei Patti di Corresponsabilità • Il DS fornisce informazione alle famiglie di attività intraprese, anche sul sito web della scuola, con link a www.generazioniconnesse.it • Auspicabile attivazione specifiche intese con i servizi territoriali (servizi della salute, servizi sociali, forze dell’ordine, servizi minorili dell’amministrazione della Giustizia) in grado di fornire supporto ai minori coinvolti ove la scuola non disponga di adeguate risorse. • Individuazione docente referente prevenzione e contrasto del cyberbullismo, che collabori con Forze di polizia e territorio
  48. 48. Docente referente • Coordinamento delle iniziative di prevenzione e di contrasto del cyberbullismo, anche avvalendosi della collaborazione delle Forze di polizia nonché delle associazioni e dei centri di aggregazione giovanile presenti sul territorio. • Supporto al dirigente scolastico per la revisione/stesura di Regolamenti (Regolamento d'istituto), atti e documenti (PTOF, PdM, Rav). • Raccolta e diffusione delle buone pratiche educative, organizzative, azioni di monitoraggio, per favorire l'elaborazione di un modello di e- policy d’istituto. • Piattaforma MIUR per la formazione dei docenti referenti. iniziative previste dal Piano Integrato di cui all’art. 3 della L. 71/2017, iniziative intraprese sia dagli Uffici Scolastici Regionali che dalle istituzioni medesime.
  49. 49. L’ammonimento del Questore • Nell’ottica di favorire l’anticipo della soglia di sensibilità al rischio e promuovere forme conciliative che possano evitare il coinvolgimento dei minori, sia quali autori del reato sia quali vittime in procedimenti penali, l’art. 7 della Legge 71/2017 prevede uno strumento d’intervento preventivo, già sperimentato in materia di atti persecutori (stalking), ovvero l’ammonimento del Questore. • Tale previsione risulta pienamente coerente con la scelta legislativa di contrastare il fenomeno del cyberbullismo con azioni di tipo educativo, stimolando nel minore ultraquattordicenne una riflessione sul disvalore sociale del proprio atto nonché una generale presa di coscienza sul medesimo. • Qualora l’istanza sia considerata fondata, anche a seguito degli approfondimenti investigativi ritenuti più opportuni, il Questore convocherà il minore responsabile insieme ad almeno un genitore o ad altra persona esercente la potestà genitoriale, ammonendolo oralmente e invitandolo a tenere una condotta conforme alla legge con specifiche prescrizioni che, ovviamente, varieranno in base ai casi.
  50. 50. • Indicazione di strumenti utili e buone pratiche per contrastare i fenomeni del bullismo e cyberbullismo: • Focus sul Progetto Safer Internet Centre-Generazioni Connesse; • Analisi degli aspetti relativi alla formazione in modalità e- learning dei docenti referenti (Piattaforma ELISA – E- learning degli Insegnanti sulle Strategie Anti bullismo); • Indicazioni di procedure operative per elaborare azioni efficaci, individuate a loro volta, in “prioritarie” e “consigliate”; • Possibili modelli di prevenzione su più̀ livelli (universale- selettiva e indicata) ed esempi di implementazione degli stessi; LINEE DI ORIENTAMENTO per la prevenzione e il contrasto del cyberbullismo aggiornamento 2021
  51. 51. • Invito a costituire Gruppi di Lavoro (Team Antibullismo e Team per l’Emergenza) a livello scolastico e territoriale, integrati all’occorrenza da figure specialistiche di riferimento, ricorrendo ad eventuali reti di scopo; • Suggerimenti di protocolli d’intervento per un primo esame dei casi d’emergenza; • Ricognizione delle iniziative e impegni degli organi collegiali e del personale scolastico; • Uso di spazi web dedicati sui siti scolastici istituzionali in ottica di diffusione e rilancio della cultura del rispetto dell’altro; • Appendice con modello fac-simile di segnalazione di reato o situazioni di rischio ad altri organi competenti.
  52. 52. Lombardia • Legge Regionale 7 febbraio 2017, n. 1 «Disciplina degli interventi regionali in materia di prevenzione e contrasto al fenomeno del bullismo e del cyberbullismo» • Art. 2 - Interventi per la diffusione della cultura della legalità e del rispetto della dignità personale, nonché interventi per la tutela della integrità psico- fìsica dei minori, in particolare nell'ambiente scolastico e nei luoghi di aggregazione giovanile. Interventi finalizzati all'uso consapevole degli strumenti informatici e della rete internet • Art. 4 - Istituzione della Consulta regionale sul bullismo e sul cyberbullismo
  53. 53. DAD - DDI Opinioni, problemi e rischi Mario Maestri
  54. 54. La DaD (e la DDI) • L’opinione dei docenti secondo INVALSI e INDIRE • Ricerca IPSOS per Save the Children, «I giovani ai tempi del coronavirus» • Problemi informatici e organizzativi (rischio maggiore di dipersione) • Tutela della Privacy (genitori…) • Maggiore possibilità di episodi di stupidità digitale • «Zoombombing» : rovinare lo svolgimento di una videoconferenza con contenuti non pertinenti o offensivi
  55. 55. «Zoombombing» Per Zoombombing si intende l’intrusione indesiderata di hater o troll all’interno di una teleconferenza. I disturbatori interrompono lezioni scolastico-universitarie, riunioni di lavoro, seminari, eventi che si tengono all’interno di piattaforme come Zoom o Google Meet quasi sempre con grida, suoni striduli, materiale esplicito o violento.
  56. 56. L’origine • Il suffisso – bombing è aggiunto al nome della piattaforma in cui avviene l’intrusione: Zoom, nel caso specifico, dove dai primi mesi del 2020, si sono spostati un gran numero di eventi, seminari, occasioni formativo-didattiche prima erogati dal vivo. • Il nome nasce dalla diffusione dell’uso della piattaforma; non si verifica solo su Zoom, ma anche su altre piattaforme • Meet, lo strumento Google per le teleconferenze, Skype, YouTube – nelle trasmissioni in diretta – e la piattaforma per il gioco virtuale di Amazon, Twitch, sono stati di bersaglio frequente di intrusioni e attacchi indesiderati.
  57. 57. Come viene organizzato lo zoombombing? • il New York Times, tra gli altri, lo ha spiegato in un lungo articolo come boicottare live call e teleconferenze sia diventato per molti un passatempo e come spesso richieda uno «sforzo collettivo». • Intrufolarsi nelle videocall è semplice: basta «impossessarsi» dell’ID identificativo o del link fornito ai partecipanti e, nel caso in cui non si tratti di una videocall pubblica, del codice d’accesso per partecipare. • Occorre quindi controllare la diffusione delle credenziali di accesso
  58. 58. Cosa fare? - La prevenzione • Negli USA l’FBI ha fornito indicazioni pubbliche per prevenire il fenomeno, sono indicazioni analoghe a quelle che fornisce Zoom, una sorta di “netiquette” per tutti i casi in cui si organizzino videocall di gruppo, in sintesi: • settare come privato di default l’incontro, • prevedere apposite credenziali di ingresso, • chiedere ai partecipanti di non diffonderle, • evitare di condividere eccessivamente il link della riunione sui social e di chiedere anche agli altri partecipanti di fare lo stesso • È opportuno chiedere ai partecipanti di registrarsi con lo stesso indirizzo email sul quale hanno ricevuto l’invito e accettare in un secondo momento i soli utenti loggati; • si può mettere inoltre in atto una sorta di “autenticazione a due fattori” inviando link per partecipare alla riunione ed eventuale password su due canali differenti (mail e SMS ad es.)
  59. 59. • È utile creare una sorta di sala d’attesa dove visualizzare chi vuole partecipare alla riunione che sta per iniziare e selezionare tra questi chi può farlo e chi no. • Altre precauzioni utili a evitare zoombombing possono essere • disattivare video e microfono dei partecipanti, • la chat privata • nominare un host che abbia dei privilegi sulla riunione tra cui, per esempio, quello di eventualmente rimuovere i partecipanti indesiderati dalla riunione e successivamente segnalarli al team della piattaforma o essere l’unico a poter condividere lo schermo. • Nel caso in cui non si sia riusciti a evitare lo zoombombing: chiudere la riunione in atto e riorganizzarla, avendo cura di condividere il link soltanto con i presenti interessati è certamente una di queste. È opportuno registrare il proprio evento in modo da poter ricostruire cosa è successo e segnalare alla polizia postale i casi di zoombombing
  60. 60. Siti Utili • Piattaforma regionale - https://www.cyberbullismolombardia.it/ • Generazioni Connesse: Safer Internet Centre - MIUR https://www.generazioniconnesse.it/ • Piattaforma ELISA - MIUR https://www.piattaformaelisa.it/piattaforma-e-learning/ • Centro Nazionale di Documentazione sul Cyberbullismo https://cyberbullismo.wordpress.com/ • Parole O_Stili - https://paroleostili.it • USR LOMBARDIA - BULLISMO CYBERBULLISMO http://usr.istruzione.lombardia.gov.it/aree-tematiche/bullismo-e- cyberbullismo/ • CORECOM LOMBARDIA - http://www.corecomlombardia.it • GARANTE PER L'INFANZIA E L'ADOLESCENZA DI REGIONE LOMBARDIA https://www.regione.lombardia.it/wps/portal/istituzionale/HP/Dettaglio Redazionale/servizi-e-informazioni/cittadini/diritti-e-tutele/garante- infanzia-adolescenza
  61. 61. Proposta di lavoro Preparate un percorso didattico sul tema del Cyberbullismo da proporre ai vostri alunni che si proponga di: • aumentare la consapevolezza nell’uso degli strumenti informatici (smartphone innanzitutto) nelle varie situazioni d’uso • chiarire la differenza nell’uso degli strumenti nell’attività scolastica e in quella personale • promuovere l’empatia nei confronti delle vittime di atti di cyberbullismo • far riflettere sulla responsabilità di fronte a situazioni di bullismo/cyberbullismo (come spettatori o di attori) Individuare: • Attività introduttive • Sussidi da proporre (video, testi) • Attività pratiche in cui coinvolgere gli alunni (consegna 3 giugno 2021)

