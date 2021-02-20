Soporte Técnico Casos Parte I

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SOPORTE TÉCNICO CASOS PRÁCTICOS
  2. 2. COMPUTADORA NO ENCIENDE CAUSAS 1. Fuente de Poder 2. Tarjeta Madre en Corto / Pines Doblados/Tornillos 3. BIOS SOLUCIONES 1. Revisar fuente 2. Desconectar Placas de expansión 3. Revisar Pines 4. Reiniciar BIOS
  3. 3. COMPUTADORA NO ENCIENDE CAUSAS 1. Módulo de memoria RAM faltante o fallado SOLUCION 1. Verificar que este bien colocado / Cambiar de zocalo / Realizar limpieza del módulo
  4. 4. ERRORES FÍSICOS EN DISCO DUROS SINTOMAS Problemas para acceder a la partición o al formatear Perdidas parciales o completas de datos Ruidos mecánicos al encender el equipo Ruidos mecánicos durante la carga del sistema operativo Evidente lentitud en la lectura o escritura de unidades
  5. 5. ERRORES FÍSICOS EN DISCO DUROS SOLUCIONES CHKDSK /f /r R Busca sectores dañados F Corrige errores en la partición
  6. 6. ERRORES LÓGICOS EN EL DISCO DURO SMART Capable and status bad. Backup and replace Este mensaje indica que hay un error en el disco duro. Falla inminente en la unidad y se recomienda realizar una copia de seguridad de los datos.
  7. 7. PANTALLA AZUL DE LA MUERTE CAUSAS 1. Errores en archivos del sistema operativo 2. Exceso de temperatura del procesador o northbridge 3. Mala instalación de controladores 4. Conflicto de recursos entre dos o mas dispositivos 5. Problemas en el disco duro 6. Memoria RAM defectuosa 7. Errores en el registro de Windows
  8. 8. TARJETA GRÁFICA DAÑADA 1. Revisar que la placa esta bien instalada 2. Realizar limpieza y cambio de pasta térmica en caso de requerirlo
  9. 9. LA PC FUNCIONA LENTA CAUSAS 1. VIRUS/TROYANOS/BLOATWARE 2. Hardware 3. BIOS Setup mal configurado 4. Software innecesario
  10. 10. LA PC FUNCIONA LENTA BIOS Setup 1. Quick Boot – Enable: Acelera el arranque 2. Boot Sequence : Configurar que dispositivo debe cargar primero, lo recomendable es el disco duro 3. Prefetch Mode: Acelera el disco gracias a un método de prelectura 4. Utilizar Autoruns para eliminar el programas innecesarios en el arranque
  11. 11. PROCESADOR SOBRECALENTADO SINTOMAS 1. Inestabilidad 2. Congelamiento del sistema SOLUCIONES 1. Verificar el ventilador del procesador 2. Verificar que el procesador este bien puesto 3. Revisar si no existe falta o exceso de pasta térmica 4. Reemplazar pasta térmica vieja 5. Revisar la temperatura interna del gabinete

