DISEÑO E IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE UNA OFICINA DE GESTIÓN DE PROYECTOS CON METODOLOGIA PMI EN LA ALCALDÍA DE LA CIUDAD DE GUATEMALA.

Jun. 23, 2021

DISEÑO E IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE UNA OFICINA DE GESTIÓN DE PROYECTOS CON METODOLOGIA PMI EN LA ALCALDÍA DE LA CIUDAD DE GUATEMALA.

  1. 1. Título Trabajo Final Realizado por: Fecha de presentación: Nombre del Máster TRABAJO FIN DE MÁSTER TITULO: DISEÑO E IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE UNA OFICINA DE GESTIÓN DE PROYECTOS CON METODOLOGIA PMI EN LA ALCALDÍA DE LA CIUDAD DE GUATEMALA. Realizado por: Grupo1_14150719: Antillón G, Mario Arispe P, Lesly López B, Héctor J Fecha de presentación: 28 de mayo del 2020 Máster en Dirección de Proyectos Internacionales.
  2. 2. 2 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. RESUMEN La Municipalidad de Guatemala no evidencia suficientes resultados satisfactorios a causa de la falta de una metodología de Gestión de Proyectos que le permita desarrollar de manera eficiente y efectiva los mismos. La ejecución de proyectos en esta Municipalidad se ve afectada, entro otras situaciones, por la falta de identificación oportuna de los riesgos, así como de la preparación de un plan de respuesta a los mismos. Por el tipo de organización los proyectos que ejecuta son de desarrollo social cuyo fin es la mejora de las condiciones de vida de los ciudadanos. Los proyectos de desarrollo social son afectados por el principio de la ley de la escasez y resulta necesario adoptar una metodología de dirección de proyectos para la gestión de los que desde dicha municipalidad se ejecutan. El Project Management Institute (PMI) es una Institución de una gran reputación en la materia de dirección de proyectos y ofrece una metodología de dirección de proyectos al proveer técnicas, herramientas y procesos que estandarizan la gestión de proyectos, permitiendo la mejora progresiva a medida que se ejecutan proyectos bajo ese estándar. Dentro de las recomendaciones del PMI está la creación de una Oficina de Gestión de proyectos (PMO), la cual dentro de sus principales funciones está la creación, divulgación, enseñanza e implementación de una metodología de gestión de proyectos adaptadas a cada organización y tipo de proyecto, en este caso proyectos de desarrollo. Esta metodología toma como base las mejores prácticas de gestión de proyectos que el PMI recoge en su Guía para la Gestión y Dirección de Proyectos PMBoK. La correcta implementación de una PMO y la definición de una metodología de gestión de proyectos ajustada a la organización contribuiría a la mejora de los resultados de los proyectos ejecutados por la Municipalidad de Guatemala, pues permiten la estandarización de procesos y mejora continua a través de las lecciones aprendidas que, que van desde la selección del proyecto hasta la entrega final del producto o servicio a entera satisfacción de los interesados.
  3. 3. 3 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. ÍndiceRESUMEN .............................................................................................................2 Introducción..............................................................................................................................4 1. Especificaciones Generales del Proyecto..................................................................5 1.1. Planteamiento del Problema...........................................................................................5 1.2. Justificación .....................................................................................................................6 1.3. Alcance ............................................................................................................................6 1.4. Objetivos..........................................................................................................................6 2. Marco de Referencia Conceptual..............................................................................7 2.1. Aspectos Generales de una PMO ....................................................................................7 3. Diagnostico del nivel de madurez en gerencia de proyectos de la Municipalidad de la Ciudad de Guatemala......................................................................................................10 3.1. HISTORIA........................................................................................................................10 3.2. PLANEACIÓN ESTRATEGICA...........................................................................................11 3.3. MISIÓN...........................................................................................................................11 3.4. VISION............................................................................................................................12 3.5. POLITICAS PUBLICAS......................................................................................................12 3.6. ESTADO ACTUAL DE LA GESTIÒN DE PROYECTOS EN LA DIRRECCIÒN DE PLANIFICACIÒN...............................................................................................................................13 4. Propuesta e implementación del modelo de PMO para la Municipalidad de la Ciudad de Guatemala..........................................................................................................21 4.1. PLAN DE TRABAJO..........................................................................................................21 4.2. IDENTIFICACION DE EXPECTATIVAS...............................................................................22 4.3. MARCO ESTRATEGICO DE LA PMO ................................................................................22 4.4. CARACTERISTICAS DE LA PMO.......................................................................................23 5. Metodología para la Gestión de Proyectos: Definición, Técnicas y Herramientas. 35 5.1. Gestión de Proyectos.....................................................................................................35 5.2. Iniciación del proyecto...................................................................................................40 5.3. Técnicas y Herramientas para la gestión de proyectos .................................................54 5.4. Técnicas y Herramientas para el Monitoreo & Control de proyectos ...........................74 6. Conclusiones ...........................................................................................................81 7. Bibliografía consultada............................................................................................82 8. Anexos.....................................................................................................................84
  4. 4. 4 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Introducción El Project Management Institute en la Sexta Edición de su Guía de los Fundamentos para la Dirección de Proyectos (Guía del PMBOK) define a la oficina de dirección o gestión de proyectos (PMO) como “una estructura de la organización que estandariza los procesos de gobernanza relacionados con el proyecto y facilita el intercambio de recursos, metodologías, herramientas y técnicas.” Pablo Lledó en su libro Director de Proyectos añade al respecto que la PMO “Es una entidad de la organización que facilita la dirección centralizada y coordinada de proyectos.” Ambas definiciones destacan la estandarización, la centralización y la facilidad del intercambio de metodologías, herramientas y técnicas en la gestión del proyecto dentro de la organización. Son estás características de la PMO que permiten producir y alcanzar el éxito de manera eficiente y efectiva en proyectos Gubernamentales y Municipales que se caracterizan por tener recursos limitados, para satisfacer necesidades ilimitadas. Esta realidad está presente en la mayoría de los países del mundo, especialmente en los que se encuentran en vía de desarrollo como es el caso de Guatemala. Un caso particular es el de la alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala, que como bien profesa la ley de la escasez debe satisfacer múltiples demandas con recursos limitados y por lo tanto se hace necesario la priorización o escogencia de un proyecto sobre otro. Esta priorización, así como la implementación del proyecto se pueden ejecutar de una manera más eficiente y efectiva si se aplican procedimientos y metodologías de dirección de proyectos, de tal manera que se puedan priorizar y ejecutar los proyectos de mayor impacto socioeconómico logrando su objetivo dentro de las limitaciones de tiempo y costo definidas. En este trabajo presentaremos el contexto, marco teórico y una propuesta metodológica para la implementación de una PMO, así como los principios básicos de las principales herramientas de dirección de proyectos en la Municipalidad de Guatemala.
  5. 5. 5 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 1.Especificaciones Generales del Proyecto 1.1. Planteamiento del Problema La administración de la municipalidad de la Ciudad de Guatemala no cuenta con el conocimiento necesario para el cumplimiento de estrategias de gestión, planificación y control de proyectos, lo cual provoca una mala gestión y elaboración de los proyectos llevados a cabo, sin resultados satisfactorios, mostrando fallas en la elaboración y sobrecosto de los mismos, llegando hasta el punto de ser ineficientes en cuanto a su verdadero objetivo, el cual es mejorar la calidad de vida de la comunidad. En el ayuntamiento de la ciudad de Guatemala en su área de gestión de proyectos se ha podido identificar las siguientes deficiencias de las cuales se busca solucionar con la implementación de la Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos PMO: - No existe la implementación de herramientas enfocadas en la gestión de proyectos, ni procesos estandarizados para la selección de estos. - Los proyectos puestos en marcha no se encuentran alineados con las necesidades de corto, mediano y largo plazo de la organización. - El financiamiento de los proyectos no cuenta con la información y asignación correcta para el proyecto, no existe la evaluación del impacto u alcance del proyecto en el sector. - El ayuntamiento no cuenta con los procesos adecuados para medir y evaluar la gestión de cada uno de los proyectos y determinar el cumplimiento de estos con los objetivos en la organización. A partir de la identificación de las deficiencias, la puesta en marcha de una PMO en la Municipalidad de la ciudad de Guatemala tiene como objetivo desarrollar, implementar y estandarizar la metodología de gestión de proyectos la cual brinda herramientas a los individuos que conforman el área administrativa, para gestionar de manera adecuada los proyectos, desde su priorización y escogencia hasta el alcance de los objetivos.
  6. 6. 6 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 1.2. Justificación En economía la Ley de la escasez hace referencia a que dado que las necesidades de las personas son ilimitadas y los recursos limitados o escasos no es posible satisfacer todas las necesidades y siempre será necesario priorizar alternativas o proyectos en los cuales invertir los recursos limitados. Esta es una realidad en la alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala, donde se hace necesario la priorización o escogencia de un proyecto sobre otro. Le escogencia implementación de un proyecto se pueden ejecutar de una manera más eficiente y efectiva si se aplican procedimientos y metodologías de dirección de proyectos, de tal manera las mismas permitan priorizar y ejecutar los proyectos de mayor impacto socioeconómico, logrando su objetivo dentro de las limitaciones de tiempo y costo definidas. Esta eficiencia y efectividad se logra con la implementación de un procedimiento y metodologías de dirección de proyectos a través de la creación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos (PMO, por sus siglas en inglés). 1.3. Alcance Definir un modelo de oficina de gestión de proyectos-PMO (Project Management Office) y una metodología de gestión de proyectos en la municipalidad de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 1.4. Objetivos 1.4.1. Objetivo Principal El principal objetivo de la creación de una PMO en la municipalidad de la ciudad de Guatemala es mejorar la implementación y los resultados en el desarrollo de los proyectos en base a la metodología PMI la cual brinda soporte estandarizando de los procesos con una correcta planificación, seguimiento y control de estos.
  7. 7. 7 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 1.4.2. Objetivos Secundarios - Elaborar un diagnóstico de la situación presente referido a la gestión de proyectos, metodologías, herramientas y estándares actualmente utilizados por la alcaldía de Guatemala. - Implementar una cultura de proyectos la cual permita aumentar la eficiencia en la estructura encargada de la ejecución de proyectos de manera eficiente y funcional. Establecer lineamientos en la organización para implantar una oficina de Gestión de proyectos con una metodología bajo los estándares internacionales de PMI, los cuales permiten la iniciación, planificación, ejecución, monitoreo & control y cierre exitoso de los proyectos ajustada a las necesidades de la Institución. Realizar un programa de capacitación a la gerencia y a los demás integrantes de la estructura de proyectos. - Proponer un modelo metodológico para gestionar eficientemente los proyectos prioritarios conforme a las necesidades a corto, mediano y largo plazo del sector Mejorar la gestión de proyectos teniendo como finalidad que los mismos alcancen los objetivos estratégicos planteados por el ayuntamiento adquiriendo de esta manera experiencia y una continua mejora. 2.Marco de Referencia Conceptual 2.1. Aspectos Generales de una PMO 2.1.1. Definición de una PMO La oficina de dirección o gestión de proyectos (PMO) centraliza y estandariza la gestión de proyectos dentro de una organización. La misma puede tener uno o varios roles dependiendo del grado de madurez de la organización en cuanto a la gestión de proyectos que le permite a la gobernanza institucional asignar a la PMO un mayor o menor grado de control e influencia sobre los proyectos.
  8. 8. 8 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 2.1.2. Tipos de PMO Partiendo de lo antes indicado una PMO puede asumir una o varias formas, entre las que se encuentran: a) De apoyo: Una PMO de apoyo suministra políticas, metodologías, plantillas y lecciones aprendidas para la dirección de proyectos dentro de la organización. Típicamente ejerce un nivel de control bajo sobre los proyectos. Su rol es consultivo. b) De control: Una PMO de control provee a la organización guía y soporte sobre como gestionar los proyectos, entrenamiento en gestión de proyectos y en el uso de programas computacionales en gestión de proyecto, brinda asistencia con herramientas específicas de gestión de proyectos y se asegura del cumplimiento con las prácticas organizacionales. Típicamente ejerce un nivel de control moderado sobre los proyectos. c) Directiva: Una PMO directiva provee gerentes o directores de proyectos para los diferentes proyectos de la organización. Tiene la responsabilidad por los resultados de los proyectos que se ejecuten. Los proyectos dentro de la organización son manejados por la PMO. Este tipo de PMO tiene un nivel alto de control sobre los proyectos. Ilustración 1. Cuadro Tipo de PMO.1 1 Lledó, Pablo. Director de proyectos: Cómo aprobar el examen PMP® sin morir en el intento. 6ta ed. – _USA, 2017. 601 p. ; 28x22 cm. ISBN-10: 0-9864096-8-5. ISBN-13: 978-0-9864096-8-4
  9. 9. 9 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. No todas las organizaciones tienen una PMO, pero es una tendencia en las organizaciones de hoy en día incorporar una PMO para a través de la misma implementar de manera estandarizada y transversal una metodología de gestión de proyectos, así como la estrategia corporativa bajo un enfoque eficiente y efectivo para la dirección de portafolios, programas y proyectos. La PMO es un departamento dentro de la organización, en algunas organizaciones la misma se encuentra dentro de áreas funcionales y por lo tanto pueden haber varias dentro de organización. Estas organizaciones con más de una PMO también suelen crear una EPMO (Enterprise PMO) donde reportan las distintas PMOs. 2.1.3. Beneficios de una PMO La correcta implementación de una PMO trae innumerables beneficios a las organizaciones, dentro de los que podemos mencionar: - Mejoran la alineación de los proyectos con los objetivos estratégicos y la calidad de los entregables. - Reducen los ciclos de duración y los costos de entrega de los proyectos. - Gestionan pro activamente los riesgos, problemas y los recursos humanos. - Mejoran la definición y gestión del alcance del proyecto. - Proveen más oportunidades para reusar conocimiento y reducen el tiempo para implementar nuevos proyectos. - Gestionan la interdependencia entre proyectos, programas y portafolios - Identifican, Desarrollan, Implementan y auditan el uso de la metodología, mejores prácticas y estándares para la gestión de proyectos
  10. 10. 10 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. - Ilustración 2. Funciones de una PMO.2 3.Diagnostico del nivel de madurez en gerencia de proyectos de la Municipalidad de la Ciudad de Guatemala Este apartado tiene como finalidad entender la organización del ayuntamiento y la manera de cómo lleva a cabo el proceso de gestión de proyectos, en donde servirá de referencia para establecer una estrategia en la implementación de una oficina de gestión de proyectos. A continuación, se aportará una pequeña reseña histórica de su organización para entender cuál ha sido la manera de gestionar proyectos a lo largo del tiempo. 3.1. HISTORIA La Ciudad de Guatemala se encuentra situada en lo que alguna vez fue el llamado Llano Virgen o de la Ermita, este lugar era conocido para el año de 1530 como el Valle de las Vacas. Frente el terrible acontecimiento del 29 de Julio de 1773 del terremoto de 2 Domínguez, O., Anyosa Soca, V., & Núñez, A. (2007). Metodología para implementar con éxito una PMO en un entorno Latinoamericano: A methodology to successfully implement a PMO in a Latin American organization. Paper presented at PMI® Global Congress 2007—Latin America, Cancún, Mexico. Newtown Square, PA: Project Management Institute.
  11. 11. 11 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Santa Marta el cual dejo en ruinas a toda la ciudad de Santiago de los Caballeros lo que hoy es conocido como la Antigua Guatemala. La Municipalidad de Guatemala fue creada en 1845 contando como primer titular a Luis Batres Juarros bajo el régimen de Rafael Carrera. Pero no fue hasta 1954 con la construcción del palacio municipal que dio inicio la gestión moderna municipal al mando del Ingeniero Julio Obiols. En un inicio la planificación era llevada a cabo por el consejo municipal y por una única oficina de planificación la cual no contaba con ningún apoyo en el desarrollo, gestión y planificación. El consejo municipal también denominado Corporación Municipal es un órgano colegiado superior en cual consta con las facultades de gestión y decisión de todos los asuntos municipales. El consejo tiene a la cabecera municipal como su lugar de operaciones ejerciendo la autonomía del municipio conforme el artículo 9 del Código Municipal. La potestad del consejo municipal también se encuentra regida en la legislación guatemalteca, y en la Constitución Política de Guatemala se utiliza el nombre de Corporación Municipal plasmado en el Artículo 255 o incluso municipalidad proveniente del Artículo 259 el cual tiene como sinónimo de Concejo Municipal. 3.2. PLANEACIÓN ESTRATEGICA La política de la Municipalidad de la Ciudad de Guatemala tiene como objetivo principal trabajar como una institución para y por el bienestar de todos sus habitantes, siendo un referente a nivel nacional. 3.3. MISIÓN La Municipalidad de Guatemala tiene como misión brindar a todos los vecinos los servicios necesarios para su bienestar. Contando como centro de la administración municipal a las personas las cuales son lo más importante, su mayor objetivo es lograr que las personas tengan una vida de calidad.
  12. 12. 12 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 3.4. VISION La Municipalidad de Guatemala tiene como visión la creación mediante la implementación de correctas políticas publicas una “Ciudad para Vivir”. 3.5. POLITICAS PUBLICAS Las políticas públicas realizadas por la Municipalidad de Guatemala son adecuadas a las necesidades y requerimientos de la población, las políticas son ejecutadas de forma eficiente, coordinada y ordenada. Los procesos son llevados a cabo por medio de la Dirección Municipal de Planificación DMP, conforme al acuerdo COM-18-2011, quien es la encargada de coordinar y desarrollar planes, diagnósticos, programas y proyectos que llevan al desarrollo del municipio de Guatemala. Ilustración 3 Organigrama de la Municipalidad de Guatemala3 3 Dirección de Recursos Humanos, 2015, Geoffrey Álvarez, Ana Lucia Chitay
  13. 13. 13 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 3.6. ESTADO ACTUAL DE LA GESTIÒN DE PROYECTOS EN LA DIRRECCIÒN DE PLANIFICACIÒN Este apartado tiene como finalidad especifica mostrar el estado actual del modelo de gestión de proyectos en la Municipalidad de Guatemala, el método utilizado es basado en la aplicación de herramientas bibliográficas . La Dirección de Proyectos actual de la Municipalidad de Guatemala opera con sistemas de carácter institucional e interinstitucional como lo son SAP, SIMPLAM, SICOIN Y SNIP, estos sistemas facilitan la planificación y ejecución de los proyectos. Para inicios de siglo la planificación municipal de proyectos cambio mucho implementando nuevas tecnologías y regulaciones estatales tanto tributarias como normativas. Para inicios del 2017 la Dirección Municipal de Planificación se enfoca en el fomento de la gestión administrativa y financiera enfocadas a las necesidades del municipio bajo la optimización de recursos con transparencia y eficacia. La Dirección de planeación busca realizar asesorías técnicas a cada una de sus subdivisiones que ayuden a formular Planes Operativos, seguimiento y evaluación de proyectos que integren información necesaria para cada división. 3.6.1. SUBDIVICONES DE LA DIRECCION DE PLANIFICACIÒN a) DEPARTAMENTO DE PLANIFICACIÒN Encargado de la coordinación junto con las demás unidades administrativas de los procesos de elaboración y seguimiento que forman parte de los planes estratégicos y operativos relacionados con la evaluación y monitoreo de los procesos. b) UNIDAD DE EVALUACIÒN Y ELABORACIÒN DE PROYECTOS Sus funciones son de asesoría técnica para evaluar y elaborar los proyectos incluyendo la facilitación de la documentación necesaria para llevar a cabo los proyectos municipales. En esta unidad en base a evaluaciones previas se formulan los proyectos de inversión y su rentabilidad conforme a las Normas del Sistema Nacional de Inversión
  14. 14. 14 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Publica denominada SEGEPLAN, esta norma rige a todas las municipalidades en cuanto los proyectos de inversión. c) UNIDAD DE SEGUIMIENTO FISICO DE PROYECTOS Su función es de monitorear y evaluar los proyectos municipales mediante informes de seguimiento de proyectos ejecutados. Esta unidad se encarga del monitoreo de todos los proyectos en ejecución, todos los datos provenientes del monitoreo se organizan por registro en el sistema informático de inversión pública. Para corroborar los registros e informes, se realizan visitas de campo detectando cualquier inconveniente. d) DEPARTAMENTO DE ESTADISTICA Asesora en todos los términos estadísticos a las dependencias y a las Alcaldías Auxiliares mediante el análisis de datos e informes comunes y temáticos. Mediante los análisis realizados se elaboran informes temáticos y requeridos por las distintas leyes encargadas de regir el ayuntamiento. Ilustración 4 Organigrama Dirección de Planificación
  15. 15. 15 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Como se mencionó anteriormente se aplicará la herramienta PMI denominada OPM3 para identificar la percepción de los actores más importantes involucrados de los cuales depende la toma de decisiones al momento que se presentan las iniciativas de proyectos, estos actores son: Consejo Municipal, Alcaldía Municipal, Gerencia Municipal, Dirección de Planificación, Dirección de Obras y Resto de Direcciones. Se tiene como objetivo observar el estado actual de las correctas prácticas en dirección de proyectos en la organización. La siguiente tabla muestra los resultados obtenidos por el uso de la herramienta OPM3 en base a las preguntas de cuestionario teniendo en cuenta las áreas de conocimiento y el nivel de madurez, en base a los resultados se define la situación actual de la empresa en cuantos la manera como administra los proyectos.
  16. 16. 16 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala.
  17. 17. 17 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. ANALISIS DE RESULTADOS OBTENIDOS POR LA HERRAMIENTA OPM3 El análisis de los resultados se basa en cada área del conocimiento y sus respuestas de Si u No frente a las preguntas para cada área de la Municipalidad, los resultados son dados en porcentajes mostrando a continuación un ejemplo de cómo se obtuvieron en cada área del conocimiento. INTEGRACIÒN: Con un total de 144 preguntas realizadas a los representantes de cada área se obtuvieron, 32 respuestas positivas con un SI, y 112 respuestas negativas con un NO, lo que equivale a un 22.2% de conocimiento en el proceso de Integración de 100%. Al no tener ni el 50% de conocimiento por parte del área evaluada se llega a la conclusión que no hay una idea clara del proceso y de sus componentes, por lo tanto, es necesario la implementación de un plan de acción. A continuación, en la siguiente tabla se muestran los resultados obtenidos en el diagnóstico de la prueba anterior para cada una de las áreas del conocimiento las cuales han sido evaluadas en toda la organización. Tabla 1 Resultados obtenidos según cada área del conocimiento Area del Conocimiento PORCENTAJE Integraciòn 22.20% Alcance 18.30% Tiempo 27.10% Costos 18% Calidad 19.50% Recursos Humanos 21.90% Comunicaciones 14.60% Riesgos 23.60% Adquisiciones 19.50% Interesados 17.70% TOTAL 202.40% 202.40/10 = 20.24%
  18. 18. 18 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. En la tabla anterior podemos ver identificados que el nivel de gestión de proyectos en la Municipalidad de Guatemala no supera el 50% de lo que debe de cumplir para cada una de las ares del conocimiento establecidas en el PMBOK. Este bajo porcentaje indica la gran necesidad de intervenir en todos los procesos que componen la organización ya que no tiene el nivel mínimo de estandarización. Los resultados han demostrado que en la organización no se cuenta con el conocimiento sobre la metodología PMI, el no tener conocimiento sobre las áreas del conocimiento no solo indica la falta información de la metodología si no también la falta de conocimiento en cuestiones que son comunes en la gestión de proyectos. Se debe implementar un plan para accionar asegurando un nivel de madurez superior, por lo tanto, se plantea la implementación de una oficina de gestión de proyectos “PMO” como una alternativa que le brinde a la organización una unidad funcional la cual se responsabilice y se dedique a implementar mejoras en el proceso de administración de proyectos que tanto directa como indirectamente son una alternativa para alcanzar los objetivos apegados al plan estratégico de la organización. Debido al procedimiento realizaron y en base a conclusiones también se encontraron aspectos los cuales se deben de mejorar entre estos tenemos: • Necesidad de metodologías definidas para manejar los proyectos, ya que no se cuenta con herramientas procedimientos enfocados a planes de gestión y riesgo, manuales funcionales, seguimiento y control, entre otros. Esto es un factor importante de la ineficiencia y variabilidad que afecta cada una de las etapas de los proyectos. También se puede observar que los líderes de cada área indican que la falta de estas herramientas se puede observar cuando los resultados son más importantes que los procedimientos, ya que los objetivos son buscados sin un previo análisis lo cual conlleva a realizar un doble trabajo provocando una baja productividad.
  19. 19. 19 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. • La municipalidad de Guatemala no cuenta con una estrategia para retener el conocimiento adquirido en base a la experiencia generada en la gestión de cada proyecto. La falta de recopilación de las lecciones aprendidas de proyectos anteriores afecta la planificación ya que el no ser recopiladas adecuadamente puede influir en la planificación de proyectos futuros. • Los procesos involucrados en el área del conocimiento de riesgos tienen deficiencias en su análisis cuantitativo, cualitativo y respuesta, por lo tanto, el proceso de identificación de riesgos se hace más complicado. Al no poder identificar los riesgos correctamente no se realiza la mitigación ni control del mismo poniendo en gran riesgo el futuro del proyecto. • La alta gerencia únicamente cuenta con la herramienta de Excel utilizando cuadros de seguimiento y control sin un proceso riguroso con carencias en la seguridad y cargue de información. • No existe una programación que intervenga en los proyectos por parte del recurso humano, ya que la carga de trabajo asignada no es evaluada, la carga es provocada por las actividades realizadas y los imprevistos que surgen diariamente. • El personal administrativo no se encuentra bien distribuido ya que se duplica en momentos no requeridos, removiendo incluso al personal encargado de las tareas las cuales quedan sin atención a sus demandas. • No hay capacitación específica a los líderes de la organización tanto los que componen el consejo municipal como a los gerentes de cada área de planificación involucrados en los procesos de dirección de proyectos. La falta de una gestión adecuada de proyectos en la Municipalidad de Guatemala se ve en las necesidades que surgen y que no pueden tener una solución inmediata o por aquellas soluciones que no tienen la funcionalidad deseada, la congestión vehicular por falta de vías de acceso y salida, la falta de drenajes, inseguridad, asentamientos, entre
  20. 20. 20 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. otras, son producto de la falta de proyectos que realmente solucionen las problemáticas Ya que la gestión no está a la altura de la ciudad más grande y con mayor riqueza de Centro América. No todo es malo en cuanto la gerencia de proyectos en la organización ya que el seguimiento semanal en cuanto tiempo, costos y alcance de las actividades con los líderes de cada área de planificación elaborando actas de inicio, seguimiento semanal y actas de cierre de actividades mensuales todo con el objetivo de mantener controlados los procesos. Teniendo como enfoque lograr alcanzar el primer objetivo del estudio el cual busca determinar el estado actual de la Municipalidad con respecto a mejorar las prácticas de la administración de proyectos, la propuesta incluye el análisis de fortalezas y debilidades ya que tal análisis nos sirve de complemento para la herramienta OPM3. El análisis es realizado a nivel interno con complicidad del Consejo Municipal, mostrando una visión de los aspectos ambientales y culturales permitiendo mayor claridad de las necesidades en función a las características que una PMO requiere. En la próxima tabla las debilidades se ordenarán según su prioridad para la Municipalidad. Las carencias mencionadas con anterioridad ayudan a justificar el estudio llevado acabo, contribuyendo a aumentar aún más el apoyo manifestado por la Municipalidad para la creación de la PMO. Tabla 2 Análisis de Fortalezas y debilidades
  21. 21. 21 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Conforme a las necesidades de la Municipalidad y basándose en el diagnostico ya obtenido, se aprueba desde el Consejo Municipal la propuesta de implementación de una PMO en la Municipalidad de Guatemala, la propuesta requiere de un plan de trabajo para un corto, mediano y largo plazo que ayude a tener mayor control al momento de implementar la propuesta. 4.Propuesta e implementación del modelo de PMO para la Municipalidad de la Ciudad de Guatemala Considerando el estado actual de la Municipalidad en materia de Gestión de proyectos, el presente apartado plantea una caracterización de la oficina de proyectos que responda a las necesidades que requiere la Municipalidad. En este apartado se plantea el marco estratégico con la misión, visión, y objetivos); y las características que debería tener la PMO para la Municipalidad, según sus expectativas y necesidades. Este documento será el que valide la constitución de la PMO, donde se autorice formalmente el proyecto de implementación de la PMO y documentará los requisitos iniciales para satisfacer las necesidades y expectativas de los interesados. 4.1. PLAN DE TRABAJO Este entregable, corresponde a un documento con estratégicas de la implementación del modelo propuesto. - Plan de acción donde se priorice las acciones que nos permitan disminuir las brechas identificadas en el diagnóstico inicial para el logro del objetivo. - Las acciones a determinar deben responder a procesos, procedimientos, cultura organizacional y herramientas de trabajo. - Se deberá contemplar una ruta para la implementación de este.
  22. 22. 22 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 4.2. IDENTIFICACION DE EXPECTATIVAS Dentro de la propuesta del modelo de PMO es necesario identificar las expectativas del público estratégico (Direcciones y jefes de Departamentos). Contando a nivel gerencial, la percepción de los clientes internos cuenta con dos compontes: COMPONENTE Enfoque PMO Desarrollo de los proyectos con agilidad en la ejecución de estos que permitan que la adopción de capacidades sea oportuna y genere ventaja competitiva. Unidad de apoyo transversal en gestión de proyectos. Generar disponibilidad de recursos para el acompañamiento de expertos Determinación de estándares aplicables a proyectos en herramientas y procedimientos Mejora continua de los procesos de gerencia de proyectos Interacción Sea un área de apoyo a las necesidades puntuales en la aplicación de metodologías existentes de proyectos. Seccional pionera en la gestión de proyectos para el sector Aseguramiento técnico y de calidad en los proyectos Se realice un primer piloto de la aplicación de estándares técnicos en un proyecto Se otorgue autoridad al jefe del departamento para la gestión de recursos a la PMO Tabla 3 Identificación de expectativas 4.3. MARCO ESTRATEGICO DE LA PMO Estableciendo una ruta para el marco estratégico de la PMO, se debe tener en cuenta la naturaleza de la organización, la misma que cuenta con una estrategia que define su propio alcance. De manera que se plantea una propuesta. Ilustración 5 Pasos del marco estratégico de la PMO 4.3.1. MISION DE LA PMO Suministrar servicios para la gerencia de proyectos de desarrollo, con a fin de contribuir con la excelencia en calidad, productividad y administración de estos, bajo lineamientos del PMI.
  23. 23. 23 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 4.3.2. VISION DE LA PMO En un periodo de mediano plazo la PMO, habrá integrado sus procesos a los lineamientos del PMI con el fin de promover su desarrollo. 4.3.3. VALORES Los valores que regirán el equipo de trabajo de la PMO y los directores de proyectos a su cargo son: - Trabajo en Equipo - Liderazgo - Creatividad - Actitud de servicio - Excelencia 4.3.4. OBJETIVOS DE LA PMO El modelo de PMO propuesto contiene los siguientes objetivos: - OBJETIVO GENERAL: Estandarizar, medir, controlar y mejorar la práctica de gerencia de proyectos. - OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: Desarrollar buenas prácticas en las áreas que prestan servicios en cuanto a gerencia de proyectos al interior de la organización. Brindar el soporte continuo al ciclo de vida de los proyectos. 4.3.5. TIPOLOGIA De acuerdo con la revisión de la estrategia y del diagnóstico de la gestión de proyectos en la Municipalidad, se proyecta una PMO de control que logre una madurez entre 2 a 3 años, sin embargo, se deberá trabajar en un plan de acción que le permita evolucionar y adaptarse a las características del entorno. 4.4. CARACTERISTICAS DE LA PMO 4.4.1. UBICACIÓN ESTRATEGICA La oficina de administración de proyectos será la que guie y asesore transversalmente a las áreas funcionales de la organización, que sea una dependencia
  24. 24. 24 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. alterna entre la dirección ejecutiva y los líderes de área que generen proyectos y que tenga la capacidad de ejercer controles y métricas en la administración de estos, promoviendo el adecuado uso de la metodología en administración de proyectos. Para lo cual se propone una Oficina Administración de Proyectos independiente de la estructura operativa y los diferentes departamentos. Pero, debe existir una colaboración activa entre la PMO y los demás departamentos. 4.4.2. PROCESOS DE LA PMO A continuación, se presenta, los ejes estratégicos de la PMO con sus respectivos servicios asociados. • Formación a la medida • Estandarización • Consultoría y asesoría • Monitoreo y Control En este orden los servicios integran la gestión de la PMO, que a su vez contara con procesos estratégicos de dirección y evaluación, apoyado en las áreas funcionales de la organización. En el caso particular de los procesos de estrategia se contempla la gestión gerencial y estrategia empresarial que velaran que el funcionamiento de la PMO. La siguiente tabla nos muestra de manera detallada de los servicios en cada uno de los procesos, en la tabla No. 2, se describe el alcance de la PMO, tanto a clientes internos como externos. SERVICIOS DE LA PMO POR PROCESO PROCESO SERVICIOS Estandarización Este proceso nos permite el aseguramiento de las lecciones aprendidas, así como el de estandarizar, para la gestión de proyectos: - Metodologías - Procedimientos - Herramientas - Plantillas - Formatos Protocolos Formación Establecer un diseño de planes de formación en buenas prácticas de gestión de proyectos. Capacitación en Microsoft Project. Realizar evaluaciones continuas y capacitaciones a los directores de proyectos. Sensibilización en la adopción y ejecución de las políticas implementadas en gestión de Proyectos.
  25. 25. 25 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Consultoría y Asesoría Acompañamiento en la implementación de PMOs. Identificación de riesgos y stakeholders. Apoyo al seguimiento económico de los proyectos vs. Presupuestos. Elaboración de los planes de gestión de riesgos. Soporte en la generación de oportunidades de mejora continua durante cada una de las etapas del proyecto, respondiendo con los planes de acción y a los imprevistos que se presenten. Monitoreo y Control Realizar auditorías administrativas, financieras y técnicas de acuerdo con las líneas bases de cada proyecto. Seguimiento y ajuste a los planes de gestión de riesgos. Evaluación de las métricas adoptadas, estándar de valor ganado e indicadores de desempeño de acuerdo con cada proyecto. Tabla 4 Servicios por proceso de la PMO 4.4.3. ESTRUCTURA ORGANIZACIONAL Dependiendo del tamaño de la organización y de los proyectos que ejecuta, la PMO puede estar compuesta por un equipo multidisciplinario que puede ser ajustado conforme a las necesidades de la organización. Para la puesta en marcha de una PMO, se podría considerar un mínimo de personas para los primeros meses de implementación, conforme al siguiente listado: - Gerente de la PMO. - Experto en administración de proyectos para trabajar en metodologías. - Experto en administración de proyectos que sirva de mentor. - Experto en administración de proyectos para trabajar en gestión de riesgos. - Experto en administración de proyectos para trabajar en competencias y capacitación. - Experto en administración de proyectos, encargado del centro de conocimiento. Se considera necesario que dichos profesionales tengan buenos conocimientos en Gestión de Proyectos, con una experiencia de por lo menos 3 años y preferiblemente certificados como PMP. La certificación en PMP o CAPM del equipo de la PMO sería lo más optimo, pues con esto se garantiza un alto nivel profesional, así como el uso de un lenguaje, metodología y procesos que serán de aplicación estandarizada a todos los proyectos, conforme a las diez áreas de conocimiento del PMBOK.
  26. 26. 26 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. En el inicio y mientras la PMO se afianza dentro de la organización es necesario que en adición al personal de la PMO se requiera colaboración del personal de proyectos, cuya disponibilidad estará a su carga de trabajo en proyectos de la organización. Se debe considerar que aunque sea probable que el personal actual del área de proyectos no tenga la disponibilidad o la experiencia para establecer las metodologías iniciales de la PMO, es conveniente maximizar eficientemente las capacidades, conocimiento y procesos utilizados por el personal que actualmente colabora en la organización, y que esta experiencia y conocimiento pueda ser utilizado como punto de partida a partir del cual se harán las mejoras y se diseñará la metodología de dirección de proyectos que se implementará en la organización. En la siguiente figura se presenta el organigrama de la estructura inicial a ser utilizada en la Municipalidad de la Ciudad de Guatemala: Ilustración 6 Estructura Organizacional PMO Dentro de este organigrama se define 2 niveles jerárquicos que corresponden al jefe del área y dos coordinadores de apoyo en la gestión, para los cuales se tienen las siguientes recomendaciones: - Se recomienda que el jefe de la PMO sea una persona externa a la organización, contratada específicamente para este rol. - Se encomienda que la PMO sea implementada como una unidad que disponga de un presupuesto propio, autonomía para dirigir y coordinar a los gerentes de proyectos. DIRECTOR DE LA PMO COORDINADOR DE ESTANDARIZACIÓN Y FORMACIÓN COORDINADOR DE SEGUIMIENTO Y CONTROL
  27. 27. 27 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. - Se debe seleccionar personal con la capacitación adecuada y con experiencia suficiente en la implementación y dirección de este tipo de estructura. Por el tipo de organización se pone a consideración que algunos de los roles que formarán parte de la PMO, no serán recursos 100% asignados a la PMO, sino aquellos colaboradores que se encuentran asignados a otras áreas. 4.4.4. FUNCIONES DE LA PMO Según las necesidades de la cada organización la PMO puede diseñarse con distintas funciones y responsabilidades, a continuación, algunas aproximaciones de distintos autores: - “…..la mayoría de las funciones de la mayoría de las PMO son las siguientes: creación y mantenimiento de los estándares, archivo centralizado de las lecciones aprendidas, apoyo en la gerencia de proyectos, proporcionar recursos humanos y la asistencia de personal, tales como la identificación de la persona adecuada para el proyecto, asesoramiento sobre la metodología, proporcionar o coordinar la formación en gestión de proyectos…” 4 “….. Las tareas principales PMO son: gestión de la metodología y los procesos compartidos, formación y desarrollo de competencias, ofrecer apoyo a los proyectos, contribuir con recomendaciones y selección de proyectos, contribuir con aseguramiento de calidad de los proyectos, gestión de portafolio…” 5 Considerando la revisión bibliográfica anterior previamente señalada, se deberá estructurar un análisis comparativo, con los elementos básicos para desarrollar una cultura de AP (según Heerkens); y con los principales Habilitadores Organizacionales (aspectos ambientales y culturales de la organización) según el estándar OPM3-R. Tomando en cuenta la comparación con las debilidades de la organización que se mencionan y con el objetivo de reforzar que las funciones que ejercerá la PMO estarán 4 Dai, C. a. (2004). An Exploration of Project Management Office Features and Their Relationship to Project Performance. International Journal of Project Management Volume 22, 523-532. 5 Andersen, B. H. (2007). Benchmarking of Project Management Office Establishment: Extracting Best Practices. Journal of Management in Engineering, 97-104. 54
  28. 28. 28 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. orientadas a reforzar positivamente los aspectos con oportunidad de mejora que la organización posee. FUNCIONES REQUERIDAS DE LA PMO DEBILIDADES IDENTIFICADAS EN LA ORGANIZACIÓN Apoyo al proyecto, lineamientos y capacitación sobre la dirección de proyectos y el uso de herramientas Falta de coordinación y seguimiento en la gestión de proyectos. Desorden en la asignación de equipos, hardware y áreas de trabajo Desorden en la asignación de equipos, hardware y áreas de trabajo Carencia de conocimiento sobre la metodología de AP Ser depositario de la memoria técnica de los proyectos para que modelos y estimaciones puedan ser usadas por gerentes de proyectos No existe documentación sobre las lecciones aprendidas Alineación de los recursos de personal del proyecto Recurso humano que requiere de un plan carrera Desarrollo / Implementación de métodos, proceso y medidas de evaluación; es el guardián de la metodología de gerencia de proyectos Recurso humano mal utilizado o mal asignado en las áreas de trabajo No hay sinergia entre las áreas a la hora de gestionar los riesgos. Falta liquidez por altos niveles de cartera Establecer un puente entre la alta gerencia y los líderes de proyectos Problemas de comunicación de la Gerencia hacia abajo Tabla 5 Funciones de la PMO vs. Debilidades de la Organización Como se describe en la tabla No. 3, las funciones de la PMO que son altamente requeridas están centradas en las debilidades identificadas como prioridad de la lista de debilidades. Esto demuestra claramente que los resultados arrojados tanto por la encuesta de percepción como el análisis de fortalezas y debilidades realizado, estos apuntan hacia elementos comunes, bien sea aquellos que deben ser trabajados por la organización para su crecimiento en la gestión de proyectos como aquellos aspectos positivos de la misma. Además, que los elementos con oportunidad de mejora que la
  29. 29. 29 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. empresa posee, según estos análisis serán cubiertos por las funciones y características de la Oficina de Administración de Proyectos a implementar. 4.4.5. ROLES Y RESPONSABILIDADES Según las necesidades de la Organización identificadas anteriormente, en base en las funciones propuestas para la PMO, se detallan a continuación las responsabilidades que los funcionarios que integraran la oficina. a) Director de la Oficina de Proyectos - Formación: Profesional en carreras administrativas, con maestría en Gerencia de Proyectos, con certificación PMP. - Reporta a: Dirección Municipal. - Responsabilidades: o Representar la PMO ante el grupo directivo o Asegurar el cumplimiento de los lineamientos generales que debe cumplir la PMO. o Establecer y mantener relaciones con todos los involucrados en los proyectos. o Controlar el proyecto, asegurando el cumplimiento de los objetivos. o Asegurar los recursos (dinero, equipos, recurso humano, espacio físico, entre otros) que permitan al equipo de trabajo desarrollar las tareas. o Apoyar a los grupos de trabajo facilitando la ejecución de las tareas asignadas y propiciando un ambiente de trabajo armónico. o Solicitar a los responsables de proyectos informes de avance y realizar el seguimiento de estos, en cuanto al cumplimiento de los cronogramas, objetivos planteados y problemas presentados. o Formular e implementar soluciones acertadas que permitan cumplir con la ejecución del proyecto bajo las líneas base.
  30. 30. 30 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. o Definir y socializar las pautas metodológicas para desarrollar las tareas a lo largo de las diferentes fases del proyecto. o Apoyar junto a su equipo de trabajo, en la revisión de planes o cambio de prioridades en los proyectos, velar por la actualización de los planes y cronogramas. o Monitorear el plan de aseguramiento de calidad. o Gestionar el plan de riesgos. o Establecer el procedimiento para la gestión de cambios o Comunicar logros y avances de los proyectos al interior de las áreas funcionales y en los diferentes niveles. o Aprobar en conjunto con la Dirección el Plan de comunicaciones. o Realizar seguimiento y control a la ejecución financiera de los proyectos en conjunto con la Dirección Ejecutiva. b) Coordinador de Estandarización y Formación - Formación: Profesional en carreras administrativas con experiencia en gestión de proyectos, con formación en Proyectos. - Reporta a: Dirección y Jefe de PMO. - Responsabilidades: o Dar soporte a los gerentes de proyecto en las aplicaciones de la metodología en cada una de las fases. o Asegurar el uso de los estándares requeridos para la gestión de cada proyecto. o Velar por mantener actualizada la metodología, procesos, procedimientos y plantillas. o Generar informes del estado de los proyectos para los diferentes comités definidos en el modelo de gobierno. o Controlar y gestionar los cambios en los documentos, herramientas y plantillas.
  31. 31. 31 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. o Participar en los comités a los que sea citado para validar las actualizaciones del plan del proyecto. o Realizar las evaluaciones de desempeño de los directores de proyectos. o Gestionar el plan de capacitación interna del personal en conjunto con el jefe de recursos humanos. c) Coordinador de seguimiento y control - Formación: Profesional en carreras administrativas con experiencia en gestión de proyectos y formación en Proyectos. - Reporta a: Dirección y Jefe de PMO. - Responsabilidades: o Dar soporte a los gerentes de proyecto en las aplicaciones de la metodología en cada una de las fases. o Realizar juntamente con el gerente de proyectos el seguimiento y control periódico de las tareas y su planificación. o Controlar los avances sobre indicadores de costo, tiempo y calidad en los proyectos. o Anticipar y resolver desviaciones en el plan de trabajo, proponer alternativas de solución oportunidad a la gerencia de los proyectos. o Controlar cambios e imprevistos que surjan durante la ejecución, gestión y documentación b acorde a la metodología de GP. o Controlar y gestionar las fechas de vencimientos de los entregables del proyecto, los hitos del cronograma, las acciones de mitigación de riesgos y las obligaciones contractuales. 4.4.6. Metodología de implementación de una PMO A continuación, se presenta una propuesta metodológica para la implementación de una PMO:
  32. 32. 32 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. a) Definir Objetivos: En esta etapa, se declaran los objetivos que se quieren lograr con la implementación de la PMO. Estos objetivos deben estar alineados con los objetivos estratégicos de la organización. b) Gestionar el cambio: Crear cultura de proyectos en una organización a través de una PMO requiere que este proceso sea trabajado como un proyecto de cambio organizacional. c) Obtener compromiso del patrocinador: Este paso será clave para el sostenimiento del proyecto a lo largo de su gestión. Recuerde que, en las primeras etapas, el valor de una PMO aún no se percibe en forma tangible. d) Evaluación de prácticas actuales: La metodología de trabajo considera, en primer lugar, la evaluación de la madurez de gerencia de proyectos de la empresa, para conocer su estado actual y planificar detalladamente las mejores prácticas necesarias para desarrollar la metodología de gestión de proyectos para la empresa. El modelo a usar será el OPM3 (Organizacional Project Management Maturity Model). e) Implementación PMO - Obtener aprobación: No existe un único tipo de PMO, de manera que, en toda implementación de PMO, hay que escuchar las necesidades y expectativas del cliente para definir el tipo de PMO ideal para la organización. A continuación, definiremos en forma exacta los roles y las funciones de la PMO, así como los tipos y tamaños de proyectos a administrar con la metodología. La reunión de aprobación del proyecto de implementación de la PMO que se realice con la alta gerencia debe estar acompañada de la presentación de un plan de proyecto donde se tenga claro el alcance, los costos, el tiempo, los riesgos que se cubrirán durante el período de duración del proyecto. f) Implementación de la metodología de gestión de proyectos, infraestructura, métricas: El desarrollo de la metodología de gestión de proyectos deberá ser estándar y customizada a las necesidades de la organización. La metodología
  33. 33. 33 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. deberá ser fácil de entender y simple de usar para los gerentes de proyectos, ya que permitirá tener consistencia y mayor efectividad en la gestión de los proyectos. Asimismo, debe tener el mínimo de formatos necesarios y debe estar integrada a las buenas prácticas de gestión de proyectos actuales que la organización tenga vigente. Como parte de esta etapa, debe desarrollarse una estructura de directorios de los proyectos y éstos deben organizarse en el sistema EPM del que disponga la organización. También se creará un conjunto de plantillas de cronogramas de los proyectos típicos de la organización. El uso de métricas permitirá evidenciar, en forma temprana, la salud de los proyectos, y el éxito de estos estará asegurado mediante los mecanismos de seguimiento de métricas con un comité de seguimiento que tome decisiones en base a estos indicadores. Como resultados de este seguimiento, se pueden incrementar los recursos de un proyecto, cambiar el alcance de otro, cancelar algunos proyectos, incluir nuevos proyectos, des-priorizar otros, etc. g) Proyecto Piloto y Aseguramiento de la Calidad (QA): Durante el despliegue de la metodología de gestión de proyectos, se identifica uno o dos proyectos pilotos con los que se pone en prueba la metodología desarrollada. Asimismo, se ponen en práctica las funciones y la infraestructura de la PMO. El despliegue piloto involucra apoyar al gerente de proyectos o los gerentes de proyectos seleccionados, desde el inicio del proyecto, la planificación, la ejecución, el control hasta el cierre de este. Para asegurar que la cultura de proyectos sea sostenida en el tiempo, es importante contar con un proceso de aseguramiento del uso de la metodología de proyectos en la organización. Para ello, se deberá contar con un mecanismo de revisión de cumplimiento de las prácticas de la metodología por parte de los gerentes de proyectos. La encargada de liderar el proceso de aseguramiento de la calidad (QA) será la PMO, que emitirá informes de revisión a los gerentes de proyectos, y reportes ejecutivos periódicos a la gerencia con recomendaciones y mejoras a la metodología.
  34. 34. 34 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. h) Despliegue general: Finalmente, se procede al despliegue total de la metodología, entrenando a los Ejecutivos, Gerentes de proyectos, jefes de proyectos y otros recursos involucrados en los proyectos. Ilustración 7 Metodología para la implementación de una PMO6 Para implementar una exitosa implementación de una PMO la literatura o referencias consultadas para la elaboración de este trabajo recomiendan la observación y consideración de algunos aspectos claves, entre los que se encuentran: a) El rol de la PMO debe estar claramente definido b) Inicialmente la Organización debe definir el rol de la PMO utilizando una de las tres formas antes mencionada, no obstante, debe permitir el desarrollo de la misma hasta que satisfaga las necesidades de la organización, aunque esto implique un cambio de rol a futuro. 6 Domínguez, O., Anyosa Soca, V., & Núñez, A. (2007). Metodología para implementar con éxito una PMO en un entorno Latinoamericano: A methodology to successfully implement a PMO in a Latin American organization. Paper presented at PMI® Global Congress 2007—Latin America, Cancún, Mexico. Newtown Square, PA: Project Management Institute.
  35. 35. 35 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. c) El compromiso de la alta dirección organizacional es vital para la correcta implementación. d) La PMO por si misma no va a mejorar el desempeño de los proyectos dentro de la organización sin una correcto uso y aplicación de procesos y técnicas de dirección de proyectos, por lo que la gestión de proyectos de manera profesional debe ser promovida dentro de la organización. Basado en esta última recomendación a continuación presentamos los aspectos básicos de las principales técnicas y herramientas de la gestión de proyectos que recomendamos deben ser introducidas, enseñadas y promovidas a lo interno de la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala con la finalidad de establecer procesos estandarizados y transversales de dirección de proyectos. 5.Metodología para la Gestión de Proyectos: Definición, Técnicas y Herramientas. 5.1. Gestión de Proyectos En primer lugar y antes de dar la definición de dirección o gestión de proyectos vamos a definir que es un proyecto. Conforme a la Guía del PMBOK del Project Management Institute un proyecto es un esfuerzo temporal que se lleva a cabo para crear un producto, servicio o resultado único. El PMBOK también indica que los proyectos se llevan a cabo para cumplir objetivos mediante la producción de entregables. El fin último de cada proyecto es dar respuesta a factores que actúan sobre las organizaciones. Según nos indica el PMBOK existen cuatro categorías fundamentales de los factores que actúan sobre las organizaciones e ilustran el contexto en el que se desarrolla un proyecto: - Cumplir requisitos regulatorios, legales o sociales;
  36. 36. 36 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. - Satisfacer las solicitudes o necesidades de los interesados; - Implementar o cambiar las estrategias de negocio o tecnológicas; y - Crear, mejorar o reparar productos, procesos o servicios. Los proyectos hacen posible la obtención de beneficios para la organización o sociedad. Estos beneficios podrían ser tangibles como por ejemplo ganar dinero, salvar vidas o mejorar la participación de mercado; o intangibles como podría ser aumentar la reputación u obtener una satisfacción personal por hacer el bien social. La dirección de proyectos es la aplicación de conocimientos, habilidades, herramientas y técnicas a las actividades del proyecto para cumplir con los requisitos de este. Se logra mediante la aplicación e integración adecuadas de los procesos de dirección de proyectos identificados para el proyecto. La dirección de proyectos permite a las organizaciones ejecutar proyectos de manera eficaz y eficiente. Una dirección de proyectos correctamente implementada permite a las organizaciones públicas y privadas, individuos y grupos que ejecutan proyectos obtener múltiples beneficios, entre los que se encuentran: - Cumplir los objetivos del negocio - Satisfacer las expectativas de los interesados - Ser más predecibles - Aumentar las posibilidades de éxito - Entregar los productos adecuados en el momento adecuado - Resolver problemas e incidentes - Responder a los riesgos de manera oportuna - Optimizar el uso de los recursos de la organización - Identificar, recuperar o concluir proyectos fallidos
  37. 37. 37 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. - Gestionar y equilibrar la influencia de las restricciones (Alcance, calidad, cronograma, costos, recursos, riesgos, satisfacción del cliente) - Gestionar el cambio de una mejor manera Una dirección eficaz y eficiente de proyecto debe considerarse una competencia estratégica en las organizaciones a través de la cual se pueden ligar los resultados del proyecto a los objetivos del negocio, permite competir de manera más eficiente y eficaz en sus mercados, sustentar la organización, y responder al impacto de los cambios en el entorno del negocio sobre los proyectos mediante el ajuste adecuado de los planes para la dirección del proyecto. 5.1.1. Grupos de Procesos de la dirección o gestión de proyectos La dirección de proyectos según los lineamientos del PMI se divide en cinco grupos de procesos: Inicio-Planificación-Ejecución-Monitoreo & Control-Cierre, los cuales no siempre son de ejecución secuenciada y tienen una naturaleza iterativa. Inicio. En este proceso se pretender entender el proyecto. Captar sus limitaciones y que es lo que se nos solicita hacer. El principal resultado de esta etapa es el acta de constitución del proyecto. Aproximadamente del 5 por ciento del tiempo del proyecto es invertido en el proceso de inicio. Planificación. Aproximadamente el 35% del tiempo del proyecto es invertido en el proceso de planificación. La planificación es un elemento clave de la dirección de proyectos que nos permite transitar las etapas del proyecto antes de comenzarlo. La planificación culmina con creación de un plan para la dirección de proyectos. Es durante este proceso donde se define el enunciado del alcance, la Estructura de desglose del trabajo (EDT), el diccionario de la EDT, el cronograma y el presupuesto del proyecto, que forman la línea base contra la que se harán comparaciones y mediciones de avance y éxito del proyecto Ejecución. En la ejecución se invierte aproximadamente un 25% del tiempo del proyecto. Es en este proceso donde se lleva a la práctica el plan para la dirección del
  38. 38. 38 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. proyecto, es durante este proceso que se completa el trabajo y se obtienen los productos. Monitoreo y Control. El monitoreo y control consume aproximadamente un 28% del tiempo del proyecto. Durante este proceso se mide el progreso en comparación contra la línea base y los planes de gestión, buscando desviaciones o tendencias para hacer los ajustes de manera oportuna. También es durante este proceso que se gestionan los cambios y se actualizan los planes. Cierre. Es un proceso de la dirección de proyectos que muchas veces se pasa por alto a pesar de su importancia. Es en este proceso donde se atan los cabos sueltos y se asegura que todo finaliza conforme al plan. Se asegura que el proyecto satisfizo al patrocinador, cliente e interesados. Se documenta el éxito del proyecto en un informe final que pasa a formar parte de la información histórica de la organización y puede ser utilizado en otros proyectos. En este proceso se invierte aproximadamente un 7% del tiempo del proyecto. 5.1.2. Ciclo de vida del proyecto y del producto No debemos confundir ciclo de vida del proyecto con el ciclo de vida de un producto. El ciclo de vida del producto es el tiempo que transcurre desde la concepción del producto hasta su retiro del mercado. Generalmente a lo largo del ciclo de vida de un producto se originan distintos tipos de proyectos como se esquematiza en el gráfico a continuación. El ciclo de vida del proyecto se refiere a las distintas fases del proyecto desde su inicio hasta su fin. En el gráfico a continuación podemos ver distintos ejemplos de fases de proyectos.
  39. 39. 39 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Ilustración 8. Ciclo de vida de distintos proyectos.7 5.1.3. Restricciones del Proyecto Las restricciones del proyecto son necesidades en competencia, las más comunes según el Project Management Institute (PMI) incluyen tiempo, costo, alcance, calidad, riesgo, recursos y satisfacción del cliente, aunque dependiendo de la organización puede haber otras como las impuestas por el gobierno, requisitos regulatorios, estándares de la industria y especificaciones ISO. Los cambios sobre cualquiera de las restricciones afectan a todas las demás, es por lo tanto que desde el proceso inicio del proyecto el patrocinador priorice las restricciones de un proyecto en el acta de constitución del proyecto. El director del proyecto debe conocer el orden de prioridades de las restricciones de su propio proyecto y fundamentar las decisiones que tome en función de esa priorización y hacer malabarismo para mantenerlas balanceadas. Esta priorización de las restricciones le permite al director de proyectos crear un plan para la dirección del proyecto que sea realista, además le permite hacer una evaluación del impacto de los cambios y finalizar de manera exitosa el proyecto. 7 Lledó, Pablo. Director de proyectos: Cómo aprobar el examen PMP® sin morir en el intento. 6ta ed. – _USA, 2017. 601 p. ; 28x22 cm. ISBN-10: 0-9864096-8-5. ISBN-13: 978-0-9864096-8-4
  40. 40. 40 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Ilustración 9. Restricciones del Proyecto8 5.2. Iniciación del proyecto Las propuestas de proyectos pueden presentarse tanto por cualquier persona dentro de la organización como por una solicitud de los ciudadanos de la Ciudad de Guatemala, en busca de una solución a sus problemas comunitarios. Lo antes indicado nos lleva a aseverar que surjan más solicitudes de proyectos que recursos disponibles para ejecutarlos. La selección de un proyecto sobre otro debe ser basado en la ejecución de análisis de negocio, que para proyectos sociales no es más que un análisis de los posibles impactos sociales de todos los proyectos solicitados o que se tengan en carpeta. La selección o el orden de ejecución de los proyectos debe estar basado en la adecuación de los mismos a las metas estratégicas, misión, visión y valores de la organización, así como se debe iniciar por el proyecto con el mayor impacto social, es decir el proyecto del que mayor número de ciudadanos se beneficie al menor costo de intervención. Se debe pensar en el Inicio del proyecto como tratar de entenderlo, captar sus limitaciones y que es lo que se debe hacer. Para esto es necesario una comunicación clara de parte de la alta gerencia o patrocinador del proyecto, para definir lo que se intenta lograr con el proyecto. 8 Rita Mulcahy. Preparación para el Examen PMP, Octava Edición. ISBN 978-1-932735-71-0
  41. 41. 41 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 5.2.1. Gobernabilidad del Proyecto En adición a lo antes indicado se debe definir la gobernabilidad del proyecto que no es más que un grupo de condiciones mediante las cuales se obtiene un desarrollo exitoso del proyecto al determinar una clara estructura del proceso de toma de decisiones y de supervisión, en otras palabras, son las personas, las políticas y los procesos que proporcionan el marco para tomar decisiones y adoptar medidas a fin de optimizar la gestión del proyecto. Para establecer la gobernabilidad del proyecto de una manera correcta se recomienda la definición e identificaciones los roles y las responsabilidades de los involucrados, así como de la definición de los mecanismos para la rendición de cuentas de las personas involucradas en el proyecto. Parte importante de la definición de la gobernabilidad de un proyecto es la selección temprana del gerente o director del proyecto a ejecutar. El Director de proyectos debe involucrarse desde las primeras etapas de inicio del proyecto pues es en esta que se tomarán las decisiones relativas a la elaboración del presupuesto, del cronograma y del alcance. Sin el aporte del director del proyecto se podrían tomar decisiones respecto a las restricciones antes mencionadas (Costo, Tiempo, Alcance) que resulten en metas que no se puedan cumplir dentro de los parámetros establecidos. Otros roles importantes que deben ser definidos dentro de la gobernabilidad y que jugarán un rol importante en el proceso de dirección de proyectos son: El Patrocinador, los interesados, analistas de negocios, miembros del equipo y clientes o usuarios finales. El patrocinador es la persona o grupo que firma el acta de constitución, por lo general no está directamente involucrado en la ejecución del proyecto, es quien provee financiamiento al proyecto y lo defiende dentro de la organización, además aprueba el plan para la dirección del proyecto, así como cambios en el mismo, ayuda a resolver polémicas que excedan el control del director del proyecto.
  42. 42. 42 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 5.2.2. Rol competencia y liderazgo del Director del Proyecto No solo es necesario que la persona encargada de la gerencia del proyecto tenga un buen entendimiento de los aspectos técnicos de este, sino que también debe tener buenas habilidades de gerencia, como la comunicación, la planificación, la negociación, el manejo de grupos, la toma de decisiones y el liderazgo. Una de las principales funciones del director de proyectos es la de integración, que no es más que tomar todas las partes de un proyecto y cohesionarlas entre si, resultando una unidad total. Este rol de integrador que asume el director de proyecto es parecido a un director de orquesta, donde este recoge y armoniza cada parte de esta para obtener como resultado un producto que satisfaga las necesidades del publico. El director de proyectos no necesariamente debe ser un técnico experto, pues ese rol les corresponde a los miembros del equipo. En cumplimiento de la integración el director del proyecto invierte más del 80% de su tiempo comunicando, y es por medio de la comunicación que mantiene al equipo del proyecto involucrado, capacitado y motivado en la ejecución del proyecto, además de mantener involucrado al resto de los interesados del proyecto. 5.2.3. Matriz de Resultados (MdR) 5.2.3.1. Definición Es una herramienta ampliamente utilizada por organizaciones financiadoras de desarrollo, como es el caso del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo quienes la definen como “una herramienta elaborada durante el diseño del proyecto, que permite desarrollar y presentar la correlación entre los objetivos del proyecto y los indicadores de los resultados sectoriales alineados con las metas de desarrollo del país.” La Matriz de Resultados es una herramienta muy útil para la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo, característicos de instituciones gubernamentales y municipales como es el caso de la Municipalidad de la Ciudad de Guatemala. El modelo lógico proporcionado por la Matriz
  43. 43. 43 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. de Resultados facilita el comprender y alcanzar los resultados y objetivos del proyecto. Por su versatilidad este documento es comúnmente utilizado en la gestión de proyectos y es fundamental que esté incluido dentro del acta de constitución del proyecto. En la Guía de Aprendizaje del MOOC Gestión de Proyectos de Desarrollo el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo presenta una propuesta de contenido de esta Matriz de resultados la cual presentamos a continuación: - Objetivo del proyecto: Resultado esperado (meta final), expresado en términos de desarrollo físico, financiero, institucional, social, ambiental o de otra especie, al que se espera que el proyecto o programa contribuya. El objetivo del proyecto debe responder al qué y al para qué del proyecto. - Indicadores de resultado: Miden el avance del(os) resultado(s) esperado(s). Los indicadores deben ser específicos, medibles, alcanzables, relevantes y acotados en el tiempo. - Línea de base: Valores o estado de los indicadores de resultado al inicio del proyecto. Sirven para medir los cambios que ha logrado el proyecto. - Meta: Valores o estado de los indicadores a la conclusión del proyecto. Es lo que el proyecto espera lograr. - Componentes: o productos: bienes de capital o servicios que se producen con la intervención; o resultados intermedios: efectos de una intervención que conduce al resultado deseado; o resultado: eventos, condiciones u ocurrencias que indican el logro del objetivo del proyecto. - Año: Grado de progreso en la entrega o la ejecución del (los) producto(s) en el año durante el que se registra el avance. - Comentarios: Aclaraciones acerca de los indicadores utilizados o sobre el grado de avance o cualquier tipo de nota aclaratoria (aquí también se incluyen los supuestos del proyecto para lograr el objetivo).
  44. 44. 44 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Tabla 6 Matriz de Resultados9 5.2.3.2. Objetivos SMART Los objetivos del proyecto deben ser medibles y dependerán del orden de prioridades definido para las restricciones del proyecto, estos deben dar respuestas a las interrogantes de Cómo el proyecto se alinea a las metas estratégicas de la organización? ¿Cuáles son los objetivos del proyecto que respaldan esas metas? En adición a lo antes indicado los objetivos deben responder a las características de la herramienta SMART, que proviene del acrónimo conformado por las siguientes palabras: - Specific / Específicos: lo más concretos posibles para poder identificar que se desea lograr. Definir objetivos específicos nos permitirá tener claro porque deseamos alcanzarlo, permitiéndonos mantener nuestro rumbo durante todo el proceso. Cuanto más específicos sean nuestros objetivos más fácil nos resultará identificar que se desea alcanzar. - Measurable / Medibles. Debe tener una característica absolutamente objetiva, medible. Definir objetivos medibles nos permitirá también, compáralo, analizarlo y tomar decisiones cuando se presenten situaciones 9 Gestión de Proyectos de Desarrollo. Guía de Aprendizaje. BID-INDES.2015
  45. 45. 45 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. inesperadas que requieran de medidas correctivas para continuar con lo planeado. - Achievable / Alcanzables. Deben ser alcanzables, aunque requieran de cierto esfuerzo. Aunque los desafíos pueden resultar atractivos para mucha gente, establecer objetivos demasiado ambiciosos con altos estándares podría convertirlos en inalcanzables. Hay que recordar que los objetivos buscan facilitarnos el éxito y no obstaculizarlo. - Realistic / Realistas. Muy relacionado con el punto anterior, debemos plantearnos objetivos que estén dentro de nuestras posibilidades. Proponer algo irrealizable es una vía directa al fracaso y la frustración. Tendremos que revisar las habilidades y conocimientos que se requieren y determinar si será necesario capacitarse para lograr el objetivo marcado. - Time bound / Enmarcados en tiempo. Todo Objetivo requerirá un plazo de tiempo para su cumplimiento. Delimitarlo en el tiempo establecerá un plazo dentro del cual debe ser cumplido. No contar con este límite temporal nos puede hacer caer en la relajación y postergar el cumplimiento del objetivo hasta el infinito. Los objetivos SMART procuran definir el Qué, el Cuándo, el Quien y el Cómo se lograrán los mismos. Para esto es necesario que al momento de definirlos procuremos dar respuesta a las siguientes interrogantes: - ¿Qué es lo que vamos a lograr? - ¿Quién o quiénes lo van a lograr? - ¿Para cuándo debemos lograrlo? - ¿Cómo sabemos si se logró La definición de objetivos SMART para el proyecto, como resultado de un correcto involucramiento de los interesados (stakeholders) claves en la definición de estos, es la base o fundamento de un proyecto exitoso.
  46. 46. 46 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 5.2.4. Matriz de Interesados 5.2.4.1. Definición de Interesados: Identificación, Clasificación y Necesidades El término “interesados o stakeholders” incluye a todos quienes participan en el proyecto, se ven afectados por el proyecto o afectan de manera positiva o negativa al proyecto. Estos pueden convertirse en los principales colaboradores o aliados del proyecto o convertirse en grandes desafíos al convertirse en detractores de este, es por eso de vital importancia la identificación oportuna de la mayor cantidad de interesados durante el proceso de inicio del proyecto. 5.2.4.2. Identificación, Clasificación y Necesidades de los Interesados 5.2.4.2.1. Identificación de los Interesados Para hacer una correcta identificación de los interesados debemos partir de un ejercicio consciente que nos permita identificar la mayor cantidad de ellos temprano en el proyecto, tomando en consideración los siguientes parámetros: - Identificar a todos quienes puedan afectar el proyecto o verse afectado por él. - Identificar a todo el que quiera o que no quiera que el proyecto continúe, ya sea en parte o en su totalidad. - ¿Preguntarles a quienes reconocemos como interesados a quién más deberíamos incluir? Con esto podemos descubrir interesamos que se puedan haber omitido. - Preguntarles a otras personas si consideran que hay alguien que obtendría ventajas del proyecto y quienes podrían ofrecer consejo. - Preguntarse quién No quiere que este proyecto tenga éxito o quién podría ser un obstáculo para que este proyecto no se complete. - Publicar avisos en los sitios web de la organización y hacer consultas públicas en las que se les pide a los interesados que se identifiquen. - Revisar la lista de los departamentos u organizaciones que se ven afectados por el proyecto asegurándose que todos estén representados.
  47. 47. 47 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. - Revisar la documentación de proyectos anteriores en especial las fuentes de las solicitudes de cambio. Con esto identificamos interesados que se omitieron en proyectos similares. Como resultado de la aplicación de los criterios anteriores surge una lista de potenciales interesados o stakeholders, quienes deben ser gestionados de manera correcta para con esto garantizar una ejecución fluida del proyecto. La gestión de los interesados no tiene reglas generales si no que debe ser pensada y particularizada específicamente según las necesidades de los individuos u organizaciones involucradas en el proyecto. Por los antes indicado se recomienda que se tome en consideración Identificar a cada interesado por su nombre. Esto es importante pues los distintos interesados identificados tendrán roles o participaciones diferentes u diversas dentro del proyecto, algunos participarán en la definición del alcance, otros en la preparación de informes y algunos pueden tener requisitos específicos, conocidos o no, que el equipo del proyecto debe descubrir. Es por lo antes indicado que, siempre que sea posible, los interesados deben colocarse dentro de la lista por su nombre y no por el departamento al que pertenecen o la función que desempeñen. 5.2.4.2.2. Necesidades de los interesados: Expectativas y Requisitos Se deben Determinar las expectativas y requisitos de cada interesado. Los requisitos no es más que lo que los interesados necesitan de un proyecto o producto. Hacen referencia a alcanzar los objetivos o resultado conforme a lo incluido en el acta de constitución del proyecto. Las expectativas deben ser descubiertas pues hacen referencia las cosas que los interesados esperan que les ocurra a ellos de manera individual o como comunidad, como resultado del proyecto. Las expectativas son más ambiguas que los requisitos pudiendo ser requisitos sin definir o estar ocultas de forma deliberada.
  48. 48. 48 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Las expectativas no identificadas pueden tener un impacto importante en el éxito proyecto, es por lo tanto que el director de proyectos debe esforzarse por identificarlas todas, documentarlas y analizarlas, convirtiendo en requisito las que más se ajusten a los objetivos del proyecto y a los objetivos estratégicos de la organización y así mismo informar oportunamente a los interesados las expectativas que no serán satisfechas por el proyecto. Es vital la identificación lo antes posible los requisitos del producto y del proyecto para minimizar el impacto negativo de los cambios en etapas posteriores del proyecto. Los requisitos se agrupan en categorías como las que presentamos a continuación: - Requisitos del Negocio. Por qué razón se emprendió el proyecto. Cual es la necesidad de la organización que será satisfecha con el proyecto. - Requisitos de los interesados. Qué los interesados esperan y desean obtener del proyecto. - Requisitos de la solución. Como debe verse el producto. Cuales requisitos funcionales y no funcionales debe tener. Como se determina su efectividad. - Requisitos del proyecto. Expectativas relativas a los grupos de procesos del proyecto: Iniciación, planificación, ejecución, monitoreo & control y cierre del proyecto. - Requisitos de calidad. Medidas de calidad que debe cumplir el producto. Medidas de determinación del éxito del proyecto. - Requisitos técnicos. Como y con cuales especificaciones se construirá el producto. - Requisitos de la transición. Procesos y procedimiento de entrega y capacitación necesarios para transferir el producto al usuario final. Hemos visto la importancia de averiguar los requisitos y sus diversas categorías, ahora presentamos las principales técnicas y métodos utilizadas para averiguar los requisitos: Entrevista, Prototipos, Grupos Focales, Talleres facilitados de requisitos, Encuestas o cuestionarios, Tormenta de ideas.
  49. 49. 49 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. 5.2.4.2.3. Enunciado del alcance del proyecto. El enunciado del alcance tiene como propósito traducir los requisitos y transformarlos en entregables del proyecto. Completar el enunciado del alcance del proyecto requiere que prestemos atención a lo siguiente: - Revisar que está y que no está incluido en el proyecto - Asegurar que todos los interesados estén identificados y obtener de ellos sus requisitos - Preguntar a la fuente de los requisitos si lo suministrado se puede considerar como información completa - Preguntar a los interesados ya identificados quienes más pudieran tener requisitos - Informar a los interesados que los requisitos proporcionados deben estar lo más completos posible para facilitar una planificación efectiva - Transformar en requisitos las expectativas de los interesados Una vez averiguados todos los requisitos pudiéramos observar que en la lista de estos aparecen contradicciones o que es más amplia y costosa que las posibilidades del proyecto. Es por lo tanto que los requisitos deben analizarse y evaluarse contra los objetivos del proyecto y la razón por la que estamos llevando acabo el mismo, esto dará como resultado que algunos requisitos queden dentro o fuera del alcance del proyecto. Los requisitos aceptados se clasifican y priorizan en función de las restricciones del proyecto, se describen detalladamente y se resuelve cualquier conflicto en torno a los mismos a satisfacción de todos los interesados. Finalmente se debe gestionar la aprobación de los requisitos por parte de los interesados que los generaron. Esta aprobación permite que el director de proyectos planifique de manera adecuada el proyecto y todas sus partes además de que se constituyen la medida para comprobar el éxito del proyecto cuando esté completo.
  50. 50. 50 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. El enunciado del alcance del proyecto es también un insumo para el acta de constitución del proyecto y el contenido de este puede descomponerse de la siguiente manera: - Descripción del alcance del producto. Son las características generales del producto. - Descripción del alcance del proyecto. Es el trabajo necesario para desarrollar el producto del proyecto. - Entregables del proyecto. Lo que se espera que produzca el proyecto - Criterios de aceptación del producto. La manera en que se sabrá si el o los productos son aceptables. - Límites del proyecto. Que está y no está incluido en el proyecto. - Restricciones. Priorización detallada del tiempo, costo y demás restricciones que afectan el alcance. - Supuestos. Detalle de lo que se supone será verdad y lo que no. 5.2.4.2.4. Clasificación de los Interesados: Influencia, Roles y Responsabilidades y Preferencias de comunicación. Los interesados pueden clasificarse en grupos que tengan necesidades similares, además se debe Estimar el nivel de influencia en el proyecto. Cada interesado tiene algún nivel de influencia sobre el proyecto, por lo tanto, como parte de la gestión del proyecto el director de proyectos debe balancear las necesidades en las que haya diferencias entre un interesado y otro. Al conocer el nivel de influencia se facilita el manejo de esas diferencias de intereses. Para calificar el nivel de influencia de los interesados, con la participación de los miembros del equipo de dirección de proyecto, se establece una escala numérica, la cual se le asigna a cada interesado conforme a la información que conocemos del ellos.
  51. 51. 51 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. En adición al nivel de influencia los interesados, dependiendo de sus habilidades y capacidades técnicas, tendrán diferentes niveles de participación en el proyecto y por eso es de suma importancia Definir los roles y responsabilidades. Un aspecto importante en la gestión de interesados consiste en Identificar de manera oportuna las preferencias comunicativas de los mismos. La comunicación es uno de los aspectos más importantes del proyecto, el director del proyecto invierte cerca del 80% de su tiempo comunicando y por lo tanto la comunicación es una fuente importante de problemas en los proyectos. Debemos aprender las preferencias de comunicación de los interesados para enviar y recibir información relativa al proyecto. La comunicación del proyecto fluye desde el director de proyectos hacia los interesados y viceversa, además fluye entre los interesados a lo largo de la vida del proyecto, por lo que la no identificación de las preferencias genera problemas adicionales mientras más se avanza en el proyecto. Es responsabilidad del director del proyecto, antes de iniciar la ejecución del proyecto, conocer las necesidades de comunicación de cada interesado del proyecto. 5.2.4.2.5. Matriz o Registro de Interesados. Cuanto más sepamos de nuestros interesados mejor podremos planificar el proyecto para satisfacer sus necesidades, tanto para gestionar su involucramiento como para satisfacer las necesidades que esperan sean satisfechas con el proyecto. Todas las informaciones recopiladas de los interesados relativas a su identificación necesidades y clasificación deben ser recogidas en una matriz o registro de interesados del cual presentamos un ejemplo a continuación. Durante el desarrollo del proyecto el director de proyectos y el equipo de dirección de proyectos deben seguir identificando nuevos interesados y mantener el involucramiento de los que ya están identificados. La identificación de nuevos interesados es un proceso iterativo que se ejecuta a lo largo del proyecto cuando se entra a una nueva fase del mismo. Para esto se siguen los pasos descrito en este acápite desde el inicio.
  52. 52. 52 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Tabla 7 Matriz de Interesados En adición a la matriz de interesados es importante que el director de proyectos lleve el registro de las polémicas o conflictos surgidos en la ejecución del proyecto. Estos registros son claves pues sirven como evidencia frente a los interesados que sus necesidades se han tenido en cuenta. Se recomienda que el registro de polémicas esté en un lugar público de manera que los interesados se han tenido en cuenta sus solicitudes y que se le dará la debida atención, aunque la resolución de la misma no les resulte satisfactoria. Tabla 8 Registro de Polémicas 5.2.5. Acta de Constitución del proyecto El acta de constitución del proyecto es un documento emitido por el patrocinador del proyecto, no por el director de proyectos, mediante el cual se autoriza el proyecto y se designa al director del proyecto y su nivel de autoridad. Es creada durante la fase de iniciación y debe ser lo suficientemente amplia como para que no necesite ser cambiada a medida que cambie el proyecto. El acta de constitución del proyecto es su certificado
  53. 53. 53 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. de nacimiento, puede verse como una meta a alcanzar con la ejecución del proyecto, que mantiene centrado a todos los interesados durante la vida del proyecto. El acta de constitución es la base de la planificación y por eso debe brindar información que permita la ejecución de la misma. La importancia del acta de constitución del proyecto, como meta de proyecto y certificado de nacimiento del mismo, es tal que no es recomendable dar inicio a ningún proyecto sin la misma. Entre los beneficios de crear un acta de constitución del proyecto podemos citar: - Reconoce y autoriza formalmente la existencia de un proyecto, es decir que un proyecto no existe sin su acta de constitución correspondiente. - Proporciona información clave que sirve de base para iniciar y planificar un proyecto - Asegura que se comprenden las necesidades del patrocinador y evitan que sean olvidadas en etapas posteriores. Presenta los requisitos de alto nivel del proyecto. - Designa el director de proyecto y le da la autoridad de usar recursos económicos y comprometer recursos y le da una descripción de lo que se espera de el. - Vincula el proyecto con la misión, visión, valores y objetivos estratégicos de la organización. Cualquier cambio al acta de constitución del proyecto debe ser aprobado por el patrocinador del mismo y comprobar y analizar si este cambio no afecta el plan para completar el proyecto. A continuación, presentamos un ejemplo de acta de constitución de proyectos.
  54. 54. 54 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Tabla 9 Acta de Constitución del Proyecto 5.3. Técnicas y Herramientas para la gestión de proyectos 5.3.1. Planificación Se debe invertir el tiempo necesario a la planificación de un proyecto, incluso si es considerado como mucho por algunos de los interesados. La ventaja de invertir tiempo en la planificación es que cuando se inicie la fase de implementación o ejecución de las actividades para completar el proyecto se desarrolle con rapidez y sin problemas porque desde antes de empezar todos saben lo que tiene que hacer para alcanzar el objetivo del proyecto.
  55. 55. 55 Trabajo Fin de Máster nombre del Máster Diseño e Implementación de una Oficina de Gestión de Proyectos con metodologia PMI en la Alcaldía de la Ciudad de Guatemala. El fin principal de una planificación es ser eficaz y eficiente con el uso del tiempo y recursos económicos disponibles para el proyecto. También nos permite determinar si el proyecto podrá finalizar exitosamente, pues la planificación nos permite visualizar las diferentes etapas del proyecto antes iniciar. La planificación concluye con la creación de un plan para la dirección del proyecto, donde se incluyen los planes de gestión de cada aspecto clave o área de conocimiento como lo denomina el PMI: Alcance, Tiempo, Costo, Calidad, Riesgo, Adquisiciones, Comunicaciones, Recursos Humanos, Interesados, Integración: Control integrado de cambios, Configuración, Requerimientos y las líneas bases de alcance, tiempo y costo. 5.3.2. Gestión del alcance: Estructura de desglose del trabajo (EDT) La estructura de desglose del trabajo es una forma de descomponer el alcance del proyecto en partes más pequeñas y manejables permitiéndonos gestionar el proyecto, no como un todo, si no a través de unidades más pequeñas. La descomposición se realiza de manera descendente, iniciando en la cúspide y divide el proyecto por piezas. La EDT es muy parecida a un organigrama y pudiera considerarse como la base sobre la que se sustenta toda la organización, planificación y ejecución del proyecto. Le permite al director del proyecto y al resto del equipo del proyecto comprobar que se han comprendido todos los entregables requeridos para el proyecto y de manera oportuna determinar si el proyecto esta bien encarrilado. La EDT previene la corrupción del alcance, que no es mas que incrementar o variar lo que se entrega con relación a lo que se había planificado en el proyecto. Para esto es necesario descomponer el alcance del proyecto en entregables y estos a su vez en unidades mas pequeñas denominadas paquetes de trabajo. El nivel mas bajo de una EDT son los paquetes de trabajo, los cuales son entregables lo suficientemente pequeños pero que aun permitan definir criterios de aceptación claros, estimar el tipo y la cantidad adecuada de recursos, así como estimar el tiempo que conlleva producir el entregable y el costo asociado al mismo.

