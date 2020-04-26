Ldr1833 - datasheet - st microelectronics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
April 2008 Rev 3 1/16 16 LDR1833 LDR2533 Very low drop dual voltage regulator Features ■ Output current 1 up to 500 mA ■ O...
Contents LDR1833 - LDR2533 2/16 Contents 1 Diagram . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ....
LDR1833 - LDR2533 Diagram 3/16 1 Diagram Figure 1. Block diagram + - + - START UP 1 BAND GAP 1 DRIVER 1 POWER 1 THERMAL 1 ...
Pin configuration LDR1833 - LDR2533 4/16 2 Pin configuration Figure 2. Pin connections (top view) PPAK Table 2. Pin descri...
LDR1833 - LDR2533 Maximum ratings 5/16 3 Maximum ratings Note: Absolute maximum ratings are those values beyond which dama...
Typical application LDR1833 - LDR2533 6/16 4 Typical application Figure 3. Typical application circuit
LDR1833 - LDR2533 Electrical characteristics 7/16 5 Electrical characteristics Table 5. Electrical characteristics (VI1 = ...
Typical characteristics LDR1833 - LDR2533 8/16 6 Typical characteristics (unless otherwise specified TJ = 25 °C) Figure 4....
LDR1833 - LDR2533 Typical characteristics 9/16 Figure 10. Line regulation (VO2) vs temperature Figure 11. Load regulation ...
Typical characteristics LDR1833 - LDR2533 10/16 Figure 16. Supply voltage rejection vs (VO1) temperature Figure 17. Supply...
LDR1833 - LDR2533 Typical characteristics 11/16 Figure 22. Quiescent current (VO1) vs output current Figure 23. Quiescent ...
Package mechanical data LDR1833 - LDR2533 12/16 7 Package mechanical data In order to meet environmental requirements, ST ...
LDR1833 - LDR2533 Package mechanical data 13/16 Dim. mm. inch. Min. Typ. Max. Min. Typ. Max. A 2.2 2.4 0.086 0.094 A1 0.9 ...
Package mechanical data LDR1833 - LDR2533 14/16 Dim. mm. inch. Min. Typ. Max. Min. Typ. Max. A 330 12.992 C 12.8 13.0 13.2...
LDR1833 - LDR2533 Revision history 15/16 8 Revision history Table 6. Document revision history Date Revision Changes 03-Au...
LDR1833 - LDR2533 16/16 Please Read Carefully: Information in this document is provided solely in connection with ST produ...
