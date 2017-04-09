Células madre cancerígenas

L i l i a n G a o n a O s o r i o Prim 2017 Células madre y cáncer: ¿Qué sabemos hoy? INTEGRANTES: Aguilar Muñoz, Francisc...
2 Contenido I. Resumen II. Introducción III. ¿Qué son las células madre? a. Tipos de células i. Totipotenciales ii. Plurip...
3 Células madre y cáncer: ¿Qué sabemos hoy? RESUMEN Ante la alta incidencia y prevalencia de cáncer en la población occide...
4 INTRODUCCIÓN Nuestro mundo esté inmerso en un sinfín de enfermedades crónico- degenerativas siendo una de ellas el cánce...
5 ¿QUÉ SON LAS CÉLULAS MADRE? Todos los tejidos del cuerpo son derivados de células madre (CM), células con capacidad de a...
6 los primeros años de la investigación sobre células madre, estas células fueron blanco de los trabajos de investigación ...
7 Mecanismos de acción de las células madre A lo largo de varias investigaciones se ha logrado emitir una hipótesis de los...
8 CÉLULAS MADRE DEL CÁNCER El concepto de que solo una subpoblación de células madre de cáncer (CSC) son las responsables ...
9 Tipos de células Podemos clasificar los tipos de cáncer en función de su malignidad o en función del órgano en el cual s...
10 puede promover la expresión de CD133 en las CSCs del carcinoma hepatocelular, CD133 + puede estar junto a los marcadore...
11 La terapia celular con células madre hematopoyéticas representa la solución para rescatar a la médula ósea de la citoto...
12 CONCLUSIÓN A pesar de todos los análisis y estudios sobre CSCs, todas las estrategias de su tratamiento son teorías que...
13 REFERENCIAS  Unknow. (2015). Cancer: a disease of stem cells? Recuperado el 29 de enero de 2017. EuroStemCells. http:/...
14 regenerativa. Revista Cubana de Hematología, Inmunología y Hemoterapia, 28(3), 200-216.  Bethesda Instituto Nacional d...
15 ÍNDICE ALFABÉTICO ¿ ¿Qué son las células madre?...................................5 B Biomarcadores de las células madr...
  L i l i a n G a o n a O s o r i o Prim 2017 Células madre y cáncer: ¿Qué sabemos hoy? INTEGRANTES: Aguilar Muñoz, Francisco; Alejo Vázquez, Deyanira Sofía; Becerra Cuevas Mario. DHTIC Sección 40110 Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla Facultad de Medicina
  2. 2. 2 Contenido I. Resumen II. Introducción III. ¿Qué son las células madre? a. Tipos de células i. Totipotenciales ii. Pluripotenciales iii. Multipotenciales iv. Células madre embrionarias 1. Ventajas 2. Desventajas v. Células madre somáticas 1. Ventajas 2. Desventajas b. Mecanismos de acción de las células madre IV. Biomarcadores de las células madre cancerígenas V. Células madre del cáncer a. Tipos de células i. Cáncer de mama ii. Cáncer colorrectal iii. Cáncer gástrico iv. Cáncer de hígado v. Cáncer de cuello uterino vi. Melanoma VI. Tratamiento con células regenerativas VII. Inmunoterapia VIII. Conclusión IX. Referencias X. Citas textuales
  3. 3. 3 Células madre y cáncer: ¿Qué sabemos hoy? RESUMEN Ante la alta incidencia y prevalencia de cáncer en la población occidental, se han desarrollado múltiples investigaciones para esclarecer su origen y hallar terapias con alta efectividad y mínimas consecuencias negativas o efectos adversos (numerosos en las actuales terapias desarrolladas). Dentro de estas investigaciones, destaca el papel central que múltiples laboratorios e institutos de investigación le han dado a las células madre (en forma general) y, específicamente, a las células madre cancerosas. Y dado que en múltiples institutos de investigación a lo largo del mundo, se ha llegado a conclusiones diversas en torno al tema aquí presentado, el presente escrito intentará concentrarlas, describiendo en forma sencilla las ideas similares de diferentes investigaciones y sus lógicos puntos dispares que al día de hoy, han dado lugar a discusión científica en torno a la génesis del cáncer y a sus futuras terapias. También buscamos dar una descripción lingüística y sin ambigüedades para el lector, de los temas clave en torno al cáncer que son importantes tanto para la investigación como para el campo de las ciencias de la salud. Hablaremos de las características y tipos de células madre, su origen en general y etimología; mencionaremos los tipos de cáncer más comunes en la actualidad y que han servido como muestras biológicas y como modelos para el estudio de las células madre cancerosas; finalmente, pretendemos con todo el material y las teorías reunidas hacer una síntesis de lo revisado hasta el presente año (síntesis según la definición del proceso lógico de la dialéctica: tesis à antítesis à síntesis, es decir, una integración de todo lo analizado), para cerrar con nuestro punto de vista desde el campo clínico, ya que todas las fuentes provienen de autores que no son médicos clínicos. Nuestro objetivo es acercar sus conclusiones al público en general y a los miembros del área de la salud.
  4. 4. 4 INTRODUCCIÓN Nuestro mundo esté inmerso en un sinfín de enfermedades crónico- degenerativas siendo una de ellas el cáncer. Las investigaciones que se han tomado distintos caminos para explicar el inicio y proceso de esta enfermedad con el fin de determinar y hallar tratamientos efectivos y con el mínimo de efectos secundarios. Actualmente, nos encontramos con un entendimiento mayor del origen de los tumores y su progresión, si nos comparamos con lo que conocíamos en 1980, todo gracias a materias que han tenido un sorprendente avance desde esa década del siglo XX, tales como la bioquímica, la biología celular y molecular, la inmunología, la genética (como ciencia teórica) y la ingeniería genética. Por ello, nos toca en éste proyecto de investigación de alcance descriptivo, revisar los trabajos de cada campo y (precisamente), describirlos de forma concisa. Sin embargo, se debe mencionar que a pesar de todos los avances que se han logrado, aún existen discrepancias entre investigadores e institutos, referentes a la forma en la cual se ha descubierto, entendido o integrado el conocimiento de la génesis del cáncer, su desarrollo, terapéutica y factores que inciden sobre el paciente para que aparezca en él. Esto ha dado lugar a enfrentamientos dialécticos sobre el tema; ambigüedad para muchos integrantes del área de las ciencias médicas y sobre todo del vulgo en general; y en múltiples institutos de enseñanza se ha tenido que adoptar posiciones respecto a las teorías generadas en torno al cáncer, creando paradigmas que, hasta cierto punto, recuerdan más a los posicionamientos crítico-educativos de las ciencias sociales. Por ello, es requerido englobar todas los descubrimientos referentes al cáncer, las observaciones hechas a partir de experimentos y las teorías generadas con base en todo lo anterior, y empezar a discernir entre ellas, encontrando las más cercanas a la realidad de esta terrible y a la vez, fascinante enfermedad.
  5. 5. 5 ¿QUÉ SON LAS CÉLULAS MADRE? Todos los tejidos del cuerpo son derivados de células madre (CM), células con capacidad de autorrenovación y producción de uno o varios tipos de células. En un inicio se acuñó el término stem cells y posteriormente se introdujo diversos nombres según el criterio del traductor (células troncales, células del tronco, células precursoras, células progenitoras, y células estaminales). Las células madre se han definido como aquellas que pueden dividirse simultáneamente para mantener por un lado su auto-renovación, con producción de más células madre semejantes a ella, y por otro lado, generar células hijas comprometidas con diferentes linajes celulares que se diferencian en diversos tipos de células especializadas, no solo morfológicamente, sino también funcionalmente. (1) Tipos de células madre Encontramos que se han definido clasificaciones según sus características que se agrupan de la siguiente manera: Totipotenciales Células madre totipotentes son aquellas que en las condiciones apropiadas son capaces de formar un individuo completo, pues pueden producir tejido embrionario y extra-embrionario. Pluripotenciales Células madre pluripotentes son las que tienen la habilidad de diferenciarse a tejidos procedentes de cualquiera de las 3 capas embrionarias. Multipotenciales Células madre multipotentes pueden diferenciarse en distintos tipos celulares procedentes de las misma capa embrionaria, lo que las capacitaría para la formación de tipos celulares diferentes, pero no de todos. Células madre embrionarias Deriva del embrión de los mamíferos en su etapa de blastocisto y posee la capacidad de generar cualquier célula diferenciada en el organismo. (1) Durante
  6. 6. 6 los primeros años de la investigación sobre células madre, estas células fueron blanco de los trabajos de investigación y de las posibles terapias para distintas enfermedades crónico degenerativas. Ventajas Se le confiere esta ventaja ya que virtualmente pueden formar cualquier tipo de tejido y mantenerse indefinidamente en cultivo. Desventajas Su desventaja está ligada a problemas éticos que provienen de la necesidad de extraerla de su medio natural que es un embrión en desarrollo, lo que equivaldría a la interrupción de la vida de un nuevo ser ya en proceso de formación. Células madre somáticas Se ha definido como la célula especializada dentro de la organización de las células de un tejido especifico de un organismo ya formado. Tiene restringido su capacidad de diferenciación y es capaz de generar células de tejido que representa. Ventajas Células madre adultas han creado grandes perspectivas terapéuticas, por lo que se ha planteado que aunque no están bien definidas las características de estas células y su mecanismo de acción, es posible que se amplíe su uso clínico mediante su aplicación autóloga en la regeneración de tejidos. Pueden ser de diferentes tipos y obtenerse de distintas fuentes; algunos de ellos tienen un amplio potencial de autorrenovación y posibilidades de modificar su diferenciación y de utilización para la transferencia génica. Desventajas Se han tratado de contraponer sus indicaciones con las de las células madre embrionarias, pero todavía es muy temprano para definir la superioridad de unas sobre las otras.
  7. 7. 7 Mecanismos de acción de las células madre A lo largo de varias investigaciones se ha logrado emitir una hipótesis de los factores solubles liberados por las células implantadas por medio de un sistema paracrino que estimula sitios a las células residentes. Los productos solubles también actúan de manera autocrina modulando su biología y favoreciendo su autorenovacion, proliferación y continuidad de funciones. Las células madre somáticas pueden contribuir a la regeneración de tejidos mediante diferentes acciones como: o Diferenciación de células cuando el tejido está dañado que se puede lograr mediante fusión celular. o Liberación de moléculas solubles de estimulación paracrina o autocrina. o Inhibición de apoptosis. o Aumento en la vascularización en los tejidos dañados. o Protección celular y estimulación de células sanas. BIOMARCADORES DE LAS CÉLULAS MADRE CANCERÍGENAS La mayoría de los marcadores que se han descrito son proteínas, entre éstas, la llamada «Thomsen-Friedenreich», un glucano oncofetal que se ha identificado como marcador de CM. Durante el proceso de transformación de una célula normal a cancerígena, estos marcadores sufren una alteración en su glucosilación, por lo que se propone que su diferencia está en la expresión de glucanos específicos de cáncer. (4) A través de varias técnicas de laboratorio que se consideran ya estándar, se han identificado marcadores para CSC, tales como CD133, que es una proteína intermembrana y un antígeno de superficie para diversos sistemas, no sólo para células cancerígenas: aparece en células madre hematopoyéticas. Es de utilidad para aislar CSC de tumores diversos. (2)
  8. 8. 8 CÉLULAS MADRE DEL CÁNCER El concepto de que solo una subpoblación de células madre de cáncer (CSC) son las responsables del mantenimiento de la neoplasia surgió hace casi 50 años, pero se obtuvieron pruebas concluyentes de la existencia de las CSC’s muy recientemente. Se han definido dos modelos para explicar el origen del cáncer, pero nos basaremos en el más aceptado en América y el que nos resulta de mayor interés: Las CSC’s están expuestas a factores de estrés ambientales, incluidas las especies reactivas de oxígeno (ROS), en donde para esto las CSC’s han desarrollado un sistema antioxidante para mejorar la capacidad de defensa y adquirir un fenotipo maligno (4). Pero cualquier célula puede volverse CSC, encontrándose muchas células en diferente estado de diferenciación, con reproducción acelerada. Por otro lado, el segundo habla del mismo proceso que desencadena la metaplasia en un órgano, pero es un grupo específico el que se muda en CSC’s y a partir de éste, se diferencian las demás células a gran velocidad de diferenciación (ordenada) y de reproducción. CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECÍFICAS DE LAS CSCS 1. Una pequeña porción de las células tumorales en un tumor tiene potencial tumorigénico cuando se trasplantan en ratones inmunodeficientes. 2. Los tumores que resultan de células madre cancerosas contienen una combinación de células tumorigénicas y no tumorigénicas del tumor original. 3. La subpoblación CSC se pueden separar de otro tumor células por clasificación con marcadores de superficie celular distintivos. A pesar de esto y de las investigaciones en institutos a nivel mundial, la organización EuroSteemcell refiere que los datos hasta hoy conseguidos son insuficientes para inclinarse definitivamente por uno u otro modelo.
  9. 9. 9 Tipos de células Podemos clasificar los tipos de cáncer en función de su malignidad o en función del órgano en el cual se originan. En este caso por la segunda. Esto por dos razones: su alta incidencia actual (a nivel internacional y nacional) y el hecho de servir o haber servido como modelos de estudio para los laboratorios dedicados a su estudio. Cáncer de mama La expresión de CD44/CD24 y ALDH1 es el método más preciso para identificar CSC a partir de poblaciones de cáncer de mama. Sin embargo, la superposición entre CSCs con fenotipo CD44 (+) CD24 (- / bajo) y ALDH1 (alta) en el cáncer de mama puede darse. Cáncer colorrectal En el cáncer colorrectal, un subconjunto de células CD26 + residentes en tumores primarios y tumores metastásicos mostraron la propagación del tumor, quimio-resistencia, lo que sugiere que la presencia el marcador CD26 + en tumores primarios también se podría usar para predecir la metástasis en pacientes con cáncer en diferentes etapas. Cáncer gástrico Se prevé que las CSCs pueden representar también las “semillas” letales para una posterior metástasis. Subconjuntos con capacidades de diferenciación distintas dentro del epitelio basal (CD49f (+) Trop-2 (+) CD24 (-) y CD49f (+) Trop- 2 (+) CD24 (+)) se pueden distinguir en la próstata humana. Cáncer de próstata Se prevé que las CSCs pueden representar también las “semillas” letales para una posterior metástasis. Subconjuntos con capacidades de diferenciación distintas dentro del epitelio basal (CD49f (+) Trop-2 (+) CD24 (-) y CD49f (+) Trop- 2 (+) CD24 (+)) se pueden distinguir en la próstata humana. Cáncer de hígado CD133 está presente en el las CSCs de hígado, aunque también es posible encontrar el fenotipo CD133 (+) / ALDH (+) y dado que el virus de la hepatitis
  10. 10. 10 puede promover la expresión de CD133 en las CSCs del carcinoma hepatocelular, CD133 + puede estar junto a los marcadores EpCAM, CD24, CD44, CD90 y OV6 en etapas tempranas o en metástasis. Cáncer de cuello uterino Varios antígenos de superficie celular tales como CD44, CD117, CD133 y MYD88 se han utilizado para aislar células madre de cáncer de ovario. La nestina es una proteína de filamento intermedio expresado en la proliferación de células durante el desarrollo embrionario del sistema nervioso central (CNS) y se considera marcador de células madres neuronales. Melanoma El melanoma es un cáncer altamente metastásico resistente a la terapia convencional. Las células madre melanocíticas se encuentran en la región del bulbo del folículo piloso. El melanoma surge de melanocitos diferenciados y maduros que llevan a cabo una serie de alteraciones en genes supresores de tumores. Se considera que este cáncer puede surgir de CM, con las características anteriormente mencionadas. TRATAMIENTO CON CÉLULAS REGENERATIVAS A pesar de los grandes avances en el conocimiento de la biología celular y molecular y las nuevas estrategias terapéuticas, el cáncer tiene altas tasas de morbimortalidad. Los tratamientos tienen como meta la eliminación del tumor, sin embargo en ocasiones quedan secuelas anatómicas y funcionales. El objetivo final es desarrollar terapias antitumorales, dirigidas a las células cancerosas, sin que dañen las células normales. Actualmente, los tratamientos convencionales aún no tienen la selectividad dirigida a las células tumorales y frecuentemente concluyen con el daño a las células normales.
  11. 11. 11 La terapia celular con células madre hematopoyéticas representa la solución para rescatar a la médula ósea de la citotoxicidad que ocurre en el tratamiento de las neoplasias malignas hematológicas. Las secuelas de los tratamientos del cáncer requieren el desarrollo de estrategias de terapias regenerativas seguras durante la remisión la enfermedad. Las células madre mesenquimales/células del estroma (MSC) tienen características favorables a la regeneración tales como capacidad de diferenciación en multilinaje celular, dirigirse y llegar a los sitios de lesión e inflamación, y las funciones de inmunomodulación, proangiogénica, antiapoptótica, y por otra parte tienen la capacidad de modular el sistema inmune, objetivos de la terapia celular regenerativa. Las moléculas de las MSC participan tanto en la angiogénesis, la invasión celular y la regeneración tisular, como en el microambiente tumoral y las metástasis, con mecanismos de acción similares. INMUNOTERAPIA "Existen varios métodos de tratamiento del cáncer bajo discusión, tales como la inhibición de cinasas usando moléculas pequeñas, anticuerpos monoclonales y otros nuevos métodos de tratamiento." (2) De todos éstos, los más extendidos hoy son los anticuerpos, monoclonales, de los cuales también encontramos humanizados y quimerizantes, que evitan cualquier respuesta contra los anticuerpos de la terapia; y aunque muchos de éstos siguen en investigación o buscando aprobación de institutos tales como la FDA, muchos otros ya están disponibles al público. Por otro lado, es necesario mencionar que se ha encontrado que el fracaso en las terapias contra el cáncer está en relación íntima con la heterogeneidad intratumoral. ¿Qué significa esto? Se refiere al hecho de que la presencia de células, cada una en un estado de diferenciación mayor o menor a las adyacentes predispone a que el paciente sufra reincidencia a futuro o no muestre respuesta a la terapia.
  12. 12. 12 CONCLUSIÓN A pesar de todos los análisis y estudios sobre CSCs, todas las estrategias de su tratamiento son teorías que continúan bajo un periodo de prueba. Los trabajos publicados hasta ahora no han encontrado una manera de superar la resistencia a la quimioterapia, mientras que parece que las CSC's son un factor significativo. Las CSCs son una clave para responder a la resistencia hacia quimioterapia, la necesidad inmediata de un aumento de los estudios clínicos y de laboratorio. La comprensión absoluta de la biología de los tumores y las investigaciones sobre el verdadero papel de las células madre del cáncer heterogeneidad de los tumores hasta ahora han sido en gran medida desventajados por la falta de fiable y avanzada experimental sistemas. A lo largo de las páginas anteriores hemos tratado de presentar una perspectiva general, quizá un poco superficial, de lo que la terapia celular y las células madre podrían representar en el futuro. No tenemos ninguna duda de que las posibilidades son enormes, pero, sin embargo, es muy importante que seamos conscientes de que estamos todavía muy lejos de alcanzar el objetivo de utilizar clínicamente esta nueva herramienta. No sabemos si la terapia celular llegará a curar el cáncer u otras enfermedades crónico degenerativas, pero si lo hace, seguro que no será en los próximos 5 años, ni con células madre adultas ni con células madre embrionarias. Hay esperanza de que los estudios relacionados nos puedan decir más sobre las propiedades funcionales de las células madre del cáncer. Es necesario centralizar todas las teorías de distintos institutos de investigación para armar una teoría central, basada en la realidad del fenómeno estudiado y que elimine toda concepción que resulte ser errónea, para poder tener un referente común tanto en la investigación sobre el desarrollo del cáncer, como para aportar mejores inmunoterapias para el paciente común, aquel que padece cáncer pero no puede costear un largo y exageradamente caro tratamiento, y que tampoco está dispuesto a extender su vida unos cuantos años más con menor calidad de vida y bienestar.
  13. 13. 13 REFERENCIAS  Unknow. (2015). Cancer: a disease of stem cells? Recuperado el 29 de enero de 2017. EuroStemCells. http://www.eurostemcell.org/cancer- disease-stem-cells  Atena M., Reza A.M., Mehran G. (2014). A review on the Biology of Cancer Stem Cells. Recuperado el 29 de enero de 2017. Mashhad University of Medical Sciencies. http://file.scirp.org/pdf/SCD_2014091614051139.pdf  Kreso A., Dick J. (2014). Evolution of Cancer Stem Cell Model.Recuperado el 29 de enero de 2017. Elsevier. http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1934590914000575  Pérez, D. A., Pérez, M. B., Yépiz, R. C., & Pérez, A. L. C. (2015).Células madre cancerígenas: conceptos actuales. Rev Cent DermatolPascua, 24(2).  González, D. A., & Carrillo, F. J. O. (2016). El secretoma de las célulasmadre mesenquimales y la terapia celular regenerativa en cáncer.  FARFÁN, L. F. T. (2014). LAS CÉLULAS MADRE DEL CÁNCERCOMO CENTRO DE INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA INMUNOTERAPIA.Revista Venezolana de Oncología, 26(3), 199-216.  Hernández Ramírez, P., & Dorticós Balea, E. (2004). Medicina regenerativa: Células madre embrionarias y adultas. Revista Cubana de Hematología, Inmunología y Hemoterapia, 20(3), 0-0  Pardo, V. M. R. (2005). Células madre: Conceptos generales y perspectivas de investigación. Universitas Scientiarum, 10(1), 5-14.  Hernández Ramírez, P. (2009). Medicina regenerativa y células madre. Mecanismos de acción de las células madre adultas. Revista Cubana de Hematología, Inmunología y Hemoterapia, 25(1), 0-0.  Acero, L. (2015). Internacionalização, ciência e saúde: a medicina regenerativa global e os mercados paralelos. Revista Ciência & Saúde Coletiva, 20(2).  Fernández-Delgado, N., Hernández-Ramírez, P., & Forrellat-Barrios, M. (2012). Espectro funcional de las plaquetas: de la hemostasia a la medicina
  14. 14. 14 regenerativa. Revista Cubana de Hematología, Inmunología y Hemoterapia, 28(3), 200-216.  Bethesda Instituto Nacional de Bioingeniería e Imágenes Biomédicas Ingeniería de Tejidos y Medicina Regenerativa Recuperado: https://www.nibib.nih.gov/sites/default/files/Ingenier%C3%ADa%20de%20T ejidos%20y%20Medicina%20Regenerativa_0.pdf  Hernández Ramírez, P. (2011). Medicina regenerativa y aplicaciones de las células madre: una nueva revolución en medicina. Revista Cubana de Medicina, 50(4), 338-340. CITAS TEXTUALES 1. Hernández Ramírez, P., & Dorticós Balea, E. (2004). Medicina regenerativa: Células madre embrionarias y adultas. Revista Cubana de Hematología, Inmunología y Hemoterapia, Pag 1-3. 2. Atena M., Reza A.M., Mehran G. (2014). A review on the Biology of Cancer Stem Cells. Recuperado el 29 de enero de 2017. Mashhad University of Medical Sciencies.http://file.scirp.org/pdf/SCD_2014091614051139.pdf p.p. 85. 3. Pérez, D. A., Pérez, M. B., Yépiz, R. C., & Pérez, A. L. C. (2015).Células madre cancerígenas: conceptos actuales. Rev Cent DermatolPascua, 24(2). P.p. 50. 4. FARFÁN, L. F. T. (2014). LAS CÉLULAS MADRE DEL CÁNCERCOMO CENTRO DE INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA INMUNOTERAPIA.Revista Venezolana de Oncología, 26(3), 199-216. 5. Unknow. (2015). Cancer: a disease of stem cells? Recuperado el 29 de enero de 2017. EuroStemCells. http://www.eurostemcell.org/cancer- disease-stem-cells
  15. 15. 15 ÍNDICE ALFABÉTICO ¿ ¿Qué son las células madre?...................................5 B Biomarcadores de las células madre cancerígenas ..................................................................................7 C Cáncer colorrectal.......................................................9 Cáncer de cuello uterino..........................................10 Cáncer de hígado.......................................................9 Cáncer de mama........................................................9 Cáncer de próstata.....................................................9 Cáncer gástrico...........................................................9 Células madre del cáncer..........................................8 Células madre embrionarias.....................................5 Células madre somáticas..........................................6 Citas Textuales .........................................................14 Conclusión.................................................................12 D Desventajas.................................................................6 Desventajas 2..............................................................6 I Inmunoterapia...........................................................11 Introducción.................................................................4 M Mecanismos de acción de las células madre........7 Melanoma..................................................................10 Multipotenciales..........................................................5 P Pluripotenciales ..........................................................5 R Referencias ...............................................................13 Resumen......................................................................3 T Tipos de células..........................................................9 Tipos de células madre.............................................5 Totipotenciales............................................................5 Tratamiento con células regenerativas.................10 V Ventajas.......................................................................6 Ventajas 2....................................................................6

