From chocolate, biscuits and margarine, to soap, lip balm and body lotion, #sheabutter has many uses in #food and #cosmetics. Find out how this versatile ingredient is produced.
Follow the journey of our Shea butter from its #cultivation and harvesting in West Africa to one of our wholesale customers in Bulgaria, @soapfactory.
Take a close look at the #supplychain of shea butter here: LINK HERE
#foodcircle #foodtech #organic #wholesale

Foodcircle - From Fruit To Soap - Organic Shea Butter

  1. 1. Organic Shea Butter From fruit to soap
  2. 2. Cultivation& Harvest Stage 1:   The ripe fruit of the shea tree, found on the grass plains of Africa, are harvested when they fall from the trees. The nuts are then boiled, dried and shelled by the trained collectors.
  3. 3. Processing Stage 2:   The kernels are processed and pressed according to the variant of the shea butter and undergo quality controls.
  4. 4. Did you know? The harvest of a mature shea tree approximately produces 1.5 to 2 kg of shea butter, also known as women's gold. From fruit to soap
  5. 5. Refining Stage 3:  In further processing shea butter is subjected to high heat and refined as well as removing further impurities, ready for sale.
  6. 6. Wholesale to Retail Stage 4:   Working with a network of certified suppliers placing an order on foodcircle releases a series of commands on our backend that process the order. Finally, the shea butter is delivered to food and cosmetic manufacturers across Europe.
  7. 7. Buy Organic Shea Butter on Foodcircle Imagery  (1, 2 & 4) via unsplash.com  | (3) foodcircle.com 

