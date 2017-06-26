REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA I.U.P...
 Introducción …………………………………………………..…………………… 3  Industria …………………………..……………………………………………….. 4  Tipos de Industrias ………………...
Desde los inicios, el hombre ha buscando la forma de facilitar la creación de implementos básicos para su vida Mediante he...
Es un conjunto de procesos y actividades que tienen como finalidad transformar las materias primas en productos elaborados...
Competencia Mano de Obra Capital Integración Investigación y Desarrollo Tecnología
Venezuela antes del Petróleo La industrialización en Venezuela comienza con la primera explotación documentada del petróle...
Dado al poco conocimiento acerca del crudo se dieron concesiones a empresas extranjeras para su producción a cambio de un ...
A través de los años, gracias a ese decreto, se fueron creando varias industrias, mas de 8000 establecimientos, de distint...
Un parque industrial es un espacio territorial en el cual se agrupan una serie de actividades industriales Zona Industrial...
El cambio coyuntural tanto de la economía mundial como del estilo de vida de las personas se originó con la revolución ind...
Quimica pesada en venezuela

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA I.U.P. «SANTIAGO MARIÑO» CABIMAS – EDO. ZULIA AUTORA: VILORIA, MARINES V-24.953.992 ING. QUÍMICA JUNIO DE 2017
  2. 2.  Introducción …………………………………………………..…………………… 3  Industria …………………………..……………………………………………….. 4  Tipos de Industrias ……………………...………………………………………… 5  Características de la Industria Química ………………………………………….. 6  Orígenes de la Industria Química Pesada en Venezuela ……...…………………. 7  Desarrollo Industrial en Venezuela ………………………………………………. 9  Parque Industrial Venezolano …………………………………………………… 10  Conclusión ………………………………………………………………………… 11
  3. 3. Desde los inicios, el hombre ha buscando la forma de facilitar la creación de implementos básicos para su vida Mediante herramientas consiguió métodos de construirlos de manera fácil y rápida Dando así inicio a lo que hoy en día conocemos como industrias Al igual que en tiempos primitivos, se siguen buscando maneras mas eficientes para producir, recurriendo así a la ciencia y la tecnología En Venezuela se comenzaron a desarrollar los sectores industriales con el inicio del «boom» petrolero
  4. 4. Es un conjunto de procesos y actividades que tienen como finalidad transformar las materias primas en productos elaborados Tenemos a La Industria Liviana La Industria Pesada La cual Se encarga de manufacturar todos los insumos, maquinarias y elementos A Para que lleve a cado sus labores normales
  5. 5. Competencia Mano de Obra Capital Integración Investigación y Desarrollo Tecnología
  6. 6. Venezuela antes del Petróleo La industrialización en Venezuela comienza con la primera explotación documentada del petróleo en 1914
  7. 7. Dado al poco conocimiento acerca del crudo se dieron concesiones a empresas extranjeras para su producción a cambio de un porcentaje Aunque fue en 1959 que se dicto el decreto de «Compre Venezolano»
  8. 8. A través de los años, gracias a ese decreto, se fueron creando varias industrias, mas de 8000 establecimientos, de distintas índoles
  9. 9. Un parque industrial es un espacio territorial en el cual se agrupan una serie de actividades industriales Zona Industrial I, II y III (Barquisimeto) Zona Industrial Municipal Norte (Valencia) Zona Industrial Castillito (Valencia) Zona Industrial La Guacamaya (Valencia) Zona Industrial La Guacamaya II (Valencia) Zona Industrial Carabobo (Valencia) Zona Industrial El Recreo (Valencia) Zona Industrial El Prado (Maracaibo)
  10. 10. El cambio coyuntural tanto de la economía mundial como del estilo de vida de las personas se originó con la revolución industrial, creando nuevos y mejorados productos como también empleo. La industria química, en su mayoría, es base fundamental para las industrias, ya sea para proveer de materia prima, aditivos, envases, entre muchas otras. A través de los años se ha visto muchos cambios en la economía venezolana, y en el ámbito industrial, Venezuela tiene un gran potencial tanto de materia prima como de recurso humano para ser un país productivo.

