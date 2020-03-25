Successfully reported this slideshow.
«Մխիթար Սեբաստացի» կրթահամալիր Հյուսիսային դպրոց-պարտեզ 3.2 դասարան Հեղինակ ՝ Նանե Գևորգյան
Նանե Գևորգյան․ առցանց թանգարաններ

30 views

Հյուսիսային դպրոց-պարտեզ

  1. 1. «Մխիթար Սեբաստացի» կրթահամալիր Հյուսիսային դպրոց-պարտեզ 3.2 դասարան Հեղինակ ՝ Նանե Գևորգյան
  2. 2. Սերգեյ Փարաջանով
  3. 3. Սերգեյ Փարաջանով
  4. 4. Սերգեյ Փարաջանով
  5. 5. Սերգեյ Փարաջանով
  6. 6. Սերգեյ Փարաջանով
  7. 7. Սերգեյ Փարաջանով
  8. 8. Սերգեյ Փարաջանով
  9. 9. Սերգեյ Փարաջանով
  10. 10. Հիրիկներով դաշտը Արլեսի մոտ Վինսենթ Վան Գոգ 1888
  11. 11. Արևածաղիկներ նկարողը Պոլ Գոգեն 1888
  12. 12. Նշենու ծաղկած ճյուղեր Վինսենթ վան Գոգ 1890
  13. 13. Ծաղկած սալորի ծառ Վինսենթ վան Գոգ 1887 Հիրոշիգեի արտանկար
  14. 14. Նատյուրմորտ. հիրիկներով ծաղկաման Վինսենթ վան Գոգ 1890
  15. 15. Ցորենի դաշտը հնձող Վինսենթ վան Գոգ 1889
  16. 16. Բերք Վինսենթ վան Գոգ 1888
  17. 17. Վինսենթ վան Գոգ 1887
  18. 18. Բարդիներ պողոտան աշնանը Վինսենթ վան Գոգ
  19. 19. Արևածաղիկներ Վինսենթ վան Գոգ 1853

