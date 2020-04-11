Successfully reported this slideshow.
Սարգիս Մարտիրոսյան, 5-րդ դասարան

Հյուսիսային դպրոց-պարտեզ

Սարգիս Մարտիրոսյան, 5-րդ դասարան

  1. 1. Զատկական ուտեստներ Հայերն ունեն ծիսական ուտեստների մեծ շարան, և պահքի ժամանակաշրջանում կենդանական սնունդ չեն օգտագործում։ Սարգիս Մարտիրոսյան 5-րդ դասարան
  2. 2. Զատկի տոնին սեղանին դրվում են ձկնեղենից պատրաստված ուտեստներ, ներկած ձու, լավաշ, կանաչեղենով կերակրատեսակներ, բրնձով և չամչով փլավ, գինի։
  3. 3. Չամչով փլավը քրիստոնեական խորհուրդ ունի և պարտադիր է Զատկի սեղանին:
  4. 4. Զատկի ձուն պետք է միայն կարմիր ներկով ներկել, քանի որ այն խորհրդանշում է Քրիստոսի թափած արյունը: Մնացած գույներն ընդունելի չեն:
  5. 5. Շաբաթ երեկոյան ուտեստներն արդեն կարող են պատրաստ լինել և Ճրագալույցի պատարագից հետո կարելի է նստել տոնական սեղանի շուրջ։
  6. 6. ՔՐԻՍՏՈՍ ՀԱՐՅԱՎ Ի ՄԵՌԵԼՈՑ ՕՐՀՆՅԱԼ Է ՀԱՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ՔՐԻՍՏՈՍԻ:

