презентація пдр

:БЕЗПЕКА ДОРОЖНЬОГО РУХУ ЗМІНИ, ЯКІ ІНІЦІЮЄ МВС УКРАЇНИ
“ ПРОБЛЕМАТИКА
СТАТИСТИКА ДТП У 2016 році сталися майже 155 .тис ДТП З них понад 25 тисяч з постраждалими Загинули 31873187 осіб Травмова...
За добу гине 8 осіб і тд…… переносим сюда на красном фоне 8 осіб гинуть 92 особи зазнають тілесних ушкоджень загинули 763 ...
ПРИЧИНИ ДТП 1. Перевищення безпечної швидкості 2. Порушення правил маневрування 3. Порушення правил проїзду перехрестя 4. ...
ІНФОРМАЦІЯ ЩОДО СТАНУ СТЯГНЕННЯ ШТРАФІВ ЗА ВЧИНЕННЯ , . 130 9АДМІНІСТРАТИВНИХ ПРАВОПОРУШЕНЬ ПЕРЕДБАЧЕНИХ СТ КУПАП ЗА 2017М...
“ ?ЩО МИ ПРОПОНУЄМО
Внести зміни до статті 286 Кримінального кодексу України щодо посилення кримінальної відповідальності за порушення правил ...
Обмежити швидкість руху в населених пунктах до 50 /км год Така швидкість встановлена в Європі та США Рекомендована ВООЗ за...
60 /км год VS 50 /км год Зупинковий шлях – 55 м Ймовірність летального результату при зіткненні з пішоходом – 82% Зупинков...
“ ЗМІНА СИСТЕМИ ШТРАФІВ
збільшити розміри штрафів за низку адміністративних правопорушень: за перевищення максимально дозволеної швидкості руху бі...
Збільшення строків накладання адмінстягнень з 3 1місяців до року з моменту виявлення правопорушення за: Керування транспор...
:ПРОБЛЕМАТИКА Справи щодо керування транспортним засобом у стані сп’яніння передаються до ,громадської організації або тру...
“ /Впровадити фото відеофіксацію порушень дорожнього руху
:Польський досвід зменшення смертності на дорогах після введення відеофіксації Всього 500 камер по всій країні
“ ЗМІНА ПОРЯДКУ ВИДАЧІ ВОДІЙСЬКИХ ПОСВІДЧЕНЬ
“ Внести зміни до Порядку видачі посвідчення водія, якими передбачити, що вперше водійське посвідчення видається 2на роки....
Дякую!
