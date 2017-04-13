Kids dentistry center

"A one-of-kind pediatric office offering children the best in dental and orthodontic therapy in a fun and exciting environment that includes a unique entertainment area featuring video games and toys. Our Center was established in 1992, we are the preeminent practice for Pediatric Dentistry in Brooklyn. We foster an environment that affords our patients a sense of health and wellness by providing the best quality of care and patient’s experience available



We work with you from day one to protect your child’s dental health. From teething babies to appearance-conscious teenagers, we offer sound advice based on comprehensive dental research and patient experience. Whether you want to persuade your baby to give up a pacifier or convince your young athlete to wear a mouth guard, talk to us. We are here to help you protect your child’s dental health future!



An early start in regular dental care is an important step on the road to total health. Pediatric dentists recommend that children begin routine dental visits by age one so that any problems may be detected, treated early, or even avoided completely.