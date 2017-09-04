EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL ...
Estudio de impacto ambiental cuatreros

  1. 1. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 1 de 81 ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PROYECTO DE REGASIFICACIÓN DE GNL, PUERTO CUATREROS, PROVINCIA DE BUENOS AIRES. CAPÍTULO 7 – MEDIDAS DE MITIGACIÓN Y PLAN DE GESTIÓN AMBIENTAL INDICE 1 INTRODUCCIÓN 3 2 MEDIDAS DE MITIGACIÓN 4 2.1 INTRODUCCIÓN 4 2.2 COMPONENTE 1: CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA TERMINAL PORTUARIA 6 2.3 COMPONENTE 2: CONSTRUCCIÓN Y OPERACIÓN DEL GASODUCTO 15 2.4 COMPONENTE 3: ACTIVIDAD DE LOS BUQUES, REGASIFICACIÓN DEL GNL E INYECCIÓN DE GAS NATURAL 26 3 PLAN DE GESTION AMBIENTAL 34 3.1 INTRODUCCIÓN 34 3.2 PROGRAMAS GENERALES (COMPONENTES 1, 2 Y 3) 36 3.2.1 Programa de Educación Ambiental y Conducta para el Personal 36 3.2.2 Programa de Comunicación 37 3.3 MEDIO TERRESTRE (COMPONENTE 1 Y 2) 38 3.3.1 Programa de Identificación y Preservación de Recursos Arqueológicos y Paleontológicos 38 3.3.2 Programa de Manejo de Residuos y Efluentes 40 3.3.3 Plan de Contingencias 42 3.3.4 Plan de Auditoría Ambiental del Gasoducto 54 3.3.5 Plan de Desafectación y Abandono o Retiro del Gasoducto 56 3.4 MEDIO ACUÁTICO (COMPONENTES 2 Y 3) 58
  2. 2. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 2 de 81 3.4.1 Programa de Manejo de Residuos y Efluentes a Bordo 59 3.4.2 Plan de Contingencias 64 3.4.3 Plan de Emergencia en Caso de Escape de Gas Licuado Provenientes de Buques Metaneros 73 3.4.4 Programa de Seguimiento y Registro de las Actividades de los Buques Metaneros 80
  3. 3. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 3 de 81 CAPÍTULO 7 – MEDIDAS DE MITIGACIÓN Y PLAN DE GESTIÓN AMBIENTAL 1 INTRODUCCIÓN En los capítulos anteriores se realizó un análisis de los impactos ambientales de las acciones del Proyecto, en las diversas etapas del mismo. Aquellos impactos negativos significativos requieren la adopción de Medidas de Mitigación y Control, a través de Programas de Gestión Ambiental y Monitoreo, integrados en el Plan de Gestión Ambiental. Las medidas de mitigación de los impactos ambientales negativos de las diferentes componentes del proyecto deben basarse primero en la prevención, en la obligación que YPF y los diferentes Contratistas tienen en cuanto a minimizar dichos impactos y, también, debido a que el costo de su remediación es generalmente mucho mayor que el de su prevención. Las medidas especificadas en el presente capítulo se refieren principalmente a los impactos negativos potenciales de mayor significación y los cuales pueden ser gestionados al implementar dichas medidas. En relación al Plan de Gestión Ambiental, resulta importante mencionar que todos los planes, programas y las auditorías serán desarrollados e implementados en el marco del sistema de gestión y procedimiento propio de YPF y/o de los contratistas diversos, presentándose como parte de este punto los lineamientos generales que deberán ser tomados en consideración.
  4. 4. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 4 de 81 2 MEDIDAS DE MITIGACIÓN 2.1 INTRODUCCIÓN En el punto Capítulo anterior se realizó una detallada evaluación de los impactos ambientales asociados a cada una de los aspectos del proyecto bajo estudio, atendiendo por un lado a los complejos aspectos relacionados con la etapa de construcción, y por el otro, y de manera mucho más general, a la operación. De este modo y sobre la base de la caracterización y la valoración de los mencionados impactos fue posible establecer una serie de medidas de protección ambiental tendientes a la prevención, la mitigación o la compensación de los mismos. En este sentido, resulta importante mencionar que existen diferentes medidas de mitigación ambiental las cuales son citadas a continuación:  Medidas protectoras o preventivas: evitan la aparición del efecto modificando los elementos definitorios de la actividad.  Medidas correctoras o de mitigación propiamente dichas: para impactos recuperables, dirigidas a anular, atenuar, corregir o modificar acciones y efectos.  Medidas compensatorias: dirigidas a impactos inevitables. No evitan la aparición de los efectos, ni los anulan, atenúan o corrigen, pero contrarrestan de alguna manera la alteración generada por los mismos. La definición de estas medidas está estrechamente relacionada a la naturaleza de los impactos, pero también a la factibilidad técnica y la viabilidad económica para llevarlas a cabo. En importante mencionar que las medidas de mitigación y protección ambiental deben responder a las normas vigentes y a las guías aplicables más reconocidas en cada materia. En este sentido, el proyecto en cuestión tiene una complejidad que requiere un encuadre jurídico a medida, teniendo en cuenta las diversas jurisdicciones involucradas. Estas jurisdicciones son tanto territoriales, como es el caso de la Provincia de Buenos Aires y del Municipio de Bahía Blanca, como también las que denominamos sectoriales, tratándose de autoridades de aplicación con atribuciones específicas en áreas técnicas como el transporte de gas, o las operaciones y maniobras de buques en el espacio fluvial. De este modo, las medidas de protección ambiental respecto a la instalación y la operación del ducto refieren a las exigencias del Ente Nacional Regulador del Gas (ENARGAS). Las obras fluviales comprendidas en el proyecto tienen como autoridad de aplicación, a la Prefectura Naval Argentina (PNA); a la autoridad portuaria nacional y a la Subsecretaría de Puertos y Vías Navegables. En cuanto a las obras terrestres (incluido el ducto), la autoridad ambiental de aplicación es la Provincia de Buenos Aires, el Organismo Provincial para el Desarrollo sostenible (OPDS). De este modo, si bien la confección de las mencionadas medidas se llevó a cabo conforme a la NAG Nº 153, Normas Argentinas Mínimas para la Protección Ambiental en el Transporte y la Distribución de Gas Natural y otros Gases por Cañerías, durante la elaboración de las mismas se consideró dar cumplimiento de las normativas de todos estos organismos.
  5. 5. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 5 de 81 Así, las medidas adoptadas se realizaron en conformidad con los lineamientos establecidos para el Plan de Protección Ambiental (PPA) comprendido dentro del Programa de Gestión Ambiental (PGA), exigido por ENARGAS para toda empresa que opere sistemas de transporte y distribución de gas. El PPA es un conjunto de medidas y recomendaciones técnicas tendientes a evitar, reducir o corregir los impactos ambientales pronosticados en el EIA y garantizar que la implementación y el desarrollo del Proyecto se lleve a cabo de manera ambientalmente responsable. Según la NAG Nº153, para cada medida adoptada en el PPA se deben detallar los siguientes atributos: 1. Impacto(s). Es el o los impactos a los que va dirigido la medida de protección ambiental propuesta. Para cada impacto identificado se propondrá al menos una medida. 2. Acciones. Para cada medida se indicará cuáles son las acciones generadoras del impacto ambiental que se pretende prevenir, corregir o compensar. 3. Áreas de aplicación. Se indicarán las zonas de aplicación de la medida propuesta, en particular para aquellos impactos o recursos sensibles que tengan una ocurrencia espacial relevante (cruces especiales, líneas de drenaje natural, humedales, asentamientos humanos, entre otros). 4. Tipos de medidas. Las medidas de protección ambiental deberán clasificarse en preventivas, correctivas o compensatorias. 5. Descripción técnica. Se detallarán las características y especificaciones técnicas de cada medida. La profundidad, el alcance y el nivel de precisión dependerá de las características de cada medida, pudiendo ser medidas sencillas y localizadas, como complejas o permanentes dependiendo de la sensibilidad ambiental del área. 6. Bibliografía de referencia. Se informará, cuando corresponda, la bibliografía técnica o científica que respalda la validez de los métodos, los estudios y los procedimientos recomendados en la medida. 7. Duración. Se establecerán los plazos estimados de ejecución de cada medida y el momento en que se deberán ejecutar, de acuerdo con las acciones generadoras de impacto ambiental. 8. Organismos de referencia. Toda vez que corresponda, se identificarán aquellos organismos con incumbencias sobre la problemática o donde pueda ser relevante realizar consultas o asistencias técnicas dado el nivel de complejidad, especialidad o innovación de algunas medidas. Para los casos de medidas que requieran la aplicación de estudios o mediciones, se detallaron características de diseño tales como:  variables a medir;  ubicación de sitios de muestreo;  frecuencia de muestreo;  técnicas de medición o analíticas; y  estándares o niveles de comparación de índole legal o técnica.
  6. 6. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 6 de 81 De este modo, se presentan a continuación las medidas de mitigación y protección ambiental que surgieron de la evaluación de los impactos potenciales asociados al proyecto, las cuales fueron estructuras de acuerdo a los atributos establecidos por la NAG 153. 2.2 COMPONENTE 1: CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA TERMINAL PORTUARIA Si bien, como se mencionó previamente, las medidas de mitigación y protección ambiental han sido elaboradas de acuerdo a lo establecido por la NAG 153, la implementación de las obras terrestres deberá ser aprobada por la autoridad ambiental de aplicación en la Provincia de Buenos Aires, el Organismo Provincial para el Desarrollo Sostenible (OPDS). Por lo tanto, la definición de las medidas ambientales se realizó considerando dar cumplimiento de las normativas de este organismo, así como también de los diferentes entes nacionales, provinciales y municipales con injerencia en los diferentes temas. 1. CONTROL DE LA PRESENCIA FÍSICA DE LAS OBRAS 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de la calidad del agua por incorporación de materiales de construcción. Afectación de la Fauna por generación de Ruido 2. Acciones Construcción del muelle 3. Áreas de aplicación Área afectada por la extracción del material, la pluma de turbidez y por disposición del material 4. Tipo Preventivo y Correctivo 5. Descripción técnica Los equipos utilizados para las tareas de construcción del muelle deberán estar en buen estado, garantizando la menor generación de ruido posible. Mediante la implementación de medidas preventivas se procurará evitar la incorporación al cuerpo de agua de sustancias utilizadas para la construcción del muelle, como por ejemplo cemento. Resulta importante también mencionar que es posible que se utilicen lodos bentoníticos durante la obra. Al respecto no existe una restricción específica para el uso de los mismos en zonas cercanas a cuerpos de agua. No obstante este es un material (arcilla compuesta esencialmente por minerales del grupo de las esmectitas) que se usa comúnmente para este tipo de obras. Este compuesto debe ser recuperado, no por sus características propias, sino porque muchas veces junto con él pueden ser incorporados restos de otras sustancias utilizadas en el pilotaje, como es el caso del cemento. 6. Bibliografía de referencia - 7. Duración En la zona de obra 8. Organismos de referencia -
  7. 7. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 7 de 81 2. TEMPORADA DE OBRA 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de las aves por generación de ruidos e interferencias Afectación de las Pesquerías por interferencia 2. Acciones Construcción del Muelle 3. Áreas de aplicación Zona de construcción del muelle 4. Tipo Preventivo 5. Descripción técnica Considerando que las colonias reproductivas de Gaviota Cangrejera más cercanas se encuentran ubicadas en el Islote del Puerto (declaradas de interés provincial), a más de 9 km de distancia del área de construcción del muelle, no se considera factible un impacto producto del ruido sobre las poblaciones en este sector. Por otro lado, resulta importante realizar una mención en relación a la zona de alimentación utilizada por la gaviota cangrejera, especie que durante los meses de invierno utiliza la zona de Puerto Cuatreros. Dicho lugar se encuentra a 800 metros de la zona de trabajo. Si bien el modelo de propagación acústica no evidenció una afectación producto del ruido, como medida preventiva se recomienda minimizar las tareas durante esta época. En relación a la afectación sobre las pesquerías, las temporadas de primavera y verano son las más sensibles. De este modo, en caso que la obra se realice en este período, para controlar los impactos productos de las interferencias sobre este factor se deberá implementar la comunicación de la obra a PNA quien informará a los actores involucrados (ver PGA – Programa de Comunicación). 6. Bibliografía de referencia Capítulo 4 y Capítulo 6 7. Duración Duración del Proyecto 8. Organismos de referencia -
  8. 8. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 8 de 81 3. COMUNICACIÓN DE LAS ACCIONES A LA POBLACIÓN 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Interferencias para el desarrollo de la pesca artesanal Alteración del Paisaje Molestias a la Población 2. Acciones Construcción del Muelle 3. Áreas de aplicación Área de Influencia Directa 4. Tipo Preventivo 5. Descripción técnica Las interferencias ligadas a la pesca artesanal producto de la presencia de la obra, requieren de la notificación previa a los afectados de los sectores y tiempos involucrados, de manera que los mismos puedan planificar sus actividades y minimizar así las interferencias a la libre circulación actual. La comunicación se hará a través de PNA en todos los casos. Por otra parte, la ejecución del proyecto traerá asociada una serie de efectos potenciales de relevancia para la población. Así, resulta conveniente ofrecerle a la población toda la información sobre el proyecto para que la misma tenga conocimiento no sólo de los impactos sino también de los beneficios asociados y así cuente con todas las herramientas para formar una opinión clara sobre el mismo. Para garantizar el derecho a la información de la población involucrada se deberá implementar el Programa de Comunicación del PGA 6. Bibliografía de referencia - 7. Duración Previo al comienzo de las obra y durante las mismas. 8. Organismos de referencia -
  9. 9. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 9 de 81 4. DISEÑO Y FUNCIONAMIENTO DE OBRADOR (GESTIÓN DE MATERIALES, EFLUENTES Y RESIDUOS) 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de calidad de agua por contaminación Afectación de la calidad del suelo por contaminación Afectación de la calidad del suelo por compactación Afectación de la vegetación y de los invertebrados terrestres por aplastamientos. Afectación de la fauna por generación de ruidos Afectación de la población por generación de ruidos y movimiento de personas foráneas 2. Acciones Instalación y operación del obrador 3. Áreas de aplicación Obrador 4. Tipo Preventiva 5. Descripción técnica En relación al espacio ocupado por el obrador, es conveniente realizar, en la medida de lo posible, la instalación del mismo en zonas alejadas de los cursos de agua. Se deberán priorizar aquellos sitios en donde en la actualidad se realizan actividades afines, tales como la zona portuaria. El mismo deberá localizarse fuera de la zona intermareal y alejado de las áreas protegidas existentes en la zona. El o los obrados deberán localizarse de acuerdo a los resultados de la evaluación del potencial impacto acústico (Capítulo 5 – Estudios Especiales). En caso de seleccionarse una zona en donde se aprecie la posibilidad de existencia de material de importancia arqueológica o paleontológica, se deberá realizar un relevamiento previo del terreno, para evitar la pérdida de dicho material (Ver PGA – Programa de Identificación y Preservación de Recursos Arqueológicos y Paleontológicos.) Los depósitos de combustibles deberán ubicarse en zonas alejadas a los asentamientos del personal. Los tanques o depósitos deben estar sobre una pileta impermeable con una berma de protección que asegure la contención de, al menos, el doble de la capacidad del recipiente. En todo momento, se deberán tener disponibles paños absorbentes de hidrocarburos y absorbentes de tipo orgánico biodegradable, para eventuales derrames (Ver PGA – Plan de Contingencias). En caso de producirse derrames o pérdidas de sustancias peligrosas o residuos especiales, los suelos afectados por contaminación serán considerados residuos especiales. Los mismos deberán ser extraídos y aislados adecuadamente, controlando el destino de sus lixiviados. El acopio de materiales debe realizarse en un sitio claro cercano al campamento. El lavado de los equipos de construcción se realizará, en la medida de lo posible, fuera de las instalaciones de la obra y en talleres adecuados. Los residuos serán segregados y almacenados transitoriamente según su clasificación (ver PGA – Programa de Manejo de Residuos y Efluentes). En todas las áreas de obra y zonas adyacentes se encontrará prohibido el enterramiento y/o quema de basura, cualquiera sea su clasificación. Los efluentes cloacales deberán ser tratados de forma adecuada. Se recomienda la utilización de instalaciones temporarias como baños químicos.
  10. 10. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 10 de 81 4. DISEÑO Y FUNCIONAMIENTO DE OBRADOR (GESTIÓN DE MATERIALES, EFLUENTES Y RESIDUOS) Una vez terminadas las tareas de construcción, será conveniente proceder a la preparación del terreno, en busca de recuperar las condiciones edáficas y de la vegetación en caso que las mismas hayan sido afectadas. De este modo, será importante identificar y almacenar separadamente la capa superficial del suelo (en caso que el obrar afecte una zona vegetada), la que puede identificarse fácilmente por presentar un color más oscuro que el resto de las fracciones de tierra extraídas. La misma deberá mantenerse humectada pero protegida de la erosión hídrica. En este sentido, se deberá intentar en la medida de lo posible, extraer esta capa con su cobertura herbácea original. Al finalizar la operación del obrador se dispondrá como fracción de tierra final, la capa superficial del suelo. La misma se dispersará por la zona, tratando de mantener un espesor de entre 20 y 30 centímetros. Es importante mantener humectada esta capa incluso una vez devuelta a su lugar de origen, por lo menos durante los primeros días de su disposición. La capa superficial del suelo constituye el horizonte orgánico del suelo. En él se concentran los nutrientes necesarios para el crecimiento de las plantas. Además, almacena las semillas de las especies herbáceas y arbustivas originales de la zona. De este modo, su disposición no sólo establece las condiciones necesarias para el crecimiento de la vegetación que se implante posteriormente, sino que también favorece el crecimiento de especies originales de la zona. Se deberá realizar el seguimiento de la vegetación. En caso que en la zona afectada no se vuelva a restablecer la misma, se deberá diseñar un programar para el restablecimiento de la misma. Será también necesario remover la superficie compactada con el objeto de devolver al suelo su permeabilidad natural, mediante la implementación de técnicas adecuadas, dependiendo del caso. 6. Bibliografía de referencia Ley Nº 11720/96 - Decreto Reglamentario Nº 806/97 Resoluciones SPA N° 159/96 y N° 94/02 Ordenanza Nº 7604 Ley N° 25.743 7. Duración El tiempo que dure la obra 8. Organismos de referencia OPDS - Organismo de Desarrollo Sustentable de la Provincia de Buenos Aires Municipalidad de Bahía Blanca.
  11. 11. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 11 de 81 5. CIRCULACIÓN Y OPERACIÓN DE VEHÍCULOS (POR TIERRA Y POR AGUA) Y MAQUINARIAS 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de la calidad del suelo por compactación Afectación de la Vegetación e Invertebrados Terrestres por circulación sobre los mismos. Afectación calidad del aire por generación de emisiones gaseosas Afectación de la fauna por generación de ruidos Deterioro de la arterias viales 2. Acciones Operación Vehículos y Maquinarias 3. Áreas de aplicación Zona de obra y caminos de acceso a la misma 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva. 5. Descripción técnica Todos los vehículos y embarcaciones asociados a las obras deberán estar en buen estado de mantenimiento y deberán contar con el certificado vigente de la VTV (Verificación Técnica Vehicular), obligatoria en la Provincia de Buenos Aires. Se deberá reducir al mínimo el uso de zonas sin caminos. Cuando la circulación deba realizarse sobre áreas donde no existan caminos o que los mismos sean de tierra, se procurará (en caso de que se evidencie la generación de material particulado que pudiera afectar a la población) mojar los mismos periódicamente, de forma tal de controlar la generación de polvos como consecuencia de la circulación de vehículos y maquinarias pesadas. Se reducirá al mínimo posible el tráfico nocturno y durante los fines de semana, a fin de salvaguardar el descanso nocturno de la población y el disfrute semanal. Esto incluye, programar las entregas rutinarias de equipos y provisiones durante las horas diurnas de la semana laboral. Las fuentes de productos de combustión, tales como la maquinaria pesada y los vehículos, serán mantenidas bien afinadas a fin de proveer un uso eficiente y óptimo en la combustión del combustible. La operación y la circulación de los vehículos y las maquinarias desde y hacia la zona de obra deben ser debidamente planificadas por la Contratista, y la habilitación o la restricción de actividades y operaciones dentro de cada sector serán debidamente señalizadas. Asimismo los medios de señalización en los sectores de ingreso, egreso y circulación de vehículos y maquinarias afectados a la obra, deben ser completos, actualizados dinámicamente en función a las acciones en desarrollo. Por otra parte, en caso de rotura del pavimento durante esta etapa se deberá abonar la tasa de resarcimiento que establece el Decreto 79/98. 6. Bibliografía de referencia Decreto 79/98 7. Duración Durante la obra de construcción 8. Organismos de referencia DNV – Dirección de Vialidad Nacional
  12. 12. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 12 de 81 6. PREVENCIÓN Y CONTROL DE INTERFERENCIAS POR MANIOBRAS DE NAVEGACIÓN Y DE COLISIONES 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Interferencias sobre la navegación recreativas Interferencias sobre la navegación comercial 2. Acciones Construcción del Muelle Movimiento de Embarcaciones 3. Áreas de aplicación Espacio afectado por el proyecto 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica Producto de la presencia y operación de embarcaciones se encuentra el aumento de las interferencias en la navegación y por consiguiente del riesgo de colisiones. Además del riesgo para las personas a bordo de las embarcaciones involucradas en el accidente, las colisiones entre embarcaciones son una de las causas de derrames. Con el fin de minimizar las probabilidades de accidentes e interferencias, el operador deberá planificar etapas y áreas de acción, brindando aviso con suficiente anticipación a la PNA. Asimismo, deberá contemplar la adecuada señalización de las maniobras de las embarcaciones y zonas de obra, según lo prescripto en la publicación H-505 (Reglamento de Señalización Marítima. El operador dará amplio aviso a PNA, a fin de que toda actividad recreativa sea excluida de las inmediaciones (distancias mínimas a definir por PNA), con el objeto de preservar la seguridad de los pasajeros y de los trabajadores. Si bien es conocido que todas las actividades en el río dependen de las condiciones climáticas, que imponen en ocasiones variaciones impredecibles a las mismas, una estrecha comunicación con PNA permitirá reducir los impactos sobre la navegación a niveles prácticamente despreciables. En el caso de una colisión, y en base a lo establecido por PNA (REGINAVE, Título 4, Capítulo 10) los buques intervinientes en el proyecto que cuenten con una dotación de 10 o más tripulantes, deberán contar con roles de zafarranchos ante la ocurrencia de un evento de este tipo 6. Bibliografía de referencia REGINAVE, Título 4, Capítulo 10 H-505. Reglamento de Señalización Marítima. 7. Duración A lo largo de todo el período de obra 8. Organismos de referencia Prefectura Naval Argentina Dirección de Policía de Seguridad de la Navegación Dirección Nacional de Vías Navegables Consorcio de Gestión del Puerto de Bahía Blanca (Sistema de Control de Tráfico Marítimo)
  13. 13. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 13 de 81 7. PREVENCIÓN Y CONTROL DE INCENDIOS 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación a la navegación recreativa 2. Acciones Construcción del Muelle Movimiento de Embarcaciones Contingencias 3. Áreas de aplicación Espacio afectado por el proyecto 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica Las embarcaciones deberán contar con los dispositivos de detección y lucha contra incendios establecidos por la PNA, conforme a lo dispuesto en la Convención sobre Seguridad de la Vida Humana en el Mar, y sus respectivas enmiendas (REGINAVE, Título 1, Capítulo 4). Por otro lado, como establece la PNA (REGINAVE, Título 4, Capítulo 10) aquellos buques con una dotación total de 10 o más tripulantes, deberán contar con roles de zafarranchos ante la ocurrencia de un incendio. Al respecto en el PGA se presentan los lineamientos a tener en cuenta para la elaboración del Plan de Lucha Contra Incendios (ver Plan de Contingencias en PGA), el cual deberá ser elaborado por el operador de las embarcaciones y el que deberá ser implementado ante la eventual ocurrencia del siniestro. 6. Bibliografía de referencia REGINAVE, Título 1, Capítulo 4 REGINAVE, Título 4, Capítulo 10 Disposición PNA 42/05 7. Duración A lo largo de todo el período de obra 8. Organismos de referencia Prefectura Naval Argentina
  14. 14. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 14 de 81 8. PREVENCIÓN Y CONTROL DE CONTINGENCIAS 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de la calidad del agua superficial por contaminación Afectación de la calidad del agua subterránea por contaminación Afectación de la calidad del suelo por contaminación Afectación de la fauna y flora por contaminación 2. Acciones Contingencias 3. Áreas de aplicación Zona de obra y caminos de acceso 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica Durante la etapa de construcción de las obras previstas, se deben considerar ciertas situaciones por su potencialidad de ocasionar daño físico sobre personas y/o impactos ambientales sobre el medio receptor. Se han identificado las siguientes situaciones de emergencia frente a las cuales será necesario disponer de un procedimiento de tratamiento adecuado, oportuno y eficiente a fin de prevenir y mitigar la ocurrencia de las mismas.  Accidentes vehiculares.  Accidentes laborales.  Hombre al agua.  Incendios.  Derrames de hidrocarburos y otras sustancias peligrosas. En este marco, se ha elaborado un Plan de Contingencias que define las acciones de respuesta para las emergencias identificadas (ver PGA – Plan de Contingencias para el medio terrestre y para embarcaciones). 6. Bibliografía de referencia - 7. Duración Durante las tareas de obra 8. Organismos de referencia -
  15. 15. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 15 de 81 2.3 COMPONENTE 2: CONSTRUCCIÓN Y OPERACIÓN DEL GASODUCTO La implementación de las obras relacionadas al tendido del ducto, deberá ser aprobada por la autoridad ambiental de aplicación en la Provincia de Buenos Aires, el Organismo Provincial para el Desarrollo Sostenible (OPDS); y el Ente Nacional Regular del Gas (ENARGAS). Por lo tanto, la definición de las medidas ambientales se realizó considerando dar cumplimiento de las normativas de estos organismos. En este sentido, a continuación se presentan una serie de medidas de mitigación y protección ambiental elaboradas para mitigar los principales impactos derivados de las acciones de construcción (Desbroce y Nivelación, Apertura y Cierre de Zanja, Prueba Hidráulica, Estación de Medición y Regulación, Operación de Vehículo y Maquinaria, Operación del Obrador, Contingencias) y operación del gasoducto (Fugas de Operación, Presencia del Gasoducto y Contingencias). 1. DISEÑO DEL TENDIDO DEL DUCTO Y REGULACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES EN ZONAS ADYACENTES 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de la calidad de agua por incorporación de material vegetal Afectación de la calidad de agua por incorporación de material particulado Afectación de la calidad del aire por emisión de polvo a la atmósfera. Afectación de la calidad y la estructura del suelo Eliminación de la cubierta vegetal del suelo Interrupción del drenaje natural del suelo Molestias a la población por generación de material particulado Afectación de la infraestructura vial por interferencias 2. Acciones Desbroce y nivelación Apertura y cierre de zanja 3. Áreas de aplicación Traza del ducto Zonas de trabajo aledañas 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica El terreno afectado por la construcción del ducto no puede superar los 15 (o 13) metros de ancho (a menos que el terreno imposibilite el trabajo en estos tamaños), de acuerdo a lo establecido por la NAG 153 para ductos de 30´´ de diámetro. La zanja tendrá un ancho de no más de 1,1 metros. A un lado de la misma se deberá establecer el área de trabajo, por donde circularán y operarán los equipos de construcción de la obra. La misma ocupará un ancho de no más de 10,5 metros. El otro lado de la zanja se deberá reservar para la disposición de los desechos. La misma ocupará un ancho de no más de 3,4 metros. Durante el acondicionamiento de la pista del ducto, se deberá minimizar la remoción de vegetación y las modificaciones de la geomorfología del terreno, para evitar perturbaciones en el sistema de escurrimiento hídrico superficial. En este sentido, según la NAG 153 estará prohibido cortar árboles cuyo diámetro supere los 50 centímetros medidos a 1,5 metros de altura, cualquiera sea la especie de que se trate. Sin embargo, y de acuerdo a las distancias mínimas de seguridad establecidas por la misma norma, no puede haber árboles dentro de los 25 metros de la traza del gasoducto (12,5 metros a cada lado).
  16. 16. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 16 de 81 1. DISEÑO DEL TENDIDO DEL DUCTO Y REGULACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES EN ZONAS ADYACENTES Considerando la traza propuesta solo se evidencio un cruce con árboles de gran porte en las inmediaciones de la Ruta 3. De este modo, se recomienda realizar el tendido por las Variantes 2 o 3, minimizando la afectación de ejemplares arbóreos. El resto de la vegetación removida deberá ser trozada y dispuesta en la misma traza, a efectos de minimizar los procesos de erosión. Asimismo, no se podrán disponer los restos vegetales en los cursos de agua o sobre las márgenes de los mismos, para evitar la contaminación con materia orgánica de las aguas superficiales. Se deberá evitar el encauzamiento de vías de escurrimiento superficial, sobre la pista. Por otro lado, la nivelación de la pista sólo se deberá llevar a cabo en los lugares donde se requiera una superficie adecuada para la instalación y la movilidad de los equipos de construcción. Durante la apertura de la zanja, se deberá separar la tierra extraída de acuerdo con la secuencia de horizontes identificada. Las distintas fracciones de tierra se deberán disponer separadamente en el área de desechos ubicada a uno de los lados de la zanja, y se deberán mantener continuamente humectadas, para evitar la dispersión del material particulado a la atmósfera. Particularmente, se deberán tomar los recaudos necesarios para la adecuada conservación de la capa superficial del suelo, ya que representa la fracción de mayor riqueza de nutrientes. Durante el cierre de la zanja, se dispondrán las distintas fracciones de tierra, respetando la secuencia edáfica identificada. Si durante la instalación del ducto se llegase a necesitar la eliminación de alambrados o cercos, se deberán construir tranqueras provisorias, y al finalizar las tareas, se deberá reponer el cercado original. Asimismo, todas las picadas abiertas para el acceso a la zona de la obra, una vez finalizada la obra, deben ser cerradas y restauradas. Estará prohibido arrojar a la zanja residuos de cualquier tipo o naturaleza. La zanja deberá permanecer abierta el menor tiempo posible, tratando en la medida de lo posible de no superar los 10 días de corrido para el tiempo efectivo de permanencia de zanja destapada, según lo establecido en la Norma NAG 153. En cuanto a los caminos comunales atravesados por el tendido del gasoducto, sobre los que se deben realizar las tareas de apertura y cierre de la zanja, se recomienda realizar bloqueos parciales con el objetivo de permitir la circulación. Si tal situación no es posible (por limitaciones del ancho de la calzada por ejemplo) se deberán señalizar los caminos alternativos. Asimismo, se deberá comunicar a la población local sobre la afectación de espacios públicos (incluidos los caminos) con el objetivo de alertar los posibles inconvenientes que las obras pudieran ocasionar a la circulación vial (ver PGA - Programa de Comunicación). 6. Bibliografía de referencia NAG 153 7. Duración El tiempo que dure la instalación del ducto en tierra. 8. Organismos de referencia ENARGAS - Ente Nacional Regulador del Gas
  17. 17. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 17 de 81 2. HALLAZGO DE RESTOS ARQUEOLÓGICOS Y PALEONTOLÓGICOS 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de recursos arqueológicos y paleontológicos 2. Acciones Apertura de zanja y cierre de zanja 3. Áreas de aplicación Traza del ducto. Zona de obra estación de medición y reguladora de presión. Obrador 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva. 5. Descripción técnica Ante un hallazgo de elementos de valor arqueológico, histórico, cultural y/o paleontológico durante las actividades de desbroce y nivelación y/o apertura y cierre de zanja se deberán interrumpir las obras y dar aviso al organismo competente en la material (Centro de Registro del Patrimonio Arqueológico y paleontológico dependiente del Instituto Cultural de la Provincia de Buenos Aires) conforme lo establece el Programa de Identificación y Preservación de Recursos Arqueológicos y Paleontológico del PGA que se deberá implementar. 6. Bibliografía de referencia Ley Nacional Nº 25743 Decreto Reglamentario Nº 1022/04 7. Duración Etapa de construcción. 8. Organismos de referencia Centro de Registro del Patrimonio Arqueológico y Paleontológico Instituto Cultural de la Provincia de Buenos Aires Instituto Nacional de Antropología y Pensamiento Latinoamericano Secretaría de Cultura de la Nación
  18. 18. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 18 de 81 3. RESTAURACIÓN DE LA CAPA ORGÁNICA DEL SUELO Y DEL ESCURRIMIENTO SUPERFICIAL 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Pérdida de fertilidad y banco de semillas Alteración de horizontes Interrupción del drenaje natural del suelo 2. Acciones Desbroce y nivelación Apertura y cierre de zanja 3. Áreas de aplicación Traza del ducto Obrador 4. Tipo Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica Durante la apertura de la zanja es importante identificar y almacenar separadamente la capa superficial del suelo (en los tramos fuera del intermareal), la que puede identificarse fácilmente por presentar un color más oscuro que el resto de las fracciones de tierra extraídas. La misma deberá mantenerse humectada pero protegida de la erosión hídrica. En este sentido, se deberá intentar en la medida de lo posible, extraer esta capa con su cobertura herbácea original. Alternativamente se pueden utilizar los restos de vegetación de las tareas de desbroce para cubrirla una vez dispuesta en su lugar de almacenamiento. Durante el cierre de la zanja, se dispondrá como fracción de tierra final, la capa superficial del suelo. La misma se dispersará por la zona, tratando de mantener un espesor de entre 20 y 30 centímetros. Es importante mantener humectada esta capa incluso una vez devuelta a su lugar de origen, por lo menos durante los primeros días de su disposición. La capa superficial del suelo constituye el horizonte orgánico del suelo. En él se concentran los nutrientes necesarios para el crecimiento de las plantas. Además, almacena las semillas de las especies herbáceas y arbustivas originales de la zona. De este modo, su disposición no sólo establece las condiciones necesarias para el crecimiento de la vegetación que se implante posteriormente, sino que también favorece el crecimiento de especies originales de la zona. Durante la nivelación del terreno y la apertura y el cierre de la zanja, se afectará el sistema de escurrimiento hídrico superficial. Por eso, una vez finalizadas las obras se deberán restaurar las pendientes y los taludes modificados y eliminar cualquier depresión o elevación que se haya realizado o generado, que pueda obstruir el drenaje natural del agua hacia los colectores naturales. En contradicción a lo anteriormente dicho, persistirá un coronamiento sobre la zanja cerrada, con el objeto de compensar el asentamiento de la tierra recientemente dispuesta para el cierre de la zanja. Es importante entonces, realizar una inspección visual tiempo después, para constatar la recuperación de la pendiente original del terreno. En caso de persistir la elevación, se deberán tomar medidas correctivas. 6. Bibliografía de referencia NAG 153 7. Duración En cuanto a la recuperación de la estructura del suelo, la medida se aplicará durante el cierre progresivo de la zanja. En cuanto al escurrimiento, inmediatamente después del cierre de la zanja y el levantamiento del obrador 8. Organismos de referencia INTA - Instituto Nacional de Tecnología Agropecuaria
  19. 19. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 19 de 81 4. RESTAURACIÓN DE LA VEGETACIÓN 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Pérdida de vegetación Pérdida y fragmentación de hábitat 2. Acciones Desbroce y nivelación 3. Áreas de aplicación Traza del ducto Zona de obrador Zona de estación de medición y reguladora de presión 4. Tipo Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica Si bien durante el acondicionamiento de la pista del ducto se deberá minimizar la remoción de vegetación, en algunos sectores la misma deberá ser afectada inevitablemente. Teniendo en cuenta la traza existen 3 sectores a considerar: a) Zona intermareal con presencia de Sarcocornia perennis. b) Zona de arbustal dominada por Cyclepis y Allenrolfea c) Zona Cultivada con existencia de cortinas forestales En cada una de estas zonas, una vez finalizadas las tareas de construcción, se deberá propiciar la revegetación del terreno afectado con idénticas especies o bien con aquellas que sean compatibles para el área considerada, fundamentalmente en el sector de la traza que afectará el arbustal. a) En la zona intermareal se deberá cubrir la zanja con el mismo material de la zona afectada propiciando el establecimiento de las mismas especies originales b) Al igual que en el caso anterior, la zanja se cubrirá con el mismo terreno quitado. En este caso, al conservar la capa orgánica se contará con un banco de semillas que permita el restablecimiento de las especies arbustivas. Este efecto se verá complementado por el aporte de semillas de la vegetación presente en los márgenes de la zona de obra. En ambos casos se deberá realizar el seguimiento de la recuperación de la vegetación en la zona. En caso que la misma no se de espontáneamente se procederá a la intervención de la zona. c) Para las zonas agrícolas se deberá recomponer el suelo orgánico, fomentando el rápido crecimiento de la vegetación. Tal como se mencionó anteriormente es importante tener en cuenta que no podrá haber árboles en un ancho de 25 metros de la traza del gasoducto, por los que las variantes 2 y 3 son las recomendadas para el cruce de la Ruta 3. Resulta importante mencionar que la revegetación deberá ser realizada en concordancia con las restricción establecidas en la norma NAG 100 6. Bibliografía de referencia NAG 100 NAG 153 7. Duración Luego del cierre progresivo de la zanja y una vez levantado el obrador. 8. Organismos de referencia INTA - Instituto Nacional de Tecnología Agropecuaria
  20. 20. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 20 de 81 5. GESTIÓN DEL AGUA RESULTANTE DE LA PRUEBA HIDRÁULICA 1. Impacto(s) a corregir, prevenir o compensar Afectación de la calidad del agua 2. Acciones Prueba hidráulica 3. Áreas de aplicación Curso de agua receptor (río Paraná de las Palmas) 4. Tipo Preventiva 5. Descripción técnica El volumen de agua que deberá ser vertido es de aproximadamente 7.550 m3 .  En caso de ser tomada y volcada al mismo cuerpo de agua, en base a los análisis de pruebas hidráulicas previamente realizadas, las cuales no evidencian una modificación de las cualidades del fluido, las mismas podrán ser volcadas sin el análisis previo.  En caso contrario, si bien, es poco probable que el efluente afecte la calidad del cuerpo receptor, previo al vertido del mismo se deberá realizar el control del agua utilizada para la prueba hidráulica de la tubería.  En caso de no cumplir con los mencionados parámetros el agua deberá ser tratada adecuadamente previo a su disposición en el curso de receptor 6. Bibliografía de referencia Resolución 389/98 y su modificación 336/2003 sobre Efluentes líquidos residuales y/o industriales, de la Provincia de Buenos Aires. 7. Duración Al finalizar la prueba hidráulica. 8. Organismos de referencia ADA - Autoridad del agua de la Provincia de Buenos Aires
  21. 21. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 21 de 81 6. CIRCULACIÓN Y OPERACIÓN DE VEHÍCULOS Y MAQUINARIAS 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de la calidad del agua por incorporación de material particulado Afectación de la calidad del suelo por compactación Afectación calidad del aire por generación de emisiones gaseosas Afectación de la fauna por generación de ruidos Afectación de la población por generación de material particulado y generación de ruidos Deterioro de la infraestructura vial 2. Acciones Prueba hidráulica Operación Vehículos y Maquinarias (Tareas de Obra) 3. Áreas de aplicación Zona de obra 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica Todos los vehículos asociados a las obras deberán estar en buen estado de mantenimiento y deberán contar con el certificado vigente de la VTV (Verificación Técnica Vehicular), obligatoria en la Provincia de Buenos Aires. Las fuentes de productos de combustión, tales como la maquinaria pesada y los vehículos, serán mantenidas bien afinadas a fin de proveer un uso eficiente y óptimo en la combustión del combustible. Cuando la circulación deba realizarse sobre áreas donde no existan caminos o que los mismos sean de tierra, se procurará mojar los mismos periódicamente, de forma tal de controlar la generación de polvos como consecuencia de la circulación de vehículos y maquinarias pesadas. Se reducirá al mínimo posible el tráfico nocturno y durante los fines de semana, a fin de salvaguardar el descanso nocturno de la población y el disfrute semanal. Esto incluye, programar las entregas rutinarias de equipos y provisiones durante las horas diurnas de la semana laboral. La operación y la circulación de los vehículos y las maquinarias dentro de la zona de obra deben ser debidamente planificadas por la Contratista, y la habilitación o la restricción de actividades y operaciones dentro de cada sector serán debidamente señalizadas. Por otra parte, todas las arterias viales que serán utilizadas deberán estar señalizadas para alertar a los conductores y evitar y/o minimizar trastornos en la circulación vial. En sintonía, se deberá comunicar a la población local sobre los espacios públicos afectados a la obra (ver PGA - Programa de Comunicación). Todos los caminos comunales utilizados para las tareas asociadas a la construcción del gasoducto deberán encontrarse en óptimas condiciones una vez terminada la obra. De lo contrario se deberá proceder a su recomposición en los sitios afectados. Esta mención se deberá tener muy presente en el caso del camino comunal sobre el que se encuentra la estación de medición y regulación a la que afluirán significativa cantidad de camiones para la realización de la prueba hidráulica. 6. Bibliografía de referencia - 7. Duración Durante la Obra 8. Organismos de referencia -
  22. 22. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 22 de 81 7. DISEÑO, FUNCIONAMIENTO (GESTIÓN DE MATERIALES, EFLUENTES Y RESIDUOS) Y RETIRO DEL OBRADOR 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de la calidad de agua superficial por contaminación Afectación de la calidad de agua subterránea por contaminación Afectación de la calidad del suelo por contaminación Afectación de la calidad del suelo, vegetación e invertebrados terrestres por compactación Afectación de la fauna por generación de ruidos Afectación de la población por generación de ruidos y movimiento de personas foráneas 2. Acciones Instalación y operación del obrador. 3. Áreas de aplicación Obrador 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica En relación al espacio ocupado por el obrador, es conveniente realizar, en la medida de lo posible, la instalación del mismo en zonas alejadas de los cursos de agua. Se deberán priorizar aquellos sitios en donde en la actualidad se realizan actividades afines, tales como la zona portuaria. El mismo deberá localizarse fuera de la zona intermareal y alejado de las áreas protegidas existentes en la zona. El o los obrados deberán localizarse de acuerdo a los resultados de la evaluación del potencial impacto acústico (Capítulo 5 – Estudios Especiales). En caso de seleccionarse una zona en donde se aprecie la posibilidad de existencia de material de importancia arqueológica o paleontológica, se deberá realizar un relevamiento previo del terreno, para evitar la pérdida de dicho material (Ver PGA – Programa de Identificación y Preservación de Recursos Arqueológicos y Paleontológicos.) Los depósitos de combustibles deberán ubicarse en zonas alejadas a los asentamientos del personal. Los tanques o depósitos deben estar sobre una pileta impermeable con una berma de protección que asegure la contención de, al menos, el doble de la capacidad del recipiente. En todo momento, se deberán tener disponibles paños absorbentes de hidrocarburos y absorbentes de tipo orgánico biodegradable, para eventuales derrames (Ver PGA – Plan de Contingencias). En caso de producirse derrames o pérdidas de sustancias peligrosas o residuos especiales, los suelos afectados por contaminación serán considerados residuos especiales. Los mismos deberán ser extraídos y aislados adecuadamente, controlando el destino de sus lixiviados. El acopio de materiales debe realizarse en un sitio claro cercano al campamento. El lavado de los equipos de construcción se realizará, en la medida de lo posible, fuera de las instalaciones de la obra y en talleres adecuados. Los residuos serán segregados y almacenados transitoriamente según su clasificación (ver PGA – Programa de Manejo de Residuos y Efluentes). En todas las áreas de obra y zonas adyacentes se encontrará prohibido el enterramiento y/o quema de basura, cualquiera sea su clasificación. Los efluentes cloacales deberán ser tratados de forma adecuada. Se recomienda la utilización de instalaciones temporarias como baños químicos.
  23. 23. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 23 de 81 7. DISEÑO, FUNCIONAMIENTO (GESTIÓN DE MATERIALES, EFLUENTES Y RESIDUOS) Y RETIRO DEL OBRADOR Una vez terminadas las tareas de construcción, será conveniente proceder a la preparación del terreno, en busca de recuperar las condiciones edáficas y de la vegetación en caso que las mismas hayan sido afectadas. De este modo, será importante identificar y almacenar separadamente la capa superficial del suelo (en caso que el obrar afecte una zona vegetada), la que puede identificarse fácilmente por presentar un color más oscuro que el resto de las fracciones de tierra extraídas. La misma deberá mantenerse humectada pero protegida de la erosión hídrica. En este sentido, se deberá intentar en la medida de lo posible, extraer esta capa con su cobertura herbácea original. Al finalizar la operación del obrador se dispondrá como fracción de tierra final, la capa superficial del suelo. La misma se dispersará por la zona, tratando de mantener un espesor de entre 20 y 30 centímetros. Es importante mantener humectada esta capa incluso una vez devuelta a su lugar de origen, por lo menos durante los primeros días de su disposición. La capa superficial del suelo constituye el horizonte orgánico del suelo. En él se concentran los nutrientes necesarios para el crecimiento de las plantas. Además, almacena las semillas de las especies herbáceas y arbustivas originales de la zona. De este modo, su disposición no sólo establece las condiciones necesarias para el crecimiento de la vegetación que se implante posteriormente, sino que también favorece el crecimiento de especies originales de la zona. Se deberá realizar el seguimiento de la vegetación. En caso que en la zona afectada no se vuelva a restablecer la misma, se deberá diseñar un programar para el restablecimiento de la misma. Será también necesario remover la superficie compactada con el objeto de devolver al suelo su permeabilidad natural, mediante la implementación de técnicas adecuadas, dependiendo del caso. 6. Bibliografía de referencia Ley Nº 11720/96 - Decreto Reglamentario Nº 806/97 Resoluciones SPA N° 159/96 y N° 94/02 Ordenanza Nº 7604 Ley N° 25.743 7. Duración El tiempo que dure la obra 8. Organismos de referencia ENARGAS – Ente Nacional Regulador del Gas OPDS - Organismo de Desarrollo Sustentable de la Provincia de Buenos Aires Municipalidad de Bahía Blanca.
  24. 24. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 24 de 81 8. PREVENCIÓN Y CONTROL DE CONTINGENCIAS 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de la calidad del agua superficial por contaminación Afectación de la calidad del agua subterránea por contaminación Afectación de la calidad del suelo por contaminación Afectación de la fauna y flora por contaminación, incendio o explosión Riesgo de Vida y afectaciones a la salud 2. Acciones Contingencias 3. Áreas de aplicación Zona de obra 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica Durante la etapa de construcción de las obras previstas, se deben considerar ciertas situaciones por su potencialidad de ocasionar daño físico sobre personas y/o impactos ambientales sobre el medio receptor. Se han identificado las siguientes situaciones de emergencia frente a las cuales es necesario disponer de un procedimiento de tratamiento adecuado, oportuno y eficiente a fin de prevenir y mitigar la ocurrencia de las mismas.  Accidentes vehiculares.  Accidentes laborales.  Incendios.  Derrames de hidrocarburos y otras sustancias peligrosas. Se ha elaborado un Plan de Contingencias que define las acciones de respuesta para las emergencias identificadas (ver PGA – Plan de Contingencias). Durante la etapa de operación del gasoducto, además de las situaciones identificadas previamente, y en base a la naturaleza de la obra, los principales accidentes que pueden llevar a producirse están relacionados con la potencial ruptura de la tubería y la consecuente liberación de metano. La misma podrá generar intoxicaciones, incendios y explosiones. En este sentido, dentro del Plan de Contingencias se han definido las acciones de respuesta para estas emergencias identificadas (ver PGA – Plan de Contingencias). 6. Bibliografía de referencia NAG 153 7. Duración El tiempo que dure la obra y durante la operación del ducto 8. Organismos de referencia ENARGAS – Entre Nacional Regulador del Gas
  25. 25. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 25 de 81 9. SEÑALIZACIÓN DEL GASODUCTO 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Limitación en el uso del suelo 2. Acciones Operación del gasoducto 3. Áreas de aplicación Traza del gasoducto 4. Tipo Preventiva y correctiva 5. Descripción técnica La traza del gasoducto deberá estar perfectamente identificada, así como sus bocas de alivio, donde eventualmente se podrán producir venteos de gas, y la estación de medición y reguladora de presión. Adicionalmente, deberá informarse las distancias de seguridad mínima para la instalación de construcciones y plantación de árboles a los propietarios de las parcelas afectadas y a los municipios involucrados debido a que los mismos son responsables de definir usos del suelo permitidos y código de edificaciones (ver Programa de Comunicación – PGA). 6. Bibliografía de referencia NAG 153 7. Duración Permanente. 8. Organismos de referencia ENARGAS - Ente nacional Regulador del Gas
  26. 26. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 26 de 81 2.4 COMPONENTE 3: ACTIVIDAD DE LOS BUQUES, REGASIFICACIÓN DEL GNL E INYECCIÓN DE GAS NATURAL 1. PREVENCIÓN Y CONTROL DE INTERFERENCIAS POR MANIOBRAS DE NAVEGACIÓN Y DE COLISIONES 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Interferencias sobre la navegación recreativas Interferencias sobre la navegación comercial 2. Acciones Aprovisionamiento de insumos Buques metaneros Contingencias 3. Áreas de aplicación Espacio marítimo afectado por el proyecto 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica Asociada con la tareas de aprovisionamiento al buque regasificador, el movimiento de los buques metaneros y el movimiento de embarcaciones de apoyo en caso de una contingencias, se generará un mayor número de embarcaciones en el área de estudio, lo cual podrá generar un aumento de las interferencias en la navegación y por consiguiente del riesgo de colisiones. Además del riesgo para las personas a bordo de las embarcaciones involucradas en el accidente, las colisiones entre buques son una de las causas de derrames. Con el fin de minimizar las probabilidades de accidentes e interferencia durante las operaciones, se deberán planificar etapas y áreas de acción con antelación, brindando aviso con suficiente anticipación a la PNA. Asimismo, se deberá contemplar la adecuada señalización de la zona de giro, según lo prescripto en la publicación H-505 (Reglamento de Señalización Marítima). Se notificará a la PNA de todas las maniobras y los desplazamientos de los buques en operación. Los buques metaneros y el regasificador deberán respetar todas indicaciones que PNA emitirá mediante una ordenanza para el ingreso de los mismos a la zona del muelle. En el caso de una colisión, y en base a lo establecido por PNA (REGINAVE, Título 4, Capítulo 10) los buques intervinientes en el proyecto y que cuenten con una dotación total de 10 o más tripulantes, deberán contar con roles de zafarranchos ante la ocurrencia de un evento de este tipo. 6. Bibliografía de referencia REGINAVE, Título 4, Capítulo 10 H-505. Reglamento de Señalización Marítima 7. Duración Durante los meses en que el buque regasificador se encuentre operando 8. Organismos de referencia Prefectura Naval Argentina Dirección de Policía de Seguridad de la Navegación Dirección Nacional de Vías Navegables
  27. 27. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 27 de 81 2. GESTIÓN DEL AGUA DE LASTRE 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación calidad del agua superficial Modificación de la fauna de estuario (incorporación de especies exóticas) 2. Acciones Operación de buque regasificador, regasificación y reinyección a ducto Buques metaneros 3. Áreas de aplicación Estuario de Bahía Blanca 4. Tipo Preventivo 5. Descripción técnica Se deberá, de ser posible, limpiar los tanques de lastre para retiro de los sedimentos acumulados. En caso que no sea necesario deslastrar se deberá retener a bordo el agua de lastre hasta que se encuentren nuevamente fuera del estuario. En caso de realizarse el deslastre la embarcación deberá utilizar alguno de los métodos aprobados por PNA (Vaciado Total y Rellenado, Flujo Continuo, Rebose). La PNA puede admitir que se apliquen métodos de tratamiento del agua de lastre que sustituyan los métodos de cambio del agua de lastre, en cuyo caso tales métodos deberán estar recomendados por la Organización Marítima Internacional. En cualquier caso, se podrán utilizar tales métodos como complementarios a los métodos de cambio del agua de lastre. Entre los métodos de tratamiento del agua de lastre a bordo de los buque se podrán utilizar: Sistemas Filtradores, Biocidas Oxidantes y No Oxidantes, Técnicas Termales, Pulsos Eléctricos y Pulsos de Plasma, Tratamiento Ultravioleta, Sistemas Acústicos, Campos Magnéticos, Desoxigenación, Técnicas Biológicas y Revestimientos Antiadherentes. 6. Bibliografía de referencia - 7. Duración Durante la vida operativa del proyecto, los meses al año en los que se encuentre en operación el buque regasificador. 8. Organismos de referencia Organización Marítima Internacional Prefectura Naval Argentina
  28. 28. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 28 de 81 3. TRANSPORTE DEL COMBUSTIBLE (GAS NATURAL LÍQUIDO) 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación calidad del agua por derrame de GNL Afectación calidad del aire por derrame de GNL Afectación de plancton por exposición a GNL Afectación de los peces por exposición a GNL Afectación de fauna terrestre los incendio o explosión Riesgo de vida 2. Acciones Operación de buque regasificador, regasificación y reinyección a ducto Buques metaneros Contingencias por derrames y pérdidas 3. Áreas de aplicación Zona interior del Estuario de Bahía Blanca 4. Tipo Preventivo y Correctivo 5. Descripción técnica El transporte de gases licuados a granel se rige por el Código para la Construcción y el Equipo de Buques que Transporten Gases Licuados a Granel, o su abreviatura Código de Gaseros (CG), aprobado por Resolución A.328 (IX) de la Asamblea de la Organización Marítima Internacional (OMI); y por el Código Internacional para la Construcción y el Equipo de Buques que Transporten Gases Licuados a Granel, o su abreviatura "Código Internacional de Gaseros" (CIG), aprobado por Resolución MSC 5 (48) del Comité de Seguridad Marítima de la Organización Marítima Internacional (OMI) (REGINAVE, Título 4, Capítulo 14, Sección 5). En este sentido, los buques gaseros que operen en la vida útil del proyecto deberán poseer todos los documentos y certificaciones que se sintetizan en la Tabla 1 del Capítulo 3 (Marco Legal e Institucional) del presente informe. Las mismas son imprescindibles para todo buque en general y gasero en particular que opere en aguas argentinas. Para el transporte de gases licuados a granel, los responsables de los buques, deberán solicitar a PNA las autorizaciones correspondientes. A pesar de poseer bandera extranjera, los buques metaneros deberán llevar a bordo un Libro de Registros de Hidrocarburos. El modelo del mismo deberá contener indicaciones asimilables con las exigencias para buques de bandera nacional establecidos por la Ordenanza Marítima Nº 7/97 de Prefectura Naval Argentina, con el fin de cumplir con las exigencias de MARPOL. Además, cada buque deberá contar con el Manifiesto de Carga, con información detallada sobre el gas licuado transportado, que contará con la siguiente información:  Descripción completa de las propiedades físicas y químicas, necesarias para la seguridad en la contención de la carga.  Medidas procedentes en caso de derrames o de fugas.  Medidas procedentes en caso de que alguien sufra un contacto accidental.  Procedimientos y medios utilizados para combatir incendios.  Procedimientos de trasvase de la carga, desgasificación, lastrado, limpieza de tanques y cambio de cargas.
  29. 29. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 29 de 81 3. TRANSPORTE DEL COMBUSTIBLE (GAS NATURAL LÍQUIDO)  El equipo especial necesario para manipular sin riesgos la carga de que se trate.  Las temperaturas mínimas del acero de la parte interior del casco.  Procedimientos en casos de emergencia. Al mismo tiempo, deberá ser informar la PNA, mediante la entrega de la notificación correspondiente previamente a la operación de transporte del Gas Natural (Ordenanza PNA Nº 1/90). En caso de una contingencia se deberá poner en práctica el Plan de Emergencia en caso de Escape de Gas Metano Licuado proveniente de Buques Metaneros (ver PGA). 6. Bibliografía de referencia Ordenanza PNA Nº 1/90 Código para la Construcción y el Equipo de Buques que Transporten Gases Licuados a Granel (Código de Gaseros (CG)). Código Internacional para la Construcción y el Equipo de Buques que Transporten Gases Licuados a Granel, (Código Internacional de Gaseros" (CIG)), REGINAVE, Título 4, Capítulo 14, Sección 5 7. Duración Durante la vida operativa del proyecto, los meses al año en los que se encuentre en operación el buque regasificador. 8. Organismos de referencia Policía de Seguridad de la Navegación del Departamento de Contaminación y Mercancías Peligrosas (PNA) Prefectura Naval Argentina Organización Marítima Internacional (OMI)
  30. 30. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 30 de 81 4. PREVENCIÓN Y CONTROL DE CONTINGENCIAS 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación de la calidad del agua superficial por contaminación Afectación del plancton por contaminación del agua Afectación de peces por contaminación del agua Afectación del paisaje por contraste visual Afectación de fauna terrestre los incendio o explosión Riesgo de vida 2. Acciones Operación de buque regasificador, regasificación y reinyección a ducto Buques metaneros Contingencias por derrames y pérdidas 3. Áreas de aplicación Espacio fluvial afectado por el proyecto 4. Tipo Preventiva y Correctiva 5. Descripción técnica Se deberán extremar las medidas de cuidado para evitar derrames accidentales de hidrocarburos, aceites y lubricantes de los buques (ver PGA - Programa de Manejo de Residuos y Efluentes a Bordo). Durante las maniobras de carga y descarga de hidrocarburos y sus mezclas en puerto se deberá cumplir con las normas operativas y sistemas y medios preventivos para el control de la contaminación establecidas por PNA. Para la carga de combustible y lubricantes destinados a la planta propulsora y servicios, los buques deberán cumplir con las verificaciones dispuestas en la Lista de Verificaciones para la Prevención de la Contaminación en Operaciones de Carga y Descarga a Granel de Hidrocarburos o sus Derivados, según la Ordenanza Marítima Nº 1/93 de la PNA. En caso de no cumplirse con las verificaciones o tener resultado negativo en alguna de ellas, no se podrá iniciar las operaciones de carga o descarga. Para las operaciones de carga de combustible mediante operación de alijo, deberá solicitarse autorización ante la PNA para que las mismas puedan realizarse en el área de operaciones (REGINAVE: Título 8, Capítulo 1, Sección 2). La mencionada embarcación deberá llevar adelante las siguiente verificaciones:  Lista de verificación, previa la operación de alijo.  Lista de verificación, antes del amarre de los buques involucrados en la operación de alijo.  Lista de verificación, previa a la transferencia de carga.  Lista de verificación, previa a las maniobras de desarme. En todos los casos en que se produzcan descargas de hidrocarburos fuera del régimen autorizado, el buque responsable utilizará todos los sistemas y medios disponibles a su alcance, para combatir la contaminación producida. Tanto en estos casos como cuando ocurran accidentes o derrames involuntarios, se seguirá el Plan de Contingencias para el medio acuático, en el cual se ha incorporado un Plan de Emergencia en caso de Derrame de Hidrocarburos y otras Sustancias Nocivas y Potencialmente Peligrosas provenientes de Buques (ver PGA), en acuerdo a los establecido por la PNA (REGINAVE, Título 8, Capítulo 7).
  31. 31. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 31 de 81 4. PREVENCIÓN Y CONTROL DE CONTINGENCIAS Asimismo, el organismo competente para combatir la contaminación, podrá intervenir en los casos en que el equipamiento no sea suficiente o se compruebe la ineptitud del mismo tomando las medidas que estime convenientes (Ordenanza Marítima Nº 8/98). Los buques deberán contar con los dispositivos de detección y lucha contra incendios establecidos por la PNA, conforme a lo dispuesto en la Convención sobre Seguridad de la Vida Humana en el Mar, y sus respectivas enmiendas (REGINAVE, Título 1, Capítulo 4). Por otro lado, como establece la PNA (REGINAVE, Título 4, Capítulo 10) aquellos buques con una dotación total de 10 o más tripulantes, deberán contar con roles de zafarranchos ante la ocurrencia de un incendio. Al respecto se ha elaborado un Plan de Lucha Contra Incendios dentro del Plan de Contingencias (ver PGA) para implementarse ante la eventual ocurrencia del siniestro en el medio acuático. En caso de una contingencia que involucre la pérdida de GNL o de GN en estado gaseoso se deberá poner en práctica el Plan de Emergencia en caso de Escape de Gas Metano Licuado proveniente de Buques Metaneros (ver PGA). 6. Bibliografía de referencia REGINAVE, Título 1, Capítulo 4 REGINAVE, Título 4, Capítulo 10 REGINAVE: Título 8, Capítulo 1 REGINAVE, Título 8, Capítulo 7 Ordenanza Marítima Nº 3/81 de la Prefectura Naval Argentina Ordenanza Marítima Nº 1/93 de la Prefectura Naval Argentina Ordenanza Marítima Nº 8/98 de la Prefectura Naval Argentina Disposición PNA 42/05 7. Duración Esta medida de mitigación se extenderá durante los meses en los cuales el buque regasificador se encuentre en la zona de operación. 8. Organismos de referencia Prefectura Naval Argentina Organización Marítima Internacional (OMI)
  32. 32. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 32 de 81 5. EVACUACIÓN DE LOS EFLUENTES Y RESIDUOS GENERADOS EN LOS BUQUES 1. Impacto(s) a corregir o prevenir o compensar Afectación calidad del agua superficial 2. Acciones Operación de buque regasificador, regasificación y reinyección a ducto Buques metaneros 3. Áreas de aplicación Espacio fluvial afectado por el proyecto 4. Tipo Preventiva 5. Descripción técnica Los buques en operación son generadores de residuos cuyo acopio y posterior disposición deberá realizarse adecuadamente conforme a la reglamentación vigente. De este modo, las embarcaciones deberán contar con un Programa de Manejo de Residuos y Efluentes a Bordo (ver PGA), donde deberán incluirse consideraciones específicas respecto a: Residuos Sólidos (restos de comida, cables, packaging, restos de materiales, plásticos), Residuos Peligrosos (productos químicos, baterías, solventes, residuos hospitalarios), Efluentes Cloacales y Efluentes de Sentina. Al respecto, dado que está prohibida la descarga de hidrocarburos y mezclas cuyo contenido exceda las 15 PPM (REGINAVE: Título 8, Capítulo 1), la descarga de los mismos deberá ser efectuada en instalaciones de recepción aptas para tales fin. Los buques deberán llevar conexión universal, que posibilite acoplar el conducto de las instalaciones de recepción con el conducto de descarga de residuos provenientes de las sentinas de la sala de máquinas del buque. Los buques metaneros y el regaficador deberán presentar todos los dispositivos, equipos y lugares de almacenamientos requeridos por PNA o similares (los cuales deberán ser aprobados por la este ente), de modo de controlar y gestionar las aguas con hidrocarburos (Ver especificaciones en Medida 8. Evacuación de los Efluentes y Residuos Generados y en las Embarcaciones, Componente 2). Los buques no podrán descargar aguas sucias en aguas fluviales, salvo que el buque cuente con una instalación para el tratamiento de las aguas sucias, aprobado por la PNA. En el resto de los casos, las aguas sucias serán almacenadas a bordo, en tanques de retención con capacidad suficiente; dotados de un conducto que corra hacia el exterior en forma adecuada para descargar las aguas sucias en las instalaciones de recepción existentes en los puertos (REGINAVE, Titulo 8, Capítulo 2). Del mismo modo ningún buque podrá descargar basuras en las aguas fluviales. Su descarga deberá efectuarse por medio de barcazas de apoyo en las instalaciones de recepción de los puertos cercanos, y deberá conservarse a bordo en depósitos adecuados a tal fin. El dimensionamiento de los depósitos deberá estar aprobado por la PNA, teniendo en cuenta el servicio a que esté afectado el buque y la disponibilidad a bordo de compactador de basura u otros sistemas alternativos que permitan la disminución del volumen. De todos modos, los buques que efectúen navegación fluvial de manera tal que el alejamiento de los puertos (como es el caso de los metaneros) les impida conservar a bordo los restos de víveres sin peligro de putrefacción, podrán arrojar al agua dicha basura, siempre y cuando la misma sea previamente desmenuzada por un triturador que satisfaga las condiciones establecidas por la PNA (REGINAVE, Título 8, Capítulo 3).
  33. 33. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 33 de 81 5. EVACUACIÓN DE LOS EFLUENTES Y RESIDUOS GENERADOS EN LOS BUQUES 6. Bibliografía de referencia REGINAVE: Título 8, Capítulo 1 REGINAVE, Título 8, Capítulo 2 REGINAVE, Título 8, Capítulo 3 7. Duración Durante los meses en los cuales el buque regasificador se encuentre en la zona de operación. 8. Organismos de referencia Prefectura Naval Argentina
  34. 34. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 34 de 81 3 PLAN DE GESTION AMBIENTAL 3.1 INTRODUCCIÓN En este punto se presenta el Plan de Gestión Ambiental (PGA) para el proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros. El Plan de Gestión Ambiental contiene el marco de implementación de aquellas especificaciones bajo las cuales se estructuran los Planes y Programas particulares. En términos generales los planes y programas de gestión responden a la necesidad de estructurar, organizar y monitorear la implementación de las medidas de mitigación definidas anteriormente, asociadas a la minimización, prevención, corrección o compensación de los potenciales impactos ambientales negativos identificados. Estos deberán acompañar el desarrollo del proyecto para asegurar el uso sostenible de los recursos naturales involucrados y la protección del ambiente, incluyendo tanto los aspectos que hacen a la integridad del medio natural como aquellos que aseguran una adecuada calidad de vida para la comunidad involucrada. En este sentido, las medidas a aplicarse en el marco del PGA pueden estar enfocadas a evitar la fuente de impacto, a controlar el efecto, limitando o minimizando el nivel o intensidad de la fuente. Puntualmente, en el presente PGA se intenta privilegiar las medidas mencionadas anteriormente. Resulta importante mencionar que esta etapa de identificación de medidas necesarias a ser tomadas constituye un aspecto clave del proceso de elaboración de cualquier proyecto de obra o actividad, en tanto permite incorporar a su diseño, procedimientos constructivos, presupuestos y evaluaciones financieras conforme a las necesidades que surgen de una adecuada consideración ambiental. Pero igualmente clave es la materialización de dichas medidas, previsiones y recomendaciones, lo cual depende por un lado de una adecuada planificación y programación de las actividades, de la asignación de recursos humanos y materiales, del monitoreo, del control de gestión y del control de calidad, y por otro, aunque no menos importante, de un adecuado gerenciamiento y oportuna toma de decisiones que sólo puede surgir de una organización eficiente y de un verdadero compromiso con el tema. En este sentido, el PGA constituye la herramienta metodológica destinada a asegurar la materialización de las medidas y recomendaciones ambientales y a garantizar el cumplimiento de los objetivos propuestos de cada una de las acciones del proyecto. De tal manera, el PGA debe constituir entonces un verdadero instrumento de gestión que asegure el desarrollo de los cronogramas constructivos comprometidos con el medio ambiente en un marco de equilibrio. A estos efectos, el PGA define los objetivos generales y particulares y organiza las medidas tanto estructurales como no estructurales, en forma de un conjunto de programas y planes interrelacionados, en donde se establecen las metas particulares, cronogramas, requerimientos y fuentes de recursos que, en definitiva, permitan determinar todos los aspectos técnico- económico-administrativo-financieros que aseguren la implementación efectiva de las medidas y el objetivo de calidad ambiental propuesto.
  35. 35. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 35 de 81 Si bien el proyecto ha sido divido para su evaluación ambiental en sus 3 componentes principales, a partir de los cual fueron diseñadas las medidas de mitigación, los planes de gestión han sido agrupados en función de su aplicabilidad. De este modo, el primer punto, denominado Programas Generales, agrupa aquellos planes y programas aplicables a todos los componentes del proyecto por igual. Luego se presentan los programas y planes aplicables al medio terrestre (abarcando las Componentes 1 y 2), separadamente de aquellos programas aplicables al medio acuático (diseñados para las Componentes 2 y 3). En relación a este último grupo, tanto durante la fase constructiva como durante la operación se utilizarán diferentes tipos de embarcaciones (buques auxiliares, buque regasificador, buques metaneros, barcazas de aprovisionamiento, entre otros). Si bien asociado a cada actividad han sido identificados impactos particulares, existen una serie de medidas ambientales tendientes a minimizar los impactos ambientales comunes a la operación de todos los buques. Resulta importante mencionar que tanto el Buque Regasificador como los Buques Metaneros se desenvuelven en un marco legislativo complejo, debiendo cumplir con normas establecidas por diversas instituciones tanto de carácter nacional como internacional. Dichas normas establecen la obligatoriedad de contar con diversos Planes de Gestión Ambiental, los cuales son propios de los buques y deberán ser validados por Prefectura Naval Argentina. En este sentido, al igual que las medidas de mitigación y protección ambiental, los Planes y Programas de Gestión elaboradas en el marco del presente estudio para la operatoria de buques, corresponden a lineamientos generales para todas las embarcaciones intervinientes tanto en la fase de construcción como de operación. Si bien dentro de esta clasificación quedan incluidos los buques metaneros y el regasificador, la relación de dichas medidas con estas embarcaciones se encuentra asociada con la presentación y aprobación de los planes propios de cada buque frente a la autoridad de aplicación.
  36. 36. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 36 de 81 3.2 PROGRAMAS GENERALES (COMPONENTES 1, 2 Y 3) 3.2.1 Programa de Educación Ambiental y Conducta para el Personal Objetivo Tanto las tareas llevadas a cabo durante la construcción como aquellas llevadas durante la operación requieren necesariamente contar con personal capacitado técnicamente a fin de llevar adelante el Plan de Gestión Ambiental con la necesaria y adecuada responsabilidad para con el medio ambiente. Por otra parte, resulta adecuado que se contemple también la posibilidad de establecer mecanismos de transferencia de conocimientos y tecnología a la comunidad en cuanto a impactos ambientales y medidas de mitigación de este tipo de obras. En tal sentido resulta imprescindible contar con un programa de capacitación, ajustado a los requerimientos de las distintas jurisdicciones de los sectores público y privado comprometidos, como así también a los métodos de entrenamiento a aplicar, el tipo y características del alumnado al que está dirigido, su duración y su frecuencia de dictado. Este presente Programa se justifica ampliamente por la necesidad de lograr, por parte del personal encargado de la operación del Proyecto:  una plena conciencia respecto a su rol en cuanto a la preservación, protección y conservación del ambiente en el ejercicio de sus funciones; y  un entrenamiento respecto a sus responsabilidades en materia ambiental que le permita llevar a cabo las medidas de mitigación y control que le competan y, particularmente, hacer frente a las contingencias que pudieran presentarse. Los objetivos del programa son los siguientes:  planificar una adecuada capacitación del personal sobre los problemas ambientales esperados, la implementación y control de medidas de mitigación, preservación, protección y control ambiental, los planes de contingencia y las normativas y reglamentaciones ambientales aplicables a las actividades desarrolladas.  roles a cumplir de acuerdo a los diferentes niveles de responsabilidad específica asignados al personal en relación a la implementación, operación, monitoreo y control de las medidas de mitigación, preservación, protección y control.  roles a cumplir ante las diversas situaciones de emergencia que pudieran presentarse, cuyos contenidos generales son explicitados en el Programa correspondiente al Plan de Contingencias, con la generación de consecuencias ambientales significativas. Alcance Este Programa deberá estar formado por dos tipos de acciones diferentes: acciones de capacitación directa y acciones de acompañamiento. Las acciones de Capacitación Directa deberán incluir los contenidos básicos necesarios para cumplir con los objetivos establecidos. Se deberá llevar a cabo la evaluación de las acciones de capacitación, ya que es imprescindible para corroborar su eficacia y la necesidad de realizar ajustes e intensificar acciones conforme a lo que sea necesario.
  37. 37. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 37 de 81 Si bien este programa deberá ser elaborado y llevado adelante por cada contratista en particular, el cumplimiento del mismo deberá ser controlado por YPF. Procedimientos Los temas claves a incluir son los siguientes:  nociones básicas sobre ambiente, recursos naturales y desarrollo sostenible,  contaminación de las aguas,  deterioro de los recursos vivos,  usos del estuario por diversos usuarios,  gestión de residuos en relación con la obra,  impacto ambiental, medidas de mitigación y plan de gestión ambiental de la obra.  contingencias y medidas. Además de capacitar a empleados en cuanto a conocimientos respecto al cuidado ambiental se deberá hacer énfasis en cuanto a la modificación de hábitos desfavorables para la prevención de problemas y riesgos ambientales. Por otra parte, se deberán identificar las prácticas más comunes de los trabajadores en obras similares, relativas a los cuidados con la manipulación de materiales, la disposición de aceites, desechos y diversos subproductos. El desarrollo del Programa debe ser evaluado en forma continua y, además, se deberá realizar una evaluación integral al finalizar el Programa con el fin de detectar el nivel de efectividad, de éxito o de fracaso del mismo. Esto permite aprovechar esta información para corregir aquellos aspectos del programa que no hayan quedado claros. 3.2.2 Programa de Comunicación Objetivo El objetivo principal del presente Programa es que la población involucrada alcance un alto grado de conocimiento acerca del proyecto y las consecuencias de su implementación en el territorio, pudiendo así ejercer su derecho a la información. Alcance El responsable de ejecutar el presente programa es el Operador de la Terminal. Este programa será diseñado a través de Relaciones Institucionales de YPF. Procedimiento Diversas actividades deberán desarrollarse para cumplir con el objetivo de informar a la población involucrada sobre los aspectos más relevantes del proyecto. El presente programa deberá implementarse previo al inicio de las obras y durante las mismas.
  38. 38. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 38 de 81 3.3 MEDIO TERRESTRE (COMPONENTE 1 Y 2) En el medio terrestre el proyecto involucra dos actividades principales, parte de las tareas de asistencia para la realización de las obras relacionadas con la instalación de la infraestructura portuaria (identificada como Componente 1) y el tendido/operación del gasoducto (identificada como Componente 2). Dado que gran parte de los impactos generados sobre el ambiente por estas actividades son equivalentes, la gestión de los mismos involucra el desarrollo e implementación de planes y programas de gestión similares. En este sentido, se han elaborado un Programa de Identificación y Preservación de Recursos Arqueológicos y Paleontológicos, un Programa de Manejo de Residuos y Efluentes y un Plan de Contingencias, concernientes tanto a la etapa de construcción de la terminal portuaria y gasoducto, como a la operación de este último. Tanto el Plan de Contingencias como el Programa de Manejo de Residuos y Efluentes fueron confeccionado para ambas etapas de la obra ya que las tareas relacionadas con el mantenimiento del gasoducto en la etapa de operación, coinciden en muchos casos con las tareas de construcción, y por lo tanto, las contingencias que podrían ocurrir así como los residuos que se podrían generar son prácticamente los mismos. Asimismo, durante la etapa de operación del gasoducto, se adicionan contingencias relacionadas específicamente con el transporte de gas por el ducto. Finalmente, específicamente para el gasoducto se incluyeron un Plan de Auditoría Ambiental del Gasoducto y un Plan de Desafectación y Abandono o Retiro del Gasoducto, tal como lo establece la norma NAG 153. 3.3.1 Programa de Identificación y Preservación de Recursos Arqueológicos y Paleontológicos Objetivo Los principales objetivos de la actuación arqueológica y paleontológica comprenden: a) Caracterización patrimonial en base a información secundaria (LBA). b) Evaluación de la ocurrencia de material (información primaria) de interés patrimonial in situ, en el entorno inmediato de las obras que involucra el Proyecto. c) Elaboración de un Plan de procedimientos tendientes a prevenir y mitigar la ocurrencia de efectos negativos previsibles y no previsibles. Se pretende establecer las medidas a seguir a fin de atenuar el deterioro o pérdida, y preservar los materiales arqueológicos, históricos y paleontológicos que pudieran hallarse por el emplazamiento del Puerto en el sector costero al este de Puerto Cuatreros. Asimismo interesa definir los procedimientos a seguir en caso de ocurrencia de elementos de valor patrimonial procedentes de la instalación del gasoducto, para los distintos segmentos delimitados, desde el Puerto hasta la Planta de TGS.
  39. 39. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 39 de 81 Alcance Este Plan está formado por dos tipos de acciones diferentes: acciones de capacitación y acciones de intervención directa y rescate de material. Las acciones de Capacitación serán dirigidas al personal involucrado en la obra, deberán incluir los contenidos arqueológicos, patrimoniales y paleontológicos básicos necesarios para una gestión adecuada de los bienes. Los temas claves a incluir son los siguientes:  nociones básicas sobre patrimonio y bienes culturales,  características particulares de los materiales arqueológicos / históricos locales y paleontológicos.  procesos naturales y antrópicos de alteración de bienes,  gestión de bienes culturales recuperados en obra,  impacto y medidas de mitigación.  contingencias y medidas compensatorias. Si bien este programa deberá ser elaborado y llevado adelante por cada contratista en particular, el cumplimiento del mismo deberá ser controlado por YPF. Procedimiento La adecuada gestión del patrimonio cultural y paleontológico puede garantizarse a partir de la capacitación del personal de obra, quienes eventualmente podrán hallarse frente a diversos restos materiales. Por lo tanto, el primer procedimiento en relación con la protección del patrimonio arqueológico, histórico y paleontológico, es una instancia de capacitación (i.e. curso, taller) para todo el personal que participe en las obras del Proyecto, cualquiera sea su nivel jerárquico o especialidad. Dicha capacitación deberá contar en su diseño e implementación con la participación de al menos un arqueólogo y/o paleontológico. De esta manera, el personal involucrado en las obras contará con herramientas conceptuales y procedimentales que les permitirán distinguir en terreno su presencia y evaluar su potencial importancia. En el caso de producirse la detección de algún objeto de relevancia (o que pudiera poseerla) se agotarán las vías de comunicación establecidas con sus superiores y finalmente se comunicará a especialistas, quienes podrán evaluar la necesidad o no de la intervención en terreno. En caso de intervenir los profesionales en tareas de rescate se seguirán los protocolos adecuados. Protocolos propuestos: a) En el caso de los predios destinados al emplazamiento de obradores se sugiere como medida preventiva el relevamiento intensivo (mediante prospecciones de superficie y sondeos estratigráficos) previo al uso de estos espacios, una vez definido su emplazamiento y en caso que se considere como una zona de potencial valor arqueológico o paleontológico.
  40. 40. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 40 de 81 b) En el caso del segmento de la traza del gasoducto emplazado entre S1b y PK10,5 se sugiere como medida preventiva la capacitación en materia patrimonial del personal interviniente en la fase constructiva de la obra, quienes pudieran informar a la empresa acerca de la ocurrencia de materiales de interés arqueológico. c) Por su parte para el segmento de la traza del gasoducto emplazado entre PK 10,5 y PK 16,5 se sugiere el monitoreo de las obras de construcción del ducto. Dentro de este sector se encuentra la concentración de material arqueológico GC1. Cada uno de los materiales que pudieran ser hallados a partir de los procedimientos y las recomendaciones propuestas (a, b y c) serán recolectados, identificados, mapeados, georreferenciados, fotografiados, descriptos (contexto de asociación, materia prima, categoría general de artefacto, etc.) según los procedimientos estándares de la investigación. Las colecciones generadas deberán ser acondicionadas de acuerdo a los lineamientos óptimos de preservación para su ulterior depósito, en el repositorio convenido a partir de la legislación vigente. Estas tareas deben contemplar asimismo el estudio, por parte de profesionales idóneos, de los materiales rescatados. Por último, se deberá elaborar un informe final cuyo objetivo es sintetizar la información recuperada y generada a lo largo del estudio patrimonial. Este informe deberá estar disponible para su utilización tanto por especialistas como por el público en general maximizando su potencial en términos científicos y culturales, como parte de la puesta en valor del patrimonio arqueológico, histórico, cultural y paleontológicos de la región. 3.3.2 Programa de Manejo de Residuos y Efluentes Objetivo Gestionar adecuadamente la generación, el acopio transitorio, el transporte y la disposición final de los residuos y los efluentes generados durante la construcción de las obras (muelle y gasoducto) y las tareas de mantenimiento del gasoducto. Alcance Este Programa involucra la gestión de todos los residuos y efluentes generados de las tareas de construcción de las obras (infraestructura portuaria) y del mantenimiento del gasoducto, así como de las actividades domésticas del personal afectado por los trabajos. Si bien la Contratista será la responsable de llevar adelante este Programa, YPF deberá fiscalizar el cumplimiento del mismo. Procedimiento Gestión de Residuos La adecuada gestión de los residuos se basa en la clasificación de los mismos en función de sus características y su naturaleza.
  41. 41. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 41 de 81 En este sentido, los residuos serán clasificados bajo las siguientes categorías: Residuos asimilables con domiciliarios. Sus características son similares a las de los residuos generados en domicilios residenciales (restos de comida, papeles, envoltorios, cartones, envases plásticos, etc.) Residuos industriales. Restos de concreto, madera, rezagos de desmontes, chatarra, alambres, etc. Son aquellos residuos industriales que no presenten características de peligrosidad, según la normativa de residuos aplicable y que a su vez pueden ser comercializados como rezagos o utilizados en otros procesos. Residuos especiales. Aceites residuales, sólidos contaminados con aceite, solventes, pinturas, resinas, etc., los contenedores de pinturas, aceites, resinas, solventes, etc. y todos aquellos sólidos contaminados con estas mismas sustancias, incluyendo suelos contaminados con hidrocarburos que hayan sido removidos. Residuos patógenos. Desechos o elementos materiales en estado sólido, semisólido, líquido o gaseoso, que presenta características de toxicidad y/o actividad biológica, que puedan afectar directamente o indirectamente a los seres vivos y/o causar contaminación del suelo, agua o atmósfera. Serán considerados en particular residuos de este tipo, los que se incluyen a título enunciativo a continuación: vendas usadas, residuos farmacéuticos, materiales descartables con y sin contaminación sanguínea, anatomía patológica, material de vidrio y descartable de laboratorio de análisis, hemoterapia, farmacia, etc. Los residuos serán segregados y almacenados transitoriamente según su clasificación. Los residuos asimilables con domiciliarios serán desechados en bolsas de residuos que se colocarán en recipientes con tapa. Una vez completa la capacidad de las bolsas, las mismas serán dispuestas en contenedores de almacenamiento transitorio, perfectamente identificados con la leyenda RESIDUOS DOMICILIARIOS, que permanecerá siempre cerrado, de forma tal de evitar la proliferación de moscas y roedores y el ingreso de agua de lluvia. Diariamente estos residuos serán transportados al sitio de disposición acordado con la autoridad municipal para su recolección. Los residuos industriales se desecharán en contenedores perfectamente identificados con la leyenda RESIDUOS INDUSTRIALES. En caso que los mismos se coloquen a la intemperie, se deberá acondicionar el suelo de forma tal de evitar lixiviados; de lo contrario, deberán cubrirse de manera tal de evitar el contacto con las lluvias. Una vez que se haya ocupado el 60% de la capacidad del contenedor (aproximadamente), se determinará el destino de dichos residuos, priorizando su reutilización o venta como rezagos. En cuanto a los residuos especiales, los mismos serán dispuestos en contenedores perfectamente identificados con la leyenda RESIDUOS ESPECIALES, que se colocarán en un depósito especialmente diseñado para el acopio transitorio de estos residuos. El depósito de residuos especiales contará con una platea impermeable para la contención de posibles derrames, techo y un sistema adecuado contra incendios. La Contratista deberá estar habilitada como generador de residuos especiales o deberá tramitar el permiso de generador eventual para gestionar los residuos adecuadamente. También deberá seleccionar un transportista y tratador adecuado para la gestión de sus residuos en virtud de su clasificación
  42. 42. EIA Proyecto de Regasificación de GNL, Puerto Cuatreros, Provincia de Buenos Aires. CAPÍTULO 7 – MITIGACIÓN Y PGA EIA GNL CUATREROS - Cap 07 MM y PGA - Rev0 Página 42 de 81 y mantener un registro actualizado de los manifiestos de transporte, tratamiento y disposición final que genere. En contratista deberá contar con la Inscripción en el Registro de Generadores de Residuos Especiales de la Provincia de Buenos Aires. La disposición transitoria de los residuos patogénicos, en caso de existir, se efectuará exclusivamente en bolsas de polietileno, las que deberán tener las siguientes características: a) espesor mínimo 120 micrones, b) tamaño que posibilite el ingreso a hornos incineradores u otros dispositivos de tratamientos de residuos patogénicos, c) impermeables, opacas y resistentes, d) de color rojo, e) llevarán inscripto a 30 cm. de la base en color negro, el número de Registro del generador ante la OPDS repetido por lo menos cuatro (4) veces en su perímetro, en tipos de letra cuyo tamaño no será inferior a 3 centímetros. Los mismos serán dispuestos en contenedores perfectamente identificados con la leyenda RESIDUOS PATÓGENOS. Para el caso del almacenamiento transitorio de líquidos residuales, se utilizarán contenedores estancos, perfectamente identificados, los cuales serán depositados en áreas con protección de derrames o pérdidas. En el caso de la recolección y el transporte de los residuos especiales y patógenos, así como su tratamiento y disposición final, cada uno de estos procesos deberá ser desarrollado por empresas inscriptas en la Provincia de Buenos Aires para el transporte, tratamiento y disposición final de cada tipo de residuo. Gestión de Efluentes Los principales efluentes líquidos son los efluentes cloacales originados de los servicios sanitarios de los obradores. Se recomienda la utilización de instalaciones temporarias como baños químicos. Los baños químicos funcionan a base de un compuesto químico líquido que degrada la materia orgánica, formando un residuo no contaminante biodegradable y libre de olores. El producto químico se carga en los baños mediante camiones cisterna con equipo especial de bombeo. Los residuos generados en los baños químicos son evacuados mediante transportes especiales cuando su capacidad es colmatada. En caso de ser necesario el vertido a algún cuerpo de agua se deberá contar con todos los permisos requeridos por el marco legal aplicable al proyecto. 3.3.3 Plan de Contingencias El propósito de este plan es promover la seguridad de todo el personal asociado a las actividades de asistencias al proyecto en general realizadas en tierra, así como de la población local, y la protección del medio antrópico y natural adyacente. El plan está constituido por medidas preventivas y procedimientos a seguir en situaciones de emergencia.

×