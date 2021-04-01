Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description Despite many uncertainties in cloud computing, one truth is evident: costs will always tend to go up unless yo...
Book Details ASIN : 1491931558
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Cloud FinOps: Collaborative, Real-Time Cloud Financial Management, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD I...
DOWNLOAD OR READ Cloud FinOps: Collaborative, Real-Time Cloud Financial Management by click link below GET NOW Cloud FinOp...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management

2 views

Published on

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=1491931558 As the sophistication of cyber-attacks increases, understanding how to defend critical infrastructure systems✔8212;energy production, water, gas, and other vital systems✔8212;becomes more important, and heavily mandated. Industrial Network Security, Second Edition arms you with the knowledge you need to understand the vulnerabilities of these distributed supervisory and control systems. The book examines the unique protocols and applications that are the foundation of industrial control systems, and provides clear guidelines for their protection. This how-to guide gives you thorough understanding of the unique challenges facing critical infrastructures, new guidelines and security measures for critical infrastructure protection, knowledge of new and evolving security tools, and pointers on SCADA protocols and security implementation.All-new real-world examples of attacks against control systems, and more diagrams of systemsExpanded coverage of protocols such as 61850, Ethernet/IP, CIP, ISA-99, and the evolution to IEC62443 Expanded coverage of Smart Grid security New coverage of signature-based detection, exploit-based vs. vulnerability-based detection, and signature reverse engineering

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

⚡[PDF] Cloud FinOps Collaborative Real-Time Cloud Financial Management

  1. 1. Description Despite many uncertainties in cloud computing, one truth is evident: costs will always tend to go up unless youâœ”8217;re actively engaged in the process. Whether youâœ”8217;re new to managing cloud spend or a seasoned pro, this book will clarify the often misunderstood workings of cloud billing fundamentals and provide expert strategies on creating a culture of cloud cost management in your organization.Drawing on real-world examples of successes and failures of large-scale cloud spenders, this book outlines a road map for building a culture of FinOps in your organization. Beginning with the fundamental concepts required to understand cloud billing concepts, youâœ”8217;ll learn how to enable an efficient and effective FinOps machine.Learn how the cloud works when it comes to financial managementSet up a FinOps team and build a framework for making spend efficiency a priorityExamine the anatomy of a cloud bill and learn how to manage itGet operational recipes for maximizing cloud efficiencyUnderstand how to motivate engineering teams to take cost-saving actionsExplore the FinOps lifecycle: Inform, Optimize, and OperateLearn the DNA of a highly functional cloud FinOps culture
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 1491931558
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Cloud FinOps: Collaborative, Real-Time Cloud Financial Management, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Cloud FinOps: Collaborative, Real-Time Cloud Financial Management by click link below GET NOW Cloud FinOps: Collaborative, Real-Time Cloud Financial Management OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×