Ç FACULTAD: FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN ASIGNATURA: PEDAGOGÍA CURSO: 2 A2 DOCENTE: MORÁN PEÑA LENIN ESTUD...
Ciencias Auxiliares de la Pedagogía Permiten potenciar procesos cognitivos, meta- cognitivos, actitudes, habilidades, dest...
Biología y Pedagogía Es la primera de las ciencias con las cuales se relaciona la pedagogía, no es posible pensar en la fo...
Psicología y pedagogía Describe, explica, investiga e interviene en los procesos psicológicos que ocurren en el ámbito edu...
Filosofía y pedagogía • Ciencia que se ocupa de responder los grandes interrogantes del hombre como origen del universo, y...
Sociología y pedagogía Ciencia social por excelencia que se ocupa del estudio de las relaciones entre individuos y las ley...
Política y pedagogía La política es la actividad humana que tiende a gobernar o dirigir la acción del Estado en beneficio ...
Ética y pedagogía La Ética dicta que es lo que hay que hacer, en tanto que la educación muestra el modo en que podemos log...
Referencias Caudo, M. ( 2013 ). La ciencia pedagógica: construcciones, disputas, desafíos. Sophía, Colección de Filosofía ...
Ciencias Pedagógicas

  FACULTAD: FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN ASIGNATURA: PEDAGOGÍA CURSO: 2 A2 DOCENTE: MORÁN PEÑA LENIN ESTUDIANTE LEDESMA ACOSTA MARILIN TEMA: CIENCIAS AUXILIARES DE LA PEDAGOGÍA
  2. 2. Ciencias Auxiliares de la Pedagogía Permiten potenciar procesos cognitivos, meta- cognitivos, actitudes, habilidades, destrezas, y valores, a partir de la comprensión teórico, conocimiento que es la base de la práctica pedagógica del futuro docente. Facilita el quehacer educativo en la escuela, articular la práctica pedagógica apoyándose en otras disciplinas, y dar validez a la experiencia del futuro docente. Según Antelo, citado por Caudo; La pedagogía es la ciencia que estudia el problema de la educación en todos sus aspectos (….) o una intervención teórica sobre su problemática de la educación.
  3. 3. Biología y Pedagogía Es la primera de las ciencias con las cuales se relaciona la pedagogía, no es posible pensar en la formación del hombre, si previamente no se conoce su estructura morfológica. El conocimiento de las leyes generales de la vida, morfología, la anatomía y fisiología humanas y de las condiciones específicas del desarrollo humano, puede tomar su estructura mental. La acción educativa desde el punto de vista biológico debe tender a que los seres jóvenes alcancen una madurez normal.
  4. 4. Psicología y pedagogía Describe, explica, investiga e interviene en los procesos psicológicos que ocurren en el ámbito educativo en sentido amplio. Busca comprender por un lado, los procesos de desarrollo subjetivo y los diferentes modelos psicológicos del aprendizaje. El verdadero maestro está dotado de una capacidad de intuición y de penetración psicológica que le es connatural.
  5. 5. Filosofía y pedagogía • Ciencia que se ocupa de responder los grandes interrogantes del hombre como origen del universo, y el sentido de la vida con el fin de alcanzar la sabiduría. • Analiza al hombre como un ser educable, pero no lo es en forma pasiva sino activa. • Resuelve problemas esenciales, para evitar que los aportes parciales de las ciencias biológicas, psicología y socio-lógicas permanezcan desintegrados e ineficaces.
  6. 6. Sociología y pedagogía Ciencia social por excelencia que se ocupa del estudio de las relaciones entre individuos y las leyes que lo regulan. La sociología de la educación es una subdisciplina de la sociología, con una preocupación central por el estudio del contexto social de la educación. El sujeto de la educación, además de ser un individuo biológico y psíquico, es un ser social, pertenece a una comunidad amplia y a varias comunidades restringidas.
  7. 7. Política y pedagogía La política es la actividad humana que tiende a gobernar o dirigir la acción del Estado en beneficio de la sociedad. La pedagogía se auxilia de esta ciencia ya que necesita reglas y normas para llevar a cabo la organización educativa. Los aspecto político de la organización escolar se incluyen la legislación escolar y la administración escolar.
  8. 8. Ética y pedagogía La Ética dicta que es lo que hay que hacer, en tanto que la educación muestra el modo en que podemos lograr lo propuesto por la ética. La ética proporciona el modelo o guía de conducta humana buena. Cuando educación significa conducir o guiar, la Ética muestra un modelo de conducta a seguir y la educación dice como conducir al niño dentro de ese modelo. Ética
  9. 9. Referencias Caudo, M. ( 2013 ). La ciencia pedagógica: construcciones, disputas, desafíos. Sophía, Colección de Filosofía de la Educación, 33-50. Navarro, A. (s.f.). SCRIBD, Ciencias Auxiliares de La Pedagogía. Obtenido de SCRIBD, Ciencias Auxiliares de La Pedagogía: https://es.scribd.com/document/387081638/Ciencias-Auxiliares-de-La-Pedagogia

