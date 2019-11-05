Diapositivas (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO CARRERA DE PSICOPEDAGOGÍA EL CURRÍCULO Docente: Dr. Patricio Tobar Integrantes: Catheri...
Currículo Criterios, planes de estudio, programas, metodologías, procesos Formación Integral Construcción de la Identidad ...
Autores Parqueva Tarazona Carrera Caminata Jornada Conteniendo en si la idea de comunidad Samper Julian ¿Para que enseñar?...
Karaney y Cook Son todas las experiencias que tiene el estudiante bajo la dirección de la escuela Rafael Ochoa Concentraci...
Currículo oculto Son normas institucional no reconocidas, pero desarrolladas de forma explicita por los profesores o estud...
Currículo Nulo Son temas considerados como innecesarios Es el tema de estudio no ensenado En la practica no se ejecutan Se...
IMPORTANCIA DE LA TOMA DE DECISIONES EN LOS NIÑOS -Son parte de nuestra vida. - Constantemente estamos tomando decisiones ...
• Es de carácter voluntario y son las experiencias planeadas • Son externas al currículo oficial. EXTRA CURRICULO • Es muy...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO CARRERA DE PSICOPEDAGOGÍA EL CURRÍCULO Docente: Dr. Patricio Tobar Integrantes: Catherine Adriano Samia Cajas Vanesa Calderón Vanesa Mariño Marcela Padilla Riobamba, Octubre 31 de 2019
  2. 2. Currículo Criterios, planes de estudio, programas, metodologías, procesos Formación Integral Construcción de la Identidad Las Políticas Proyecto Educativo Institucional
  3. 3. Autores Parqueva Tarazona Carrera Caminata Jornada Conteniendo en si la idea de comunidad Samper Julian ¿Para que enseñar? ¿Qué enseñamos ? ¿Cuándo y como lo enseñamos ? ¿Cómo evaluamos ? Ludgren Es la filosofía de educación que transforma los fines socieducativos, fundamentales en estrategias de enseñanza
  4. 4. Karaney y Cook Son todas las experiencias que tiene el estudiante bajo la dirección de la escuela Rafael Ochoa Concentración especifica de una teoría pedagógica Volverla efectiva Asegurar el aprendizaje Esto va a depender de Cultura Época Comunidad
  5. 5. Currículo oculto Son normas institucional no reconocidas, pero desarrolladas de forma explicita por los profesores o estudiantes. Oculta intenciones No es reconocido
  6. 6. Currículo Nulo Son temas considerados como innecesarios Es el tema de estudio no ensenado En la practica no se ejecutan Se hace constar para tener la aprobación
  7. 7. IMPORTANCIA DE LA TOMA DE DECISIONES EN LOS NIÑOS -Son parte de nuestra vida. - Constantemente estamos tomando decisiones debemos enseñar a los niños y niñas desde un primer momento y desarrollar su capacidad de tomar decisiones. APRENDIZAJE BASICO
  8. 8. • Es de carácter voluntario y son las experiencias planeadas • Son externas al currículo oficial. EXTRA CURRICULO • Es muy necesario para las instituciones, para la correcta aplicación de conocimientos y contenidos Conclusión

