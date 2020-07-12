Successfully reported this slideshow.
CLASE DE COMUNICACIÓN SEMANA 14 TV

  1. 1. I.E “MAURO REYNALDO GIRALDO ROMERO” INA 52 4° secundaria Docente: Mariced Adanaque Cornejo Área: Comunicación N° Semana: 14 N° Sesión: 17 Grado y sección: 4° “B” Medio: TV Fecha: 07/07/2020 Recordemos y analizamos Propósito: Informar Actividades sobre las que la biblioteca nacional del Perú tendrá sobre la segunda feria internacional del libro en Ayacucho. Propósito: Interpretativo Está dirigido a un Público en particular (personal de salud) Busca resaltar la importancia de la limpieza de las manos para atender pacientes. Afiche de una película o poster. Lo que se busca es captar la atención de los amantes del cine, mostrando personajes, o el de una persona icónica que resume el contenido de la película, también la información de la fecha de estreno. El propósito de esta semana es que los estudiantes editen y publiquen la versión final de su afiche, el cual busca revalorar el rol de los adolescentes en la sociedad.
  2. 2. I.E “MAURO REYNALDO GIRALDO ROMERO” INA 52 4° secundaria Docente: Mariced Adanaque Cornejo Es un texto por medio del cual se difunde un mensaje y en el que se combinan imágenes y texto con el fin de persuadir al receptor a realizar una determinada acción. Los afiches se colocan en espacios donde pueden ser vistos por mucha gente. Según su propósito, hay afiches: Publicitarios (con fines comerciales, como comprar un producto o adquirir un servicio). De propaganda (sin fines comerciales, como participar en una campaña). Elementos del afiche: El texto: Está formado, generalmente, por estos elementos: título, eslogan o ambos (destacan la idea principal), datos informativos (especificaciones, como el lugar y fecha de un evento, precio de venta, etc.) y nombre del emisor, fundamental, ya que por medio de él se entrega el mensaje. Las imágenes: Ilustraciones, fotografías, viñetas, montajes, etc. Guardan relación con el público, con el propósito y el tema. Ocupan un lugar importante para llamar la atención del receptor y ayudan al propósito del afiche. El color: Está presente en las imágenes y en el tipo de letra. Es uno de los elementos visuales que más impactan en un afiche y tiene valor expreso. La composición: Está presente en las imágenes y en el tipo de letra. Es uno de los elementos visuales que más impactan en un afiche y tiene valor expreso.
  3. 3. I.E “MAURO REYNALDO GIRALDO ROMERO” INA 52 4° secundaria Docente: Mariced Adanaque Cornejo Disposición de los elementos
  4. 4. I.E “MAURO REYNALDO GIRALDO ROMERO” INA 52 4° secundaria Docente: Mariced Adanaque Cornejo Clasificación de los afiches: Según su contenido: Afiches políticos. - Su objetivo es servir de canal entre determinado ente o persona política y sus electores o partidarios. Es una herramienta pensada para influir en la ideología del lector, mediante mensajes que pueden o no ser verídicos. Afiches deportivos Su finalidad es la de comunicar al perceptor alguna idea o mensaje relacionada con el campo de los deportes. Según el objetivo que persigan, se pueden diferenciar varios tipos: • Invitaciones o anuncios de eventos deportivos. • Anuncios publicitarios de mercancía deportiva (zapatos, ropa, perfumes, equipo deportivo, etc.) • Hechos por fanáticos del deporte (normalmente utilizados por los fanáticos de algún equipo deportivo para apoyar a su equipo o tentar, al contrario). • Entre otros. Afiches sociales Este tipo de afiches trata acerca de temas de importancia e impacto social. Incluyen mensajes referentes a las drogas y adicciones, enfermedades de transmisión sexual, planificación familiar, entre muchos otros. Suelen tener un diseño tradicional y serio, con bastante información e imágenes mayormente complementarias. Afiches didácticos Los afiches didácticos están orientados exclusivamente a la transmisión de algún tipo de mensaje educativo. Aunque las temáticas pueden ser diversas, el afiche didáctico siempre buscará presentar un diseño que sea fácil de comprender. Asimismo, la información contenida en ellos será presentada de la manera más comprensible posible.
  5. 5. I.E “MAURO REYNALDO GIRALDO ROMERO” INA 52 4° secundaria Docente: Mariced Adanaque Cornejo Afiches ecológicos Su objetivo principal es educar acerca de diversos aspectos referentes al medio ambiente. Tratan temas importantes como el reciclaje, el calentamiento global, la disposición de desechos, entre muchos otros. Pretenden concientizar al lector para que asuma una actitud más verde y amigable con el planeta en el que habita. Por lo general, presentan diseños basados en los colores de la naturaleza, con mucha simbología propia del tema. Afiches publicitarios Los afiches publicitarios son relativamente los más conocidos, al ser la publicidad algo cotidiano. Se enfocan en promocionar cualquier bien o servicio, evento, producto, o cualquier cosa que el lector pueda (o no) necesitar. Son considerados “afiches de consumo”, puesto que se les utiliza para aumentar las ventas de un producto o servicio particular Según su presentación Afiches gráficos Se enfocan en las imágenes para exponer sus ideas. Están casi total o totalmente libres de palabras, pues expresan visualmente todo lo que pretende expresar. Suelen ser llamativos, con muchos colores o de colores contrastantes a la vista. Afiches textuales Se afianzan en la utilización de texto para expresar su mensaje. Suelen ser utilizados como método de divulgación informativa, ya sea de eventos, actividades o simple instrucción. No son tan llamativos como los afiches gráficos, pero utilizan con inteligencia sus recursos para lograr su cometido.
  6. 6. I.E “MAURO REYNALDO GIRALDO ROMERO” INA 52 4° secundaria Docente: Mariced Adanaque Cornejo Afiches equilibrados Equilibran el uso de gráficos y texto, hasta alcanzar un balance que consiga llevar el mensaje que desean comunicar. Según su objetivo u intención: Afiches informativos Se les utiliza para informar o comunicar al lector de algún suceso en particular. Sirven para invitar a eventos, conferencias, simposios y presentaciones de distintas índoles. También para avisar de la ocurrencia de reuniones, sea en el ámbito que sea. Su diseño suele ser básico y formal, de colores neutros y con mucho texto, que a su vez deberá ser conciso y al punto. Afiches formativos Son utilizados para difundir información y pretenden educar al perceptor, o al menos instruirle en la medida de lo posible. Ayudan a transmitir conocimientos muy variados, que van desde la higiene y salud hasta la actitud con los demás. Su diseño tiende a tener imágenes destacadas, en contraste con textos cortos y precisos útiles para enfatizar las ideas.
  7. 7. I.E “MAURO REYNALDO GIRALDO ROMERO” INA 52 4° secundaria Docente: Mariced Adanaque Cornejo Ten en cuenta la siguiente lista de cotejo para revisar tu afiche. El mensaje guarda relación con la revaloración de los adolescentes en la sociedad. SI NO El afiche cumple su propósito. El eslogan es breve y original. El eslogan resume la intención que se quiere transmitir al destinatario. En el mensaje de afiche se han usado, intencionalmente los enunciados según la intención del hablante. Las imágenes son atractivas, sugestivas y están relacionadas con el texto. En el afiche se han combinado armónicamente el texto y la imagen. El texto y las imágenes están bien distribuidos. Los colores son variados y llamativos. El afiche expresa las ideas previstas con coherencia. El texto cumple con las reglas de ortografía.
  8. 8. I.E “MAURO REYNALDO GIRALDO ROMERO” INA 52 4° secundaria Docente: Mariced Adanaque Cornejo ❖No olvides enviar tus evidencias a tus profesoras, además de guardar en tu portafolio el producto de la sesión.

