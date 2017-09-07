I) Complete de chart using this information: * Example: Peter likes hamburgers and chicken * John doesn’t like vegetables ...
IV) Read about Sally, John, Kate and Martin. Whose food is it? Sally likes pizza and bananas, but she doesn’t like carrots...
V) Answer and complete about you. 1- Do you like fish? ......................................................... 2- Do you...
Nutrition foodwritingspeaking

  1. 1. I) Complete de chart using this information: * Example: Peter likes hamburgers and chicken * John doesn’t like vegetables * Lucy likes fruits, but she doesn’t like vegetables * Peter doesn’t like vegetables or fruits * Lucy likes chicken but she doesn’t like hamburgers * John likes hamburgers, chicken and fruits Hamburger s Chicken Vegetables Fruits Peter √ √ John Lucy II) Write sentences using the information from the chart: Milk Fish pasta cheese I √ √ X X Susan X X √ √ Mark √ X X √ Example: “I don’t like pasta or cheese” - - - III) Complete using the words from the box: 1) I like milk …………..chicken 2) Susan ………………..hamburgers and vegetables 3) Peter likes pasta and ………………. 4) I don’t like milk ……………fish 5) Julia likes cheese, ………….she doesn’t like milk AND LIKES FISH OR BUT
  2. 2. IV) Read about Sally, John, Kate and Martin. Whose food is it? Sally likes pizza and bananas, but she doesn’t like carrots. John likes apples and rice, but he doesn’t like bananas. Kate likes pizza and bananas, but she doesn’t like apples. Martin likes lemons and onions, but he doesn’t like rice. 1- This is…………………..’s food. 2- This is …………………..’s food. 3- This is ……………………’s food. 4- This is ………………….’s food.
  3. 3. V) Answer and complete about you. 1- Do you like fish? ......................................................... 2- Do you drink coffee? ................................................. 3- I love………………………………….. 4- I hate……………………………. 5- I don’t like……………………………………. 6- I like………………………………….very much. 7- Do you like carrots? ……………………………………. VI) Answer and complete about your partner. 1- Does he/she like hamburgers? ………………………………….. 2- Does he/she drink tea? …………………………………………….. 3- He/She likes……………………………………………….very much. 4- He/She doesn’t like…………………………………………… 5- He/She hates…………………………………………………. 6- Does he/she like rice? …………………………………………. 7- He/ She loves………………………………………………………… VII) Write these words in the correct columns: coffee, rice, lemon, potato, banana, bread, tea, lettuce, milk, coke, chicken, apple, orange, DRINK FRUIT VEGETABLES MEAT OTHER FOOD

