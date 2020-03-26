Successfully reported this slideshow.
“LA SCUOLA AL TEMPO DEL CORONAVIRUS” GLI ALUNNI DELL’I.C. DI RONCOFERRARO PRESENTANO… icroncoprontivia@gmail.com
VI PRESENTIAMO ALCUNI DEI LAVORI CHE AVETE INVIATO. LI MOSTREREMO TUTTI, UN PO’ PER VOLTA! SIETE BRAVISSIMI! CONTINUATE …
CERNAT SOFIA CLASSE COCCINELLE CRISTIAN E FILIPPO TORAZZA, CL. 2^ E 1^, PRIMARIA GOVERNOLO
ELA LAINO, CL. 2^ A, PRIMARIA GOVERNO LO
TOTI ALICE, CL. 1^ A, PRIMARIA GOVERNOLO NOEMI STRADIOTTO, CL. 5^ A, PRIMARIA RONCOFERRARO
GINEVRA MAESTRELLI
Pallina pien di spine Oh, coronavirus, pallina pien di spine, hai contagiato molte persone, centinaia di decine, hai porta...
EMILIA, CL. 5 A, PRIMARIA CASTEL D’ARIO
icroncoprontivia@gmail.com ALLA PROSSIMA …PUNTATA INVIATE I VOSTRI LAVORI !!!
La scuola al tempo del coronavirus: i lavori degli alunni.
La scuola al tempo del coronavirus: i lavori degli alunni.
La scuola al tempo del coronavirus: i lavori degli alunni.

