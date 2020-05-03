4. la scuola al tempo del coronavirus. i lavori degli alunni

Successfully reported this slideshow.
icroncoprontivia@gmail.com “LA SCUOLA AL TEMPO DEL CORONAVIRUS” Quarta puntata
FRANCHINI VITTORIO, Cl. 3° - PRIMARIA VILLIMPENTA
LORENZO RIGHINI, Cl. 4 A – PRIMARIA CASTEL D’ARIO
VLADIMIR CALINEC, Cl. 1 A - PRIMARIA CASTEL D’ARIO
Io che faccio i compiti a casa e poi gioco con mio fratello Tommaso BARTON RYAN MATTEO, Cl. 3A PRIMARIA VILLIMPENTA
CREMA MARCO, Cl. 4A PRIMARIA RONCOFER- RARO
JACOPO FAUSTINI, 1 A PRIMARIA CASTEL D’ARIO
DALL’OCA PIETRO, Cl. 5 A - PRIMARIA CASTEL D’ARIO
BRAGHINI FEDERICO, Cl. 2A PRIMARIA RONCOFERRARO
MERLO NOEMI, Cl. 1 A PRIMARIA CASTEL D’ARIO
LUCA MIOTTO, Cl. 5B - PRIMARIA DI CASTEL D’ARIO CAVIARDAGE Ho scelto, come richiedeva la consegna, una pagina di un libro ...
MATTIA LAZZARINI, Cl. 1 B PRIMARIA CASTEL D’ARIO
ROSSI LINDA, Cl. 2A PRIMARIA RONCOFER- RARO
FINARDI GIULIO ALBERTO, SEZ. B - INFANZIA CASTEL D’ARIO PROGETTO FARFALLA
EDOARDO MOTTERANI, PRIMARIA CASTEL D’ARIO, Cl. 1B
JACOPO PASINI, Cl. 4 B PRIMARIA RONCOFERRA- RO
TOMMASO CREMA, Cl. 4A PRIMARIA RONCOFER- RARO
ALESSANDRO GINELLI, Cl. 1A PRIMARIA CASTEL D’ARIO
FINARDI GEMMA, SEZ. C - INFANZIA CASTEL D’ARIO PROGETTO FARFALLA
DINU IANIS, Cl. 1A PRIMARIA CASTEL D’ARIO
CALEFFI ALICE, Cl. 1B - PRIMARIA RONCOFERRARO
BRAVAGLIERI CRISTIAN, Cl. 4 A - PRIMARIA VILLIMPENTA
icroncoprontivia@gmail.com ALLA PROSSIMA …PUNTATA CON UN INVITO PARTICOLARE AI NOSTRI RAGAZZI DELLA SCUOLA SECONDARIA DI P...
Lavori prodotti dagli alunni dell'I.C. di Roncoferraro

×