Elementos Qu�micos Liceo San Miguel de Desamparados Profesora Marcela Venegas Leiva
Origen de los elementos qu�micos La teor�a del Big Bang
� Que son los elementos qu�micos?
Los elementos qu�micos son sustancias que no pueden descomponerse en otras m�s simples por ning�n m�todo f�sico o qu�mico,...
Nombre y s�mbolo de los elementos qu�micos Elemento Significado Procedencia Francio Francia Pa�s Rubidio Rojo intenso Prop...
Nombre s�mbolo Elementos en lat�n Cobre Cu Cuprum Hierro Fe Ferrum Plata Ag Argentum
Reglas para escribir el s�mbolo de un elemento 1. Se usa la primera letra en may�scula del nombre en espa�ol o en otro idi...
Ejemplos: Elemento S�mbolo Nitr�geno del lat�n Nitrium N Fl�or F Azufre del lat�n Sulfur S
Elemento S�mbolo Calcio Ca Cadmio Cd Cobalto Co
Presentacion de los estudiantes
tabla periódica

