Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MITOSIS PROCESO DE DIVISIÒN CELULAR DONDE A PARTIR DE UNA CÈLULA MADRE SE ORIGINAN DOS CÈLULAS HIJAS EXACTAMENTE IGUALES A...
RESUMEN MITOSIS: La célula es la unidad anatómica y fisiológica de todos los seres vivos. La mitosis implica la división n...
PROFASE Primera etapa de la mitosis, se forma el haz los cromosomas del núcleo se condensan en cromosomas definidos. Desap...
Metafase
Metafase Los cromosomas llegan al centro de la célula Se disponen exactamente en el plano ecuatorial Los cromosomas se eng...
Anafase
Anafase 1- Las dos cromàtidas de cada cromosoma son separadas en el Centrómero. 2- Se separan 46 pares de cromàtidas y se ...
Telofase
Telofase Los dos juegos de cromosomas hijos se separan completamente. Aparato mitótico se disuelve y se desarrolla nueva m...
Citocinesis
Citocinesis 1- Proceso de división de la célula en dos partes iguales. 2- Es la división del citoplasma. 3- Ocurre por lo ...
Bibliografía Curtis, H. (1991). Biología. México: Editorial Medica Panamericana.
Mitosis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mitosis

32 views

Published on

Mitosis

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mitosis

  1. 1. MITOSIS PROCESO DE DIVISIÒN CELULAR DONDE A PARTIR DE UNA CÈLULA MADRE SE ORIGINAN DOS CÈLULAS HIJAS EXACTAMENTE IGUALES A LA MADRE.
  2. 2. RESUMEN MITOSIS: La célula es la unidad anatómica y fisiológica de todos los seres vivos. La mitosis implica la división nuclear o cariocinesis y la división citoplasmática o citocinesis. La cariocinesis consta de cuatro etapas: profase, metafase, anafase y telofase.
  3. 3. PROFASE Primera etapa de la mitosis, se forma el haz los cromosomas del núcleo se condensan en cromosomas definidos. Desaparece el nucléolo, ya que la cromatina que lo constituía esta ahora compactándose Se forma el huso acromático: se forman micro túbulos, fibras del huso Se disuelve la membrana nuclear
  4. 4. Metafase
  5. 5. Metafase Los cromosomas llegan al centro de la célula Se disponen exactamente en el plano ecuatorial Los cromosomas se enganchan a las fibras del huso a través del cinetocoro de su centrómero.
  6. 6. Anafase
  7. 7. Anafase 1- Las dos cromàtidas de cada cromosoma son separadas en el Centrómero. 2- Se separan 46 pares de cromàtidas y se forman 2 juegos independientes de 46cromosomas hijos. 3- Los juegos de cromàtidas recién separados se Desplazan a polos opuestos.
  8. 8. Telofase
  9. 9. Telofase Los dos juegos de cromosomas hijos se separan completamente. Aparato mitótico se disuelve y se desarrolla nueva membrana nuclear que rodea cada grupo de Cromosomas. Después la célula se divide en dos, la zona media entre dos núcleos. Este pinzamiento se produce formación de un anillo en la unión de las células nuevas que se están desarrollando, anillo que las termina separando.
  10. 10. Citocinesis
  11. 11. Citocinesis 1- Proceso de división de la célula en dos partes iguales. 2- Es la división del citoplasma. 3- Ocurre por lo regular en la parte media de la célula.
  12. 12. Bibliografía Curtis, H. (1991). Biología. México: Editorial Medica Panamericana.

×