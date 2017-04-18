Trabajo Práctico: Hardware y Software Apellido y Nombre: Calo Mariel. Fecha: 06/04/2017 IFTS (Instituto de Formación Técni...
Trabajo práctico 1

Trabajo Práctico Hardware y Software

Trabajo práctico 1

  1. 1. Trabajo Práctico: Hardware y Software Apellido y Nombre: Calo Mariel. Fecha: 06/04/2017 IFTS (Instituto de Formación Técnica Superior) Turno Noche.
  2. 2. Informática Es una ciencia que estudia métodos, técnicas y procesos con el fin de almacenar, procesar y transmitir información y datos en formato digital. Esta compuesta por Hardware y Software.
  3. 3. Hardware Son los componentes físicos, es decir, todo lo que se puede ver y tocar. Estos componentes, son denominados periféricos (periféricos de entrada, salida y entrada y salida)
  4. 4. Periféricos de Entrada Se lo denomina así, a los dispositivos que se utilizan para brindar datos y señales a un sistema de procesamiento de información.
  5. 5. Periféricos de Salida Son los dispositivos electrónicos capaces de imprimir, mostrar o reproducir señales que sean fácilmente interpretadas por los usuarios.
  6. 6. Periféricos de Entrada y Salida Son los dispositivos electrónicos que permiten transferir información a la computadora y a la vez cambiarla a un formato donde pueda ser entendido por el usuario.
  7. 7. Software Es el conjunto de programas y rutinas que permiten a la computadora realizar sus tareas. También, se puede decir que es la parte intangible de una computadora.
  8. 8. Conclusión La informática, es un sistema que esta divido en Software (lo intangible) y Hardware (lo tangible). A su vez, se sabe que el Hardware depende totalmente del Software.

