2021 Dutch Elections A CASE STUDY OF THE RESULTS OF THE NATIONAL ELECTIONS IN AMSTERDAM BY MARIE OVERING
The VVD, a conservative-liberal party, has won the elections for the fourth time in a row in the Netherlands. Overall, the...
Methods 1. Add empty columns from point election file to polygon file of city quarters
Methods 2. Add data from point election file to empty columns, aggregating all points within a single polygon
Methods 3. Create scatterplots
Voting locations Number of votes per location, whereby the grey circle represents mail in ballots for the city
Methods 4. Create Hexagon map
Voting locations The distribution of voting locations across the city
Methods 5. Create random points in polygons based of code in references
Methods 6. Create random points per vote in quarter, ignoring those without votes and saving the points in a CSV format
Methods 7. Create a dot density map for votes across the city - Steps 6 and 7 were adjusted and repeated for both the VVD ...
Valid Votes per Quarter A dot density map of votes per quarter 1 dot = 100 votes
VVD versus D66 Hexagon maps Dot density maps of votes per quarter 1 dot = 10 votes VVD D66
Methods 8. Create new variables and generate random points for those - A similar process was followed for the left vs righ...
Methods 9. Classify the points to either the D66 or the VVD
Methods 10. Create a categorical dot density map showing the D66 and VVD votes in one map
D66 wins Amsterdam over VVD A dot density map of votes per quarter D66 = blue VVD = red 1 dot = 30 votes
A Blue City: Left versus right votes A dot density map of votes per quarter Left = blue Right = red 1 dot = 30 votes
References Data retrieved from: https://maps.amsterdam.nl/open_geodata/?LANG=en Dot density map help from: http://andrewga...
Data & Analytics
May. 16, 2021

2021 Dutch elections

A case study of the results of the national 2021 election in Amsterdam using geodataframe, numpy, and shapely to manipulate the data and pydeck to display it.

  19. 19. References Data retrieved from: https://maps.amsterdam.nl/open_geodata/?LANG=en Dot density map help from: http://andrewgaidus.com/Dot_Density_County_Maps/ For more of my work: marieovering.github.io

