Oriënteren vanuit de school We wandelen straks naar de Sint- Columbakerk en naar het René De Clercq-huisje. Op de platteg...
René De Clercq Opdracht 1: We staan nu voor het RenéDeClercq-huis. Wat zien jullie allemaal op de voorgevel? Kijk ook ...
Sint-Columbakerk Jullie gaan nu rond de kerk wandelen. Zoek onderstaande foto’s in het echt en maak de bijhorende opdrac...
Naam: ……………………………………………. Nummer:…..
Werkbladen
  1. 1. Oriënteren vanuit de school We wandelen straks naar de Sint- Columbakerk en naar het René De Clercq-huisje. Op de plattegrond kan je zien waar we nu zijn door het rode icoontje. Kunnen jullie zich oriënteren vanuit onze school? Opdracht 1: Duid de hoofdwinstreken en de tussenwinstreken aan op de kaart (in de witte hokjes) met het behulp van een kompas. Hoe gebruik je een kompas? - Leg het kompas plat op de plattegrond. - De rode naald van het kompas wijst altijd naar het noorden. We gaan het kompas draaien zodat de rode naald naar de N op het kompas wijst. - Als de rode naald en de N overeenkomen dan weet je waar het noorden ligt. Opdracht 2: De blauwe bol op de kaart is de Sint-Columbakerk. Het blauwe vierkantje is het Renée De Clercq- huisje. In welke richting moeten we wandelen als we naar de kerk willen? Richting het ……………………………......
  2. 2. René De Clercq Opdracht 1: We staan nu voor het RenéDeClercq-huis. Wat zien jullie allemaal op de voorgevel? Kijk ook een rondom jullie? Zijn er nog dingen die jullie opvallen in verband met René De Clercq? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………….. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………….. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………….. Opdracht 2: Vul aan. Je kan de antwoorden vinden op de voorgevel van het huis. René De Clercq werd in Deerlijk geboren op 14 november 1877. Hij was een …………………. (beroep). In 1914 is René gevlucht naar Nederland wegens een Duitse inval tijdens de eerste wereldoorlog. Daar is hij gaan lesgeven. Hij werd redacteur van verschillende tijdsschriften en hij vertoefde zich door Nederland en Duitsland. Van zijn vele gedichten zijn later liederen gemaakt. Hij stierf in 19.. (datum). Opdracht 3: Misschien is het je tijdens opdracht 1 al opgevallen. Op de deur hangt er een bordje. Daar staat bij ‘beschermd monument’. Wat zouden ze hierbij bedoelen? ………………………………………………………………………….. ………………………………………………………………………….
  3. 3. Sint-Columbakerk Jullie gaan nu rond de kerk wandelen. Zoek onderstaande foto’s in het echt en maak de bijhorende opdrachten. Opdracht 1 Wat zou dit kunnen zijn? Wandel er even rond en denk even goed na. Schrijf je bedenking hieronder. (TIP: tweede wereldoorlog). ……………………………………………………………… Opdracht 2 Dit komt je waarschijnlijk bekend voor? We hebben hiervoor een specifiek woord. Wat was dat ook alweer? De Sint-Columbakerk maakt deel uit van het ……..…. In Deerlijk. Opdracht 3 Dit is een gedenkingsplaats voor de slachtoffers die in Deerlijk zijn gevallen tijdens de eerste wereldoorlog. Het symbool voor de eerste wereldoorlop zijn klaprozen, zoals je kan zien. In het kunstwerk kan je klaprozen en margrieten zien. Naast het kunstwerk staan 2 grote stenen met daarop een lijst van de gesneuvelde soldaten. Hoe zou jij iemand gedenken die gesneuveld is in een oorlog? Schrijf je een gedicht of een tekstje? Maak je een tekening? Of op een andere manier? Je mag een tekening, tekstje, gedichtje…. Maken op het volgende blad.
  4. 4. Naam: ……………………………………………. Nummer:…..

