Naam:……………………………………………. Nummer:…..
Werkbladen
  1. 1. Oriënteren vanuit de school We wandelenstraksnaarde Sint- ColumbakerkennaarhetRené De Clercq-huisje.Opde plattegrond kan je zienwaarwe nu zijndoorhet rode icoontje.Kunnenjulliezichoriënterenvanuitonze school? Opdracht 1: Duidde hoofdwinstrekenende tussenwinstrekenaanopde kaart (inde witte hokjes) methet behulpvaneenkompas. Hoe gebruikje eenkompas? - Leg hetkompasplatop de plattegrond. - De rode naaldvan hetkompaswijstaltijdnaarhetnoorden.We gaan hetkompasdraaien zodat de rode naaldnaar de N op het kompaswijst. - Alsde rode naald ende N overeenkomendanweetje waarhetnoordenligt. Opdracht 2: De blauwe bol opde kaart isde Sint-Columbakerk. Het blauwe vierkantje is hetRenée De Clercq- huisje.Inwelke richting moetenwe wandelenals we naar de kerkwillen? Richtinghet ……………………………......
  2. 2. René De Clercq Opdracht 1: We staannu voor hetRenéDeClercq-huis.Watzienjullie allemaalopde voorgevel?Kijkookeen rondomjullie?Zijnernogdingendie jullie opvalleninverbandmetRené De Clercq? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………….. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………….. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………….. Opdracht 2: Vul aan. Je kan de antwoordenvindenopde voorgevel vanhethuis. René De Clercq werd in Deerlijk geboren op 14 november 1877. Hij was een …………………. (beroep). In 1914 is René gevlucht naar Nederland wegens een Duitse inval tijdens de eerste wereldoorlog. Daar is hij gaan lesgeven. Hij werd redacteur van verschillende tijdsschriften en hij vertoefde zich door Nederland en Duitsland. Van zijn vele gedichten zijn later liederen gemaakt. Hij stierf in 19.. (datum). Opdracht 3: Misschienishetje tijdensopdracht1 al opgevallen.Op de deurhangt er eenbordje.Daarstaat bij ‘beschermd monument’.Watzoudenze hierbij bedoelen? ………………………………………………………………………….. ………………………………………………………………………….
  3. 3. Sint-Columbakerk Jullie gaannurondde kerkwandelen.Zoekonderstaande foto’sinhetechtenmaakde bijhorende opdrachten. Opdracht 1 Wat zou ditkunnenzijn?Wandel erevenrondendenk evengoedna. Schrijf je bedenkinghieronder.(TIP:tweede wereldoorlog). ……………………………………………………………… Opdracht 2 Dit komtje waarschijnlijkbekendvoor?We hebbenhiervooreen specifiekwoord.Watwasdat ook alweer? De Sint-Columbakerkmaaktdeel uit vanhet……..….In Deerlijk. Opdracht 3 Dit iseengedenkingsplaatsvoorde slachtoffersdie inDeerlijkzijngevallentijdensde eerste wereldoorlog.Hetsymbool voorde eerstewereldoorlopzijnklaprozen,zoalsje kanzien.Inhet kunstwerkkanje klaprozenenmargrietenzien.Naasthetkunstwerkstaan2grote stenenmet daarop eenlijstvande gesneuvelde soldaten. Hoe zoujij iemandgedenkendie gesneuveldisineen oorlog? Schrijf je eengedichtof eentekstje?Maakje eentekening?Of opeenandere manier? Je mag eentekening,tekstje,gedichtje….Makenophet volgende blad.
  4. 4. Naam:……………………………………………. Nummer:…..

