Oplossing werkbladen

Published in: Education
Oplossing werkbladen

  1. 1. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Oriënteren vanuit de school We wandelenstraksnaarde Sint- ColumbakerkennaarhetRené De Clercq-huisje.Opde plattegrondkanje zien waar we nu zijndoorhetrode icoontje.Kunnenjullie zichoriënterenvanuitonze school? Opdracht 1: Duidde hoofdwinstrekenende tussenwinstrekenaanopde kaart (inde witte hokjes) methetbehulpvaneen kompas. Hoe gebruikje eenkompas? - Leg hetkompasplatop de plattegrond. - De rode naaldvan hetkompaswijstaltijdnaarhetnoorden.We gaan hetkompasdraaienzodatde rode naaldnaar de N op hetkompaswijst. - Alsde rode naald ende N overeenkomendanweetje waarhetnoordenligt. Opdracht 2: De blauwe bol opde kaart is de Sint-Columbakerk.Het blauwe vierkantje is hetRenée De Clercq-huisje.Inwelke richtingmoetenwe wandelen alswe naar de kerkwillen? Richtinghetzuidoosten.
  2. 2. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs René De Clercq Opdracht 1: We staannu voor hetRenéDeClercq-huis.Watzienjullie allemaalopde voorgevel?Kijkookeenrondomjullie? Zijner nogdingendie jullie opvalleninverbandmetRené De Clercq? - Foto vanRené De Clercq - Een citaat van René De Clercq - Bordje aan de deur met ‘beschermdmonumentop’ - Er hangteen gedicht van hem uitaan het raam. - Aan de overkant van de straat staat er een beeldhouwerkvan René De Clercq. - Deze straat isnaar hem vernoemd. - … Opdracht 2: Vul aan. Je kan de antwoordenvindenopde voorgevel vanhethuis. René De Clercq werd in Deerlijk geboren op 14 november 1877. Hij was een volksdichter. In 1914 is René gevlucht naar Nederland wegens een Duitse inval tijdens de eerste wereldoorlog. Daar is hij gaan lesgeven. Hij werd redacteur van verschillende tijdsschriften en hij vertoefde zich door Nederland en Duitsland. Van zijn vele gedichten zijn later liederen gemaakt. Hij stierf in 1932. Opdracht 3: Misschienishetje tijdensopdracht1 al opgevallen.Op de deurhangt er eenbordje.Daarstaat bij ‘beschermd monument’.Watzoudenze hierbij bedoelen? Dit is een gebouw dat niet magworden afgebroken.Dit gebouwwordt gewaardeerd en behoudenvoor toekomstigegeneraties. Een anderwoord is ‘Erfgoed’.
  3. 3. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Sint-Columbakerk Jullie gaannurondde kerkwandelen.Zoekonderstaande foto’sinhetechtenmaakde bijhorendeopdrachten. Opdracht 1 Wat zou ditkunnenzijn?Wandel erevenrondendenkevengoedna. Schrijf je bedenkinghieronder.(TIP:tweede wereldoorlog). Dit is een schuilkelderuit de tweede wereldoorlog. Opdracht 2 Dit komtje waarschijnlijkbekendvoor?We hebbenhiervooreenspecifiekwoord. Wat was dat ookalweer? De Sint-Columbakerkmaaktdeel uit vanhet ErfgoedinDeerlijk. Opdracht 3 Dit iseengedenkingsplaatsvoorde slachtoffersdie inDeerlijkzijngevallentijdensde eerste wereldoorlog.Het symbool voorde eerste wereldoorlopzijnklaprozen,zoalsje kanzien.Inhetkunstwerkkanje klaprozenen margrietenzien.Naasthetkunstwerkstaan2 grote stenenmetdaaropeenlijstvande gesneuveldesoldaten. Hoe zou jijiemand gedenkendie gesneuveldisineenoorlog? Schrijf je eengedichtof eentekstje?Maakje een tekening?Of opeenandere manier? Je mageentekening,tekstje,gedichtje….Makenophet volgende blad. Eigen invulling

