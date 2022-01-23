Successfully reported this slideshow.
My Backstory - My Personal Brand

Jan. 23, 2022
Marketing

A little insight into who I am and how my life journey has shaped who I am today. This personal brand presentation attempts to showcase my beginner's attempt at branding myself and serves as proof that with the willingness to learn, anyone can do anything! Here's to the beginning of my marketing career!

My Backstory - My Personal Brand

  1. 1. Pers o nalBrandExpl o ra t i o n Marie Duarte Project & Portfolio I: Week 1 August 5th, 2021
  2. 2. Who am I? A family oriented individual? A self- motivated entrepreneur? A loving housewife and mother? I would say all the above and more. Growing up poor, my family and I didn’t have much but our nobility and work ethic. I grew up understanding that everything in life must be earned through hard work and dedication, as nothing is free and everything of value won’t come easy. With my attention to detail, time management skills and problem-solving skills, I envision creating an empire where I can evolve into who I’m supposed to be as well as help those around me and those in need! Financial freedom is my goal! I don’t want to simply survive this life, I want to live it! Iden t i t y Picture of You Goes Here
  3. 3. Pr o fes s i o n Potential Job Titles: • Search Marketing Strategists • Marketing Manager • Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists As an explorer, I tend to be very adventurous and resourceful. I try to come up with unconventional solutions to problems when nothing else seems to work. I like to keep my day and routine a bit scattered, as too much structure breeds boredom. Because of this, my spontaneity comes alive and makes even the most mundane tasks seem more bearable. Digital Marketing for Business and Finance Picture Relevant to Your Industry Goes Here
  4. 4. [Recruiters and Hiring Managers] Targe t Audience Stella Dhinakaran Outreach Plan: • I will investigate Stella’s career fi eld and see exactly what her position entails so that I can build a better report with her. • I will contact Ms. Dhinakaran via email requesting a phone call so that we can speak. • A ft er our initial contact, I will reach out via phone call in exactly a week from the date we spoke to further connect. PROFILE PICTURE Digital Marketing Specialist Chelsea Gilmore Outreach Plan: • I will investigate Chelsea’s career fi eld and prepare to o ff er my skills to help in this position as it relates to digital marketing. • I will contact Ms. Gilmore’s via digital fl yer in her email — I will write out my contact info and exactly what I hope to achieve by working with him. • I will call Ms. Gilmore exactly two days a ft er sending the fl yer. PROFILE PICTURE Digital Marketing Professional Crystal H. Jones Outreach Plan: • I will have my resume/portfolio ready for Crystal and be prepared for any questions she may have for me. • I will contact Ms. Jones via phone and attempt to schedule an appointment/interview. • I will contact Ms. Jones via email exactly one week from our interview/appointment to thank her for the opportunity and see if a second meeting can be arranged. PROFILE PICTURE Recruiting Lead at booking.com
  5. 5. Goals Short Term:(Immediately After Graduation, 2023) ‣ By the time I graduate, I am looking to start/launch by personal brand. I will have a concrete plan that will be ready for execution on how I want to structure my brand. Mid Term:(2025-2030) ‣ This time will be used to expand client relationships and re fi ne niche, goals and shi ft any necessary/unnecessary energy and e ff orts to the right skills in order to make the brand grow. Honing product my skills and fi nding new ways to reach and attract clients is essential in this timeframe. Brand should be well established by then. Long Term:(2030-2045) ‣ Here I will look to expand my skillset to cover more areas of engagement. I will also be expanding my area of coverage to reach more clients worldwide, not just in my own city, state or country. Through website and social media accounts, I will reach more individuals and partner with others who can help me hone my skills and teach me new skills which I will be able to apply to my brand and business alike.
  6. 6. Skil l s A nalysi s Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills RE Q UIRED in TRADE & Current Pro fi ciencies: Technical Skill 1 — Writing SOFT HARD Novice / Adept / Expert Technical Skill 1 — Storytelling Novice / Adept / Expert Transferrable Skill 1 — Time Management Novice / Adept / Expert Transferrable Skill 1 — Critical Thinking Novice / Adept / Expert Technical Skill 1 — Systems Evaluation SOFT HARD Novice / Adept / Expert Technical Skill 1 — Systems Analysis Novice / Adept / Expert Transferrable Skill 1 — Persuasion Novice / Adept / Expert Transferrable Skill 1 — Social Perceptiveness Novice / Adept / Expert
  7. 7. I help the younger generation acquire sociable skills by training their minds to accept that there is in fact an outside to the box through an extensive and multipurpose curriculum and training course. Pr o mise
  8. 8. Cred e n t ials Work Experience: • Business and Development Center Consultant, Nissan • Service Writer, The Pep Boys Education: • Transportation Worker Identi fi cation Credential (TWIC) authorized by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) • Digital Marketing Program, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2023) Volunteer Work: • ASPCA certi fi ed animal shelter Volunteer located in Brooklyn, New York • Secretary volunteer for Bureau Veritas Coal and Coke division located in New Orleans, Louisiana Picture Relevant to Your Industry Goes Here
  9. 9. Dorothy Acker Industry Experience: • Goodwill Industries International Education: • Digital Marketing B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2023) Leadership Experience: • Business Owner at My Creatividee • Love Pantry Coordinator at Christian Service Center for Central Florida Skills and Proficiencies: • Microso ft O ffi ce endorsement • Sales • Creative Arts • Artistic Expression • Creative Services Marie Duarte Overall Online Presence: • How many connections?, banner image customized?, • With 349 connections, Dorothy has a fully customized banner and professional headshot for her pro fi le. She has a very detailed bio section and has listed su ffi cient employment history. She does have a customized URL link with her name in it. • Grade: 95/100 HEADSHOT Industry Experience: • Bureau Veritas Commodities Inc Education: • Digital Marketing B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2023) Leadership Experience: • Leadership experience goes here • Chief laboratory technician at Bureau Veritas Skills and Proficiencies: • TWIC issued by TSA • Sales • Customer Service • Pro fi cient in Verbal Communications • Highly Pro fi cient in Customer Focus and Orientation Overall Online Presence: • With 1 connection, and still very much new to LinkedIn, Marie has an underdeveloped pro fi le with much information and/or experience missing. No articles have been published and no URL has been established. • 10/100 C o mpe t i t i o n
  10. 10. Janus (J.J.) Karcz Noteworthy Experience: • Director of Marketing at Bay Area Discovery Museum • Marketing and Communications Director at Marin Country Club HEADSHOT Industry Experience: • Bay Area Discovery Museum Education: • Sonoma State University Skills and Proficiencies: • Social Media • Event Management • Marketing • Email Marketing • Budgeting Overall Online Presence: • Janus has over 500 connections and has a very well developed pro fi le. He has much experience and endorsements as well as 1 publication. He has a good professional pro fi le picture and ambient background banner as well as a customized URL. • 100/100 Marie Duarte Industry Experience: • Bureau Veritas Commodities Inc Education: • Digital Marketing B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2023) Leadership Experience: • Leadership experience goes here • Chief laboratory technician at Bureau Veritas Skills and Proficiencies: • TWIC issued by TSA • Sales • Customer Service • Pro fi cient in Verbal Communications • Highly Pro fi cient in Customer Focus and Orientation Overall Online Presence: • With 1 connection, and still very much new to LinkedIn, Marie has an underdeveloped pro fi le with much information and/or experience missing. No articles have been published and no URL has been established. • 10/100 C o mpe t i t i o n
  11. 11. For young entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs who seek Financial services, I provide my clients with a seamless marketing strategy and system that will enable you to fully give your attention to the creative aspect of your business, without having to deal with the tedious and mundane tasks that also go along with it, making it easy to rely on us, the ones who take care of everything behind the scenes, allotting you, the client, with all the time in the world. “DON’T WANT TO DO IT? LEAVE IT TO ME” BrandP o si t i o n
  12. 12. Industry Events & Organizations • Social Media Strategies Summit ‣ Oct 20-21 2021 | Online • Digital Olympus - Digital Marketing Conference ‣ April 8, 2022 | Krakow, Poland • Digital Marketing for Financial Services Canada Summit ‣ June 14-15, 2022 | Toronto, ON Digital Marketing • Primary Content: I will be publishing ‘how to’ videos as well as DIY videos on how to boost and maintain customer base, create the perfect website and how business should go about sharing their content. • Primary Tools: I will try to post at least twice a week to boost consistency. I will use tools such as Google Ads or Google Advent. • Website: I will use my portfolio to connect with likeminded successful individuals who can help me achieve my goals and dreams. I will be using it to contact individuals for whom I want to work for and for business who I’d like to partner with. Picture of You Goes Here Ne t w o rking&Marke t ing
  13. 13. Mentor • I hope to fi nd a marketing mentor well versed in digital marketing and communications that has acquired fi nancial freedom. This person must not have a 9-5 job and must have a schedule where he can/will go work in di ff erent locations. I would like to fi nd a mentor by the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. December or January would be ideal. Formal Education • Digital Marketing B.S. (2023) • Creative Presentation • Psychology of Play • Business in the Entertainment and Media Industries • English • Introduction to Marketing • Marketing Research • Storytelling of Marketing • Fundamentals of Web Design Technical Skills • Operation Analysis — must learn the operation system • Systems Evaluation — must learn system and how to operate it • Systems Analysis — must learn how to troubleshoot the system Soft Skills • Persuasion — must learn how to persuade without making client feel forced • Social Perceptiveness — must get better at reading people’s actions and behavior • Negotiation — must evolve my negotiation skills to be able to make great deals and be able to succeed with goals. Platforms to be Used LinkedIn TED Talks Jobcase Lunchmeet Bark Pr o fes s i o nalDev e l o pmen t
  14. 14. MarieDuar t e You know how business fail because they lack marketing skills and can’t reach a good number of able customers? Well, what I do is come up with marketing strategies, marketing training and client satisfaction to target certain audiences and enhance the online presence you pose on their news feeds and search engines. In fact, our clients have gone from a 20% presence to 85% presence in as little as 1 week! “
