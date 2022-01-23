My Backstory - My Personal Brand

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
A little insight into who I am and how my life journey has shaped who I am today. This personal brand presentation attempts to showcase my beginner's attempt at branding myself and serves as proof that with the willingness to learn, anyone can do anything! Here's to the beginning of my marketing career!