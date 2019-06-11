Engenheirando com

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MontandoArduinonaProtoboard Vídeo-tutorial sobre como montar seu Arduino na protoboard utilizando o mínimo de componentes....
Esta montagem é a réplica do circuito essencial para o funcionamento do microcontrolador no Arduino. Você pode inclusive g...
Esta é a montagem mais simples possível, só o chip! MAS, para esta montagem funcionar é preciso gravar um novo bootloader ...
Downloads e links: Etiquetas da Adafruit. Nota: Este é um tutorial aprimorado e atualizado, baseado no tutorial do site do...
isso quem souber ? t.araujo1986@hotmail.com Reply Fernando June 16, 2012 at 9:15 pm Olá, achei bastante interessante seu t...
Marlon August 20, 2012 at 8:48 pm Olá, fiz tudo certinho para o segundo passo mas na hora de queimar o bootloader da este ...
Wordpress Theme by ThemeZee William Brazil November 27, 2012 at 4:17 pm Cara, vc tem o poder de ser um incentivador à inic...
  1. 1. MontandoArduinonaProtoboard Vídeo-tutorial sobre como montar seu Arduino na protoboard utilizando o mínimo de componentes. Vejo muita gente por aí comprando um arduino pra cada projeto. Isto não é nescessário! Você pode montar seus próprios Arduinos stand-alone (autônomos) de forma simples e barata, com o mínimo de componentes possível, e consumo bem menor de corrente, durando bem mais na bateria, como o da imagem: Aqui aprenderemos a montar 2 arduinos diferentes. Um com um cristal de 16MHz, conforme a primeira imagem. O outro utilizando o oscilador interno de 8MHz, sem nenhum componente adicional, como visto na imagem ao lado. O tutorial é apresentado no vídeo abaixo, com um resumo, desenhos e arquivos pra download abaixo. _ _ Boamontagem! 1ª montagem (Arduino com cristal 16MHz): Vídeo: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpkaFDLKw_E Search Últimas Atualizações: Tutoriais: Montando um Arduino na protoboard. Tutoriais: Displays LCD: Utilização, Caracteres customizados e Menus. Controlando dispositivos de 110/220V através dos 5V do Arduino ou de um PIC. Vídeo-Aulas: Eletrônica básica: Tensão, corrente e resistência. Inscreva-se! Mapa Início Online portfolio Início Arduino Projetos Eletrônica Sobre Contato! Inscreva-se! converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  2. 2. Esta montagem é a réplica do circuito essencial para o funcionamento do microcontrolador no Arduino. Você pode inclusive gravar o programa usando o Arduino e simplesmente retirar o chip e espetar dessa forma na protoboard. Função dos componentes: Cristal, e Capacitores 2: Gerar o sinal de clock para o microcontrolador. (Pode ser removido com o procedimento do 2º vídeo) Resistor: Evitar que ruído eletromagnético baixe a tensão do pino de reset causando o reset do microcontrolador. Pode ser removido, mas não é indicado em lugares com campo magnético forte (perto de geradores, motores e etc.) Botão: Baixa a tensão do pino reset pra 0V causando um reset proposital. Cap 1: Ajuda a estabilizar a tensão vindo da fonte. Vital quando usado com fontes de tomada, pois ameniza picos e quedas de luz. Usando com baterias não se faz muito necessário e pode ser dispensado. Para programá-lo sem tirar da protoboard, veja instruções no 1º vídeo ou ao final do tutorial. 2ª montagem (só o chip, sem cristal): Vídeo: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzy1rmS6ols Essa montagem utiliza o oscilador RC interno do Atmega, de 8MHz. Se comparado à anterior: Devido ao clock de 8MHz, admite tensões bem menores, podendo funcionar com baterias de 3V (tipo de relógio) ou somente 2 pilhas AA. Consome menos corrente, 20% menos se me lembro bem. Ainda mais compacto, podendo ser montado somente num socket como mostrado na segunda imagem do tutorial. Processa 2x mais lento, porém 99% dos projetos por aí não precisa de mais de 8 milhões de instruções por segundo. O clock não é preciso, com tolerância de 10%, ou seja, para aplicações que precisão no tempo seja essencial ou que utilizem baudrates altos, este não é indicado. Pode ser instável se usado em ambientes com muita radiação eletromagnética (indústria, transmissor de rádio, motores e etc.) Arduino Displays LCD com Arduino Montando Arduino na Protoboard O que é? Projetos Automação Residencial Eletrônica Acionando 110/220V com sinais de 5V Vídeo-aulas Sobre converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  3. 3. Esta é a montagem mais simples possível, só o chip! MAS, para esta montagem funcionar é preciso gravar um novo bootloader no Atmega! Veja o vídeo para mais detalhes. Texto a ser colado ao fim do arquivo em arduino-1.0hardwarearduinoboards.txt para adicionar um novo tipo de placa (ATmega328 na protoboard) à IDE do Arduino: ############################################################## atmega328bb.name=ATmega328 na protoboard (8 MHz clock interno) atmega328bb.upload.protocol=arduino atmega328bb.upload.maximum_size=30720 atmega328bb.upload.speed=57600 atmega328bb.bootloader.low_fuses=0xE2 atmega328bb.bootloader.high_fuses=0xD8 atmega328bb.bootloader.extended_fuses=0x07 atmega328bb.bootloader.path=atmega atmega328bb.bootloader.file=ATmegaBOOT_168_ATMEGA328_pro_8MHz.hex atmega328bb.bootloader.unlock_bits=0x3F atmega328bb.bootloader.lock_bits=0x0F atmega328bb.build.mcu=atmega328p atmega328bb.build.f_cpu=8000000L atmega328bb.build.core=arduino:arduino atmega328bb.build.variant=standard ProgramandoseuArduinonaprotoboard: Para programar seu Arduino na protoboard é simples. Basta pegar um Arduino, retirar o microcontrolador, e conectar o chip da protoboard ao Arduino nos seguintes pinos: RX, TX e RST. Como mostra a imagem: Agora basta selecionar em Tools- >Board a placa correspondente ao bootloader gravado no seu chip e fazer o upload normalmente. Inclusive você não precisa de outro Arduino sem o chip para programar o seu na protoboard se tiver um desses cabo conversor USB-UART (ou USB- Serial TTL) que tenha o pino RST. Agora com seu Arduino já montado na protoboard, que tal minimizar o consumo de corrente dele para aumentar a duração da bateria? Dependendo do projeto pode-se reduzir em até 5000 vezes o consumo de corrente do Atmega, fazendo-o durar na bateria tanto quanto um relógio de pulso. (Anos, sem exagero) Em breve o tutorial Arduino Ultra-Low-Power! E para ser informado de novos projetos e atualizações do site, por email, clique em “inscreva-se” no canto superior da tela! converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  4. 4. Downloads e links: Etiquetas da Adafruit. Nota: Este é um tutorial aprimorado e atualizado, baseado no tutorial do site do Arduino que já está obsoleto e não funciona para a IDE do Arduino 1.0: http://arduino.cc/en/Tutorial/ArduinoToBreadboard 20 comments Filipe Portes May 30, 2012 at 12:47 am Boa noite, queria aprender mais sobre arduino, é algo que me interessa muito, vc pode me ajudar? Reply Alexandre Yoshikawa May 31, 2012 at 3:28 pm Boa tarde. Primeiramente gostaria de parabenizá-lo pelos projetos e tutoriais, tudo muito bem estruturado e explicado de forma simples, clara e objetiva. Após ‘fuçar’ seu site a respeito do Arduíno, comecei a me interessar pelo assunto. Após algumas pesquisas fiquei um pouco na dúvida por onde começar, lembrando que sou leigo no assunto. Você poderia me indicar qual a melhor compra pra iniciar? Tipo, duemilanove, uno, nano etc… Uma dúvida que surgiu foi se, por exemplo comprar a duemilanove e quiser acessá-la pela internet precisarei de uma outra placa (Ethernet shield) ou tem alguma placa com ambos? Pretendo construir um sistema para controlar alguns equipamentos pelo computador ou Smartphone(Galaxy Note/Android) pela internet igual ao seu projeto de automação residencial. Grande abraço. Reply Heitor Cordeiro Mejia June 1, 2012 at 5:46 pm Grandeee Maurício!! Belo Tutorial, ja vou usar meu arduino na protoboard… BEMMM MELHOR e com certeza BEMMM MENOR que a placa arduino… =) =D Cara, só uma dúvida, gravar no bootloader significa gravar definitivamente meu código no chip ATMega? ou seja, se desligar e ligar, ele vai continuar com meu código!??! no item “Programando seu Arduino na protoboard:” é a maneira de gravar no bootloader do ATMega? Uma vez gravado o bootloader, não da para gravar outra vez? quantas vezes pode gravar no bootloader? abração!!!! Reply thiago ards June 9, 2012 at 3:34 pm bom dia parabens pelo conhecimento que tem, e pelo espirito ARDUINO !!! estou me dedicando apenas no ramo de movimento (controle absoluto em movimento por motores e afins, usando o arduino, gostaria de alguma comunidade relacionada a converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  5. 5. isso quem souber ? t.araujo1986@hotmail.com Reply Fernando June 16, 2012 at 9:15 pm Olá, achei bastante interessante seu tutorial. Eu tenho um Atmega aqui com o bootloader já gravado e usei ele nesta montagem, como ele já está com um sketch carregado funcionou beleza. Mas eu estou tentando programar ele com um cabo FTDI que tenho aqui e não funciona. Você teria alguma idéia de como fazer? Reply Fernando June 30, 2012 at 2:21 pm avrdude: Device signature = 0×000000 avrdude: Yikes! Invalid device signature. Double check connections and try again, or use -F to override this check. Tentei os procedimentos descritos mas não funcionou com o ATMEGA328P-PU. Quais seriam as configurações adicionais? Reply JUNIOR July 2, 2012 at 3:54 pm Boa Tarde. Parabéns pelo tutorial. Será que daria para montar um arduino MEGA na protoboard? É mais complicado? Reply felipe July 5, 2012 at 11:18 pm quero montar um arduino mega 2560 na Protoboard da pra si comunicar com a placa uno usar como usb ???? Reply felipe July 5, 2012 at 11:42 pm esqueci o mega 2560 nao da pra monta na protoboard eu quero minimizar o custo de montagem o máximo tem como me ajudar ????? Reply felipe July 6, 2012 at 11:32 am da pra fazer o bootloader no próprio arduino eu ouvi falar que tem qter uma placa avr pra fazer isso? desde já agradeço. Reply converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  6. 6. Marlon August 20, 2012 at 8:48 pm Olá, fiz tudo certinho para o segundo passo mas na hora de queimar o bootloader da este erro: avrdude: Expected signature for ATMEGA328P is 1E 95 0F Double check chip, or use -F to override this check. Tem como ajudar?Obrigado Reply fabio November 5, 2012 at 11:32 pm marlon faz o cabo paralelo e simples, na hora de enviar o boot nao esqueça de ligar alimentação externa no arduino, pode ser usb Reply Rodrigo Borges September 20, 2012 at 4:51 pm Funciona para o UNO Rev 3? Valeu!! Reply Helder Ribeiro October 13, 2012 at 4:10 am Olá Maurício, Uma dúvida, como faço para gravar neses microcontroladores sendo que tenho uma placa Arduino Arduino Mega 2560?, o bootloader é tranquilo né?, pois não precisarei retirar o microcontrolador, mas na questão de gravar o programa, terei que fazer um conversor USB para TTL? Muito bom seu site cara, trabalho com automação e sistemas de supervisão e eses videos ajudam muito a minha curiosidade quando não estou no trabalho kk. Obrigado e Até mais. Reply Marcelo November 22, 2012 at 3:02 am Arduino Ultra-low power: ATMega328 runing at 8MHz using Watchdog and sleep mode!! Sem exageiros, duas pilhas AA devem suportar por uns 5 anos! Reply Victor Jabur November 23, 2012 at 12:25 am Para mim funcionou perfeitamente a versão com crystal. Agora quero usar meu cabo usb to serial para fazer upload de sketch e debug. Quais são os pinos da porta serial (db9) que eu devo usar ? o Rx (pino 2) e o Tx (pino 3) eu até achei, mas qual é o RES ? Dá pra ligar direto o cabo no atmega sem nenhum circuito ? Abraços e parabéns pelo post, ficou perfeito ! Reply converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  Leave a Reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Website
Comment
Post Comment
