PIVOT 4A BUDGET OF WORK (BOW) FOR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL – APPLIED SUBJECTS The PIVOT 4A Budget of Work (BOW) ...
design their lessons on the MELC and/or clustered MELCs using the IDEA instructional delivery process. c...
Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : EMPOWERMENT TECHNOLOGIES Quarter Most...
Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : ENGLISH FOR ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL...
Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : ENTREPRENEURSHIP Quarter Most Essenti...
Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : FILIPINO SA PILING LARANG (AKADEMIK) ...
Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : FILIPINO SA PILING LARANG (ISPORTS) M...
Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : FILIPINO SA PILING LARANG (SINING) Ma...
Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : FILIPINO SA PILING LARANG (TECHVOC) M...
Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : PRACTICAL RESEARCH 1 Quarter Most Ess...
Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : PRACTICAL RESEARCH 2 Quarter Most Ess...
Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : INQUIRIES, INVESTIGATION AND IMMERSIO...
  2. 2. Page 329 of 349 PIVOT 4A BUDGET OF WORK (BOW) FOR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL – APPLIED SUBJECTS The PIVOT 4A Budget of Work (BOW) for Senior High School – Applied Subjects is a resource material in teaching SHS core subjects that contain and highlight the most essential learning competencies (MELCs) as mapped from the K to 12 Basic Education Curriculum for Senior High School. How to Use this BOW? The PIVOT 4A BOW for SHS – Applied Subjects is composed of three (3) columns. The first column is intended for the Quarter; the second one for the Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELC); and the last one for the No. of Days Taught. Quarter (A) Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELC) (B) No. of Days Taught (C) (D) (D) (D) In using the PIVOT 4A BOW for SHS – Applied Subjects, it is important to understand the figure above marked by the following specifications: A. Quarter B. Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELC) C. Number of Days Taught D. Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELC). These MELCs which were identified by the Central Office may be of the same variant of the K to 12 LCs. But in some cases, MELCs were produced by rephrasing or merging/fusing some LCs from the K to 12 Curriculum Guide for SHS. Further, teachers should:  look for the grade level they are handling;  check the MELC/s to be taught in a particular quarter and/or semester;  take note that teachers, based from school planning and subject distribution, may teach a particular subject either on first semester or second semester and either on Grade 11 or Grade 12 while considering the subject pre-requisites and co-requisites;  take note that the PIVOT 4A BOW presents the partition of MELCs in each quarter but it does not mean that if this guide notes that Subject A be taught in the first semester, the school cannot offer it on the second semester, i.e. this guide identifies Empowerment Technologies as a subject for the first semester; thus the MELCs are divided into Quarters 1 and 2; however, if the school plans to offer this subject in the second semester; then, the MELCs will be consequently adjusted to Quarters 3 and 4 accounting the same distribution of MELCs per quarter;  be guided that all SHS Applied Subjects shall be taught for 32 days (4-hour sessions/week times 8 weeks/quarter) in a quarter; and
  3. 3. Page 330 of 349  design their lessons on the MELC and/or clustered MELCs using the IDEA instructional delivery process. clmd/jsc
  4. 4. Page 331 of 349 Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : EMPOWERMENT TECHNOLOGIES Quarter Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELC) No. of Days Taught Quarter 1 compare and contrast the nuances of varied online platforms, sites, and content to best achieve specific class objectives or address situational challenges 4 apply online safety, security, ethics, and etiquette standards and practice in the use of ICTs as it would relate to their specific professional tracks use the Internet as a tool for credible research and information gathering to best achieve specific class objectives or address situational 4 uses common productivity tools effectively by maximizing advanced application techniques creates an original or derivative ICT content to effectively communicate or present data or information related to specific professional tracks 4 evaluate existing websites and online resources based on the principles of layout, graphic, and visual message design. use image manipulation techniques on existing images to change or enhance their current state to communicate a message for a specific purpose 4 create an original or derivative ICT content to effectively communicate a visual message in an online environment related to specific professional tracks evaluate existing online creation tools, platforms and applications in developing ICT content for specific professional tracks 8 apply web design principles and elements using online creation tools, platforms, and applications to communicate a message for a specific purpose in specific professional tracks create an original or derivative ICT content using online creation tools, platforms, and applications to effectively communicate messages related to specific professional track evaluate the quality, value, and appropriateness of peer’s existing or previously developed ICT content in relation to the theme or intended audience/ viewer of an ICT project 8 share and showcase existing or previously developed material in the form of a collaboratively designed newsletter or blog site intended for a specific audience or viewer Quarter 2 explore the principles of interactivity and rich content in the context of Web 2.0 and the participation of the user in the online experience 4 share anecdotes of how he/she has used ICTs to be part of a social movement, change, or cause to illustrate aspects of digital citizenship identify a local or regional cause or issue for Social Change related to specific professional tracks that can be addressed or tackled using an ICT Project for Social Change 12 analyze how target or intended users and audiences are expected to respond to the proposed ICT Project for Social Change on the basis of content, value, and user experience integrate rich multimedia content in design and development to best enhance the user experience and deliver content of an ICT Project for Social Change develop a working prototype of an ICT Project for Social Change demonstrate how online ICT Projects for Social Change are uploaded, managed, and promoted for maximum audience impact 8generate a technical report interpreting data analytics, e.g. Google, Facebook, or similar traffic data on the general aspects of search visibility, reach, and virality generate a report on the performance of their ICT Project for Social Change on the basis of data gathered from available monitoring tools and evaluating techniques 4 create a reflexive piece or output using an ICT tool, platform, or application of choice on the learning experience undergone during the semester 4
  5. 5. Page 332 of 349 Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : ENGLISH FOR ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL PURPOSES Quarter Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELC) No. of Days Taught Quarters 1/3 Differentiates language used in academic texts from various disciplines 2 Uses knowledge of text structure to glean the information he/she needs 4Uses various techniques in summarizing a variety of academic texts States the thesis statement of an academic text Outlines reading texts in various disciplines 4 Uses appropriate critical writing a critique such as formalism, feminism, etc. 2 Writes an objective/balanced review or critique of a work of art, an event or a program 6 Determines the ways a writer can elucidate on a concept by definition, explication and clarification 4 Compare and contrast various kinds of concept papers: Home Economics; Agri. Fishery; I.A; ICT 4 Presents a novel concept or project with accompanying visuals/ graphic aids 6 Quarters 2/4 Gathers manifestoes and analyzes the arguments used by the writer/s 4Defends a stand on an issue by presenting reasonable arguments supported by properly cited factual evidences Writes various kinds of position papers 6 Determines the objectives and structures of various kinds of reports 2 Designs, tests and revises survey questionnaires* 8Conducts surveys, experiments or observations* Gathers information from surveys, experiments, or observations* Summarizes findings and executes the report through narrative and visual/graphic forms 4 Writes various reports 8
  6. 6. Page 333 of 349 Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : ENTREPRENEURSHIP Quarter Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELC) No. of Days Taught Quarter 3 IMPLEMENTING A SIMPLE BUSINESS 1.1 Implement the business plan; 32 1.2 Operate the business; 1.3 Sell the product/service to potential customers; Quarter 4 1.4 Identify the reasons for keeping business records; 8 1.5 Perform key bookkeeping tasks; 8 1.6 Interpret financial statements (balance sheet, income statement, cash flow projections, and summary of sales and cash receipts); 8 1.7 Prepare an income statement and a balance sheet; 8
  7. 7. Page 334 of 349 Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : FILIPINO SA PILING LARANG (AKADEMIK) Markahan Pinakamahalagang Kasanayang Pampagkatuto (MELC) Bilang ng Araw Unang Markahan Nabibigyang-kahulugan ang akademikong pagsulat 12 Nakikilala ang iba’t ibang akademikong sulatin ayon sa: a. Layunin b. Gamit c. Katangian d. Anyo Nakapagsasagawa ng panimulang pananaliksik kaugnay ng kahulugan, kalikasan, at katangian ng iba’t ibang anyo ng sulating akademiko Nakakasusulat nang maayos na akadamikong sulatin 12Nakasusunod sa istilo at teknikal na pangangailangan ng akademikong sulatin Nakasusulat ng talumpati batay sa napakinggang halimbawa 8 Ikalawang Markahan Natutukoy ang mahahalagang impormasyon sa isang pulong upang makabuo ng sintesis sa napag-usapan 8 Natutukoy ang katangian ng isang sulating akademiko 12 Nabibigyang-kahulugan ang mga terminong akademiko na may kaugnayan sa piniling sulatin Natitiyak ang mga elemento ng pinanood na programang pampaglalakbay Nakasusulat ng organisado, malikhain, at kapani-paniwalang sulatin 12 Nakasusulat ng sulating batay sa maingat, wasto, at angkop na paggamit ng wika Nakabubuo ng sulating may batayang pananaliksik ayon sa pangangailangan Naisasaalang-alang ang etika sa binubuong akademikong sulatin
  8. 8. Page 335 of 349 Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : FILIPINO SA PILING LARANG (ISPORTS) Markahan Pinakamahalagang Kasanayang Pampagkatuto (MELC) Bilang ng Araw Unang Markahan Nabibigyang-kahulugan ang sulating pang-isport 12 Nakikilala ang iba’t ibang sulating pang-isports ayon sa: a. Layunin b. Gamit c. Katangian d. Anyo e. Target na gagamit Nakapagsasagawa ng panimulang pananaliksik kaugnay ng kahulugan, kalikasan, at katangian ng iba’t ibang anyo ng sulating pang-isports 12 Nabibigyang-kahulugan ang mga terminong pang-isports na may kaugnayan sa piniling sulatin 8 Naitatala ang mga panuto (rules) sa programang pang-isports Ikalawang Markahan Naipaliliwanag ang kahalagahan, kalikasan, at proseso ng piniling anyo ng sulating pang-isports 4 Nakasusulat ng sulating batay sa maingat, wasto at angkop na paggamit ng wika 12 Nakapagsasaliksik ng datos kaugnay ng isusulat na piniling anyo ng sulating pang-isports 12 Naisasaalang-alang ang etika sa binubuong sulating pang-isports 4
  9. 9. Page 336 of 349 Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : FILIPINO SA PILING LARANG (SINING) Markahan Pinakamahalagang Kasanayang Pampagkatuto (MELC) Bilang ng Araw Unang Markahan Nabibigyang-kahulugan ang mga anyo ng sulatin sa sining at disenyo 3 Nakikilala ang iba’t ibang anyo ng sining at disenyo ayon sa: a. Layunin b. Gamit c. Katangian d. Anyo e. Target na gagamit 3 Nakapagsasagawa ng panimulang pananaliksik kaugnay ng kahulugan, kalikasan, at katangian ng iba’t ibang anyo ng sining at disenyo 10 Naipapaliwanag ang kahulugan ng pinakinggang halimbawa ng fliptop, novelty songs, pick-up lines, atbp. 8 Nasusuri ang katangian ng mabisa at mahusay na sulatin batay sa binasang mga halimbawang gaya ng iskrip, textula, blog, at islogan 8 Ikalawang Markahan Nabibigyang-kahulugan ang mga terminong teknikal na may kaugnayan sa piniling sulat 8 Natutukoy ang mahahalagang elemento ng mahusay na sulating pansining na pinanood na teleserye, dula, shadow play, puppet show, atbp 12 Nakasusulat ng sulating batay sa maingat, wasto, at angkop na paggamit ng wika 12 Naisasaalang-alang ang etika sa binubuong sulatin sa sining at disenyo
  10. 10. Page 337 of 349 Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : FILIPINO SA PILING LARANG (TECHVOC) Markahan Pinakamahalagang Kasanayang Pampagkatuto (MELC) Bilang ng Araw Unang Markahan Nabibigyang-kahulugan ang teknikal at bokasyunal na sulatin 12 Nakikilala ang iba’t ibang teknikal-bokasyunal na sulatin ayon sa: a. Layunin b. Gamit c. Katangian d. Anyo e. Target na gagamit Nakapagsasagawa ng panimulang pananaliksik kaugnay ng kahulugan, kalikasan, at katangian ng iba’t ibang anyo ng sulating teknikal- bokasyunal 12 Naiisa-isa ang mga hakbang sa pagsasagawa ng mga binasang halimbawang sulating teknikal- bokasyunal 8 Ikalawang Markahan Naililista ang mga katawagang teknikal kaugnay ng piniling anyo 4 Naipapaliwanag sa paraang sistematiko at malinaw ang piniling anyo sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng angkop na mga termino 12 Nakasusulat ng sulating batay sa maingat, wasto, at angkop na paggamit ng wika 16 Naisasaalang-alang ang etika sa binubuong tenikal-bokasyunal na sulatin
  11. 11. Page 338 of 349 Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : PRACTICAL RESEARCH 1 Quarter Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELC) No. of Days Taught Quarters 1/3 shares research experiences and knowledge 8 explains the importance of research in daily life describes characteristics, processes, and ethics of research differentiates quantitative from qualitative research provide examples of research in areas of interest describes characteristics, strengths, weaknesses, and kinds of qualitative research Illustrates the importance of qualitative research across fields designs a research project related to daily life 8 writes a research title provides the justifications/reasons for conducting the research states research question indicates scope and delimitation of research cites benefits and beneficiaries of research presents written statement of the problem selects relevant literature 8 cites related literature using standard style synthesizes information from relevant literature writes coherent review of literature follows ethical standards in writing related literature 8 presents written review of literature Quarters 2/4 chooses appropriate qualitative research design 8 describes sampling procedure and sample plans data collection, data gathering instrument, and analysis procedures 8 presents written research methodology collects data through observation and interviews 8infers and explain patterns and themes from data related the findings with pertinent literature draws conclusions from patterns and themes 8formulates recommendations based on conclusions lists references
  12. 12. Page 339 of 349 Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : PRACTICAL RESEARCH 2 Quarter Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELC) No. of Days Taught Quarters 1/2 Describes characteristics, strengths, weaknesses, and kinds of quantitative research 12 Illustrates the importance of quantitative research across fields Differentiates kinds of variables and their uses Designs a research used in daily life 6Writes a research title Describes background of research States research questions 6Indicates scope and delimitation of study Presents written statement of the problem Illustrates and explain the conceptual framework 8 Defines terms used in study Lists research hypothesis (if appropriate) Presents written review of related literature and conceptual framework Quarters 3/4 Chooses appropriate quantitative research design 4Describes sampling procedure and sample Constructs an instrument and establishes its validity and reliability Describes intervention (if applicable) 4Plans data collection procedure Plans data analysis using statistics and hypothesis testing (if appropriate) Presents written research methodology 8 Collects data using appropriate instruments 8 Presents and interprets data in tabular or graphical forms Uses statistical techniques to analyze data – study of differences and relationships limited for bivariate analysis Draws conclusions from research findings 8 Formulates recommendations
  13. 13. Page 340 of 349 Level : SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Subject Group : APPLIED SUBJECT Subject : INQUIRIES, INVESTIGATION AND IMMERSION Quarter Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELC) No. of Days Taught Quarters 1 prepares a plan and a focus on issues and ideas in their respective field 4 formulates clearly the statement of research problem 4 selects, cites and synthesizes related literature uses sources according to ethical standards (atleast 4-6 local and international sources) 12 describes adequately research design (either quantitative or qualitative), data gathering instrument, sample, data collection and analysis procedures, prepares data gathering instrument 12 Quarters 2 gathers and analyzes data with intellectual honesty using suitable techniques 8  forms logical conclusions  makes recommendations based on conclusions  writes clear report 4  presents written research report  revises written research report based on suggestions and recommendations of panelists  submits final written research report 20

